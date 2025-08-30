2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
ETH Price at $4,320 + BTC & SOL Cloud Mining: Earn $18,500 Daily with Hashj Smart Mining Solutions

ETH Price at $4,320 + BTC & SOL Cloud Mining: Earn $18,500 Daily with Hashj Smart Mining Solutions

The post ETH Price at $4,320 + BTC & SOL Cloud Mining: Earn $18,500 Daily with Hashj Smart Mining Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency mining remains a lucrative Internet venture, although it has never been easy to enter it. You require costly machines, electricity is becoming more expensive and you require technical talents. These facts make a lot of people unable to mine ETH, BTC, and SOL. The cloud mining service offered by Hashj simplifies all of that, at a lower cost, and more satisfying. As Ethereum (ETH) is approximately 4320, Bitcoin (BTC) is approximately 108,000, and Solana (SOL) is approximately 200, investors could earn a stable passive income- potentially reaching 18,500 a day with cloud mining. We will discuss in this article why ETH, BTC and SOL continue to be the most popular and widely used mainstream cryptocurrencies on cloud mining, how the Hashj can make the process easy on you and how you can maximize your profit today.Sign up now at www.hashj.io to receive $118 in free mining credits. Why ETH, BTC, and SOL Are the Top Cloud Mining Choices In deciding on cryptocurrencies to mine in the cloud, the stability, popularity, and long-term growth are important. ETH, BTC and SOL are a good combination to stable mining income. Ethereum (ETH) -There is an increase in the use of DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts. Ether is among the coins that are mined most. Its strong demand keeps prices stable and good for miners. Bitcoin (BTC) – Bitcoin is the oldest and the largest crypto. It has remained the leader since 2009. Cloud mining Bitcoin is a secure method of getting consistent returns. Solana (SOL) Solana is described as highly accelerated and small transaction charges. It is one of the hottest projects now. Its increasing application is an asset to every mining plan. With the addition of ETH, BTC, and SOL to your cloud mining plan, you enjoy a greater diversity, greater…
Solana
SOL$199.51-2.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.61-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:14
Why is Bonk Coin Moving Up While Other Crypto Price Dip Today?

Why is Bonk Coin Moving Up While Other Crypto Price Dip Today?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Bonk
BONK$0.0000206-9.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
Coinstats2025/08/30 17:12
Best Altcoins to Buy as 90+ Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval

Best Altcoins to Buy as 90+ Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is sitting on a mountain of paperwork.
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Brave Newcoin2025/08/30 17:12
Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Head $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Head $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Alex Spiro, attorney for Elon Musk, is set to chair a planned $200 million Dogecoin treasury company, according to a Fortune report citing six people familiar with the deal. The Dogecoin Foundation created House of Doge in early 2025. It backs the proposed treasury vehicle and operates from Miami, driving new corporate initiatives around Dogecoin. […] The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Head $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinChapter.
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.46%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00425-0.93%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000989-3.03%
Coinstats2025/08/30 17:10
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued Vs Gold As Volatility Hits Record Low

JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued Vs Gold As Volatility Hits Record Low

The post JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued Vs Gold As Volatility Hits Record Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Outlook 2025: JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued Vs Gold As Volatility Hits Record Low Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin 2025 Outlook: Undervalued vs Gold? JPMorgan Weighs In Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-outlook-2025-jpmorgan-undervalued/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017331-8.83%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:09
A newly created wallet received 1,506 BTC from Galaxy, worth $163.58 million

A newly created wallet received 1,506 BTC from Galaxy, worth $163.58 million

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 1,506 BTC from Galaxy, worth US$163.58 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.61-0.01%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02607-2.02%
PANews2025/08/30 17:08
QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move

QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move

The post QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: QNT trades mid-channel near $103, with resistance at $118 and major support near $90–$57.40. Short liquidations hit $527K in 24 hours, signaling pressure on bearish positions despite low volume. Open interest rises 2.41% to $26.96M, showing new positioning as traders await the next big move. QNT Traders Eye $57.40 Retest Before Next Big Move Quant (QNT) is trading near the middle of its long-term channel, a zone that analysts describe as less favorable for new positions. At the time of writing, QNT is priced at $103.79 with a daily trading volume of $16.91 million. The token has gained 0.76% in the last 24 hours but remains down 5.46% over the past week. Mid-Range Positioning Limits Opportunity The QNT/USDT weekly chart shows price moving within a defined channel, currently sitting in the $100–$106 area. Resistance is seen around $118, while immediate support is located near $90. With price positioned in the mid-range, traders face limited risk-to-reward potential compared to entries near the channel’s extremes. Ali, a market analyst, noted  “a better approach is to wait for a potential retest of the channel’s support at $57.40.” Meanwhile, this level has acted as a historical base in prior cycles, providing stronger long-term entry opportunities. The chart also outlines scenarios where failure to hold above $90 could trigger a decline through $82 and $68, eventually retesting the $57.40 level. Quant $QNT is trading near the mid-range of its channel, which offers limited risk/reward and is not ideal for entry. A better approach is to wait for a potential retest of the channel’s support at $57.40. pic.twitter.com/bop8UId3Si — Ali (@ali_charts) August 30, 2025 Liquidations Show Pressure on Shorts Data from Coinglass indicates heavy liquidation activity among short positions. In the past 24 hours, short liquidations totaled $527,410, compared to just $7,660 from longs. This…
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-2.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175-4.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:06
Somnia Partners With Dune To Deliver Real-Time Blockchain Ecosystem Insights

Somnia Partners With Dune To Deliver Real-Time Blockchain Ecosystem Insights

The post Somnia Partners With Dune To Deliver Real-Time Blockchain Ecosystem Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Somnia Network is a blockchain-based ecosystem that focuses on gaming and entertainment and has revealed a strategic partnership with Dune, the best blockchain data and analytics platform. The joint venture is another milestone in the undertaking of Somnia to provide its users, developers and parties accessible, transparent, and real-time data. We’ve partnered with @Dune, the leading blockchain data and analytics platform. Somnia’s ecosystem data will be available on Dune, giving builders, creators, and analysts verified, real-time insights to make smarter decisions and build with confidence. Stay with Somnia. pic.twitter.com/DWJCCfFGAc — Somnia (@Somnia_Network) August 29, 2025 Somnia’s Vision for Gaming and Entertainment Somnia is also a high-performance blockchain with over 1 million TPS, sub-second finality, and very low prices. Somnia is designed to support gaming and entertainment applications, offering the infrastructure of large, immersive, digital experiences. As scalable blockchain games become more in demand, the platform aims to provide developers and studios with the means to build competing ecosystems.  This vision momentum is reinforced with the integration with Dune that can track and analyze all ecosystem activities in real time. Dune’s Role in Blockchain Analytics Dune is also well accepted as one of the most influential blockchain analytics platforms. It allows users to get access to dashboards, data visualization, and sophisticated queries on multiple blockchain networks. With the Dune hosting data of Somnia, it will enable developers and analysts to track essential ecosystem behaviors. Such publicity serves not only creators but also investors and community members. The partnership organically incorporates the overall analytics landscape where transparency continues to be a sign of credibility. Empowering Developers, Creators, and Analysts With Somnia When the data of is available on Dune, it will enable the builders to experiment and be creative without fear. The Somnia ecosystem allows game developers to monitor player engagement, creators…
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.67%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:05
Trump’s Son Stuns Bitcoin Asia With Bold BTC Prediction

Trump’s Son Stuns Bitcoin Asia With Bold BTC Prediction

While cryptos are establishing themselves in the global political and financial agenda, certain statements resonate with particular intensity. In Hong Kong, during the Bitcoin Asia Conference, Eric Trump stated that bitcoin would reach one million dollars. Much more than a publicity stunt, this prediction reflects a strategic vision: that of a market in full mutation, torn between regulation, institutional adoption and geopolitical ambitions, where Asia now plays a central role. L’article Trump’s Son Stuns Bitcoin Asia With Bold BTC Prediction est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.382-3.04%
TornadoCash
TORN$11.663-1.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.61-0.01%
Coinstats2025/08/30 17:05
Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Wins Approval for Nasdaq Merger

Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Wins Approval for Nasdaq Merger

The post Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Wins Approval for Nasdaq Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Gryphon Digital Mining has secured final shareholder approval to merge with American Bitcoin, the mining company tied to President Donald Trump’s family. The stock-for-stock deal, confirmed Friday, paves the way for the new entity to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC on September 2. As part of the agreement, Gryphon will execute a five-for-one reverse stock split, shrinking its outstanding shares to roughly 16.6 million. The move follows months of speculation after American Bitcoin-rebranded earlier this year by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.—announced its ambitions to become a major treasury-focused Bitcoin miner. Markets reacted sharply to the news. Gryphon shares spiked 41% on Thursday before tumbling more than 10% the next day, closing at $1.54 with unusually high trading volume. American Bitcoin, launched in March as a spinoff from Hut 8’s infrastructure operations, has set its sights on accumulating a massive BTC reserve. The company has disclosed holdings of 215 BTC, though outside trackers suggest the true figure could be closer to 2,000. By merging with Gryphon, it gains immediate access to public markets without the delays of a traditional IPO. The merger reflects a broader trend of publicly traded firms expanding Bitcoin treasuries. Collectively, corporate entities now control nearly one million BTC, with MicroStrategy alone accounting for the majority. For American Bitcoin, the Nasdaq listing is expected to supercharge its profile as one of the most politically visible players in the mining sector. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.382-3.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.61-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-3.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:04
