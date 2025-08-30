2025-09-02 Tuesday

IREN to pay NYDIG $20 million to settle dispute arising from defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loan

PANews reported on August 30th that Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company IREN announced in its annual report that it would pay $20 million to NYDIG to resolve a multi-year dispute stemming from defaulted loans for Bitcoin mining equipment. The settlement, first reached in August, involved $107.8 million in debt owed by IREN at the end of 2022, including interest and late fees. These loans, arranged through NYDIG in 2021, financed approximately 35,000 Antminer S19 mining rigs. IREN stated that the settlement ends all related litigation and protects its affiliates, executives, and shareholders from further claims. The case is currently awaiting court approval.
Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases

The post Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analysts identify a falling wedge pattern near $3.9–$4 support, suggesting a rebound toward $5.00. Aptos stablecoin supply has surged 500% annually, while USDT supply recorded a 14% yearly increase. Aptos led all chains with $40 million stablecoin inflows, surpassing Stellar, HyperEVM, and TON. Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases by 500% Aptos (APT) is drawing attention from market analysts as the token nears a critical support zone, while liquidity inflows continue to expand. The cryptocurrency is trading around $4.32, with analysts pointing to both technical and on-chain indicators that could shape its next move. Aptos Nears Support Levels According to Analyst Niels, Aptos is approaching the $3.9–$4.0 range, which has acted as a strong support zone in recent trading. He explained that the correction across the market has placed Aptos close to this area, suggesting a potential bounce. Niels Chart analysis shows a falling wedge structure, a pattern that often signals reversal opportunities. He suggested that a breakout above the descending trendline could lead to recovery toward $4.80–$5.00. Potential Breakout Above | Source: X As of press time, Aptos was trading at $4.32 with a daily volume of more than $142 million. The token has dropped 0.12% in the past 24 hours. Macro Indicators Support Liquidity Growth However, macro conditions support Aptos’s broader setup. As per KriptoRadar, stablecoin supply has increased by 500% year over year, while USDT supply has grown 14%. Such liquidity changes are often linked with capital inflows that strengthen network activity. Support Level | Source: X His analysis also placed a potential target at $8.56, which would represent more than a 100% move from current levels. The chart illustrated accumulation phases and repeated rebounds from support, which formed the base for his forecast. Stablecoin Inflows Provide Fresh Momentum Meanwhile, Kyledoops added that…
Pudgy Penguins Token Declines Sharply in August Amid NFT Market Downturn

The post Pudgy Penguins Token Declines Sharply in August Amid NFT Market Downturn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pudgy Penguins’ native token slipped on Friday despite the project’s new title ranking among Apple’s top downloads. The PENGU (PENGU) token fell by nearly 4% on Friday, following the launch of Pudgy Party, a battle royale game released on Android and iOS, regardless the game recording over 50,000 downloads on the Google Play store and landing in the top 10 most downloaded games on Apple’s App Store. Pudgy Penguins is a popular non-fungible token (NFT) project in the crypto space. The project supplements its onchain digital presence with trading cards, plushy penguin-themed toys, video games and other physical merchandise. According to CoinMarketCap, the token declined by over 20% over the past 30 days. The price retrace comes amid a broader downturn in the NFT market, which saw other blue-chip NFT projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Doodles post double-digit losses in August. PENGU token declines by over 20% in August. Source: CoinMarketCap Despite price fluctuations, Pudgy Penguins continues to be a cultural phenomenon within the crypto community and showcases mass appeal to non-crypto users through the project’s focus on physical merchandise, drawing both adults and children to the franchise. Related: NFT market cap drops by $1.2B as Ether rally loses steam NFT markets suffer as Ethereum retraces recent gains The Ethereum network hosts the most NFT trading activity of any blockchain ecosystem, and, following Ether’s (ETH) recent decline from an all-time high of about $4,957, the NFT market took a hit. CryptoPunks, a blue-chip NFT collection of pixelated characters often used as profile pictures (PFPs) by crypto industry executives and investors, demonstrated more resilience, rising by nearly 3% during August, according to NFTPriceFloor. NFT projects take a hit during August. Source: NFTPriceFloor Meanwhile, BAYC recorded losses of over 11% in August, and Pudgy Penguins recorded declined by…
Aptos Eyes $3.9–$4 Support as Stablecoin Supply Increases by 500%

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-eyes-3-9-4-support/
Bitcoin Rockets Back Above $113K — Is $116K Next or $102K Looming?

The post Bitcoin Rockets Back Above $113K — Is $116K Next or $102K Looming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.   Key highlights: Bitcoin rebounds above $113K after sharp pullback, regaining EMA100. Traders split: some see $116K ahead, others warn of $102K. History hints current correction could be shorter than past cycles. Bitcoin rebounds above $113K but traders remain divided Bitcoin has climbed back above $113,000, recovering more than $3,000 from its multi-week low on August 26. The rebound has sparked debate among traders about whether the cryptocurrency is preparing for another rally or bracing for deeper losses. Key level: $112,000 “BTC has reclaimed its EMA-100 level,” wrote BitBull trader X on social media, referencing the 100-day exponential moving average at $110,850. “This has been very crucial for bottom formation, and for now, bulls are still in control. If BTC holds this level, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a rally towards $116K-$117K level.” 1-day chart BTC/USD. Analytics: BitBull Not all analysts agree. Trader Roman, who recently declared the end of the Bitcoin bull market, highlighted the importance of $112,000 support while maintaining a bearish view. “Looks like a breakdown & bearish retest for now. If 112k support is truly lost, 102k support should be next,” Roman told followers on X. “Expect lower over the next few days – unless we completely regain 112k support.”. 1-day chart BTC/USD. Analytics: Roman Historical parallels Trader and analyst Rekt Capital noted similarities between the current pullback and corrections seen in earlier bull markets. “History doesn’t always repeat but it often rhymes,” he said, describing the recent move as a second “price discovery correction.”  According to his analysis, Bitcoin has often bounced to new all-time highs within weeks of similar corrections. He expects this retracement to be smaller and shorter than previous ones. 1-week chart BTC/USD. Analytics: Rekt Capital Is it time for a bull market? Opinions remain split on the broader outlook. Rekt…
Macau Monetary Authority's Huang Shanwen: The "Digital Macau Pataca" project plans to start sandbox testing at the end of the year

PANews reported on August 30th that, according to Jinshi, Huang Shanwen, Acting Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Monetary Authority of Macao, stated at the 7th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Financial Development Forum on August 30th that Macao is actively promoting the development of the "Digital Pataca" project, planning to launch sandbox testing by the end of the year and strengthen the connection between interbank data and the digital RMB. In the future, the interconnection of digital currencies between the Greater Bay Area and Macao will be achieved, promoting financial innovation and coordinated development.
Hugo Philion Hints at 5 Billion XRP Minted on Flare in 2026

Flare CEO Hugo Philion anticipates the network could handle up to 5 billion XRP by 2026, reflecting a bold ecosystem vision.]]>
JYP Entertainment Stock Steady Aug 29 2025: Stray Kids, TWICE, GIRLSET

The post JYP Entertainment Stock Steady Aug 29 2025: Stray Kids, TWICE, GIRLSET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids attends Stray Kids’s the 4th album ‘KARMA’ press conference at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu on August 22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images) ImaZins via Getty Images With some of its internationally recognized artists like Stray Kids and TWICE hitting major milestones, JYP Entertainment’s stock stood solid on Friday, August 29, 2025. Despite a slight drop in the stock on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) this past week, the K-pop company should ultimately close August on a high note. According to the day’s final reports from the KOSDAQ trading board, JYP stock closed at 72,700 Korean won (about $52.29), losing just 500 KRW (about 35 cents) for the day to deliver a 0.68% decrease for the day. Stray Kids’ Good KARMA Earns 3 Million Sales in a Week Stray Kids’ newest album, KARMA, is closing its first week of release setting some major landmarks. Since dropping on August 22, 2025, the new LP sold a massive 3,036,360 copies around the world, according to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart. According to reports, this is the largest sales week for any album in 2025, with KARMA easily securing the highest first-week sales of any K-pop release so far this year. It wasn’t just physical sales where the JYP boy band dominated either: On Spotify, KARMA earned a reported 18.26 million streams in its first day out, breaking the highest single-day streams for a K-pop release this year too. Meanwhile, the album’s lead single “CEREMONY” hit No. 27 on the platform’s global Daily Top Songs Chart with over 2.52 million streams on the day of its release. Early industry predictions also anticipate KARMA earning over 315,000 album units in the U.S., which would secure the group’s historic seventh No. 1 album…
XRP ETF News: Amplify Files XRP Monthly Option Income ETF With SEC

The post XRP ETF News: Amplify Files XRP Monthly Option Income ETF With SEC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Amplify Investments has taken a bold step by filing a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new XRP Monthly Option Income ETF.  The goal is clear: generate a steady monthly income for investors while offering exposure to XRP’s price performance through a covered call strategy.  In simple terms, the fund …
Project ATLAS Unveiled: UAE’s Bold Leap into Decentralized AI and Blockchain

The post Project ATLAS Unveiled: UAE’s Bold Leap into Decentralized AI and Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gewan Holding, part of Abu Dhabi’s NG9 Holding, has partnered with decentralized infrastructure pioneer Iopn to accelerate the development of sovereign AI, blockchain and digital identity solutions in the United Arab Emirates. Introducing Project ATLAS The United Arab Emirates (UAE) conglomerate Gewan Holding has partnered with Iopn, a pioneer in decentralized infrastructure, in a collaboration […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/project-atlas-unveiled-uaes-bold-leap-into-decentralized-ai-and-blockchain/
