2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Crypto Market Shaken by U.S. Data – Expert Flags Risk for XRP

Crypto Market Shaken by U.S. Data – Expert Flags Risk for XRP

The post Crypto Market Shaken by U.S. Data – Expert Flags Risk for XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Veteran chartist Peter Brandt has turned his attention to XRP, cautioning that its setup may be flashing serious warning signs. He told followers that, while his calls are always open to being proven wrong, the pattern he sees is “potentially very negative” for the token. His warning comes at a moment when the broader crypto market is already reeling. Bitcoin slid to $108,498 on Friday, shedding over 3.6% in a single session, while Ethereum retreated more than 5% to $4,285. The declines capped off a shaky week marked by macroeconomic headwinds and growing uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Fresh economic data provided little relief. The Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that personal consumption expenditures rose 0.5% in July, with the key PCE price index showing a 2.6% annual increase. These figures matched forecasts but underscored that inflation remains sticky, making it difficult for the Fed to justify cutting rates soon. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment is deteriorating. The University of Michigan’s confidence index sank to 58.2, down 6% from July and more than 14% lower than a year ago. For markets, the combination is toxic: high borrowing costs and weakening consumer confidence keep liquidity tight and dampen risk-taking appetite. That helps explain the sharp retreat across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins to end the week. XRP, already under the microscope after months of consolidation, has attracted extra scrutiny. Brandt’s comments echo broader concerns that Ripple’s token may lag behind other majors if conditions worsen. Traders are watching closely to see if $3 acts as a reliable floor — a break below it could open the door to deeper losses. Still, not all analysts are bearish. Some argue that potential SEC approval of spot XRP ETFs later this year could act as a powerful counterweight to negative sentiment. Optimists…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Echo
ECHO$0.0305+3.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 16:04
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin whales realized profits of approximately $4 billion yesterday, the largest single-day profit since February

Bitcoin whales realized profits of approximately $4 billion yesterday, the largest single-day profit since February

PANews reported on August 30th that CryptoOnchain monitoring showed Bitcoin realized approximately $4 billion in profits yesterday, the largest single-day gain since February (excluding the outlier on July 4th). Data shows that mega-whales holding over 10,000 BTC contributed $2.17 billion, while large whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC generated $1.25 billion. CryptoOnchain noted that this clearly indicates that top traders are experiencing significant selling pressure near local highs, a significant red flag for short-term traders.
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,032.88--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Hedera traders, brace for HBAR’s 20% price drop ONLY IF…

Hedera traders, brace for HBAR’s 20% price drop ONLY IF…

A few sharp moves on the price charts could reset HBAR's fate.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21587-3.32%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Terminus Taps ICB Labs to Enhance RWA Adoption and Web3 Payments

Terminus Taps ICB Labs to Enhance RWA Adoption and Web3 Payments

Terminus Taps ICB Labs to Enhance RWA Adoption and Web3 Payments Terminus, a popular crypto payments platform, has partnered with ICP Labs, a well-known Web3 innovation entity dealing with digital assets. The partnership aims to integrate the cutting-edge QR-code payment features into the growing Web3 app ecosystem of ICB Labs to advance Web3 payment as well as RWA adoption. As the platform revealed in its official social media announcement, this move is set to connect the real-world financial use cases with digital identity. Keeping this in view, the duo endeavors to grow blockchain-based payments across Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and other markets in the APAC region. Terminus and ICB Labs Partner to Expand Web3 Utility with Seamless Payments The main purpose of the collaboration between Terminus and ICB Labs is the integration of user-first payment technology with the L1 blockchain ecosystem. In this respect, ICB Labs serves several advanced platforms, such as ICBKYC.io, ICBVerse.io, NFTTalent.io, and soon-to-be-released ICBDex.io. With this synergy, the platforms attempt to streamline crypto payments along with providing real-world applications like secure KYC features, NFT-based credentials, and tokenized real estate transfers. Apart from that, the development indicates a rising push for blockchain-driven payment mechanisms that enable efficiency and improve security. Hence, Terminus delivers payment infrastructure while ICB Labs prioritizes asset tokenization and decentralized identity. As a result of this, the partnership establishes a robust foundation to expedite the digital revolution in the growing Web3 markets. What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers? According to Terminus, the joint effort unveils exclusive developer opportunities. Particularly, by developing within the ecosystem of ICB Labs and leveraging the payment rails of Terminus, the developers can develop apps that effortlessly integrate financial transfers, secure identities, and tokenized assets. Overall, this development minimizes complexity and accelerates innovation, leading toward real-world Web3 adoption with scalable solutions. Excerpt: The main purpose of the collaboration between Terminus and ICB Labs is the integration of user-first payment technology with the L1 blockchain ecosystem.
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176-4.15%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 16:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions down to $-100.6K from previous $-94.9K

Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions down to $-100.6K from previous $-94.9K

The post Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions down to $-100.6K from previous $-94.9K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Node Pay
NC$0.01891-1.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:58
לַחֲלוֹק
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions declined to $-187.8K from previous $-171.5K

United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions declined to $-187.8K from previous $-171.5K

The post United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions declined to $-187.8K from previous $-171.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Node Pay
NC$0.01891-1.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:55
לַחֲלוֹק
Michael Saylor Presents ‘Space Bitcoin Station’ to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: ‘All Aboard’

Michael Saylor Presents ‘Space Bitcoin Station’ to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: ‘All Aboard’

The post Michael Saylor Presents ‘Space Bitcoin Station’ to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: ‘All Aboard’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Bitcoin space station” from Saylor Bitcoin rebounds from under $108,000 Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin advocate and a co-founder of Strategy, has gone beyond himself to praise Bitcoin on his X account and to reveal its strongest points using AI for visuals. Saylor seems to be copycatting Elon Musk’s space dream to illustrate all the vast potential of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency as a financial tool. “Bitcoin space station” from Saylor Saylor published an AI-made video of a “Station ₿”, where the ₿ stands for Bitcoin and the whole “space station” is powered by BTC thus representing the BTC network from the inside. Saylor, dressed in a formal business suit with an orange tie, acts as a tour guide here, telling the viewers about what Bitcoin network can do and how it can empower one by low cost and seamless financial transactions, new menu of fresh Bitcoin-based products, etc. Someone in the comments asked if Bitcoin is a “station” to survive the upcoming collapse of fiat monetary systems – this description quite fits Saylor’s idea of this Bitcoin video presentation. One of the things presented by Saylor on the station was a refreshing “signature drink” called “The Sats on the beach” which was “crafted to remind you that Satoshis can refresh the mind, as well as the balance sheet.” This station also includes a Bitcoin ATM for seamless and secure transactions, a dash board to watch the network activity, make Lightning payments, etc. “Bitcoin is the energy that powers the future,” Saylor concludes the tour of the Station B, “welcome aboard.” You Might Also Like Bitcoin rebounds from under $108,000 Meanwhile, the bellwether cryptocurrency has dropped by more than 4% over the past 24 hours, slumping from $111,330 zone to $107,460. Two massive red candles on the hourly chart pushed it…
B
B$0.67614-6.70%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002937-22.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,032.88--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:53
לַחֲלוֹק
United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions rose from previous $212.6K to $214.3K

United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions rose from previous $212.6K to $214.3K

The post United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions rose from previous $212.6K to $214.3K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02393-4.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:52
לַחֲלוֹק
United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions fell from previous 120.2K to 109.5K

United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions fell from previous 120.2K to 109.5K

The post United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions fell from previous 120.2K to 109.5K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
Node Pay
NC$0.01891-1.30%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:49
לַחֲלוֹק
Unveiling Critical Market Sentiment Trends

Unveiling Critical Market Sentiment Trends

The post Unveiling Critical Market Sentiment Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Critical Market Sentiment Trends Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Long/Short Ratio: Unveiling Critical Market Sentiment Trends Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-long-short-ratio-trends/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,032.88--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 15:48
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details