Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025)
The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market fell by 0.8% in the past 24 hours, extending a 6.5% weekly decline. Market cap now stands at $3.78 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 12.17% to $190.42 billion. The Fear & Greed Index reads a fear-driven score of 39, and the Altcoin Season Index sits at 60/100. This latest sell-off aligns …
CoinPedia
2025/08/30 18:00
El Salvador Makes Major Bitcoin Move To Avoid Quantum Risk
The post El Salvador Makes Major Bitcoin Move To Avoid Quantum Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has overhauled the structure of its Bitcoin treasury, moving away from a single wallet system to a diversified model. On August 30, the National Bitcoin Office confirmed that it will store the reserves across several addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC. Why El Salvador is Shifting its Bitcoin Treasury Reserve Model The Salvadoran government said the redistribution aligns with global best practices in digital asset management. It also explained that the move addresses long-term concerns about quantum computing. According to the government, quantum machines could theoretically crack the cryptography that protects Bitcoin keys. This possibility raises long-term questions about the security of digital wallets. Previously, El Salvador relied on a single, continuously reused address. That practice made its public key permanently visible, effectively giving attackers unlimited time to attempt a breach. The new system avoids this risk by spreading holdings across multiple unused addresses while publishing the list publicly to ensure accountability. Considering this, the Bitcoin Office said distributing funds reduces exposure by limiting the amount stored in each wallet. It also prevents unused public keys from appearing on the blockchain until transactions occur. “Limiting funds in each address reduces exposure to quantum threats because an unused Bitcoin address with hashed public keys remains protected. Once funds are spent from an address, its public keys are revealed and vulnerable. By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is minimized,” the government argued. Stacy Herbert, who leads the National Bitcoin Office, framed the move as both precautionary and strategic. “El Salvador was the first to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and we continue to lead the way on establishing best practices for this era of true sovereignty and freedom money,” she stated. Meanwhile, the decision has drawn positive reactions from industry figures.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:00
Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum
On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30% Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions. Related: Solana (SOL) Institutional Adoption Surges as Public Companies Amass $591 Million On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value. In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked va…The post Institutions Follow the Yield, Picks Solana Staking Over Ethereum appeared first on Coin Edition.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 18:00
Tariff Fears Overtaken By High-Flying Optimism In U.S. Imports
The post Tariff Fears Overtaken By High-Flying Optimism In U.S. Imports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan has jumped ahead of Mexico and China this year for imports in the broad computer category, which includes servers for the artificial intelligence industry. ustradenumbers.com This is a story of gold and computer servers. Of Switzerland and Taiwan, Europe and Asia, the past and the future, a story of trepidation and optimism, and, in both cases, of air cargo. It is the story of how imports of gold bars rose to a stunning value of $30.44 billion in January, the month President Trump took office to begin his second term, and then tumbled more than 99% to $189.13 million in June, just five months later – and why that happened. It’s the story of how in that same time period the computer category, including servers, grew 54.12%. How the category grew steadily and assuredly to $21.48 billion in June while overall U.S. imports slid 16.32% – and why that happened. It is the story of how, through the narrow prism of the U.S. merchandise trade data, AI optimism among the largest U.S. tech companies is overshadowing fear of investors on Wall Street. In the middle is Main Street, companies big and small hoping to benefit from artificial intelligence but paying more attention to the near-term impact of tariffs on their businesses. Imports of gold into the United States skyrocketed — aided by an increase in the price of gold — as the investor community reached for security amid the rising risk from a trade war. AFP via Getty Images But first, it was a gold story about how U.S. imports from Switzerland soared in the winter amid trepidation over threats of tariffs to come and the impact of a Trump presidency. Gold imports, generally seen as a safe haven in difficult times, made JFK International Airport the No. 1-ranked…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:52
Hunting the Next Dogecoin? 4 Low-Cap Meme Coins With 14,000x Potential
The post Hunting the Next Dogecoin? 4 Low-Cap Meme Coins With 14,000x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2013, Dogecoin was launched as a joke, a lighthearted jab at Bitcoin maxis. Yet the joke grew legs, then wings, eventually becoming a $40 billion phenomenon. That story etched a rule into crypto lore: never underestimate the power of memes. Today, that same rule is being rewritten by a new generation of tokens. Investors …
CoinPedia
2025/08/30 17:51
Bitcoin Whale Turns To Ethereum, Drives $3.5 Billion In Crypto Transactions
The post Bitcoin Whale Turns To Ethereum, Drives $3.5 Billion In Crypto Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whale Turns To Ethereum, Drives $3.5 Billion In Crypto Transactions | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:50
“TRUMP IS DEAD” Rumor Ignites on X – Here’s Why
The post “TRUMP IS DEAD” Rumor Ignites on X – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fake news saying, “Trump is dead,” is trending on social media. The trend claims that US President Donald Trump died on August 30, 2025. This is not the first time in 2025 that President Trump’s name has been linked to a viral rumor. Earlier this year, the so-called “Trump’s Bitcoin Whitepaper Reveal” circulated online, which …
CoinPedia
2025/08/30 17:50
Macau Boosts Digital Currency Plan with Sandbox Testing
The post Macau Boosts Digital Currency Plan with Sandbox Testing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The “Digital Macau” project advances with sandbox testing for interbank digital currencies. Aims for innovative financial development with the Greater Bay Area. No immediate impact on cryptocurrencies; focuses on institutional frameworks. Alvin Huang announced Macau’s Digital Macau project at the Greater Bay Area Financial Forum on August 30, focusing on sandbox testing and interbank digital currency integration. This initiative aims to enhance financial innovation and regional data connectivity, potentially transforming Macau’s financial landscape through collaborative digital currency advancements. Macau Plans Interbank Digital Currency Sandbox Tests Macau is pushing forward with the “Digital Macau” project, introducing sandbox tests to connect interbank digital currencies. This effort signifies a strategic step towards financial innovation within the Greater Bay Area. The initiative, led by Alvin Huang, focuses on strengthening infrastructure and ensuring seamless digital currency integration. Macau aims to foster a collaborative financial environment, promoting new technologies in digital currency frameworks. The immediate shift centers on institutional frameworks rather than public cryptocurrencies, with a focus on regulated digital financial interoperability. The announcement paves the way for enhanced financial networks and data integration across regions. With no direct impact on assets like ETH or BTC, the current phase excludes public blockchain connections. Macau hopes to spur innovation through these sandbox tests, aligning with broader governmental policy initiatives. Unfortunately, as of now, there are no available direct quotes or statements from Alvin Huang, Acting Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Monetary Authority of Macau, or any other representatives regarding the ‘Digital Macau’ project or details from the 7th Greater Bay Area Financial Forum held on August 30, 2025. Community response remains tentative, as there are no notable reactions or detailed statements from key crypto figures like Arthur Hayes or Vitalik Buterin. Discussions in tech communities are scarce, given that official statements are limited.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:48
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects
PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
PANews
2025/08/30 17:47
El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin Holdings in Bid to Mitigate Quantum Threats
The post El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin Holdings in Bid to Mitigate Quantum Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador’s Bitcoin office has announced that it redistrubuted nearly $678 million worth of its BTC holdings into multiple addresses. The move is in response to growing concerns about the potential threat posed by quantum computing to digital assets. El Salvador Moves to Secure Bitcoin Reserve In a recent X post by the country’s Bitcoin Office, El Salvador revealed it shifted its entire 6,274 Bitcoin reserve into 14 new wallets. The transfers were each capped at 500 BTC. Source: Mempool Space; El Salvador’s Bitcoin Transfers Previously, all holdings were stored in a single address. This setup left the nation’s assets more exposed to evolving cryptographic risks. Through a new public dashboard, officials highlighted that diversifying wallets preserves transparency while reducing the potential impact of a quantum-based breach. “The reserve is being redistributed into multiple addresses, each holding up to 500 BTC. Limiting funds in each address reduces exposure to quantum threats because an unused Bitcoin address with hashed public keys remains protected. Once funds are spent from an address, its public keys are revealed and vulnerable. By splitting funds into smaller amounts, the impact of a potential quantum attack is minimized,” they shared. Quantum computers, in theory, could use algorithms like Shor’s to crack public-private key encryption. In the case of Bitcoin, once a transaction is broadcast, the public key becomes visible. This provides attackers with an opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities before they are confirmed. These transfers help the country significantly reduce this risk. Security experts highlight that splitting state reserves often goes hand in hand with multi-signature protections, hardware key segregation, and role-based access controls. These measures reduce the likelihood of single-point failures and enhance resilience in the event of cyber or technological disruptions. The security move comes after El Salvador announced a $1.6 billion infrastructure deal with Turkey’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:47
