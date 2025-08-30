Tariff Fears Overtaken By High-Flying Optimism In U.S. Imports

Taiwan has jumped ahead of Mexico and China this year for imports in the broad computer category, which includes servers for the artificial intelligence industry. ustradenumbers.com This is a story of gold and computer servers. Of Switzerland and Taiwan, Europe and Asia, the past and the future, a story of trepidation and optimism, and, in both cases, of air cargo. It is the story of how imports of gold bars rose to a stunning value of $30.44 billion in January, the month President Trump took office to begin his second term, and then tumbled more than 99% to $189.13 million in June, just five months later – and why that happened. It's the story of how in that same time period the computer category, including servers, grew 54.12%. How the category grew steadily and assuredly to $21.48 billion in June while overall U.S. imports slid 16.32% – and why that happened. It is the story of how, through the narrow prism of the U.S. merchandise trade data, AI optimism among the largest U.S. tech companies is overshadowing fear of investors on Wall Street. In the middle is Main Street, companies big and small hoping to benefit from artificial intelligence but paying more attention to the near-term impact of tariffs on their businesses. Imports of gold into the United States skyrocketed — aided by an increase in the price of gold — as the investor community reached for security amid the rising risk from a trade war. AFP via Getty Images But first, it was a gold story about how U.S. imports from Switzerland soared in the winter amid trepidation over threats of tariffs to come and the impact of a Trump presidency. Gold imports, generally seen as a safe haven in difficult times, made JFK International Airport the No. 1-ranked…