2025-09-02 Tuesday

Strategy Raises $5.6 Billion Through Preferred Stock Offerings

The post Strategy Raises $5.6 Billion Through Preferred Stock Offerings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Recent Strategy stock issuance generates $5.6 billion, impacting U.S. IPO market. STRF yields highest return at 31%, STRD performance negative. Bitcoin’s price rise outpaces Strategy stock at 18% vs. 13%. Strategy (MSTR) issued preferred stocks raising $5.6 billion in 2025, impacting U.S. IPOs by 12%, with varying performance among stocks such as STRK and STRF reports CoinDesk. The issuance underscores Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin focus and influences market sentiment, given its substantial treasury implications and U.S. equity performance in cryptocurrency investment circles. Strategy’s $5.6 Billion Stock Offering Boosts U.S. IPO Market Strategy’s issuance of preferred stocks STRK, STRF, STRD, and STRC has significantly increased their capital base by $5.6 billion this year. STRF emerged as the top performer, generating returns of 31%, followed by STRK at 19% and STRC at 8%. This aligns with Strategy’s focus on Bitcoin acquisitions, affecting their stock, which rose 13% in comparison to Bitcoin’s 18% rise for the same period. However, STRD reflected a negative performance, being down by 6%. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has not publicly commented on these stocks. Instead, his focus remains on Bitcoin acquisition strategies, reinforcing commitment to Bitcoin treasury holdings. As he stated, “As Executive Chairman I will be able to focus more on our Bitcoin acquisition strategy and related Bitcoin advocacy initiatives.” Bitcoin’s Market Position Amid Strategy’s Stock Issuance Did you know? Strategy’s heavy investment in Bitcoin since 2020 sparked a trend among corporations like Tesla and Block, who followed suit in diversifying into cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,556.64, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, constituting 57.33% market dominance. Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows a 1.26% price decline over 24 hours and a consistent trend over longer time frames. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:12
Ethereum Leads Market While Altcoins Lose Ground – Details

The post Ethereum Leads Market While Altcoins Lose Ground – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:11
Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, and Ren Zhengfei were selected as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in AI.

PANews reported on August 30th that Time magazine released its list of the 100 most influential people in AI for 2025. The list includes numerous AI stars, such as Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk, as well as employees from major companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google. Chinese figures also made the list, including DeepSeek CEO Liang Wenfeng, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Yushu Technology CEO Wang Xingxing, and Pony.ai CEO Peng Jun. Ren Zhengfei is credited with leading Huawei to become a global AI giant. His company's Ascend 910C AI chip boasts 60% the performance of Nvidia's H100 chip, significantly enhancing China's position in the global AI race.
PANews2025/08/30 18:09
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
BlockchainFX Presale Crosses $6.2M — Why Analysts Call It the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025 Over 5 Rising Rivals

The post BlockchainFX Presale Crosses $6.2M — Why Analysts Call It the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025 Over 5 Rising Rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The race for the best crypto presale of 2025 is intensifying as investors pile into projects that promise not only hype but also genuine staying power. The race for the best crypto presale of 2025 is intensifying as investors pile into projects that promise not only hype but also genuine staying power. Among them, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is attracting the most attention, with analysts calling it one of the clearest contenders for breakout status in the year ahead. Having already raised more than $6.2 million, the presale is surging toward sell-out territory, and excitement is growing around its mix of sustainable staking rewards, utility-driven features, and ambitious long-term vision. At the same time, other tokens such as Jet Bolt, Nexchain, Coldware, SUBBD, and Space Pay are also carving out niches in payments, interoperability, data security, subscriptions, and metaverse applications. Yet BlockchainFX’s combination of liquidity, staking, and strong ROI forecasts gives it an edge that few can match. And with the AUG35 bonus, which grants buyers an additional 35% in tokens but expires at the end of the month, time is running out to secure maximum allocations. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Presale Leader to Watch BlockchainFX is not positioning itself as just another meme coin or speculative token. Instead, it is building infrastructure for DeFi with a focus on liquidity depth, cross-chain utility, and high-yield staking that currently promises up to 90% APY. Its presale price of $0.021 offers buyers a clear advantage over its projected listing price of $0.08, creating a built-in profit margin before launch. For example, a $1,000 allocation using the bonus code instantly increases to $1,350 worth of tokens. At launch, that position would already be worth more than $2,300. If the token climbs to $0.25 in the mid-term, the same entry grows to over $16,000, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:07
Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop?

The post Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 3 Key Insights: AVAX faces repeated rejections at $26.50, keeping bearish momentum alive toward the $16 support zone. Weekly chart shows long consolidation, with AVAX trapped between $8.61 and $32 since mid-2022. Market cap under $10B leaves room for growth if altcoin cycle sparks renewed AVAX demand. Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop? Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $23.65, with a 24-hour volume of $613.4 million. The token has gained 0.15% in the last 24 hours but is down 7% over the past week. Technical charts show repeated resistance at $26.50, raising the possibility of a deeper move toward $16 support. Daily Chart Shows Rejection at $26.50 The AVAX/USDT daily chart indicates that $26.50 has become a key resistance level. Price has been rejected at this point several times, with upper wicks marking failed breakouts. The most recent reversal has pulled AVAX back below $24, showing persistent selling pressure near the top of the channel. Ali, a market analyst,  “Avalanche $AVAX faced another rejection at $26.50. Channel pattern suggests a move toward $16 support.” Source: Ali Martinez/X  The dotted projection on his chart outlines a path that could see AVAX test $21, then $19, before hitting the $16 lower boundary if bearish momentum continues. Support remains around $23, which could slow the decline if buyers return. However, repeated failures at $26.50 suggest bears remain in control until a breakout occurs. Weekly Chart Signals Prolonged Consolidation On the weekly timeframe, AVAX continues to trade within a wide accumulation range. Since peaking near $147 in 2021, the token has struggled to break above the $32 resistance zone. Current weekly averages show the price capped under the 99-week moving average at $29.35, with shorter averages (MA7 at $24.42 and MA25 at $21.27) squeezing tightly around the present level. Jay.eth commented, …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:06
Ripple ETF aanvraag door Amplify kan XRP koers laten stijgen volgens analisten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP raakte de weerstand rond $3,10 en zakte daarna terug richting $2,80. Dat niveau fungeerde als sterke steun en bevestigde de analyse van analist Ali Martinez. Hij had eerder voorspeld dat XRP een stap terug zou doen naar die zone na de mislukte poging om door $3,10 te breken. Wat zeggen analisten nu over de XRP koers in de komende weken? XRP koers reageert op technische niveaus Martinez gaf in zijn analyse aan dat de afwijzing bij $3,10 een sterk signaal van bears was. Kort daarna verloor de munt de zone rond $2,96. Uiteindelijk vonden bulls voldoende kracht om XRP rond $2,83 op te vangen. Daarmee werd het genoemde steunpunt exact geraakt. Het verloop van deze beweging bevestigt opnieuw hoe belangrijk vaste technische zones zijn voor het koersgedrag van XRP. Traders gebruiken zulke niveaus vaak om candles en volumes beter te interpreteren. Een steunzone zoals $2,83 betekent dat er voldoende vraag is om een verdere daling tegen te houden. Weerstand rond $3,10 laat zien waar verkoopdruk toeneemt. $XRP taps $2.83 as anticipated! ✅ https://t.co/K7BUtrtHBp pic.twitter.com/IZZGwXyIFF — Ali (@ali_charts) August 29, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Ripple ETF aanvraag door Amplify kan XRP koers laten stijgen volgens analisten document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Nieuwe ETF aanvraag voor XRP Parallel aan de technische ontwikkelingen is er nieuws uit de financiële sector. Amplify Investments heeft bij de Amerikaanse toezichthouder SEC een aanvraag ingediend voor een XRP ETF. Zo’n beursgenoteerd fonds geeft beleggers de mogelijkheid om via gereguleerde kanalen blootstelling te krijgen aan XRP tokens. Een ETF verlaagt de drempel voor institutionele partijen om in te stappen. Het maakt het eenvoudiger voor banken, pensioenfondsen en asset managers om posities op te bouwen zonder zelf de tokens te hoeven holden. Volgens de voorspellingen op platform Polymarket ligt de kans dat de SEC in 2025 een goedkeuring geeft op 86%. Een positieve beslissing zou een belangrijke stap zijn voor de legitimiteit van XRP. Het kan leiden tot extra liquiditeit en grotere betrokkenheid van professionele beleggers. Daarmee zou de munt steviger verankerd raken in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. JUST IN: Amplify Investments files for an $XRP ETF With this product, investors can get XRP exposure plus option income. According to Polymarket, XRP ETFs have an 86% chance of being approved by the SEC in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZaYrmV6vHH — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) August 29, 2025 Verschillende reacties uit de markt De reacties op XRP blijven verdeeld. Tomoya Asakura, CEO van SBI Global Asset Management, noemde XRP onlangs zelfs “de wealth transfer van onze generatie”. Met die uitspraak benadrukte hij dat volgens hem de munt een sleutelrol kan spelen in de verdeling van kapitaalstromen in de komende jaren. The CEO of SBI Global Asset Management – Tomoya Asakura says: “#XRP is not just another crypto. This is the wealth transfer of our generation!” pic.twitter.com/I6hdfBOQr8 — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) August 29, 2025 Niet iedereen deelt die visie. Jim Cramer sprak zijn scepsis uit over extreme voorspellingen rond XRP. Hij wees op de onrealistische verwachtingen van een koers die richting honderden dollars zou gaan. Volgens hem ontbrak daarvoor de onderbouwing. Deze uiteenlopende meningen laten zien dat XRP een munt blijft die sterke emoties oproept. Waar de ene partij groot potentieel ziet, waarschuwen anderen juist voor te hoge verwachtingen. BREAKING “I can’t believe some people on the internet think $XRP will go over $589 this next year, it’s not going to happen, it’s just not” – Jim Cramer pic.twitter.com/KAC7GSzlUh — Shibo (@GodsBurnt) August 29, 2025 Wat de technische analyse bevestigt over de XRP koers Los van meningen en uitspraken blijft de rol van technische analyse belangrijk. Het feit dat XRP exact de steunzone rond $2,83 testte, laat zien dat deze niveaus door marktpartijen nauwkeurig in de gaten worden gehouden. De afwijzing bij $3,10 en de daaropvolgende daling benadrukken hoe weerstand en steun elkaar afwisselen in de koersontwikkeling. Voor traders betekent dit dat zij in hun beslissingen vaak terugvallen op concrete data zoals candles, volume en vaste prijszones. Analyses die zich richten op controleerbare niveaus bieden een realistischer beeld dan voorspellingen die uitgaan van spectaculaire waardesprongen zonder onderbouwing. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple ETF aanvraag door Amplify kan XRP koers laten stijgen volgens analisten is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/30 18:04
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Reverse Course After Latest Inflation Report

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Reverse Course After Latest Inflation Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum Crypto ETFs stumbled on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data rattled markets, snapping a week-long streak of inflows into both Bitcoin and Ethereum products. Fresh figures from Farside Invesors showed Ethereum ETFs bleeding $164 million, their first daily loss in nearly a week after adding more than $1.5 billion since mid-August. Bitcoin ETFs also slipped, with $126 million in withdrawals, marking their first red day since Aug. 22. Assets under management now stand at about $28.6 billion for ETH and nearly $140 billion for BTC. Fidelity’s FBTC was hit hardest with $66 million exiting, followed by ARKB with $72 million. Grayscale’s GBTC lost $15 million. Only a few ETFs bucked the trend, including BlackRock’s IBIT, which pulled in $24.6 million. Inflation Data Tied to Trump’s Tariffs The pullback aligned with the Fed’s release of core PCE inflation, which rose 2.9% year-on-year in July — the hottest pace since February. Analysts point to President Donald Trump’s tariff regime as a key driver, raising import costs and putting upward pressure on services, which climbed 3.6% from last year. Despite that, markets are still betting on a rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, depending on labor data. Ethereum Still Outshines Bitcoin While the daily flows turned negative, Ethereum’s longer-term momentum remains intact. Since their debut in July 2024, ETH spot ETFs have seen steady adoption, with August inflows up 44%, bringing totals to $13.7 billion. Corporate treasuries are also fueling demand, now holding over 4.4 million ETH worth around $19 billion, or nearly 4% of circulating supply. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:04
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Experience Significant Outflows Following Inflation Report

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs saw outflows following US Federal Reserve's inflation data release. Outflows coincide with Trump's tariffs increasing import costs and affecting core prices. Continue Reading:Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Experience Significant Outflows Following Inflation Report The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Experience Significant Outflows Following Inflation Report appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/30 18:04
Solana Spot ETF Nears Launch As Potential Issuers File Amended S-1 Forms With SEC

Several leading asset managers are moving closer to launching a Solana Spot ETF following recent developments on Friday. Notably, multiple prospective issuers have now submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating an ongoing dialogue between both parties. Related Reading: Solana Client Agave Smashes 1.1 Million TPS, Matching Firedancer’s Record […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/30 18:00
