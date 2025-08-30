2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200M Dogecoin Investment Vehicle

Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200M Dogecoin Investment Vehicle

Elon Musk’s longtime attorney, Alex Spiro, is set to chair a new publicly traded company that aims to raise $200 million to build a Dogecoin treasury.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00423-1.39%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000989-2.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 19:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana ETFs Move Closer to Approval as SEC Reviews Amended Filings

Solana ETFs Move Closer to Approval as SEC Reviews Amended Filings

Several leading asset managers have updated their Solana filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The move comes as competition heats up to launch the first Solana-based spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The amendments, submitted on August 29, indicate that issuers are actively working through regulatory feedback as they attempt to replicate the path cleared by Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Solana ETFs Expected to Draw Over $8 billion as SEC Deadline Approaches Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted that the firms—including Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Fidelity, 21Shares, Grayscale, CoinShares, and Bitwise—appear to be in constructive dialogue with the SEC. Solana ETF applications have steadily grown over the past several months, with at least 16 products awaiting review. Some filings face deadlines for final SEC decisions by mid-October, a development that could accelerate momentum in the digital asset ETF market. Analysts suggest the probability of approval now exceeds 90%, pointing to the SEC’s willingness to work through revisions rather than reject submissions outright. Moreover, forecasts for inflows into these products have been significantly ambitious. Market observers expect Solana products to attract as much as $8 billion once trading begins. They point to the network’s rapid transition into an institutional-grade asset as the demand driver. Solana ETFs Estimated Inflows. Source: Pixel Rainbow In fact, investors’ appetite for Solana exposure is already visible in related products. Since its launch in July, the REXShares Solana Staking ETF has continued to attract steady inflows. On August 29, the fund added $11 million in fresh capital, pushing its assets under management above $200 million for the first time. Notably, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that REX is restructuring the fund as a registered investment company. According to him, this change is expected to reduce tax inefficiencies and strengthen its competitiveness once spot Solana ETFs launch. Together, these developments underscore how quickly Solana has moved into the mainstream investment conversation. With amendments filed and SEC decisions looming, asset managers are positioning the token alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a core component of the next wave of US-listed digital asset ETFs.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206363-3.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.12%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 19:09
לַחֲלוֹק
176 BTC Extortion Case in India Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Secure Alternative

176 BTC Extortion Case in India Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Secure Alternative

The post 176 BTC Extortion Case in India Highlights Best Wallet Token as a Secure Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When 14 people, including 11 police officers, were sentenced to life in prison in India for extorting Bitcoin, the headlines sounded like the plot of a Netflix drama. The case revolved around a businessman kidnapped in 2018 and forced to hand over more than 176 $BTC, worth over $19M at today’s prices. It’s a shocking reminder of how fragile digital wealth can be when it’s stored in ways that are too easy to trace or seize. Centralized systems, corrupt officials, and weak security create the perfect storm for anyone holding crypto. But the good news is that better solutions are already here. Why This Case Matters for Every Crypto Holder Shailesh Bhatt, a businessman from Surat, India, wasn’t just unlucky. He became a target because his Bitcoin stash was visible and vulnerable. Court records showed he was beaten, intimidated, and forced to transfer coins directly under police watch. The story underscores a wider problem: even in the digital age, your assets are only as safe as the way you store them. Traditional wallets and centralized exchanges often act like neon signs for bad actors. And when corruption joins the game, no amount of excuses can shield your portfolio. This is why more people are searching for decentralized, private, and future-proof storage options. That’s where a new crypto project like Best Wallet Token steps in. What Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Does Differently Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is tied to Best Wallet, the first of a new generation of crypto wallets designed to challenge outdated applications like MetaMask. The project is rewriting the playbook for how wallets should work in 2025. The app is built with a streamlined, user-friendly interface, making it approachable for newcomers yet powerful enough for seasoned investors. What sets Best Wallet Token apart are its exclusive features. Its…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.12278-7.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.9--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 19:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 30

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 30

Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to bounce back to $110,000 zone soon?
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.9--%
SOON
SOON$0.2492-0.91%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 19:02
לַחֲלוֹק
Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

Indian Court Sentences 14 to Life in Bitcoin Extortion Scheme

An Indian court has recently sentenced 14 individuals involved in a significant Bitcoin extortion case, highlighting ongoing challenges in the country’s cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement efforts. The case underscores the complexities faced by authorities in tackling crypto-related crimes, especially those involving scams and extortion facilitated through digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Details of the [...]
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004028-4.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011221-4.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/30 19:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Solana bulls target $300, but first, SOL must outrun THESE risks

Solana bulls target $300, but first, SOL must outrun THESE risks

Whale accumulation drives Solana breakout hopes, but overheated futures may trigger volatility.
Solana
SOL$199.37-2.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04311-3.01%
BULLS
BULLS$682.68+99.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: These Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Key to 5-10x Wealth

Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: These Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Key to 5-10x Wealth

In past bull runs, retail communities drove capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into obscure altcoins, sparking the movements where even the weakest tokens surmounted massive gains. That’s what they called the Altseason in the good old days. But now institutions have stepped in, and they aren’t allocating funds toward low‑cap hidden gems. Take SharpLink Gaming, a Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury firm that just purchased $601 million worth of Ethereum (143,593 ETH), boosting its holdings to nearly 740,000 ETH (valued around $3.2 billion) and staking most of it for yield. The institutional capital is locked into Ethereum as a strategic reserve play.  And SharpLink isn’t alone. MicroStrategy continues to double down on Bitcoin, recently buying 3,081 BTC for $357 million. Its holdings now total an astonishing 632,457 BTC, valued at roughly $46.5 billion—cementing the company as the single largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with ambitions to boost yield targets into 2025. Even the most conservative institutions are stepping in. Harvard University’s endowment fund disclosed new exposure to Bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Regulatory filings show Harvard’s position alone at $116 million, a sign that even Ivy League treasuries are allocating to BTC in compliance-friendly vehicles. The implications are clear: big players aren’t rotating liquidity into microcaps the way retail once did. Every ETH SharpLink stake and every BTC locked by MicroStrategy or Harvard is capital permanently removed from circulation — and it’s staying there, not flowing into random altcoin pumps. That means the playbook of past bull runs, where profits from BTC and ETH cascaded into obscure tokens and created “altseasons,” is dead. The faucet has been turned off. Why Altseasons Will Be Shorter, Softer, Or Never Even if there is an altseason, it won’t look like the old days. In 2017 or 2021, communities moved liquidity downstream. Some analysts don’t even believe there will be an altseason in 2025-2026 at all. At most, we get a “selective altseason” limited to a handful of majors. One of the most decisive shifts in this cycle is the selective nature of institutional flows. Unlike retail traders of past bull runs, institutions can’t—and won’t—throw money at speculative tokens with no liquidity or compliance track record. Funds have mandates. They need deep liquidity, regulatory clarity, and measurable security before deploying capital. That means assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or BNB attract inflows, while the thousands of tokens sitting below a $1M market cap are effectively invisible. For institutions, these microcaps don’t even register as investable. This shift has two critical consequences: No downstream liquidity: In 2017 and 2021, ETH profits trickled down into meme coins and small alts, fueling altseason manias. Now, liquidity is captured and held in majors. Higher quality filter: Institutions are effectively raising the bar. Only tokens with transparent governance, strong exchanges, and compliance-ready profiles will see meaningful inflows. For the broader market, that means the “lottery ticket” days of random small-cap explosions are gone. Altcoin rallies, if they happen at all, will be shorter, more selective, and centered on majors. Where Multipliers Still Exist: ICO Fundraising  Does this mean no more 100x? Not exactly. The opportunity has simply moved. Today, the realistic path is structured presales, where you enter at the absolute floor price. Why ICO-style tokens still make sense: Minimal entry price. Presales start at fractions of a cent, creating huge gaps to the listing price. Clear mechanics. Transparent tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity locks build trust — something meme/celebrity coins lack. Growth runway. When a project lists at $0.10 after a presale at $0.001, the math alone gives early investors massive multiples. Unlike chasing altseason dreams, ICO tokens and product-driven presales still offer that explosive upside without relying on institutional liquidity trickling down. XYZVerse.io is one of such projects in presale with a massive upside potential.  What’s the Upside for XYZVerse? XYZVerse ($XYZ) is an example of a project that might actually deliver on the promise of massive altcoin gains.  Starting at just $0.0001, XYZVerse’s presale applies a dynamic pricing model: every $100,000 raised increments the price, creating real-time upward momentum. So far, the XYZ price has been increased to $0.0053, with over $15 million raised already. If the token lists at $0.10, it could yield a 1,000× multiple for the earliest participants. Even if listing lands below that, the first one to two weeks could see a spike to $0.15–$0.25, especially if exchange listings and FOMO kick in. If XYZ continues executing—building its sports-brand utility, locking liquidity, and rolling out its roadmap—there’s a realistic path to $0.20–$0.40 over the longer 6–12 month horizon. What the Multiples Could Look Like: Listing at $0.10 = a potential 1,000× from presale floor Conservative launch (e.g. $0.15–$0.25) = 1,500–2,500× If established across platforms and media buzz builds, longer-term upside to $0.20–$0.40, or roughly 2,000–4,000×, could materialize. What is XYZVerse? XYZVerse is the latest meme coin making waves in 2025, positioning itself at the intersection of crypto culture and global sports fandom. The project ties directly into sports betting through a partnership with a bookmaker.XYZ, offering token holders perks like exclusive rewards and play-to-earn experiences.  Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, XYZVerse is building out an ecosystem of staking apps, Telegram-based mini games, and deflationary tokenomics that aim to sustain long-term interest. Backed by community enthusiasm—boasting tens of thousands of followers across X and Telegram—and audited by leading security firms, the coin is quickly shaping up as a contender to watch when it lists later this year. Conclusion The 100×+ altcoin unicorns of old might be gone, but structured presales like XYZVerse are picking up the slack, combining community momentum, scarcity, viable utility, and early entry. If execution plays out, the upside could eclipse even classic altseason gains. Visit the official XYZVerse website to learn more about the project: https://xyzverse.io/ Join social media channels to stay updated: Telegram: https://t.me/xyzverse X: https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: These Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Key to 5-10x Wealth appeared first on 36Crypto.
Gravity
G$0.0112-5.16%
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.32%
Waves
WAVES$1.1001-3.83%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Market Drops as Investor Sentiment Indicates ‘Fear’

Crypto Market Drops as Investor Sentiment Indicates ‘Fear’

Crypto market dips as investor sentiment signals fear, with Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) sliding, while DeFi TVL and NFT sales also plunge.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.9--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.37%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01695-7.98%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Join the Top 10 Crypto Charts Sooner Than You Think

Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Join the Top 10 Crypto Charts Sooner Than You Think

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is one of the rare tokens giving investors that chance. Still in presale, BFX is already […] The post Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Join the Top 10 Crypto Charts Sooner Than You Think appeared first on Coindoo.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05265-3.57%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01499-4.88%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/30 18:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin’s Short-Term Fate Hinges On $112,000 Realized Price Level

Bitcoin’s Short-Term Fate Hinges On $112,000 Realized Price Level

The post Bitcoin’s Short-Term Fate Hinges On $112,000 Realized Price Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-4.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 18:59
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details