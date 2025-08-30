2025-09-02 Tuesday

Orochi Network Joins Helios Blockchain to Deliver Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

Orochi and Helios ally to deliver the scalable Web3 infrastructure by integrating zkDatabase for verifiable data, DeFi innovation, and RWA tokenization.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 17:30
$100 XRP? Reddit Users Argue Market Cap ‘Doesn’t Matter’ for XRP Price

The post $100 XRP? Reddit Users Argue Market Cap ‘Doesn’t Matter’ for XRP Price appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A fresh debate is shaking up the XRP community as a viral Reddit post challenges one of crypto’s oldest assumptions: that XRP can’t reach $100 or more because of its massive market cap. The post, titled “The Market Cap Myth Around XRP,” argues that this thinking is outdated and misses the real story behind XRP’s …
CoinPedia2025/08/30 17:27
Ethereum unveils bold 2026 UX roadmap for better L2 interoperability – Details!

The post Ethereum unveils bold 2026 UX roadmap for better L2 interoperability – Details! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum Foundation plans to make L2 cross-chain transactions smooth and seamless. Additionally, latency will be improved from 19 minutes to 15 seconds.  Ethereum Foundation (EF) is in the news today after it unveiled a new roadmap for enhancing the system’s user experience (UX) through broader and seamless cross-chain operations.  Layer-2s (L2s) like Arbitrum [ARB], Base, and Polygon [POL] have always been the scaling method of choice for the Ethereum mainnet.   However, they have also led to liquidity fragmentation, added the EF. Hence, there is a need for more unified and integrated cross-chain operation.  “These extensions provide critical entry points and scaling opportunities for Ethereum, yet also bring their own challenges, chief among them the pressures of fragmentation on the Ethereum experience and its economy.” EF’s plans for interoperability The EF plans to finish L2 interoperability by 2026 via a three-tiered approach – ‘Initialisation’, ‘Acceleration’, and ‘Finalisation.’ In the first phase (Initialisation), ecosystem engineers will roll out an ‘Open Intents Framework’ that allows users to state their desired outcomes. In other words, a user says what they want, and the system figures out the best way to make it happen, across L2 chains. For example, if you want to move funds, the system could suggest the best, cheapest, and fastest route across chains.  Additionally, the project teams will advance chain abstraction to form an Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL) to ensure transactions across L2 feel operating across a single chain.  “The Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL) focuses on making Ethereum feel like one chain again, without compromising on CROPS values (censorship-resistance, open-source, privacy and security).” In the second phase (Acceleration), the team seeks fast block confirmation in 15-30 seconds instead of the of final finality time that takes 13-19 minutes. That would be a 98% reduction in waiting time.  L-2 settlement, which…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:23
Tether Ends Support on 5 Blockchains, Focuses on Bitcoin

The post Tether Ends Support on 5 Blockchains, Focuses on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Tether halts issuance/redemption on 5 blockchains by Sept 2025 Smart contracts stay active, allowing wallet-to-wallet transfers Company shifts focus to scalable networks and Bitcoin-native solutions Tether Updates Transition Plan for Legacy Blockchains On August 29, 2025, Tether — the world’s largest stablecoin issuer announced an update to its transition plan affecting five legacy blockchains: Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. From Freeze to Flexibility In July 2024, Tether said it would stop buying back and freeze USDT on these networks starting September 1, 2025. Following feedback from user communities, the company adjusted its approach: smart contracts will not be frozen. This means users will still be able to transfer USDT between wallets on these blockchains. However, new issuance and redemption of tokens will stop, effectively ending official company support for them. Strategic Refocus on High-Activity Ecosystems Tether explained the decision as part of its broader strategy to concentrate on ecosystems with strong developer activity, scalability, and user demand. The company emphasized: “Tether remains committed to a smooth transition and will continue to engage with the community to provide transparency and clarity throughout this process.” Expansion Through Bitcoin-Based Protocols Just a day earlier, Tether announced the launch of USDT on the RGB protocol, a new layer-two solution for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin. This will allow users to hold the stablecoin natively alongside BTC in compatible wallets, expanding utility and adoption. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino noted: “The first cryptocurrency network deserves a native stablecoin.” Source: https://coinpaper.com/10808/tether-scales-back-on-5-blockchains-but-expands-bitcoin-plans
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:21
zkLend Releases kSTRK Redemption and Withdrawal Announcement: 21-Day Unstaking Process Completed

PANews reported on August 30th that zkLend, the Layer 2 native money market protocol based on Starknet, released a kSTRK redemption and withdrawal announcement, stating that the 21-day unstaking process has been completed and most kSTRK holders can now withdraw STRK from the zkLend staking portal: 1. For kSTRK that has not yet been claimed from the Recovery Portal, once claimed, users will need to unstake and wait 21 days before redeeming them for STRK. The Recovery Portal will remain open for the next 6 months. 2. For users who staked directly to a zkLend validator through Voyager or Endurfi, they must manually unstake or transfer their delegation to another validator, but the exit queue does not apply in this case.
PANews2025/08/30 17:18
Tether Scales Back on 5 Blockchains but Expands Bitcoin Plans

Quick HighlightsTether halts issuance/redemption on 5 blockchains by Sept 2025Smart contracts stay active, allowing wallet-to-wallet transfersCompany shifts focus to scalable networks and Bitcoin-native solutionsTether Updates Transition Plan for Legacy BlockchainsOn August 29, 2025, Tether — the world’s largest stablecoin issuer announced an update to its transition plan affecting five legacy blockchains: Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand.From Freeze to FlexibilityIn July 2024, Tether said it would stop buying back and freeze USDT on these networks starting September 1, 2025. Following feedback from user communities, the company adjusted its approach: smart contracts will not be frozen.This means users will still be able to transfer USDT between wallets on these blockchains. However, new issuance and redemption of tokens will stop, effectively ending official company support for them.Strategic Refocus on High-Activity EcosystemsTether explained the decision as part of its broader strategy to concentrate on ecosystems with strong developer activity, scalability, and user demand.The company emphasized:“Tether remains committed to a smooth transition and will continue to engage with the community to provide transparency and clarity throughout this process.”Expansion Through Bitcoin-Based ProtocolsJust a day earlier, Tether announced the launch of USDT on the RGB protocol, a new layer-two solution for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin. This will allow users to hold the stablecoin natively alongside BTC in compatible wallets, expanding utility and adoption.Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino noted:“The first cryptocurrency network deserves a native stablecoin.”
Coinstats2025/08/30 17:17
DOGE Jumps As Elon Musk's Star Lawyer Alex Spiro Set To Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Firm: Report

Elon Musk's longtime lawyer Alex Spiro is reportedly set to chair a $200 million Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) treasury company backed by the House of Doge, marking a major step in bringing the meme-inspired cryptocurrency further into mainstream finance.read more
Coinstats2025/08/30 17:17
Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now With Crypto ETFs Waiting for Approval

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now With Crypto ETFs Waiting for Approval  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 90 crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications are waiting for a decision, covering everything from XRP and Solana to meme coins like Bonk. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart says approvals for big names such as Solana, XRP, and Litecoin are almost certain this year. Ethereum already proved what happens when the door opens – its spot ETFs pulled in $13.7B within a year, and whales have been rotating hundreds of millions of dollars from Bitcoin into Ether. With Wall Street warming up, investors are hunting for the best altcoins that could ride the same wave of institutional adoption. ETFs Are Reshaping the Market ETFs are basically Wall Street’s way of serving crypto in a tidy, regulated package. Instead of fumbling with wallets and private keys, investors buy shares that track a token’s price. It’s safer and cleaner for institutions. The SEC already approved Bitcoin and Ethereum products, and Solana and XRP look next in line. Experts give them 90–95% odds of greenlighting this year. But while everyone is staring at the giants, fresh presale projects are quietly building momentum. If ETFs spark another inflow rush, these new crypto projects could be the ones catching the biggest lift. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into a High-Speed Playground Bitcoin has always been seen as the ultimate store of value, but let’s be honest – waiting minutes for a transaction to clear isn’t exactly the future of money. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is changing that by becoming the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This isn’t a sidechain or a compromise, it’s a full-blown execution layer where payments, meme coins, DeFi, and dApps can finally thrive on Bitcoin’s foundation. Here’s how it works: Bitcoin remains the secure monetary base, while Hyper handles the speed. Think sub-second…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:17
Bitcoin Miner IREN Settles Multi-Year NYDIG Loan Dispute

The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Settles Multi-Year NYDIG Loan Dispute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: IREN Limited resolves a $107.8 million loan dispute with NYDIG. The settlement allows IREN to focus on growth without legal distractions. The company reported significant revenue and net income following the resolution. IREN Limited will pay $20 million to NYDIG, resolving a $107.8 million loan dispute for Bitcoin mining equipment, with court approval pending in August 2025. The settlement safeguards IREN’s financial stability, ending all related litigation and potential liabilities, marking a pivotal recovery phase for the Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner. IREN’s $107.8M Loan Dispute Settlement with NYDIG IREN Limited announced a settlement with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans for Antminer S19 mining rigs, which resolves all related litigation. The firm, led by its co-founders William and Daniel Roberts, agreed to pay $20 million to conclude the case. This settlement closes a chapter on substantial debt initiated in 2021 but only recently resolved, demonstrating IREN’s financial improvement and sustained operational capability. IREN reported $501 million in revenue and a net income of $86.9 million for the year following the settlement. Daniel Roberts, Co-CEO, IREN Limited, stated: “FY25 was transformational for IREN as we resolved major legacy risks and scaled new AI-driven infrastructure alongside our leading Bitcoin mining operation.” source Co-CEO Daniel Roberts highlighted FY2025 as a transformational period, allowing the company to scale new AI-driven infrastructure alongside its core Bitcoin mining operations. No recorded reactions from regulators or key industry players, including NYDIG, are publicly available at this time. Bitcoin Market Update Amidst Legal Resolutions Did you know? IREN’s debt settlement is notable in the cryptocurrency industry, where similar disputes often lead to reorganizations or asset liquidation, underscoring this resolution’s rarity and strategic importance. Bitcoin’s price currently stands at $108,562.35, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a recent 0.88% decline in 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 17:15
CRO, OKB, and PI Rebound as BTC Price Climbs Back From $107K Dip: Weekend Watch

CRO has returned to over $0.3 after another double-digit pump.
CryptoPotato2025/08/30 17:14
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details