How the political landscape influences your Forex trading
The post How the political landscape influences your Forex trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The foreign exchange market, also known as Forex, is the world’s largest financial market, with several trillion dollars traded daily. Unlike Equity markets, which are influenced by corporate results, Forex is particularly sensitive to political decisions and institutional stability. Elections, geopolitical tensions, trade policies and central bank decisions directly shape currency values. In a world where politics and economics are intertwined, understanding this link becomes essential for investors, companies and individuals exposed to currency variations. Central banks at the heart of the link between policy and currencies Central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), play a decisive role in currency trends. Their interest rate and liquidity decisions immediately influence currency values. And while these institutions are supposed to be independent, they are never totally cut off from political pressures. In the United States, the President appoints the members of the Fed’s Board of Governors. US President Donald Trump, for example, has often publicly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he believed that monetary policy was not sufficiently supportive of growth. In Europe, the ECB faces a complex equation, defending price stability while taking into account the political tensions between countries in the north and south of the Eurozone. A signal of monetary loosening is perceived as downward pressure on the currency concerned, while a tightening of interest rates tends to reinforce it. Political decisions influencing the trajectory of central banks are, therefore, becoming a key factor for Forex traders. Elections and changes in leadership: Uncertainty as a driver of volatility Election periods are highly volatile times for currencies. Uncertainty over the future government’s economic program, or the stability of its institutions, pushes investors to quickly adjust their positions. In the United States, since his return to the White House in 2025, Donald…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:07