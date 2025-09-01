2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Tokenized real assets: from 24 to 50 billion in 12 months. Regulations and institutions ignite the market

Tokenized real assets: from 24 to 50 billion in 12 months. Regulations and institutions ignite the market

The market for tokenized real assets has entered an institutional scale phase: within twelve months it would have risen from approximately $24 billion to over $50 billion.
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.71%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 22:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020212 As Funding Gathers Pace

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00020212 As Funding Gathers Pace

Husky Inu (HINU) registered the latest price rise of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00020154 to $0.00020212. The project’s pre-launch phase commenced on April 1, following the conclusion of its presale.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01256-7.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 22:55
לַחֲלוֹק
Sonic Labs Raises $150M for US Expansion and TradFi Adoption

Sonic Labs Raises $150M for US Expansion and TradFi Adoption

The post Sonic Labs Raises $150M for US Expansion and TradFi Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Sonic plans $150M US expansion and ETF launch. 150M Sonic tokens to develop U.S. operations. Tokenomics update makes Sonic scarcer and more valuable. Sonic Labs Targets US Market with ETF and Token Expansion Sonic Labs has received community approval to enter the U.S. capital markets and launch a regulated exchange-traded fund (ETF). The developers aim to raise $150 million to strengthen their presence in traditional finance and increase the appeal of the Sonic (S) token. Source: snapshot Major Initiatives and Token Strategy The August 20, 2025 proposal, titled “US Expansion and TradFi Adoption,” outlines two key initiatives. First, Sonic plans to create an ETF with a provider and privately invest $100 million in public capital on Nasdaq. Reserve funds will support token buybacks and stabilize value, with assets frozen for at least three years. Second, Sonic Labs is forming a Sonic USA division, hiring regional managers, and investing another 150 million Sonic tokens into developing its U.S. operations. The company emphasizes its bet on institutional demand, drawing attention from U.S. regulators and institutions. Tokenomics Update and Market Performance The developers also announced a tokenomics update. Redistribution of commissions and Gas Burning will make the Sonic asset scarcer, potentially boosting value. According to CoinGecko, Sonic Labs has a market capitalization of $993 million, with the token currently trading around $0.3085, down 3.6% over the past seven days. Sonic (S) Price. Source: CoinGecko In parallel, Sonic Labs continues to develop its EVM-compatible first-level blockchain, launched in August 2024, further expanding the project’s technical and institutional appeal. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10823/sonic-labs-plans-150-m-us-expansion-and-launches-1st-regulated-etf
MemeCore
M$0.79063+19.75%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19099-4.09%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:53
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto leak exposes 200+ influencers charging up to $60k for undisclosed shill posts

Crypto leak exposes 200+ influencers charging up to $60k for undisclosed shill posts

More than 200 influencers were exposed early Monday after crypto detective ZachXBT posted a leaked price sheet on X showing usernames, wallet addresses, and promo rates of crypto shillers who were contacted to promote an unnamed project. The document, which Zach attached in three screenshots, included every detail from post pricing to tiers to on-chain […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-3.17%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02606-2.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 22:50
לַחֲלוֹק
InFocus launches digital ventures strategy with Mythos Group to push into Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin

InFocus launches digital ventures strategy with Mythos Group to push into Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin

InFocus launches digital ventures strategy with Mythos Group to push into Blockchain, AI and Bitcoin
EPNS
PUSH$0.03588+0.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily2025/09/01 22:50
לַחֲלוֹק
From Shiba Inu vs Pepe vs Pepeto: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

From Shiba Inu vs Pepe vs Pepeto: Which Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Shiba Inu and PEPE face limits, but Pepeto’s $0.000000150 presale, $6.4M raised, and real utility position it as the next big meme coin of 2025.
RealLink
REAL$0.05684-1.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000558-1.93%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000953-2.85%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 22:50
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 631 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 4,319 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 631 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 4,319 ETH.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 631 BTC (about 68.83 million US dollars) today, of which Vaneck had an outflow of 627 BTC and currently holds 16,780 BTC (about 1.83 billion US dollars); 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,319 ETH (about 19 million US dollars), and Bitwise had an outflow of 5,467 ETH and currently holds 130,701 ETH (about 575 million US dollars).
Bitcoin
BTC$109,046.67--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,348.61-2.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 22:50
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI is now available on Coinbase

WLFI is now available on Coinbase

PANews reported on September 1st that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is now available on the Coinbase website and its iOS and Android apps, labeled as an "experimental" asset. Coinbase users can buy, sell, exchange, send, receive, and store WLFI through the platform.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2127+325.40%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11547-4.29%
Suilend
SEND$0.5411-8.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/09/01 22:48
לַחֲלוֹק
EF Outlines L2 Interop Layer to Make Ethereum ‘Feel Like One Chain Again’

EF Outlines L2 Interop Layer to Make Ethereum ‘Feel Like One Chain Again’

The post EF Outlines L2 Interop Layer to Make Ethereum ‘Feel Like One Chain Again’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Ethereum Foundation initiative promises trustless transfers across L2 networks. The Ethereum Foundation (EF) is announcing a new effort aimed at making the Ethereum ecosystem feel more like a single chain, without compromising its core cypherpunk principles. In a blog post published on Friday, Aug. 29, the foundation outlined a new initiative called the Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL), which will be focused on “making Ethereum feel like one chain again,” without compromising on the network’s core values, such as censorship resistance, open source development, privacy and security. “EIL is a trustless cross-L2 interop layer, enabling seamless multichain transactions while keeping the user in control, preserving privacy and Ethereum-level censorship resistance,” the Ethereum Foundation said in the post. A design document for the new layer, which would allow seamless cross-Layer 2 (L2) transactions, is set to be published publicly in October, the blog post notes. For context, currently, when a user withdraws from Base, Optimism or any other L2 chain, the funds aren’t available on Ethereum mainnet right away. There’s a built-in 3.5-day challenge period to ensure everything is secure, per data from L2BEAT. Reducing Wait Time The EF’s blog post also outlined ongoing research on reducing Ethereum’s finality time “from today’s 13-19 minutes to the order of seconds,” and efforts to expand data availability through technologies such as danksharding — a method to make it cheaper and more efficient for rollups to post data on Ethereum — though the timeframe for those remains unclear. In early August, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued on X that achieving near-instant withdrawals would require replacing optimistic proof systems, which take multiple days to finalize, with zero-knowledge proof systems. Buterin particularly proposed a “2-of-3” approach combining ZK proofs, optimistic proofs, and trusted execution environments to boost both the speed and security of L2s in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.84%
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09791-3.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:47
לַחֲלוֹק
Sparkvia AI Launches the First AI-Powered Writing Platform on XRP Ledger — Ushering in a New Era of Creativity On-Chain

Sparkvia AI Launches the First AI-Powered Writing Platform on XRP Ledger — Ushering in a New Era of Creativity On-Chain

A groundbreaking fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology has officially arrived. Sparkvia AI, has unveiled the world’s first fully AI-powered writing platform built on the XRP Ledger, bringing speed, transparency, and creativity to writers, businesses, and organizations worldwide. The launch marks a pivotal moment not just for the XRP ecosystem but also for how [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.7737-1.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.79%
ERA
ERA$0.6906-8.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash2025/09/01 22:46
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details