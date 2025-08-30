JYP Entertainment Stock Steady Aug 29 2025: Stray Kids, TWICE, GIRLSET
The post JYP Entertainment Stock Steady Aug 29 2025: Stray Kids, TWICE, GIRLSET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids attends Stray Kids’s the 4th album ‘KARMA’ press conference at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu on August 22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images) ImaZins via Getty Images With some of its internationally recognized artists like Stray Kids and TWICE hitting major milestones, JYP Entertainment’s stock stood solid on Friday, August 29, 2025. Despite a slight drop in the stock on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) this past week, the K-pop company should ultimately close August on a high note. According to the day’s final reports from the KOSDAQ trading board, JYP stock closed at 72,700 Korean won (about $52.29), losing just 500 KRW (about 35 cents) for the day to deliver a 0.68% decrease for the day. Stray Kids’ Good KARMA Earns 3 Million Sales in a Week Stray Kids’ newest album, KARMA, is closing its first week of release setting some major landmarks. Since dropping on August 22, 2025, the new LP sold a massive 3,036,360 copies around the world, according to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart. According to reports, this is the largest sales week for any album in 2025, with KARMA easily securing the highest first-week sales of any K-pop release so far this year. It wasn’t just physical sales where the JYP boy band dominated either: On Spotify, KARMA earned a reported 18.26 million streams in its first day out, breaking the highest single-day streams for a K-pop release this year too. Meanwhile, the album’s lead single “CEREMONY” hit No. 27 on the platform’s global Daily Top Songs Chart with over 2.52 million streams on the day of its release. Early industry predictions also anticipate KARMA earning over 315,000 album units in the U.S., which would secure the group’s historic seventh No. 1 album…
