2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $501M Revenue in FY25, Reverses Prior-Year Loss

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $501M Revenue in FY25, Reverses Prior-Year Loss

Australian Bitcoin miner IREN has declared fiscal year 2025 its “breakout year,” reporting a surge in revenue from $187.2 million to $501 million and reversing a prior net loss to a record $86.9 million in profit. CEO Highlights Operational Expansion IREN, an Australian Bitcoin miner, has described the financial year ending June 30, 2025, as […]
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/30 18:30
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Witness Sudden Outflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Witness Sudden Outflows

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Witness Sudden Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest release of inflation data from the US Federal Reserve on Friday triggered substantial withdrawals from Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The market observed a net outflow of $164.64 million from Ether ETFs, the first decline following several days of consistent inflows that had surpassed $1.5 billion. Continue Reading:Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Witness Sudden Outflows Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-witness-sudden-outflows
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336-8.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:29
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield

Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield

The post Solana Staking Crushes ETH With Double the Rate And High Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows Solana’s 67% staked supply rate is more than double that of Ethereum’s 30% Solana’s baseline staking reward of 6.6% is significantly higher than Ethereum’s 2.8% APY via Lido SOL offers no staking minimums and 2-3 day unlocks, giving it a major edge over ETH’s rigid terms On-chain data reveals a trend that institutions are watching closely; investors are choosing to stake Solana (SOL) at more than double the rate of Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum being a legacy chain, Solana’s superior rewards and flexible terms are making it the clear winner in the war for staked capital. This trend is backed by a surge in institutional adoption, with public companies already holding massive SOL positions. Related: Solana (SOL) Institutional Adoption Surges as Public Companies Amass $591 Million On-Chain Data Shows Solana’s Staking Rate is Double Ethereum’s The data from Solanabeach tells the whole story. Roughly 67% of Solana’s total supply is currently staked, representing over $82 billion in locked value. In stark contrast, according to beaconcha, only about 30% of Ethereum’s total supply is staked. This isn’t a new development; Solana’s staked value briefly overtook Ethereum’s back in April 2025, and it has dominated by the percentage metric ever since. This shows a clear and sustained preference among holders to lock up SOL over ETH. Solana’s 6.6% Staking Reward Crushes Ethereum’s 2.8% APY The primary reason investors prefer staking SOL is simple; it pays you better. Solana’s native block rewards offer validators a baseline APY of around 6.6%, driven by the network’s planned inflation schedule. Liquid staking platforms like Jito can push this yield even higher, often exceeding 8% through MEV rewards. Ethereum, on the other hand, offers a much lower baseline yield. Lido, the largest liquid staking provider, currently offers an APY of only 2.8%. For capital allocators,…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Solana
SOL$199.39-2.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:24
לַחֲלוֹק
Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge?

Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge?

The post Bittensor Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030: Will TAO Price Record A 2X Surge? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Story Highlights The live price of the TAO token is . Bittensor price may reach a high of $779.00 in 2025. With a potential surge, this altcoin may reach a high of $5,915.54 by 2030. Bittensor is proving to be one of the most exciting projects in the crypto and AI world. After a big …
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006139-15.59%
Bittensor
TAO$311.11-3.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.12%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/08/30 18:23
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Hit by $290M Outflows After Inflation Shock

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Hit by $290M Outflows After Inflation Shock

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Hit by $290M Outflows After Inflation Shock appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs closed the week on a weak note, as investors pulled funds after the Federal Reserve reported an uptick in core inflation. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs saw $164.64 million in net outflows on Friday, ending a five-day streak of strong inflows that had brought in more than $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, …
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
Core DAO
CORE$0.429-3.33%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009791+1.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/08/30 18:21
לַחֲלוֹק
Investors Watch $SNORT as First UK Solana Treasury Is Announced

Investors Watch $SNORT as First UK Solana Treasury Is Announced

DeFi Development announced the launch of DFDV UK, the very first Solana public treasury vehicle in the UK. The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand Solana treasury vehicles across the global market. Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development, declared in the official press release: DFDV UK is a milestone: the first Solana […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.37%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05198-4.34%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist2025/08/30 18:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Indian court sentences 14 to life in Bitcoin extortion case

Indian court sentences 14 to life in Bitcoin extortion case

A former BJP legislator and 11 police officials have been convicted for the 2018 abduction of a Surat businessman in a plot to seize over 750 Bitcoin. An Indian anti-corruption court has sentenced 14 individuals, including 11 police officials and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), to life imprisonment in a case involving the kidnapping and extortion of crypto from a Surat-based businessman in 2018.The judgment, delivered by Special Judge B.B. Jadav in Ahmedabad on Friday, found the group guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention, and assault, according to a report by The Times of India.Among those convicted are former Amreli district superintendent of police Jagdish Patel and ex-MLA Nalin Kotadiya. All 11 police officers, including former IPS officer Patel, were also found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act for misconduct by public servants.Read more
B
B$0.67614-6.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004028-4.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 18:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin OG Back To Buying Ethereum, Adds $108-M In ETH After 2-Day Pause

Bitcoin OG Back To Buying Ethereum, Adds $108-M In ETH After 2-Day Pause

The post Bitcoin OG Back To Buying Ethereum, Adds $108-M In ETH After 2-Day Pause appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin OG Back To Buying Ethereum, Adds $108-M In ETH After 2-Day Pause | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. …
Sidekick
K$0.1472-13.51%
MemeCore
M$0.79555+20.57%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.12682-7.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Japanese nail saloon wants to acquire 21,000 bitcoins

Japanese nail saloon wants to acquire 21,000 bitcoins

The post Japanese nail saloon wants to acquire 21,000 bitcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese nail salon Convano is making moves in the crypto industry, announcing its intention to become a major holder of Bitcoin. The company, which was until recently a Tokyo-listed operator of nail salons, now wants to become one of the corporations owning a large stash of the asset. Over the last few months, there have been plenty of corporations reinventing their financial landscape, with most of them pushing into the crypto industry. While the crypto market is seeing a boom, the Japanese firm has unveiled its ambitious plans. It intends to raise 434 billion yen (approximately $3 billion) to acquire 21,000 Bitcoin, which is equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply. Japanese firm wants to become a Bitcoin holder At the time of the announcement, Convano boasted a market value that was a fraction of that sum. However, since the announcement, its shares have more than doubled. In addition, its report on August 25 showed that the Japanese company has raised 2% of the needed funds and now holds about 365 Bitcoin. To make sure it actualizes its dreams, Convano is looking to adopt the same model popularized by Michael Saylor. This means that the firm will generate retail and institutional interest, lift the share price, and then convert it into capital to further its resolve concerning the purchase of Bitcoin. “We will enhance corporate value with the new plan, which will increase our stock price 10 times,” said Motokiyo Azuma, a director at Convano. Azuma is also in charge of the firm’s finance and crypto strategies. In the world of crypto, highlighting big ambitions is part of the model that has helped big companies thrive. Huge targets, even those far beyond the immediate reach of companies, have also served the function. They set expectations high, attract the needed attention,…
Boom
BOOM$0.01-17.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002686-0.73%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:13
לַחֲלוֹק
American Bitcoin To List On Nasdaq Next Week As Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire

American Bitcoin To List On Nasdaq Next Week As Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire

Blur, the professional-grade non-fungible token market platform, has had a dynamic year, attracting high volume and traders. Blur began the year strong, capturing approximately 50% [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.38-3.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.12%
Blur
BLUR$0.07479-3.63%
לַחֲלוֹק
Insidebitcoins2025/08/30 18:13
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details