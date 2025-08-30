2025-09-02 Tuesday

Data: 100 million USD1 newly minted on the Solana chain

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 100 million USD 1 coins were minted on the Solana chain about 55 minutes ago.
PANews2025/08/30 14:16
Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A new crypto below $1 that can be the next Solana (SOL)

Every cycle, a handful of tokens graduate from “early-stage hype” to “household names” in the […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:15
BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Rumors are swirling that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $10 trillion under management, could be preparing to file for a Hedera (HBAR) spot ETF. While no filing has been confirmed, even the speculation has already fueled excitement in the Hedera community and triggered a surge in attention around HBAR. The BlackRock Effect
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:15
Ethereum Pauses Public Grant Applications Amid Economic Shifts

The post Ethereum Pauses Public Grant Applications Amid Economic Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum Foundation pauses public grants; economic implications emerge. U.S. core PCE index in July rises to 2.9%. Market shifts reflect economic uncertainties and funding changes. The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for July reached 2.9%, marking the highest year-on-year increase since February 2025, according to Jinshi reports via ChainCatcher. This inflation gauge’s rise could impact monetary policy, influencing investor sentiment in global markets, including cryptocurrencies, although direct effects on crypto assets are not yet documented. Ethereum Adjusts Funding Amid Rising U.S. Inflation Market reactions vary, with some stakeholders viewing the grants’ suspension as a prudent precautionary step. However, others express concern over future project funding stability across Ethereum’s ecosystem. No leading community figures have commented, indicating a cautious wait-and-see approach. Did you know? In past instances of macroeconomic uncertainty, platforms like Ethereum have adjusted grant distribution, impacting developmental progress and governance token performance. Economic Pressures Lead to Grant Reevaluation Did you know? In past instances of macroeconomic uncertainty, platforms like Ethereum have adjusted grant distribution, impacting developmental progress and governance token performance. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,385.98, holding a market cap of $529,416,712,406, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency faces a 1.97% daily decline, with a recent noticeable 7.82% weekly drop amid broader economic shifts. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:07 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu’s research team, the pause in grants by Ethereum Foundation may signal broader economic caution amidst rising inflation indicators. Historical trends suggest ecosystems might pivot towards more controlled funding models, emphasizing efficient capital use during volatile periods. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/ethereum-pauses-grants-economic-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:12
40-Year Analyst Peter Brandt Speaks After Market Drop: “This Altcoin Looks Very Negative”

The post 40-Year Analyst Peter Brandt Speaks After Market Drop: “This Altcoin Looks Very Negative” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Experienced market analyst Peter Brandt shared his latest assessments of the cryptocurrency market. “I’m sharing what I see. I have strong opinions, but I’m always flexible. I could be wrong as well as right. The XRP chart looks potentially very negative,” Brandt said on social media. Selling pressure intensified in the cryptocurrency market on the final trading day of the week. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 3.62% to $108,498.88 following the release of US inflation data, while Ethereum (ETH) fell 5.01% to $4,285.71. US economic data contributed to the weak market outlook. According to a report published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by 0.5% in July. The PCE price index rose by 0.2% month-over-month and 2.6% year-over-year, in line with expectations. This data reinforced expectations that the Fed would keep interest rates high, fueling selling pressure on risk assets. Furthermore, the final August Consumer Confidence Index released by the University of Michigan fell 6% from July to 58.2, representing a 14.3% year-over-year loss. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/40-year-analyst-peter-brandt-speaks-after-market-drop-this-altcoin-looks-very-negative/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:05
Tron (TRX) Community Approves Historic 60% Fee Reduction

The post Tron (TRX) Community Approves Historic 60% Fee Reduction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The Tron (TRX) ecosystem is about to see its biggest fee cut since the network’s launch in 2017. On August 26, the Super Representative community voted to slash transaction costs by 60%, with the change officially taking effect this Friday at 20:00 (GMT+8). Why the Fee Cut Was Needed The decision follows growing concerns that rising fees had become a drag on user activity, especially as TRX’s value has doubled since early 2024. Stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether’s USDT, make up a huge share of Tron’s daily traffic, and elevated costs were threatening its dominance in that market. Tron founder Justin Sun described the adjustment as a “reset” that will help restore the network’s edge. He admitted that the cut could reduce short-term revenue for validators and the foundation, but stressed that in the long run it would attract more users, more stablecoin volume, and a stronger ecosystem. What This Means for TRX Price For traders, the change raises the question of how TRX’s price may react. Lower fees often encourage higher transaction volumes, which in turn generate stronger network activity metrics — a factor closely watched by investors. If adoption accelerates, the narrative of Tron as the leading stablecoin settlement layer could strengthen, potentially driving TRX to retest resistance around $0.37 and even eye the $0.40–$0.42 zone. On the other hand, skeptics warn that reduced fee revenue could briefly weigh on the network’s fundamentals, at least until transaction volumes pick up. If demand growth lags, TRX could revisit support near $0.32–$0.33, levels it recently defended during a broader market pullback. Long-Term Outlook Still, with TRX up more than 100% year-to-date and consistently ranking among the most used blockchains for daily transfers, the latest reforms may provide the catalyst it needs to sustain momentum. The quarterly fee reviews promised by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:04
El Salvador Divides $678M Bitcoin into 14 Wallets to Minimize Quantum Threat

El Salvador has recently adjusted its Bitcoin holdings by dispersing its crypto assets across multiple wallets, a move that underscores the country’s evolving approach to cryptocurrency management. The strategy appears aimed at enhancing security and operational flexibility amid ongoing discussions about crypto regulation and financial stability. Redistribution of Bitcoin Holdings The Salvadoran government transferred a [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 14:01
7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:00
Crypto Market Sees $480M+ in Long Liquidations as Peter Schiff Declares ‘Game Over’ After Heated PCE Data

The post Crypto Market Sees $480M+ in Long Liquidations as Peter Schiff Declares ‘Game Over’ After Heated PCE Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market correction has intensified further after the US PCE data signaled hot inflation, as Bitcoin (BTC) price slips further to $108,000. Altcoins are facing even deeper corrections with Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) leading the fall. Market-wide liquidations have soared to $580 million, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell finds himself at a crossroads for interest rate cuts. Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff says, ‘It’s game over.’ Crypto Market Crash Triggers Major Liquidations With the US PCE data surging to 2.6%, inflationary fears are back, triggering further crypto market correction as BTC slips to $108K levels. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as the possibility of no rate cuts during the September FOMC pushes risk-ON assets lower. Bitcoin has extended its weekly losses to 6.5%, and is currently trading at $108,456 levels, as investors fear a fall to $100K levels again. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that BTC is currently mirroring the 2021 chart pattern. Thus, it is very important for Bitcoin bulls to sustain above $108,700. Falling under this could trigger another 15% crash to $94,000. Bitcoin price under pressure | Source: Ali Martinez Moreover, Ethereum selling continues as the overall market sentiment flips to a ‘cautios’ stand, after being optimistic last week. This comes despite continuous institutional and Ether ETF inflows. So far, Ethereum has been leading the broader altcoin market. As a result, today’s correction sends shockwaves across the crypto market. After losing $3 support, Ripple’s XRP has extended further losses to $2.81, while Solana (SOL) is once again testing the crucial support at $200. As per the Coinglass data, the crypto market long liquidations are currently at $480 million, while the overall liquidations are at $589 million. Peter Schiff Calls It ‘Game Over’ Commenting on the current macro shift, Bitcoin critic Peter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:56
Ethereum Foundation Pauses Open Grants to Focus on Strategic Funding Model

The post Ethereum Foundation Pauses Open Grants to Focus on Strategic Funding Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After funding hundreds of projects with millions of dollars, the Ethereum Foundation is temporarily pausing the Ecosystem Support Program’s (ESP) open grant application process to refocus on a more proactive funding model that is better aligned with the ecosystem’s strategic needs. The transition comes as the foundation faces challenges reviewing the high volume of inbound applications, which it said has left “limited capacity to pursue new strategic opportunities.”  In a Friday blog post, the Ethereum Foundation stressed that the ESP will continue funding new projects, but under a refined approach to grantmaking. More details are expected in the fourth quarter, including a curated methodology outlining specific ecosystem priorities. Ethereum Foundation lays out ESP’s evolving priorities. Source: Ethereum Foundation In 2024, ESP awarded nearly $3 million across 105 projects and initiatives, supporting areas such as developer tooling, data and analytics, research and education. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the Ethereum Foundation distributed $32.6 million in total grants. As a nonprofit established in 2014 by Ethereum’s co-founders, the Ethereum Foundation has historically played a key role in providing funding, coordination and long-term vision for the blockchain’s development, including major network upgrades. In June, the foundation introduced a more transparent treasury policy detailing operational costs and cash requirements. As part of the commitment, it pledged to publish quarterly and annual disclosures of its assets, investments and any significant developments. Related: No more ETH dumps? Ethereum Foundation turns to DeFi for cash Ethereum Foundation’s evolving priorities As the world’s second-largest blockchain, Ethereum has strong backing from institutional investors and developers but faces growing competition from faster, lower-cost alternatives such as Solana, Avalanche and BNB Smart Chain, which market themselves as more scalable and user-friendly platforms. As such, Ethereum is being steered toward a renewed focus on layer-1 scaling, reducing network costs and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 13:53
