Eliza Labs Files Lawsuit Against Musk’s xAI Alleging Monopolistic Behavior

Eliza Labs Files Lawsuit Against Musk’s xAI Alleging Monopolistic Behavior

The post Eliza Labs Files Lawsuit Against Musk’s xAI Alleging Monopolistic Behavior appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Agentic AI project Eliza Labs has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, claiming that the AI company engaged in monopolistic practices meant to “deplatform” agentic AI launchpads. The lawsuit claims that xAI attempted to “extract” valuable information, including technical documentation and usage figures related to the development of Eliza Labs’ platform, to copy its ideas before “banishing” Eliza Labs from xAI. Eliza Labs co-founder Shaw Walters argues in the lawsuit that the relationship between the two companies started off amicably, with xAI inviting Walters to share ideas. He also said that they built on xAI’s application programming interface (API) because it was free. Walters added: “The collaborative tone turned transactional, just as X was launching Ani and a new version of Grok. Suddenly, they were demanding we pay $50,000 a month for an enterprise license — $600,000 a year — or face legal action.  We were already paying them over $20,000 annually through various licenses and fees,” Walters continued. Cointelegraph reached out to Walters, but he declined to provide any further comment. The Eliza Labs lawsuit against xAI. Source: Court Listener The lawsuit highlights the litigious nature of the artificial intelligence sector, as legal action continues to pile up surrounding monopolistic practices, intellectual property rights, and legal liabilities of AI service providers. Related: Eliza Labs launches auto.fun, a no-code AI spin on Pump.Fun Lawsuits mount in the nascent AI sector The AI industry is still in its infancy, with key regulatory and legal questions left unanswered about the nascent technology. These regulatory grey zones exist alongside the legal issues traditionally faced by tech companies, such as trademark and patent infringement, making the AI sector a battleground ripe for litigation. In February 2024, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, and OpenAI itself, over the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:38
Major Cardano Price Prediction Update As New Ethereum L2 Token Layer Brett Closes Gap

Major Cardano Price Prediction Update As New Ethereum L2 Token Layer Brett Closes Gap

The post Major Cardano Price Prediction Update As New Ethereum L2 Token Layer Brett Closes Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brett was stuck on Base, a chain that shackled his potential; now, he’s absolutely breaking free on Layer 2, bringing memes, speed, and eye-watering rewards to Ethereum. This isn’t just another memecoin; it’s Layer Brett (LBRETT), a bold new contender swiftly closing the gap on established giants, forcing a re-evaluation of every Cardano (ADA) price prediction out there and its crypto presale is live right now. What makes Layer Brett a standout Layer 2 crypto? The crypto world often feels like a crowded marketplace, doesn’t it? But what if something truly different emerged? Ethereum’s Layer 1, while robust, often grinds to a halt under heavy traffic, making transactions painfully slow and expensive. Layer Brett, however, bypasses these bottlenecks. Consider Pepe coin (PEPE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), or Bonk (BONK) —fun, sure, but often lacking deep utility. Even Brett (original) on Base suffered from this. Layer Brett changes the game, offering a DeFi ecosystem designed for performance. This ERC-20 token is purpose-built to escape the limitations of utility-free meme tokens, offering a next big crypto experience that merges the best of meme culture with genuine technological advancement. Why investors are looking towards LBRETT after disappointing Cardano price predictions For years, Cardano (ADA) has been a staple in many portfolios, boasting a significant market cap of $30.00 billion. Partnerships, such as the one with Serpro in Brazil, show Cardano’s commitment to real-world adoption. Yet, even with these advancements, Cardano price sits at $0.8576, a far cry from its all-time high of $3.10 back in 2021. This moderate Cardano news and incremental Cardano upgrade progress leaves some investors longing for more immediate, explosive growth. Enter Layer Brett, a genuine low cap crypto gem. While Cardano battles for incremental gains in a mature market, Layer Brett’s crypto presale price of just $0.005 per…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:37
Is Elon Musk Back for Dogecoin as His Lawyer is Set to Chair a $200M DOGE Treasury Company?

Is Elon Musk Back for Dogecoin as His Lawyer is Set to Chair a $200M DOGE Treasury Company?

Elon Musk’s personal attorney, Alex Spiro, is reportedly set to serve as chairman of an upcoming Dogecoin-focused treasury firm.  According to six sources, an unnamed entity is pitching a Dogecoin treasury company to investors. Fortune reported that three out of the six sources were among the investors who received pitches about the Dogecoin treasury company. However, the other three learned about the initiative from involved parties.  Notably, the firm plans to raise $200 million to buy and hold Dogecoin as a reserve asset, potentially benefiting from the asset’s price appreciation. Three sources confirmed that the Miami-based Dogecoin corporate entity, House of Doge, supports the initiative.  Musk’s Lawyer to Chair Venture  Interestingly, Alex Spiro, Elon Musk's personal attorney, is expected to serve as the chairman of the $200 million Dogecoin treasury company. Although it is unclear whether Musk is directly involved in the project, Spiro’s participation signals a strong connection to the American businessman and billionaire.  In the meantime, Spiro, Musk, and House of Doge have yet to release official statements confirming the Dogecoin treasury initiative.  Launched in 2013, Dogecoin became the first-ever meme coin — a cryptocurrency created as a joke. However, it has gained widespread popularity and even attracted the attention of Musk, whose tweets and public remarks have sparked massive rallies for the token.  In 2022, several months after DOGE plunged from its May 2021 all-time high, some aggrieved investors accused the billionaire of manipulating the Dogecoin market and making huge gains from his viral posts.  As in other lawsuits, Spiro served as Musk’s defense attorney in the case and eventually had the case dismissed in 2024. Following the dismissal, Spiro said it was a “good day for Dogecoin.”  Musk Still Supports Dogecoin  Since the lawsuit, Musk has reduced his Dogecoin-related posts, but many still refer to him as “the Dogefather,” a title he created in 2021 during a Saturday Night Live (SNL) show. His electric car company, Tesla, continues to accept Dogecoin as payment for select merchandise available on its online store.  The potential Dogecoin treasury initiative under Spiro’s leadership aligns with the broader trend of public companies incorporating crypto assets into their balance sheets. It first began in 2020 after MicroStrategy (now Strategy) bought and held Bitcoin as a reserve asset.  Since then, more companies have established similar initiatives for other cryptocurrency assets. Yesterday, Gumi, a gaming company in Japan, announced plans to buy and hold $17 million worth of XRP, starting next month.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/30 14:35
Hearing for Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Lawsuit Against Trump Turns out to Be a Nothingburger

Hearing for Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Lawsuit Against Trump Turns out to Be a Nothingburger

Cook was fired by Trump on Monday after the president’s Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency accused her of mortgage fraud earlier in the month. Much-Anticipated Hearing in Lisa Cook’s Trump Lawsuit Fails to Deliver Fireworks Many were anticipating some sort of ruling by Judge Jia Cobb on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/30 14:30
The Blockchain That Works Offline: PureWallet Brings Speed, Security, and Simplicity to Crypto

The Blockchain That Works Offline: PureWallet Brings Speed, Security, and Simplicity to Crypto

The post The Blockchain That Works Offline: PureWallet Brings Speed, Security, and Simplicity to Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Elle dela Cruz Crypto transactions often stall in areas with poor internet access. Even where connectivity exists, users face high friction: Bitcoin fees can climb to tens of dollars per transfer, and Ethereum transactions can cost several dollars during busy periods. Confirmations may take minutes or even hours under network congestion. A mobile wallet that …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 14:25
Ethereum Gains Favor As Billions Shift From Bitcoin

Ethereum Gains Favor As Billions Shift From Bitcoin

While the market oscillates between technical consolidation and the return of institutional appetite, an extraordinary movement attracts all attention. An actor holding more than 5 billion dollars in bitcoin redirects a major part of its capital towards Ethereum. The scale of the amounts, the transparency of on-chain transactions, and the timing of the operation are striking. More than a simple arbitrage, this strategic repositioning seems to redraw the power relations between the two historical pillars of the crypto universe. L’article Ethereum Gains Favor As Billions Shift From Bitcoin est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:25
Flare Crypto Price Falls Below Key Averages, Can it Hold $0.0209?

Flare Crypto Price Falls Below Key Averages, Can it Hold $0.0209?

The post Flare Crypto Price Falls Below Key Averages, Can it Hold $0.0209? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Flare crypto price is under pressure as it continues to slide, reflecting broader bearish sentiment. The token is down 2.1% since yesterday to $0.02127 and almost 10% over the past week. Market capitalization has slipped 2% to $1.53 billion, while trading volume rose 10.87% to $9.18 million.  The price decline coincides with a shift in …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 14:23
XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP

XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP

The post XRP News Today: SBI-Backed Gumi to Buy $17M in XRP appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Institutional interest in XRP is gaining momentum, and Japan’s gaming powerhouse Gumi Inc. has doubled down on that trend. The SBI-backed firm has approved a ¥2.5 billion ($17 million) XRP purchase over the next five months.  This marks a notable shift in treasury strategy, more than doubling Gumi’s earlier ¥1 billion Bitcoin acquisition and showcasing …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 14:23
Is a $10 Price for Dogecoin a Realistic Dream?

Is a $10 Price for Dogecoin a Realistic Dream?

The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has long held the ambitious goal of seeing the token reach a price of $10. However, a recent analysis by AMBCrypto suggests that this dream may be more of a fantasy than a realistic target. The report highlights that for Dogecoin to achieve such a price point, its market capitalization would … Continue reading "Is a $10 Price for Dogecoin a Realistic Dream?" The post Is a $10 Price for Dogecoin a Realistic Dream? appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:18
How to Identify Crypto Scams and Protect Your Investments

How to Identify Crypto Scams and Protect Your Investments

The post How to Identify Crypto Scams and Protect Your Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The extensive growth of cryptocurrency has astounding, but the same risk goes along with the opportunity. In 2025, more investors than ever are entering the space to capitalise on higher prices and other new projects. Traders with limited experience may be vulnerable to fraud. Investors must tread carefully; the landscape is littered with fake exchanges and Ponzi schemes that can cost them everything. Learning how to recognize red flags is essential. The cryptocurrency space does not have the same level of regulatory protection as traditional finance.  It is nearly impossible to recover stolen funds after they have been taken. That’s why staying informed is your first line of defense. Common Types of Scams Crypto scams often fall into familiar categories. A rug pull is when a project’s developers abandon it while pulling the liquidity. Phishing scams use replicas of emails and websites to fool users into giving away their private key. Groups engage in pump-and-dump schemes, promoting and dumping small coins on strict buyers. People still use fake giveaways that promise free Bitcoin and Ethereum. The good news is, most of these scams have prominent warning signs. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Do not trust unrealistic promises of guaranteed returns, teams with no established identity or track record, and projects with no clear roadmap. Why Due Diligence Matters In a market where anyone can launch a token, research is critical before investment. You can learn a great deal about the project by reviewing its whitepaper and social media channels. Scammers cheat a lot, real projects focus on transparency. The search for verifiable partnership through independent audits is another method of identifying opportunities from fraud.  One of the Safest Crypto Projects Today Investors are turning to projects with built-in safeguards as scams become more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 14:16
