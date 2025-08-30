2025-09-02 Tuesday

The 5 best cryptos to buy now for 2025’s biggest profit potential

The crypto market is really heating up as we head into 2025. Investors are watching […]
2025/08/30
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
2025/08/30
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipations Affect Crypto Market Sentiment

The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipations Affect Crypto Market Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. rate cut anticipation reshapes crypto market outlook. Fed blackout limits official communication channels. Lack of major statements leaves traders on edge. Following recent U.S. economic data, futures for short-term interest rates showed recovery as traders anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, reports ChainCatcher, citing Jinshi. The Fed’s expected rate cut may boost risk assets like cryptocurrencies, though no major market movement has been officially reported. No statements from key figures yet. Fed’s Rate Cut Speculation Fuels Crypto Market Dynamics Recent U.S. economic data influenced trader outlooks on rate cuts, narrowing earlier short-term interest rate futures losses. The expectation of a potential Federal Reserve decision comes as a “blackout period” restricts communications. Federal Reserve Governor Waller delivered a recent speech potentially marking the last official stance before the September meeting. This anticipation of rate cuts could bolster risk assets, positively affecting cryptocurrency prices. BTC and ETH typically rise with lower rates, though official responses from primary exchanges are notably absent. Ethereum Foundation’s funding suspension remains unrelated to these rate expectations. St. Louis Fed President Bullard is expected to speak next week, adding to market expectations leading up to the September meeting. Public character and institutional perspectives highlight limited input during this period. Historical reactions illustrate volatile impacts from U.S. monetary policies on key cryptocurrencies. Traders remain highly alert to forthcoming policy decisions. Cryptocurrencies Poised for Volatility Amid Fed Policy Changes Did you know? An anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut typically spurs increased volatility in major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, reflecting previous cycles where dovish monetary shifts led to significant price surges. Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $108,397.73, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion and an increasing market dominance of 57.30%, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90 days, BTC has gained 3.57%, yet…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,046.67--%
2025/08/30
Daring Radiant Capital Hacker Buys $23.7M In ETH

The post Daring Radiant Capital Hacker Buys $23.7M In ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news about the individual behind the infamous Radiant Capital hack. This Radiant Capital hacker recently made a significant move, purchasing 5,475 ETH valued at a staggering $23.7 million. This bold transaction highlights the ongoing saga of the 2023 exploit and raises questions about market manipulation and the future of stolen digital assets. What’s the Latest Move by the Radiant Capital Hacker? On-chain analyst EmberCN brought to light the recent activity of the Radiant Capital hacker. This individual executed a substantial purchase of Ethereum today, acquiring 5,475 ETH. The total cost amounted to $23.7 million, with an average price of $4,330 per ETH. This move demonstrates a clear strategy amidst market fluctuations. Key Details of the ETH Purchase: Amount: 5,475 ETH Total Value: $23.7 million Average Price: $4,330 per ETH Source: Funds linked to the 2023 Radiant Capital exploit. EmberCN further explained that Ethereum’s price has recently seen considerable volatility, moving between $4,000 and $5,000. The Radiant Capital hacker appears to be employing a calculated “buy low, sell high” strategy within this specific price range, aiming to maximize returns from the stolen funds. This sophisticated approach goes beyond simply cashing out, suggesting a deeper understanding of market dynamics. Recalling the Devastating Radiant Capital Hack of 2023 This latest transaction brings back memories of the significant security breach that plagued Radiant Capital in 2023. The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol suffered a massive exploit, resulting in a loss of approximately $51 million. This incident sent shockwaves through the DeFi community, highlighting the persistent vulnerabilities within the ecosystem. The Radiant Capital hacker, or group behind the attack, managed to exploit a flaw, leading to the substantial theft. Authorities and cybersecurity experts widely suspect a North Korea-linked organization was behind the 2023 Radiant Capital hack. These groups are known…
2025/08/30
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
2025/08/30
SOL crypto treasury gains momentum, but is it enough to outpace XRP in Q4?

The post SOL crypto treasury gains momentum, but is it enough to outpace XRP in Q4? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  Crypto treasuries have scooped up over 4 million SOL, while XRP interest has remained relatively low. Is this enough for SOL to outperform XRP in the next few months? Since last November, XRP has outperformed Solana by over 400%, making it a top-three crypto asset by market cap. On the contrary though, SOL has attracted more interest from public firms running corporate treasuries than XRP. With both assets expecting a Spot ETF approval soon, will the crypto treasury demand give SOL an edge over the next few months?  SOL outpaces XRP Since May, SOL has seen record-high interest from crypto treasury companies. In July alone, trading volumes from SOL-focused firms hit $4 billion while XRP attracted “just” $460 million.  Source: Blockworks Overall, corporate treasuries have accumulated 4.3 million SOL, worth about $905 million as per the press time market price.  Some of the top SOL treasury firms include SOL Strategies, DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), Upexi (UPXI), Sharps Technologies (STSS) and others. In fact, Sharps Technologies recently secured $400M capital and plans to expand to $1 billion for SOL acquisition.  Source: Blockworks The trend could bolster SOL’s value, similar to the lift-off Ethereum [ETH] recorded after BitMine and other public firms began aggressively bidding for it.  On the other hand, XRP has so far seen only marginal demand from public firms for treasury reserves. As it stands, only SBI Holdings Japan and Worksport Ltd have shown any interest in XRP treasury.  Simply put, if this disparity remains consistent in the coming weeks post-ETF approvals, SOL could be in a better position to surpass XRP on the price charts.  Here, it’s also worth noting that the XRP/SOL ratio, which tracks the price difference between the two altcoins, suggested that SOL could outperform XRP if the indicator drops lower.  Source: XRP/SOL ratio,…
2025/08/30
A Strategic Move For Unwavering Security

The post A Strategic Move For Unwavering Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador Bitcoin Distribution: A Strategic Move For Unwavering Security Skip to content Home Crypto News El Salvador Bitcoin Distribution: A Strategic Move for Unwavering Security Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/el-salvador-bitcoin-distribution/
2025/08/30
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Could Explode in a Few Days: Analyst Reveals What’s Coming

JASMY has quietly been building momentum while many were focused on bigger names like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Altcoin Doctor, a YouTuber with over 13,000 subscribers, broke down why JASMY price could be gearing up for something significant.  The YouTuber’s analysis points out that macroeconomic factors, particularly moves from the Federal Reserve, could spark a wave
2025/08/30
El Salvador Bitcoin Distribution: A Strategic Move for Unwavering Security

BitcoinWorld El Salvador Bitcoin Distribution: A Strategic Move for Unwavering Security The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and nations are finding innovative ways to secure their digital assets. A recent announcement from El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) has captured global attention: a groundbreaking move to fortify its national Bitcoin reserves. This strategic shift, known as El Salvador Bitcoin distribution, aims to safeguard the nation’s holdings against potential future threats, specifically from the advancement of quantum computing. This proactive measure highlights El Salvador’s commitment to pioneering secure and resilient crypto adoption on a national scale. Understanding El Salvador’s Strategic Bitcoin Distribution El Salvador, a nation that boldly adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, continues to lead in digital asset innovation. The ONBTC revealed on X that the government is systematically moving its Bitcoin from a single large wallet into numerous smaller ones. This isn’t just a technical adjustment; it’s a critical security upgrade. Each of these new wallets will hold a maximum of 500 BTC. With El Salvador holding approximately 6,227.18 BTC as of August 23, this means their entire reserve will be spread across at least 13 separate wallets (6227.18 / 500 ≈ 12.45). This careful fragmentation is a direct response to an emerging global concern. Why is Quantum Computing a Threat to Bitcoin? You might be wondering, “What exactly is quantum computing, and why does it matter for Bitcoin?” In simple terms, quantum computers are incredibly powerful machines that can perform calculations far beyond the capabilities of today’s traditional computers. While still in early stages, a fully developed quantum computer could theoretically break the cryptographic algorithms that secure Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin’s security relies on complex mathematical problems that are currently impossible for even the most powerful supercomputers to solve quickly. However, a quantum computer could potentially crack these encryptions, making private keys vulnerable and potentially allowing unauthorized access to funds. This isn’t an immediate threat, but El Salvador is looking ahead. Benefits of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Distribution Strategy This forward-thinking approach by El Salvador offers several significant advantages: Enhanced Security: By distributing its Bitcoin across multiple wallets, El Salvador significantly reduces the risk of a single point of failure. If one wallet were ever compromised (hypothetically, by a quantum attack), the vast majority of their holdings would remain secure in other wallets. Mitigated Quantum Risk: This proactive measure positions El Salvador at the forefront of preparing for quantum threats. It buys time for the development of quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions. Increased Resilience: Spreading assets improves overall system resilience against various types of attacks, not just quantum ones. It makes large-scale theft much more difficult and less appealing. Setting a Precedent: El Salvador’s move could serve as a valuable blueprint for other nations or large institutional holders of Bitcoin, encouraging them to adopt similar robust security practices. This strategic move underscores the nation’s commitment to protecting its digital economy. The El Salvador Bitcoin distribution plan demonstrates a deep understanding of evolving technological landscapes and potential vulnerabilities. What are the Challenges and Considerations? While the benefits are clear, such a large-scale security upgrade isn’t without its considerations: Management Complexity: Managing multiple wallets, each with its own private key, introduces a higher level of administrative complexity. Securely storing and accessing these keys becomes paramount. Operational Overhead: There’s an increased operational overhead associated with monitoring and maintaining numerous wallets compared to a single, consolidated one. Key Management: The secure generation, storage, and backup of many private keys is a critical challenge. Any error could lead to irreversible loss of funds. However, given the stakes, these challenges are manageable with stringent protocols and advanced security practices. El Salvador’s National Bitcoin Office is likely implementing sophisticated key management solutions to ensure the integrity of their distributed holdings. El Salvador’s Vision for Future-Proofing Bitcoin El Salvador’s proactive stance on El Salvador Bitcoin distribution is a testament to its long-term vision for Bitcoin adoption. They are not just holding Bitcoin; they are actively working to make it more secure and sustainable for the future. This move signals confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term viability, even in the face of advanced technological threats. This innovative approach to security demonstrates leadership in the global crypto space. It’s a powerful statement that Bitcoin, when managed strategically, can be a secure and reliable asset for national treasuries. The focus on mitigating quantum computing risks positions El Salvador as a thought leader in digital asset security. In conclusion, El Salvador’s decision to distribute its Bitcoin holdings is a groundbreaking security measure designed to protect its national assets from the theoretical future threat of quantum computing. By fragmenting its substantial Bitcoin reserves across numerous wallets, each capped at 500 BTC, the nation is proactively enhancing its digital security posture. This bold and strategic move reinforces El Salvador’s role as a pioneer in national Bitcoin adoption and sets a compelling example for responsible cryptocurrency management in an ever-evolving technological landscape. It’s a powerful demonstration of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding their digital future. Frequently Asked Questions About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Security What is El Salvador doing with its Bitcoin holdings?El Salvador is distributing its entire Bitcoin reserve from a single wallet into multiple smaller wallets, with each new wallet capped at 500 BTC, to enhance security. Why is El Salvador distributing its Bitcoin?The primary reason is to mitigate potential security risks posed by the future advancement of quantum computing, which could theoretically compromise current cryptographic security. What is quantum computing, and how does it threaten Bitcoin?Quantum computing involves powerful machines that could potentially break the complex cryptographic algorithms that secure Bitcoin transactions and private keys, making funds vulnerable. How many wallets will El Salvador use for its Bitcoin?Given their holdings of approximately 6,227.18 BTC and a 500 BTC cap per wallet, El Salvador will utilize at least 13 separate wallets. Is this an immediate threat to Bitcoin?No, quantum computing capable of breaking Bitcoin’s encryption is not an immediate threat. El Salvador’s move is a proactive, forward-looking security measure. Found this insight into El Salvador’s innovative Bitcoin security strategy compelling? Share this article with your network on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital asset security and national crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post El Salvador Bitcoin Distribution: A Strategic Move for Unwavering Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/30
Tether Shares Relatively Positive News for 5 Altcoins It Had Virtually “Declared Dead”

The post Tether Shares Relatively Positive News for 5 Altcoins It Had Virtually “Declared Dead” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether has released an updated announcement regarding its planned end of support for five blockchain networks. The company announced a year ago that it would halt USDT issuance and redemption on the Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand networks starting September 1, 2025. However, following feedback from the communities, Tether abandoned its plan to freeze smart contracts on these networks. Following this decision, users will still be able to transfer USDT between wallets on these legacy chains. However, Tether will discontinue official support, direct issuance, and refund services for these blockchains. Tether stated in a statement that this decision aligns with its strategy of focusing on the strongest ecosystems in terms of developer activity, scalability, and user demand. The company also stated that it will maintain transparency and communication with the community throughout the transition. Tether has recently been in the news for introducing its own blockchain network, which has no transfer fees. In response, Tron, one of the networks that handles the most stablecoin transfers, has also significantly reduced its transaction fees. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/tether-shares-relatively-positive-news-for-5-altcoins-it-had-virtually-declared-dead/
2025/08/30
