2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Indian court sentences 14 policemen to life for crypto extortion

Indian court sentences 14 policemen to life for crypto extortion

The post Indian court sentences 14 policemen to life for crypto extortion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Indian court has sentenced more than 14 people to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and crypto extortion of a businessman in 2018. According to reports, the individuals involved kidnapped the businessman, based in Surat, and extorted funds in digital assets from him. Out of the 14 individuals convicted in the case, court documents show that 11 police officials were found complicit for their involvement in the case. According to court records, the 11 Indian police officials convicted in the case included former Amreli district superintendent of police Jagdish Patel, former BJP MLA from Amreli Nalin Kotadiya, and two other unnamed high-ranking officials. Meanwhile, the judge held that one of the accused, Jalin Patel, was innocent, so he was discharged and acquitted. Over 14 policemen imprisoned for life in crypto extortion case According to reports, the case was similar to a criminal thriller. The prosecution noted that the victim, Shailesh Bhatt, had gotten an unspecified amount of Bitcoin from Dhaval Mavani after making investments in a firm located in Surat worth Rs. 8,000 crore (approximately $960 million), after it closed down abruptly. When the news filtered to Kotadiya and Amreli SP, they formulated a plan to track down Bhatt and steal the digital assets from him. Court documents showed that Bhatt was illegally apprehended and arrested, with the individuals involved moving their plans a step further by arresting him. They detained him at a Keshav Farm near Gandhinagar in February 2018, with Indian police officials from the Amreli district watching over him at the location. According to the documents, Anant Patel, the local crime branch police inspector in Amreli, was one of the kidnappers. The kidnappers were able to beat and intimidate Bhatt to the point where he confessed that he had extorted 752 Bitcoin from Mavani towards his share,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.88%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.37-2.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 16:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Undervalued Below $0.004, This Coin Will Hit $2 at Its Peak This Cycle According to a Solana Millionaire

Undervalued Below $0.004, This Coin Will Hit $2 at Its Peak This Cycle According to a Solana Millionaire

Early Solana believers made life-changing gains by spotting potential before the mainstream caught on. Now, one of those very millionaires has put forward a bold claim: a little-known meme-native project called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has the potential to soar as high as $2 this cycle. Currently valued under $0.004 in its presale, LILPEPE is gaining [...]]]>
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000403-4.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-1.02%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000953-2.85%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash2025/08/30 16:34
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP News: XRP CME Futures Open Interest Reaches $1B In Record Time, LBRETT Is Breaking Daily Volume Records

XRP News: XRP CME Futures Open Interest Reaches $1B In Record Time, LBRETT Is Breaking Daily Volume Records

The post XRP News: XRP CME Futures Open Interest Reaches $1B In Record Time, LBRETT Is Breaking Daily Volume Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing with some serious Ripple (XRP) news, as CME futures open interest for the asset recently hit a staggering $1 billion, a truly rapid ascent. While established giants like XRP continue to prove their mettle, commanding impressive market caps near $177 billion and hitting new all-time highs of $3.67 back in July, a fresh contender is making waves, aiming for a different kind of dominance.  Meet Layer Brett (LBRETT), the new Ethereum Layer 2 solution that’s combining viral meme culture with actual, tangible blockchain utility. This isn’t just another flavor of the month meme token. Analysts are whispering about potential 100x gains, and its presale is absolutely flying. Layer Brett (LBRETT): Where meme meets mechanism Brett, the character, was always stuck on Base, without much purpose. Now, he’s charting his own course, breaking those chains on Layer 2. Layer Brett isn’t just riding the coattails of meme fame; it’s leveraging Ethereum Layer 2 technology to deliver something genuinely useful.  Traditional memecoins like Pepe and Shiba Inu, while fun, often struggle with slow transactions and sky-high gas fees, especially on congested Layer 1 networks. Not Layer Brett. It’s built for speed, ultra-low costs, and serious scalability. Transactions? Near-instant. Gas fees? Pennies. This is the future of meme tokens. What makes LBRETT stand out from the crowd? Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High-speed, low-cost, and scalable. This is the most secure smart contract blockchain in crypto. Early Staking Benefits: Fancy earning an APY of 1,490%? Early buyers of LBRETT can stake right away for massive rewards. But hurry, that figure dips as more people jump in. Memecoin Energy, Real Utility: Unlike Dogecoin or the original Brett, Layer Brett isn’t just about the hype. It’s tech-backed with plans for a full ecosystem. Low Entry Price: Get in on the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.88%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.38%
Waves
WAVES$1.0991-4.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 16:31
לַחֲלוֹק
Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs

Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs

The post Major Outflows Hit ETH and BTC Spot ETFs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On August 29, Ethereum spot ETFs experienced a significant net outflow of $165 million, with all nine ETFs seeing withdrawals. Bitcoin spot ETFs also faced a total net outflow of $127 million, marking their first outflow after four days of steady inflows. This sudden shift suggests investors are pulling back from these popular crypto ETFs, …
Bitcoin
BTC$109,032.89--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15024-1.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,346.94-2.48%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/08/30 16:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Amplify Files for XRP ETF: Huge Move Could Transform Crypto Investment!

Amplify Files for XRP ETF: Huge Move Could Transform Crypto Investment!

Amplify’s XRP ETF could reshape crypto investments with regular income. ProShares’ Ultra XRP ETF offers leveraged exposure to digital assets. SEC’s evolving stance could drive more crypto ETFs into approval. Amplify Investments has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the Amplify XRP Monthly Option Income ETF. This ETF will have the goal of providing exposure to the price movement of XRP and also paying a monthly dividend on this investment using a covered call approach. This plan involves owning XRP and selling matching call options on the latter, which will allow for generating a consistent income on top of a possible increase in value. The filing underscores an increasing trend in the crypto ETF market, as the SEC has a queue of such applications. Amplify is not isolated, and other firms such as Grayscale and Bitwise are awaiting licenses to list ETFs based on altcoins such as Dogecoin, Solana, and Litecoin. The SEC ruling on these products would help to open up the institutional adoption of digital assets in a broader way, particularly as the SEC changes its approach to crypto ETFs. Also Read: Ethereum Foundation Shocks Community by Pausing Multi-Million Dollar Grants The SEC’s Response to Growing Crypto ETF Demands The SEC has recently shifted its position on crypto-related ETFs, approving new rules that allow for in-kind creations and redemptions. As of the end of August, more than 90 applications of crypto-related ETFs were subject to review. If the XRP ETF by Amplify is approved, it would be a massive addition to the firm’s already existing portfolio, which already has a Bitcoin ETF that operates under a similar covered call strategy. Amplify’s $12.6 billion in assets shows its expertise in managing large-scale investment products, positioning it as a key player in the expanding crypto ETF market. The successful launch of Amplify XRP ETF can be considered a breakthrough. It provides investors with an opportunity to earn a regular income and invest in the cryptocurrency market, which may be of interest to investors in search of steady income from digital assets. ProShares Ultra XRP ETF: A New Wave of Cryptocurrency Investment Meanwhile, the approval of two new ETFs by NYSE Arca — the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF and Ultra Solana ETF — signals further growth in the integration of digital assets into traditional finance. These leveraged offerings enable increased exposure to XRP and Solana, which highlight institutional crypto investments. Such advancements have the potential to alter how investors interact with digital currencies and cement crypto’s role in mainstream markets. Also Read: Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data On-Chain, Revolutionizing Blockchain Markets The post Amplify Files for XRP ETF: Huge Move Could Transform Crypto Investment! appeared first on 36Crypto.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09802-3.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 16:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Faces Unprecedented Value Drop

Bitcoin Faces Unprecedented Value Drop

Bitcoin has hit its lowest value in fifty days, dropping below the significant threshold of $108,000. This unexpected slump surprised many in the market and resulted in liquidation of leveraged long positions amounting to $137 million.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Unprecedented Value Drop
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 16:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix

ADA falls to $0.829 amid weekly declines, consolidating below $0.90 resistance. Cardano whales explore new opportunities, including the Remittix PayFi project. Remittix Web3 wallet enables fast crypto-to-bank transfers with low fees and cloaked transactions. The ongoing altcoin drama is taking a toll on the Cardano project, as hype from the Federal Reserves boss on Friday […] The post Cardano news in Aug: ADA price support lowers To $0.80 as investors eye up high gainers like Remittix appeared first on CoinJournal.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.84-2.27%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.003241-11.42%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006111-16.25%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coin Journal2025/08/30 16:27
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP Price Rebounds Above $3; $5 By October Debate Heats Up, ETH Token Up 200%

XRP Price Rebounds Above $3; $5 By October Debate Heats Up, ETH Token Up 200%

The post XRP Price Rebounds Above $3; $5 By October Debate Heats Up, ETH Token Up 200% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Price Rebounds Above $3; $5 By October Debate Heats Up, ETH Token Up 200% Skip to content Home Crypto News XRP Price Rebounds Above $3; $5 by October Debate Heats Up, ETH Token Up 200% Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xrp-price-above-3-5-by-october-eth-token-200/
XRP
XRP$2.7747-1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 16:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Plummets Below $108,000 in Unexpected Decline

Bitcoin Plummets Below $108,000 in Unexpected Decline

Bitcoin dropped below $108,000, leading to $137 million in position liquidations. US trade deficit increase and Chinese bad loans heightened economic concerns. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Plummets Below $108,000 in Unexpected Decline The post Bitcoin Plummets Below $108,000 in Unexpected Decline appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12431-5.17%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000772-4.57%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 16:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Next 1000x? BullZilla Presale Joins Bonk and Snek as Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

Next 1000x? BullZilla Presale Joins Bonk and Snek as Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

The post Next 1000x? BullZilla Presale Joins Bonk and Snek as Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla, Bonk, and Snek emerge as top meme coins to invest in this week. Discover presale features, price moves, and ROI potential. Every market cycle brings moments when a single presale or price move reshapes investor attention. This week, three meme coins stand in the spotlight. BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live  with an ambitious model that ties loyalty to long-term value. Bonk ($BONK) and Snek ($SNEK) are navigating sharp pullbacks, yet both remain part of conversations about the most active meme coin communities. Together, these projects demonstrate how investor sentiment, tokenomics, and culture converge to drive opportunities in the fast-moving world of digital assets. For investors searching for the top meme coins to invest in this week, each project offers a different pathway. BullZilla presents a chance to enter a presale designed for progressive growth. Bonk reflects the challenges of sustaining a community-driven token through corrections. Snek represents a growing ecosystem that is still shaping its identity. Understanding these differences can help readers weigh both risks and opportunities in a market known for volatility. BullZilla: The HODL Furnace and a Presale Built for Conviction BullZilla distinguishes itself with a presale structured around progressive momentum and culture-driven scarcity. The project begins at an entry price of $0.00000575, with 80 billion tokens allocated to the presale phase. What separates BullZilla from earlier meme coins is how it designs urgency into its mechanics. Every $100,000 raised or 48 hours that pass without hitting that milestone triggers a price increase. This system, known as the Mutation Mechanism, ensures that hesitation has a cost while early conviction is rewarded. Beyond the presale, BullZilla introduces the HODL Furnace, a staking platform that pays holders up to 70% APY for locking their tokens. Staking systems are not new to crypto, but the way BullZilla integrates…
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-9.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.19%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 16:22
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details