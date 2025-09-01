2025-09-02 Tuesday

Negative Attacks on XRP Generate 10x Engagement, Analyst Reveals

A new analysis suggests that online attacks on XRP are unintentionally fueling its visibility and adoption. Crypto analyst and podcast host Paul Barron highlighted new findings from his Market Sentiment Index (MSI), which tracks token-related conversations across social platforms. According to Barron, whenever XRP comes under attack from rival communities, the negative chatter doesn’t suppress the asset. Instead, it multiplies its visibility tenfold through algorithmic engagement. How the Feedback Loop Works The study shows that each critical post or thread about XRP triggers a strong response from its community. This reaction boosts the token’s presence in platform algorithms, creating a feedback loop that further spreads the discussion. Barron explained that whether the attacks come from Bitcoiners, Ethereum maximalists, or other camps, the outcome remains the same: XRP receives amplified attention. Tribalism Fueling XRP Adoption Momentum Crypto markets have long been known for tribal loyalty, but in XRP’s case, this dynamic is working in its favor. Negative narratives act as fuel for the community, keeping XRP a constant topic in digital asset conversations. Barron noted that many critics may not realize their opposition is inadvertently strengthening XRP’s position in the ecosystem. Community figure Diep Sanh recently echoed a similar sentiment. In his view, Bitcoin maximalists are unintentionally serving as a marketing engine for XRP. The more they criticize XRP, the more attention it gains. Bitcoin figures such as Rajat Soni, Pierre Rochard, and Davinci Jeremie have repeatedly mocked XRP’s value, even calling it a “psychological operation”. Yet these attacks seem to amplify interest in XRP rather than diminish it. Many now view the negative attention as free publicity, with some even thanking critics for driving awareness and discussion. Data Validated by Real-World Experience Responding to Barron’s points, Brad Kimes, founder of XRP Las Vegas, said the sentiment data aligns with what he has observed in practice. He explained that XRP Las Vegas, the largest XRP conference in the world, attempted to host its 2026 edition directly after Bitcoin Vegas at the Venetian, as a show of solidarity. However, organizers blocked the event from being held at the same venue, which Kimes sees as evidence of resistance from rival camps. Kimes suggested that the pushback stems from fear. He argued that while crypto has long been a speculative market, incoming legislation is steering the industry toward utility. According to him, this transition puts XRP in a strong position, since the asset and Ripple’s infrastructure are for real-world financial use cases. https://twitter.com/AbsGMCrypto/status/1962171857961930990 Kimes also noted that the attacks rarely originate from the XRP community. Instead, XRP holders typically respond defensively to criticism, which in turn drives the engagement that Barron’s data revealed. "Don't Take Attacks Too Seriously" Meanwhile, XRP also faces heavy criticism from quarters beyond the Bitcoin circles. More recently, Litecoin’s official X account mocked XRP, calling its hype a "cosmic delusion" and comparing its promise of global banking adoption to the foul smell of a comet. The post ridiculed the XRP-as-SWIFT-replacement narrative and claimed retail investors are being misled. XRP supporters come out en masse to fire back, accusing Litecoin of seeking relevance. Litecoin later called for peace, urging the XRP community to stop taking posts too seriously. It highlighted that similar jokes about Solana and itself didn’t trigger such outrage. Prior to this, members of the Chainlink community had also regularly attacked XRP for supposedly lacking adoption. The recent Chainlink partnership with the U.S. government has further amplified their criticisms, but the XRP Army has not backed down.
The Crypto Basic2025/09/01 23:04
Gold at all-time highs: futures over $3,552/oz as the dollar slides (CME, recent data)

Dollar retreating, real interest rates cooling, and renewed interest in safe-haven assets are pushing gold derivatives to record levels.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 23:02
Japanese gaming firm Gumi bets $17 mln on XRP, skips Ethereum: Here’s why

Japanese gaming firm Gumi bets $17 mln on XRP, skips Ethereum: Here's why

The post Japanese gaming firm Gumi bets $17 mln on XRP, skips Ethereum: Here’s why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Japan’s Gumi approved a $17 million XRP buy as part of its BTC–XRP twin strategy, aligning with SBI’s Ripple push, while Japan’s FSA reforms target ETF approvals and stronger investor protections. While much of the spotlight in recent weeks was on institutional investors pivoting toward Ethereum [ETH], Japan quietly made its own moves in the crypto market. Major domestic firms are adding digital assets to their balance sheets, with gaming and blockchain company Gumi Inc. taking the lead. Gumi bets on XRP On the 29th of August, the Tokyo-listed firm announced board approval for a ¥2.5 billion ($17 million) investment in Ripple [XRP]. It showed that Japanese corporates remain keen on both Bitcoin [BTC] and altcoins despite shifting global investor sentiment.  The investment was scheduled for September 2025 through February 2026. According to a report by CoinPost, the company clarified that this move goes beyond speculative motives and reflects a deliberate strategy to secure a foothold in the XRP ecosystem.  Why XRP and not Ethereum? The firm emphasized that while Ethereum dominated global headlines as institutions and individual investors piled in, its own decision to prioritize XRP stemmed from alignment with its largest shareholder, SBI Holdings. SBI has been a long-time backer of Ripple, the issuer of XRP, and is actively promoting the token’s use in cross-border payments and liquidity solutions. By adopting XRP, Gumi aims to leverage this strategic synergy and position itself in an ecosystem where utility and adoption in financial services are rapidly growing. Gumi’s management explained that the initiative represents a medium- to long-term growth vision, with XRP acting as a core asset in the company’s evolving digital finance strategy. Bitcoin continues to play a key role The move also complements Gumi’s enthusiasm for Bitcoin (BTC), which the firm considers another key pillar of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:01
Daily 2,040 XRP Payouts with WinnerMining — Join the XRP Surge Today

Daily 2,040 XRP Payouts with WinnerMining — Join the XRP Surge Today

No rigs, no hassle — grab your $15 sign-up bonus, earn $0.60 daily, and stack referral rewards! The XRP Ledger (XRPL) just hit a new milestone! Its real-world asset (RWA) market capitalization reached ≈$131.6M USD in Q2 2025. With more tokenized assets launching and growing institutional adoption, XRP is steadily bridging traditional finance and blockchain. [...] The post Daily 2,040 XRP Payouts with WinnerMining — Join the XRP Surge Today appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/01 23:00
Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG Could 1000x, BFX, Nexchain & T6900 Follow Closely

Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG Could 1000x, BFX, Nexchain & T6900 Follow Closely

The presale market in crypto is hotter than ever, and this year has seen some networks climb into the spotlight […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG Could 1000x, BFX, Nexchain & T6900 Follow Closely appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/01 23:00
Finding The Next Pepe Coin? 3 Low Cap Meme Coins That Could Give You Generational Wealth

Finding The Next Pepe Coin? 3 Low Cap Meme Coins That Could Give You Generational Wealth

Ever since Pepe Coin shocked the market in 2023 with an astronomical multi-thousand percent rally, traders have been on the hunt for the next big meme play. On the crypto socials, names like BERT and SUNDOG have been floated as contenders for 2025. But while each has its merits, the smart money is starting to [...] The post Finding The Next Pepe Coin? 3 Low Cap Meme Coins That Could Give You Generational Wealth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/01 23:00
Billie Eilish Denied A New No. 1 Album

The post Billie Eilish Denied A New No. 1 Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft climbs to No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart after a 627% sales spike, blocked from No. 1 by Conan Gray’s Wishbone. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images Billie Eilish’s first two albums were immediate No. 1s across a variety of Billboard charts in America. It wasn’t until the superstar released Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third full-length, that she missed the highest rung on a handful of rankings. That’s not to say that Hit Me Hard and Soft has not been commercially successful, but rather that at its peak popularity, the project couldn’t quite beat at least one other effort, which is something that even the biggest superstars need to face at one point or another. Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets up multiple charts in the United States this week, and while it finds its way to No. 1 on a handful of rankings, Eilish is once again blocked from a champion on one specific roster. Hit Me Hard and Soft Jumps to No. 2 Hit Me Hard and Soft bolts from No. 48, the third-lowest rung on the Top Album Sales chart, to No. 2. The pop and alternative superstar is kept from reaching the throne only by Conan Gray’s Wishbone, as the pop singer launches his latest full-length at No. 1 on Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling projects in the U.S. Billie Eilish Almost Charts a New No. 1 As it lifts to the runner-up space, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft returns to its all-time high on the Top Album Sales chart. Hit Me Hard and Soft has never reached…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:00
Bitcoin Dominance Drops, But Is Altcoin Season Real?

Bitcoin Dominance Drops, But Is Altcoin Season Real?

The post Bitcoin Dominance Drops, But Is Altcoin Season Real? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Dominance will likely remain under close investor watch in September. Although BTC.D has declined for two consecutive months, altcoin rallies remain inconsistent and fall short of altcoin investors’ expectations. Data shows that a drop in BTC.D does not always mean the start of an altcoin season. A Different Perspective on Bitcoin Dominance Decline Recent data indicates that Bitcoin’s dominance (BTC.D) fell from 65% to 58% in the past month — a sharp decrease. Such a drop typically coincides with rising altcoin market capitalization, fitting the definition of an altcoin season many investors anticipate. However, the market capitalization of altcoins (excluding BTC and stablecoins) dropped by more than $100 billion to $1.31 trillion over the past month. This trend highlights the complex reality of the cryptocurrency market. Comparing BTC.D, Bitcoin Market Cap, And Altcoin Market Cap (Excluding BTC And Stablecoins). Source: TradingView. The main reason for this decline is that Bitcoin’s price fell alongside the altcoin market cap. But Bitcoin declined faster than altcoins. Bitcoin’s market cap dropped 11% in August, while altcoins (excluding BTC and stablecoins) fell by 8%. This led to a fall in Bitcoin’s dominance, creating the misleading impression that an altcoin season was underway. In addition, well-known analyst Crypto King noted on X that Bitcoin dominance could stabilize and even rebound in September. He predicted that if this happens, the chance of an altcoin season breaking out will decrease. Bitcoin Dominance. Source: Crypto King “Bitcoin dominance is holding strong at support. A bounce from here could send dominance back toward 63%+. That means altcoins may face more pressure before the next big run,” Crypto King predicted. A Selective Altcoin Season In reality, the altcoin season is unfolding in a very selective manner. Several altcoins performed well in the past month, such as LINK, PYTH, OKB, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:59
XRP giữ $3, Token6900 ở $0.005 – Altcoin tiềm năng tăng 200x

XRP giữ $3, Token6900 ở $0.005 – Altcoin tiềm năng tăng 200x

The post XRP giữ $3, Token6900 ở $0.005 – Altcoin tiềm năng tăng 200x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP giữ $3, Token6900 ở $0.005 – Altcoin tiềm năng tăng 200x Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-token6900-crypto-coins-200x-potential-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:58
160 crypto influencers exposed for undisclosed paid ads

160 crypto influencers exposed for undisclosed paid ads

The post 160 crypto influencers exposed for undisclosed paid ads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZachXBT, a known “on-chain detective”, dropped another massive leak on September 1, exposing hundreds of crypto influencers. Namely, a price sheet posted on X reveals the wallet addresses and promotional rates of over 200 figures in the market recently approached by a project they were meant to promote. However, ZachXBT’s analysis shows that while some 160 accounts accepted the deal, fewer than five actually disclosed their posts as paid advertisements. NEW LEAK: Price sheet of 200+ crypto influencers and their wallet addresses from a project they were recently contacted by to promote. From 160+ accounts who accepted the deal I only saw <5 accounts actually disclose the promotional posts as an advertisement. pic.twitter.com/Kph9dUvDxB — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 1, 2025 Unsurprisingly, the leak is raising a number of questions regarding transparency and marketing standards with cryptocurrency, even if most of those featured on the list are “from the most recent class of CT or are just botted accounts.” The growing risk of crypto scams Decentralized finance (DeFi) has exploded in recent years, but its expansion has been accompanied by a sharp rise in predatory schemes.  In 2024 alone, for example, Americans alone lost $9.3 billion to crypto crime according to the FBI.  Accounts impersonating important crypto figures and social media influencers are increasingly more common, with a Nefture Security crime report suggesting that chat platforms such as Telegram played a key role in facilitating fraud.  “One common feature shared across 2022, 2023, and now 2024 is that, contrary to popular belief, scam-related activities — not hacks — have been the most devastating for the crypto space.” Accordingly, regulatory and industry responses are intensifying, with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and the GENIUS Act providing some much-needed clarity.  Still, the decentralized nature of the industry limits regulatory effectiveness, especially since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 22:57
