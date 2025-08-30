2025-09-02 Tuesday

Tether Alters Course on Crypto Platforms

Tether Alters Course on Crypto Platforms

The post Tether Alters Course on Crypto Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, a prominent issuer of stablecoins, has announced a significant shift in its operational strategy by halting plans to freeze USDT smart contracts across five specific blockchain networks. Instead of outright freezing, Tether will maintain transfer capabilities but will cease the minting of new tokens on these platforms, reflecting a strategic reevaluation on part of […] Continue Reading:Tether Alters Course on Crypto Platforms Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/tether-alters-course-on-crypto-platforms
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:26
5 Reasons Why the Crypto Crash Is Already Underway

5 Reasons Why the Crypto Crash Is Already Underway

From BlackRock selling to altcoins collapsing, here are 5 reasons why the crypto crash has already started — and how you can protect your portfolio.
Crypto Ticker2025/08/30 15:25
Swiss Franc rallies as Fed politics weigh on Greenback, USD/CHF hits one-month low

Swiss Franc rallies as Fed politics weigh on Greenback, USD/CHF hits one-month low

The post Swiss Franc rallies as Fed politics weigh on Greenback, USD/CHF hits one-month low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss Franc strengthens for a fourth straight day, sending USD/CHF toward fresh one-month lows. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slips below 98.00 as markets price in an 89% chance of a Fed rate cut in September. US July PCE report showed sticky inflation pressures alongside strong household spending. The Swiss Franc (CHF) extends its rally for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, with USD/CHF slipping toward the 0.8000 psychological mark near fresh one-month lows, pressured by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) despite resilient US inflation and spending data. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading around 0.7997 in the American session, erasing earlier intraday gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to sustain a move above the 98.00 mark and is hovering near 97.76, with USD/CHF mirroring the Greenback’s broader weakness. The latest US data release confirmed sticky inflation pressures alongside robust household demand. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% MoM in July, matching forecasts, while the annual rate edged up to 2.9% from 2.8%, the highest since February. Headline PCE increased 0.2% MoM, in line with expectations but slightly softer than June’s 0.3%, with the yearly figure steady at 2.6%. Personal spending accelerated to 0.5% in July from 0.3% in June, while personal income grew 0.4% MoM. Despite the stronger spending backdrop, markets focused on the policy outlook, with traders increasing bets on a September Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest rate cut. Fed funds futures now price an 89% probability of a 25 basis point reduction, reinforcing the Greenback’s soft tone. Short-term Treasury yields retreated, while the longer end of the curve held firm, reflecting expectations of easier monetary policy without a material shift in long-term inflation risks. Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc continues to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:22
Okalio Mining is igniting the cloud mining market: XRP and LTC daily returns up to $99,999!

Okalio Mining is igniting the cloud mining market: XRP and LTC daily returns up to $99,999!

The post Okalio Mining is igniting the cloud mining market: XRP and LTC daily returns up to $99,999! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the era of rapid global digital asset growth, cloud mining has become a vital way for investors to create new wealth. As an industry innovator, Okalio Mining is creating a new channel for users to increase their digital asset value with an efficient, secure, and legal mining system. The dual-income model of XRP and LTC mining now allows users around the world to see the potential for daily gains of up to $99,999. Sign up and receive $10, starting your mining journey with zero barriers to entry. To enable more users to experience the power of cloud mining without barriers to entry, Okalio Mining is offering a special promotion where new users will receive $10 in hashing power upon registration. With a simple registration, users can start mining immediately and easily see real profits arriving daily. Efficient mining process, easy for everyone to get started Okalio Mining is committed to providing every user with a convenient mining experience: Register an account → Receive $10 in free cloud computing power; Choose a mining currency → Supports a variety of mainstream assets, including XRP and LTC; Start cloud mining → The platform automatically allocates computing power, eliminating the need for complex equipment configuration; Daily earnings → Automatic system settlement, clear and transparent earnings, and real-time tracking. No technical background is required for the entire mining process, truly enabling “everyone can mine and earn daily.” Safety and compliance, stable funds As a stable platform established in 2017, Okalio Mining adheres to compliance and strictly adheres to international regulatory requirements to ensure the security of user funds. The platform utilizes multiple protection technologies, combined with cold wallet storage and real-time monitoring, to eliminate hacker attacks and asset risks at the root, creating a trustworthy cloud mining environment for users. High-performance computing power, continuous…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:21
Bitcoin Price is Losing a Crucial Support Level: Time to Worry or Buy the Dip?

Bitcoin Price is Losing a Crucial Support Level: Time to Worry or Buy the Dip?

The post Bitcoin Price is Losing a Crucial Support Level: Time to Worry or Buy the Dip? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin price has slipped below a key support level, sparking concerns among traders and long-term investors about whether this breakdown could trigger a deeper correction. After weeks of sideways movement, the market now faces heightened volatility, with sentiment turning cautious as selling pressure builds. While some analysts view this as a red flag for further …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 15:20
Bitcoin Fund Strategy Lawsuit Dropped, Claims Misleading Information

Bitcoin Fund Strategy Lawsuit Dropped, Claims Misleading Information

The post Bitcoin Fund Strategy Lawsuit Dropped, Claims Misleading Information appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Strategy faces lawsuit dismissal after financial misrepresentation allegations. Corporate BTC holder affected due to $4.22B net loss update. Investor reactions ignore volatile accounting shifts & risks. Investors have dismissed a class-action lawsuit against Strategy’s executives over alleged misstatements related to Bitcoin strategy, financial operations, and accounting disclosures, as reported on August 30, 2025. The dismissal highlights ongoing legal and financial scrutiny of corporate Bitcoin strategies, influencing market confidence in cryptocurrency-linked businesses considerably. Strategy’s $4.22 Billion Loss Amid Legal Dismissal A lawsuit against Strategy, initiated over allegations of misleading financial statements, has been voluntarily dismissed. Investors accused the firm of overstating its Bitcoin strategy’s profitability and underplaying associated risks. Executives Michael Saylor, Phong Le, and Andrew Kang were named as defendants but have made no public comments. The case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing refiling. Strategy is the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with over 632,457 BTC. The company’s shares rose 150% last year, showing resilience despite the legal challenge. No official statements available as of August 30, 2025. — Michael Saylor, Co-founder, Strategy There are no major statements from government or industry leaders. The lawsuit dismissal did not affect Bitcoin prices or broader market operations, according to sources from public filings and market data. Investor confidence in Bitcoin remains high despite legal outcomes. Bitcoin Market Dynamics and Expert Financial Insights Did you know? The lawsuit against Strategy was noteworthy due to its scale and potential impact on Bitcoin’s corporate adoption. It parallels similar strategic suits faced by Tesla and Block, indicating ongoing scrutiny of public companies holding crypto assets. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s price stands at $108,182.94 with a market cap of $2.15 trillion, reflecting a market dominance of 57.12%. The 24-hour trading volume was $79.48 billion, marking a 31.25% increase. Bitcoin’s value decreased by 2.58% over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:12
Chainlink and Pyth chosen to bring US statistics on the blockchain

Chainlink and Pyth chosen to bring US statistics on the blockchain

The White House in Web3 mode: Chainlink and Pyth tasked with putting GDP on blockchain. When crypto oracles replace civil servants, should we fear the bug or applaud the boldness? L’article Chainlink and Pyth chosen to bring US statistics on the blockchain est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:11
Why your mindset shapes Forex success

Why your mindset shapes Forex success

The post Why your mindset shapes Forex success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of trading, particularly in the foreign exchange (Forex) market, investors often focus on charts, technical indicators or macroeconomic news. Yet, there’s one crucial factor that is all too often overlooked: the trader’s psychology. In other words, the state of mind, discipline, and ability to manage emotions in the face of market uncertainty. Why psychology is central to trading Contrary to popular belief, success in Forex trading is not just a matter of strategy or analysis. The same technical signals, interpreted by two different people, can lead to radically opposed decisions. The difference often lies in emotional management: fear of losing, euphoria after a gain, or anxiety associated with volatility. The trader’s psychology then becomes the glue that holds together a coherent trading method into lasting results. The role of risk management Psychology cannot be dissociated from risk management. The ability to absorb losses is just as important as the ability to make gains. The most successful traders do not seek to avoid losses, which are inevitable in the markets, but to limit them, especially when using leveraged trading. Defining stop-loss levels in advance, calibrating position size according to capital and avoiding over-leveraging are all practices that reduce stress and promote better decision-making. A trader who masters his risk management is less exposed to impulsivity, and can remain lucid even in phases of high volatility. The pitfalls of cognitive biases Another essential aspect is cognitive biases. These unconscious psychological mechanisms influence our judgments and behavior, often to the detriment of rationality. The disposition effect, for example, leads investors to sell their winning positions too quickly for fear of losing the profit they have accumulated, while holding on to their losing positions for too long in the hope of a reversal. Confirmation bias, on the other hand, encourages the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:10
Japan Prepares First Yen-Backed Stablecoin Amid Global Regulatory Shift

Japan Prepares First Yen-Backed Stablecoin Amid Global Regulatory Shift

The post Japan Prepares First Yen-Backed Stablecoin Amid Global Regulatory Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan was the first country to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins. Yet, until now, it has taken a seemingly passive role in the technology, with no blockchain-based representation of its national currency, the yen. That may soon change.  After years of quiet infrastructure development, Japan is preparing to launch its first fully collateralized, yen-backed stablecoin later this year. Takashi Tezuka, Japan’s country manager at Web3 infrastructure provider Startale Group, told Cointelegraph that the gap between Japan and the United States on stablecoins reflects a deeper philosophical difference. “The GENIUS Act was greeted with a mix of relief and curiosity,” Tezuka said, referring to the latest US stablecoin bill. “Relief, “because the US has finally caught up with what Japan did two years earlier — putting a comprehensive legal framework around stablecoins,” he added. This week’s Crypto Biz explores Japan’s stablecoin ambitions, the increasing role of institutions in digital assets, and mounting concerns over leverage in crypto treasuries. Japan’s Monex Group eyes yen-backed stablecoin Monex Group, a Tokyo-based financial services company, is weighing the launch of a stablecoin pegged to the Japanese yen — a move it says could enhance yen-denominated international remittances and corporate settlements. “Issuing stablecoins requires significant infrastructure and capital, but if we don’t handle them, we’ll be left behind,” Monex Group Chairman Oki Matsumoto told local media. While the company hasn’t fully committed to an issuance, Matsumoto said Monex “will respond properly” to the emerging market opportunity. Monex wouldn’t be the first to explore a yen-backed stablecoin. Local fintech JPYC is reportedly preparing to roll out the country’s first yen stablecoin this fall, backed one-to-one by bank deposits and government bonds. Source: Cointelegraph JPMorgan commits up to $500M to crypto-friendly hedge fund Wall Street heavyweight JPMorgan plans to commit up to $500 million to Numerai, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:08
How the political landscape influences your Forex trading

How the political landscape influences your Forex trading

The post How the political landscape influences your Forex trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The foreign exchange market, also known as Forex, is the world’s largest financial market, with several trillion dollars traded daily. Unlike Equity markets, which are influenced by corporate results, Forex is particularly sensitive to political decisions and institutional stability. Elections, geopolitical tensions, trade policies and central bank decisions directly shape currency values. In a world where politics and economics are intertwined, understanding this link becomes essential for investors, companies and individuals exposed to currency variations. Central banks at the heart of the link between policy and currencies Central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), play a decisive role in currency trends. Their interest rate and liquidity decisions immediately influence currency values. And while these institutions are supposed to be independent, they are never totally cut off from political pressures. In the United States, the President appoints the members of the Fed’s Board of Governors. US President Donald Trump, for example, has often publicly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he believed that monetary policy was not sufficiently supportive of growth. In Europe, the ECB faces a complex equation, defending price stability while taking into account the political tensions between countries in the north and south of the Eurozone. A signal of monetary loosening is perceived as downward pressure on the currency concerned, while a tightening of interest rates tends to reinforce it. Political decisions influencing the trajectory of central banks are, therefore, becoming a key factor for Forex traders. Elections and changes in leadership: Uncertainty as a driver of volatility Election periods are highly volatile times for currencies. Uncertainty over the future government’s economic program, or the stability of its institutions, pushes investors to quickly adjust their positions. In the United States, since his return to the White House in 2025, Donald…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:07
