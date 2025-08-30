2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions up to €123K from previous €118.7K

The post Eurozone CFTC EUR NC Net Positions up to €123K from previous €118.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:46
Erik Bergman Loses $1.25M in Fake MrBeast Crypto Scam After Team Water Pledge

The post Erik Bergman Loses $1.25M in Fake MrBeast Crypto Scam After Team Water Pledge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Entrepreneur Erik Bergman, widely known for his online transparency, revealed how he fell victim to a $1.25 million crypto scam. What began as a charitable donation quickly spiraled into one of the most elaborate frauds he has ever encountered. Fake MrBeast Charity Call Leads to Crypto Scam It started when Bergman received what seemed like …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 15:44
Marvell Technology earnings foreshadow a bad September ahead

The post Marvell Technology earnings foreshadow a bad September ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marvell Technology dumps over 16% after Q2 earnings. Marvell missed Q2 revenue projections, but Wall Street is more concerned with Q3 outlook. Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Expectations miss expectations. As Wall Street cuts price targets, MRVL could sink back to $48. Marvell Technology (MRVL) had a solid quarter. But you wouldn't know that from the +16% drop in its share price on Friday. The 30-year-old semiconductor company, valued for its AI system-on-a-chip (SoC) integrated circuits used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications, reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67%, in-line with Wall Street consensus, and revenue of $2.01 billion that rose more than 57% from a year earlier. But the fact that revenue missed by the Street's heady estimates by $10 million and Q3 guidance left a lot to be desired led traders to call it yet another sign that the AI rally is slowing down. Wednesday's Nvidia earnings also offered a miss on data center revenues, pushing that leading AI company's shares down 3% at the time of writing. On Friday, Alibaba (BABA) added insult to injury by announcing that it had developed an AI inference chip to compete with Nvidia's H20 GPU, which Chinese authorities view as an inferior product to the H200 chip that Washington has barred from export to China. BABA stock surged more than 13% on the news. Though core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for July came in-line with expectations, meaning the Federal Reserve (Fed) is now considered more likely to cut interest rates in September, the market chose to focus on the poor results from the University of Michigan's Consumer Expectations and Consumer Sentiment indices instead. The NASDAQ Composite slumped some 1.2% by the afternoon, and the S&P 500 has slid 0.7%. Many observers are pointing to a large quantity of insiders taking money…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:43
A fairer test of what makes good money

The post A fairer test of what makes good money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news' editorial. Stablecoins have quickly grown into a prominent market, but that doesn't mean their staying power has stopped being questioned. The Bank for International Settlements recently brought this matter up once again, with its new report claiming stablecoins fail at three crucial criteria that any good money must satisfy: singleness, elasticity, and integrity. But personally, I can't quite agree with that assessment.  Summary BIS critique vs. reality: The Bank for International Settlements claims stablecoins fail at singleness, elasticity, and integrity — but the argument overlooks how these apply in practice. Singleness isn't absolute: Like bank deposits during crises (e.g., SVB), stablecoins can temporarily deviate, but USDC/USDT still redeem 1:1 and function when banks are closed. Elasticity is different, not absent: Banks rely on settlement delays to create liquidity, while stablecoins settle instantly. Mechanisms like flash loans show that elasticity can be coded in. Integrity cuts both ways: Banks stop less than 1% of illicit flows, while blockchain transparency enables better tracing and even recovery of stolen funds. Work in progress, not failure: Stablecoins don't need to mimic banks — they just need to preserve value, move efficiently, and maintain trust, often doing so in ways banks can't. Admittedly, stablecoins aren't perfect. Despite achieving considerable growth, the market is still small compared to traditional banking, and predictions about its future advancement have already been dialed back lately. JPMorgan, for example, now sees the stablecoin market reaching $500 billion by 2028 — down by half compared to the trillion-dollar projections that some were betting on just last year.  Moreover, stablecoins have yet to see widespread adoption beyond crypto-native platforms. In other words, they still have a long way to go…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:42
Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion

Stablecoins don’t need to be banks to succeed; they just need to do what money is supposed to do: hold its value and maintain trust.
Crypto.news2025/08/30 15:42
Bitcoin Hits 7-Week Low as $530-M in Trades Wiped Out

The post Bitcoin Hits 7-Week Low as $530-M in Trades Wiped Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:41
Next week, the Federal Reserve Board will enter a "vacancy" period, with only regional Federal Reserve presidents speaking.

PANews reported on August 30th that according to Jinshi, don't expect to hear much from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before its next meeting in mid-September. The Fed's Board of Governors stated that no governors plan to make public appearances before September 7th. This brings us into the "interval" before the Fed's September meeting. Federal Reserve Governor Waller's speech on Thursday evening will likely be the final statement from the Fed Board of Governors before the crucial September meeting. There's still time to hear from regional Federal Reserve presidents on interest rate policy, including a speech on the US economy and monetary policy from St. Louis Fed President Moussallem scheduled for next Wednesday.
PANews2025/08/30 15:40
Pundit Points to XRP in Ripple Escrow as White House Confirms Plans to Expand Stakes in Private Firms

A pundit has floated the possibility of the U.S. government taking over the XRP in Ripple escrow, as the White House recently confirmed plans to buy into more private companies. Government to Expand Stakes in Private Firms For context, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, noted on Monday that Washington intends to follow the same path it took with Intel. Last week, the government secured nearly a 10% share in the semiconductor company, tying the deal to earlier grant awards.  Hassett described that move as the first step toward building a sovereign wealth fund, an idea President Donald Trump has continued to support. He stressed that more deals like Intel's could surface in other industries as part of the administration's push to expand the fund. President Trump defended the Intel purchase on Truth Social, rejecting claims that the White House was interfering too heavily in the private sector. Notably, the announcement also landed amid Congress's introduction of the Freedom from Government Competition Act of 2025.  Lawmakers designed the bill to reduce direct government competition with private businesses by requiring federal agencies to source goods and services from private suppliers. The measure remains in committee and has yet to move forward. Could the Government Look to the XRP in Ripple Escrow? As the discussion over government ownership emerged, Zach Rector highlighted Ripple. Specifically, he asked whether Washington could eventually eye Ripple's escrowed XRP if it wanted to expand its holdings beyond traditional companies. Notably, Ripple currently controls 35.6 billion XRP locked across 14 wallets, a stash worth about $100 billion. https://twitter.com/ZachRector7/status/1960027376014049519 Rector's remarks revived speculation that first emerged earlier this year when the U.S. announced its plan for a strategic digital asset reserve. While the government added XRP, it ruled out purchasing XRP to fill the reserve. However, market pundits have continued to ask whether the XRP in Ripple escrow could serve as a potential source. Mounting Speculations Amid the discussions, Vet, a validator on the XRPL's default unique node list, explained in March how Ripple could hand over control of its escrow without waiting for tokens to unlock.  According to him, Ripple could simply change the regular key on the escrow accounts, effectively shifting ownership to the U.S. government or another entity in one transaction. While he confirmed it is technically possible, Vet expressed doubts that such an arrangement would ever take place. Meanwhile, in February, before the announcement of the XRP's inclusion in the reserve, attorney Jeremy Hogan argued that Washington would view XRP through the lens of national strategy rather than blockchain philosophy.  Hogan floated the idea of a possible government seizure of escrowed XRP, similar to past measures such as the 1933 gold confiscation. He said that if leaders believed XRP provided a hedge against global risks, they would not hesitate to act, either by taking Ripple itself or by controlling its escrow. Moreover, after Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC for an indicative ruling in June, Brad Kimes, founder of Digital Perspectives, speculated that the ruling might have opened the door for Washington to eventually claim Ripple's escrow. Nonetheless, some dismissed this claim as a stretch.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/30 15:36
Japanese Gaming Gian to Invest Million in XRP

The post Japanese Gaming Gian to Invest Million in XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Tokyo-based mobile gaming company Gumi is making a bold move into digital assets, revealing plans to acquire roughly 25 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP over the next six months. The purchases are scheduled to take place between September 2025 and February 2026, according to a board announcement. Unlike a speculative play, Gumi framed the investment as a strategic step to secure a role in global payment and liquidity networks powered by blockchain. The firm noted that its largest shareholder, SBI Holdings, has already integrated XRP into its international money transfer strategy, making the token an ideal fit for Gumi's future ambitions. This isn't Gumi's first crypto venture. Earlier in 2025, the company acquired 10 billion yen ($6 million) in Bitcoin and deployed it into staking protocols such as Babylon. Management now describes Bitcoin as a universal store of value, while XRP is positioned as a utility-driven asset tied to financial infrastructure. Gumi emphasized that real-world usage of XRP — particularly for cross-border payments and liquidity provision — is expanding, giving the token long-term investment strength beyond speculative trading. The company also pledged to conduct quarterly valuations of its crypto holdings and disclose results if they materially affect its financial statements. The investment also rekindles an earlier connection between Gumi and Ripple. In 2019, both companies jointly backed Keyless, a biometric authentication startup, signaling that Gumi's relationship with Ripple's ecosystem has been years in the making.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:31
Ethereum Whales Add $800M in ETH — Analysts Call It a Strong Altcoin Season Signal for 2025

Large investors, also referred to as whales, have sparked speculations of an upcoming altcoin season as they accumulate millions worth of ETH. Indeed, the speculations follow a surge in ETH accumulations, with transactions running into nearly a billion dollars. Recently, nine whale addresses collectively bought about $457 million in ETH. At the same time, another […] Continue Reading: Ethereum Whales Add $800M in ETH — Analysts Call It a Strong Altcoin Season Signal for 2025
Coinstats2025/08/30 15:30
