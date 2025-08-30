2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Ripple CEO Predicts $25T Crypto Market by 2030

Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Ripple CEO Predicts $25T Crypto Market by 2030

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Ripple CEO Predicts $25T Crypto Market by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Ripple CEO Predicts $25T Crypto Market by 2030 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-ripple-ceo-predicts-25t-crypto-market-2030/
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
READY
READY$0.00353-0.53%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:41
לַחֲלוֹק
Tether pauses USDT freeze across five blockchains

Tether pauses USDT freeze across five blockchains

Tether has announced that it will halt its previous plans to freeze USDT on five blockchains.
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 18:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Meet The New Big Cheese At Leprino, The World’s Largest Mozzarella Maker

Meet The New Big Cheese At Leprino, The World’s Largest Mozzarella Maker

The post Meet The New Big Cheese At Leprino, The World’s Largest Mozzarella Maker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mozzarella Fella: A rare photo of the late James Leprino (seated), taken in 1978. His daughters, Terry and Gina now control the 75-year-old dairy empire and became billionaires upon the death of their father this summer. Denver Post via Getty Images A major transition has taken place at the world’s largest mozzarella maker, Denver-based Leprino, following the recent death of reclusive billionaire James Leprino at 87. Leprino’s daughters and longtime board directors Terry Leprino, 65, and Gina Vecchiarelli, 62, are now the main owners of the $3.6 billion (estimated annual revenue) cheese business, which manufactures and sells more than 1 billion pounds of cheese annually and supplies cheese to Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and other pizza brands. Their families’ inheritance includes a combined 90% stake in the company, which was founded in 1950 by their grandfather, Mike Leprino, and that equity has minted them as individual billionaires, worth an estimated $1 billion each. The late Leprino told Forbes in 2016 that he didn’t want his daughters to feel forced into the business that pioneered the technology for manufacturing pizza cheese at scale: “I don’t want them to be living a corporate life resentfully. Corporate life is tough,” he said during his only interview. “I don’t want to interfere with their love for life and their happiness.” He added that he never intended for them to take on day-to-day leadership roles. “I will never manage this business from my grave. My two daughters will have the say-so over it,” Leprino said at the time. “They’re both doing their own thing. They know what’s going on. I feel strongly that my family will be able to succeed in running the business as directors. I want them to live normal lives. I pushed for that.” Terry spent a decade as marketing director…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:40
לַחֲלוֹק
Next week's macro outlook: Trump and the Federal Reserve's "Game of Thrones" intensifies, and expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut are rekindled

Next week's macro outlook: Trump and the Federal Reserve's "Game of Thrones" intensifies, and expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut are rekindled

PANews reported on August 30th that the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant sell-off this week, but this followed a strong performance the previous week. This was not entirely surprising, given the decline in volatility and the upcoming release of key data next week, which has resulted in some relatively weak highs. Bitcoin faces the risk of a double top and has not offered much to counteract its impact, while Ethereum has retreated further after hitting a new high last Saturday. Ethereum's prospects are better than those of its "big brother" Bitcoin, but its performance will still depend on Bitcoin's performance. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week: At 9:00 PM on Wednesday, 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussallem will deliver a speech on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. At 22:00 on Wednesday, the US July JOLTs job vacancies and the US July factory orders monthly rate will be released; At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Kashkari, a 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Minneapolis Fed, will participate in a fireside chat. At 02:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book on economic conditions; At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 30 and the U.S. trade account for July will be released; At 23:30 on Thursday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams will deliver a speech at the New York Economic Club; At 07:00 on Friday, Goolsbee, a 2025 FOMC voting member and president of the Chicago Fed, will deliver a speech; At 20:30 on Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate in August, seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls in August, and the average hourly wage annual and monthly rates will be released. The continued weakness in the labor market will not only reinforce market expectations for a September rate cut, but will also rekindle expectations for a third 25 basis point rate cut this year. In his speech at the Jackson Hole conference, Powell emphasized that in the short term, inflation risks are tilted to the upside, while employment risks are tilted to the downside.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.36-2.94%
MemeCore
M$0.79555+20.57%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 18:40
לַחֲלוֹק
FY Energy Cloud Mining: How to Turn Cloud Computing Power Contracts into a Passive Income for All Investors and Earn Over $10,000

FY Energy Cloud Mining: How to Turn Cloud Computing Power Contracts into a Passive Income for All Investors and Earn Over $10,000

The post FY Energy Cloud Mining: How to Turn Cloud Computing Power Contracts into a Passive Income for All Investors and Earn Over $10,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global wealth creation model is changing: people are no longer waiting to receive weekly or monthly cheques anymore. Cryptocurrency investment, through cloud mining, has opened an avenue for everyone to earn daily passive income from the comfort of their homes. And the best part, they do not need to manage any equipment or monitor markets. But this journey to unlimited wealth starts with choosing the right cloud mining platform. That is where FY Energy comes in: a high-profit platform for all cloud computing investors worldwide. From the beginner who just heard about crypto investment to established organizations purchasing elite contracts to diversify their portfolio, no one has been left out. FY Energy offers global accessibility, affordable contracts with fixed return rates, and a consistent daily payout model. On joining the platform, new users get a $20 bonus to test the platform on the free trial plan. About FY Energy, The High Profit Platform Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining FY Energy is a registered and regulated cloud computing platform based in USA, and offering its services to individuals and organizations worldwide. The platform possesses a FinCEN-issued MSB license, which projects legitimacy and lets investors know they are dealing with a trusted mining partner. Since its licensing in 2020, FY Energy has swiftly risen to be the best earning platform that offers various currency options. Investors have access to simultaneous mining of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, DOGE, SOL, XRP, and more. These contracts carry high return rates paid in consistent daily payouts. FY Energy is an established blockchain-backed investment platform that utilizes the latest cloud mining technology to offer the most efficient and seamless mining experience. Its data centers operate entirely on solar and wind-generated power, helping individuals and enterprises achieve their net-zero investment goals. But these green practices go beyond reducing…
Solana
SOL$199.39-2.58%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09796-3.02%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:38
לַחֲלוֹק
A Complete, Risk-Aware Guide To Early-Stage Token Sales

A Complete, Risk-Aware Guide To Early-Stage Token Sales

The post A Complete, Risk-Aware Guide To Early-Stage Token Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presale 2025: A Complete, Risk-Aware Guide To Early-Stage Token Sales Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Presale in 2025: How Early-Stage Token Sales Are Evolving—and What Smart Investors Check First Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-presale-2025-guide/
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-19.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336-8.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:36
לַחֲלוֹק
Canary Capital CEO Insists XRP ETFs Will Do $5B Inflow in First Month, Outperform Ethereum ETFs

Canary Capital CEO Insists XRP ETFs Will Do $5B Inflow in First Month, Outperform Ethereum ETFs

Canary Capital CEO remains confident that the XRP ETFs will be an instant success, proposing possible outperformance of the Ethereum ETF. Steve McClurg has some bold predictions for the US XRP spot ETF. In a Friday interview, he reaffirmed his projection that the funds tracking the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would attract $5 billion in inflows in their first month of launch. XRP ETFs to Attract $5B in First Month The Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $1.46 billion in January 2024, according to data from Sosovaliue. While some may argue that it was not a full month's inflow, as the ETFs started trading on January 11, 2024, the ETFs had a cumulative net inflow of $3.26 billion as of February 12, 2024, a month later. On the other hand, the Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $483 million in July 2024 and a net outflow of $5.70 million exactly one month after their debut. Notably, a considerable factor contributing to these underwhelming statistics was the outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). However, the Canary CEO expects the XRP spot ETFs to become the best-performing investment product once they finally launch. He suggested that the ETFs would outdo both the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs with a $5 billion inflow in the first month. Meanwhile, the comments come as the chances of an XRP ETF in 2025 continue to rise. Barron shared that the chances of their launch this year stood at 86%—currently at 87%—suggesting increased confidence among market users. McClurg agrees with this optimistic outlook, suggesting that XRP, along with other assets like HBAR, Litecoin, and Solana, will launch before the end of 2025. He also added that the existence of the XRP futures products further enhances their likelihood of entering the market before year end. XRP to Outperform Ethereum ETFs Meanwhile, the Canary Capital CEO went further to predict that the XRP ETFs would outperform the Ethereum spot ETFs, citing several reasons. First, he noted that aside from Bitcoin, XRP is the most popular token on Wall Street, a factor that would drive its instant ETF success. Notably, the XRP community is one of the most vibrant in the crypto space, and demand for the XRPL native token is massive. Teucrium CEO Sal Gilbertie attested to this in a recent interview, noting that they call it the XRP Army for a reason. Additionally, McClurg believes that XRP ETFs would outperform their Ethereum counterparts simply from a “pure financial services” standpoint. This aligns with his earlier statement that XRP has a clear and somewhat distinct use case in the payment industry. While some argue that XRP has a contender, the token is a leader in the cross-border settlement scene. Its clear financial utility could ensure that an XRP-focused investment vehicle attracts better inflows than Ethereum did. Interestingly, an earlier report highlighted that the price of XRP would see notable upside if XRP ETFs record the projected $5 billion inflow. Specifically, it could reach $26 per coin, with a market cap of $1.36 trillion.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01256-7.51%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006174+18.16%
Capverse
CAP$0.07012-0.21%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Crypto Basic2025/08/30 18:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs See Outflows as Fed Flags Inflation

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs See Outflows as Fed Flags Inflation

The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs See Outflows as Fed Flags Inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded outflows on Friday as the Federal Reserve released key inflation data showing price pressures are creeping higher under President Donald Trump’s trade policies. According to SoSoValue data, Ether (ETH) ETFs saw a net outflow of $164.64 million, reversing five straight days of inflows that had added more than $1.5 billion to the asset class. Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs also turned negative with $126.64 million in net outflows, their first daily loss since Aug. 22. Total assets under management dropped to $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin. Fidelity’s FBTC recorded the steepest single-day outflow at $66.2 million among Bitcoin ETFs. ARK Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with a $72.07 million net withdrawal, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw $15.3 million exit. Only a few funds posted minor inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT gaining $24.63 million and WisdomTree’s BTCW adding $2.3 million. Spot Bitcoin ETFs see outflows on Friday. Source: SoSoValue Related: 92 crypto-related ETPs in the works: ‘Floodgates to open soon’ Fed releases hotter-than-expected core inflation The outflows coincided with the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which showed a 2.9% annualized rise in July, the highest since February. The report, which matched forecasts, came amid growing evidence that Trump’s tariff regime is adding pressure on core prices by raising import costs, according to CNBC. Trump’s White House has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imports and targeted additional categories through reciprocal duties. Though energy prices helped keep broader inflation in check, services jumped 3.6% year-over-year. Despite the uptick in inflation, the market is still pricing in the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut at its next meeting, particularly if labor market data shows further signs of weakness, per the CNBC report. Related: US ETFs now…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004675-1.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.38-3.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.96--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:35
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Crypto To Buy Now: This Meme Coin Could Be As Big As Dogecoin, Set To Surpass WIF and FLOKI In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now: This Meme Coin Could Be As Big As Dogecoin, Set To Surpass WIF and FLOKI In 2025

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: This Meme Coin Could Be As Big As Dogecoin, Set To Surpass WIF and FLOKI In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Could there be a new challenger rising that could redefine the meme coin narrative? Investors are scrambling to find the next big crypto, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as a strong contender for the best crypto to buy now, positioned to soar past established players like Dogecoin, WIF, and FLOKI in the coming crypto bull run of 2025. This isn’t just another fleeting meme token. Layer Brett presale is breaking chains, quite literally. Why layer Brett is the best crypto to buy now for explosive gains Forget the sluggish, gas-guzzling chains; Layer Brett zips along as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 solution. It’s a game-changer, fusing vibrant meme culture with genuine blockchain utility. Here’s why Layer Brett stands out: Blazing Speed & Low Fees: Enjoy near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, making everyday crypto interactions accessible for everyone. Massive Staking Rewards: Early participants can earn astonishing APYs, currently of 1,490%, as a reward for their commitment. Real Utility & Scalability: Unlike many meme coins, Layer Brett is a Layer 2 blockchain designed for performance, scale, and user rewards, with a clear roadmap towards a robust ecosystem. Early Presale Entry: $LBRETT is available at an attractive early-entry price of $0.005, positioning presale buyers for explosive gains. Outpacing Dogecoin, WIF, and FLOKI with real utility While Dogecoin has enjoyed its time in the sun, cementing its place in crypto history purely through meme power, Layer Brett introduces a critical distinction: utility. Projects like WIF and FLOKI have captivated audiences with their viral appeal, yet they often lack the foundational tech to sustain long-term growth beyond speculative waves.  Layer Brett offers an escape from the utility-free origins of many meme tokens, including the original Brett, by providing a scalable, high-speed ERC-20 token ecosystem. You can buy and stake $LBRETT in seconds…
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.84%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Waves
WAVES$1.1001-3.83%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:34
לַחֲלוֹק
Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Indian media Deshgujarat, an Indian anti-corruption court has sentenced 14 people to life imprisonment, including 11 police officials and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative assembly member. They were charged with kidnapping an Indian businessman and extorting cryptocurrency in 2018. The judge found the gang guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and assault. It is reported that Indian businessman Shailesh Bhatt recovered part of his investment in the form of Bitcoin after the collapse of BitConnect, a company he invested in. However, after learning that he had recovered part of his investment, the above-mentioned officials planned a kidnapping conspiracy to seize cryptocurrencies. In the end, Shailesh Bhatt was released only after agreeing to transfer some Bitcoin and US$3.6 million in cash.
FORM
FORM$3.1727+4.77%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004028-4.86%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01806-5.24%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 18:31
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details