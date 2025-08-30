2025-09-02 Tuesday

$116M in Token Unlocks Hit Market, ENA & IOTA Face Pressure

$116M in Token Unlocks Hit Market, ENA & IOTA Face Pressure

The post $116M in Token Unlocks Hit Market, ENA & IOTA Face Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena unlock of $108M sparks resistance at $0.662 as selling outweighs demand IOTA struggles to hold $0.191 support after $1.71M unlock despite rising volume Mid-tier unlocks deepen declines as HONEY, STIK, SPEC face weak market support More than $116 million in insider-held crypto tokens are set to unlock in the first week of September, putting significant selling pressure on several key projects. These scheduled releases for team members, founders, and private investors are a critical event for traders, with tokens like Ethena (ENA) and IOTA in the spotlight.  Several other tokens, including Hivemapper (HONEY), Staika (STIK), and Spectral (SPEC), are now in focus as traders watch how these unlocks influence short-term market behavior. $108M Ethena (ENA) Unlock Tests Key $0.640 Support Ethena (ENA) faces the biggest test, with an unlock of over $108 million hitting the market, representing 2.6% of its supply. The selling pressure is already visible in the price, which has slipped 1.58% even as 24-hour trading volume jumped 14%. This action shows traders are selling into the liquidity. ENA is now pinned between firm resistance at $0.662 and immediate support at $0.640. If the token can’t hold the $0.640 level, it will likely see further downside. IOTA, Hivemapper, and Staika Unlocks Add to Downward Pressure IOTA, which unlocked $1.71 million, also displayed weakness. The token rallied briefly to $0.202 but later declined toward $0.191, a level now serving as critical support.  With its market cap at $766 million and volume climbing nearly 9%, the increased trading activity hints at heightened speculation. However, failure to hold above $0.191 could invite further losses. Mid-Tier Unlocks Show Bearish Momentum Beyond the larger caps, smaller unlocks carried their own challenges. Hivemapper (HONEY) released $1.63 million in tokens, slipping 2.72% to trade near $0.01804.  Support sits close to $0.018, with resistance at…
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.84%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.20%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1855-3.68%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:06
Investors drop class action over Strategy’s Bitcoin accounting

Investors drop class action over Strategy's Bitcoin accounting

Investors dropped their lawsuit against Strategy, and it cannot be filed again.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 15:06
Stablecoin Tether Makes a Pivotal Move with Blockchain Adjustments

Stablecoin Tether Makes a Pivotal Move with Blockchain Adjustments

Tether abandons freezing USDT smart contracts on five blockchain networks. Token transfers will remain, but new USDT minting ceases on these chains. Continue Reading:Stablecoin Tether Makes a Pivotal Move with Blockchain Adjustments The post Stablecoin Tether Makes a Pivotal Move with Blockchain Adjustments appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Movement
MOVE$0.1176-4.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-3.88%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006339+1.24%
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:04
Spot BTC, ETH ETFs see outflows as inflation ticks up under Trump tariffs

Spot BTC, ETH ETFs see outflows as inflation ticks up under Trump tariffs

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs saw outflows on Friday after the Fed reported rising core inflation, driven in part by Trump’s tariff policies. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded outflows on Friday as the Federal Reserve released key inflation data showing price pressures are creeping higher under President Donald Trump’s trade policies.According to SoSoValue data, Ether (ETH) ETFs saw a net outflow of $164.64 million, reversing five straight days of inflows that had added more than $1.5 billion to the asset class. Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs also turned negative with $126.64 million in net outflows, their first daily loss since Aug. 22. Total assets under management dropped to $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin.Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.387-3.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,046.67--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.06%
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:03
El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin Into 14 Wallets to Limit Quantum Risk

El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin Into 14 Wallets to Limit Quantum Risk

El Salvador has split its Bitcoin reserve of 6,274 BTC, valued at $678 million, into 14 Bitcoin wallets. Blockchain data confirmed the onchain transfers on Friday. The country’s Bitcoin Office said on X that the redistribution aims to reduce exposure to quantum risk. Each wallet now holds no more than 500 BTC, lowering the chance […] The post El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin Into 14 Wallets to Limit Quantum Risk appeared first on CoinChapter.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,046.67--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.06%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004311-2.57%
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:02
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3450 with muted reaction to US inflation data

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3450 with muted reaction to US inflation data

The post GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3450 with muted reaction to US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, holds above 1.3450 after US PCE data. Core PCE rises 0.3% MoM, 2.9% YoY, the highest since February. Headline PCE up 0.2% MoM, annual rate steady at 2.6%. The British Pound (GBP) trades under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the Greenback holds firm. GBP/USD is finding a footing above 1.3450 during the American session, stabilizing after the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for July, which came broadly in line with expectations. Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the Core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% month-on-month in July, matching forecasts and unchanged from June’s pace. On a yearly basis, core inflation edged up to 2.9% from 2.8%, marking its highest level since February. Headline PCE increased 0.2% MoM, in line with estimates but slightly softer than June’s 0.3%, while the yearly rate held steady at 2.6%. The report also confirmed strong underlying demand. Personal spending grew 0.5% in July, ahead of the expected 0.3% and faster than June’s 0.3% gain. Personal income rose 0.4% MoM, in line with consensus and above the prior 0.3%, reinforcing evidence that household consumption remains resilient despite signs of a softer labor market. The Greenback extends its firmer tone on the back of these figures, with the US Dollar Index reclaiming levels near 98.00. While Sterling pares back from recent highs, the pair is managing to stay afloat above 1.3450, suggesting that much of the inflation outcome was already priced in. The muted response leaves GBP/USD consolidating, with intraday momentum capped by a stronger US Dollar backdrop. Technically, immediate support for GBP/USD is seen at 1.3400, followed by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3368 on the daily chart. On the upside,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.093-3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017317-8.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:01
Wormhole price prediction – Assessing the downside risk for W traders

Wormhole price prediction – Assessing the downside risk for W traders

Selling pressure across timeframes and a bearish Bitcoin could affect Wormhole.
Wormhole
W$0.07908-6.76%
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:00
Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,046.67--%
OG
OG$13.689+5.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,349.37-2.42%
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Ethereum Millionaire’s Bold Call: XYZVerse (XYZ) from $0.0054 to $10 by Winter 2025 – Solana and Cardano Can’t Compete

Ethereum Millionaire's Bold Call: XYZVerse (XYZ) from $0.0054 to $10 by Winter 2025 – Solana and Cardano Can't Compete

A well-known Ethereum investor has made a surprising forecast. This person claims that XYZVerse (XYZ) could surge from its current low price to double digits before the end of next year. The prediction also suggests that Solana and Cardano will struggle to keep up. The reasons for this claim are sparking intense discussion among market
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.20%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:00
NodeOps Burns $2.2M Worth $NODE to Elevate its AI-Powered DePIN Future

NodeOps Burns $2.2M Worth $NODE to Elevate its AI-Powered DePIN Future

NodeOps burns $2.2M worth $NODE to reduce its supply by 18.02% in order to reinforce transparency, sustainability, and trust in the AI-powered DePIN future.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006167+17.80%
NODE
NODE$0.10111-4.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.79%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 15:00
