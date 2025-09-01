2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Why Spartans is Better Than bet365, Unibet & Betway

Best Early Payout Betting Sites 2025: Why Spartans is Better Than bet365, Unibet & Betway

Discover the Best early payout betting sites in 2025. Compare Spartans, bet365, Unibet, and Betway for bonuses, fast payouts, and betting features.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/09/01 23:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Spartans Vs Bet365, DraftKings, And Fanatics

Spartans Vs Bet365, DraftKings, And Fanatics

The post Spartans Vs Bet365, DraftKings, And Fanatics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sports betting has moved far beyond traditional bookmakers into smooth digital platforms accessible on any device. Today’s players expect speed, variety, and the freedom to place bets without banking issues. This has fueled the growth of both new and established Sports Betting Apps, each aiming to deliver the best experience. Some platforms focus on covering every sport imaginable, while others stand out for promotions or innovative features that keep players engaged.  In this article, we compare four platforms making a strong impact: Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics. Each has unique advantages, but Spartans separates itself by offering a crypto-first model with instant payments and a combined casino and sportsbook system. Here’s a closer look at why it leads the pack. 1. Spartans: The Crypto-First Powerhouse Spartans.com is more than just another betting platform, it is designed as a next-generation hub that combines online casino gaming with a full sportsbook. Unlike many traditional Sports Betting Apps that depend on cards and banking systems, Spartans is built around crypto from the ground up. Players can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Avalanche, ADA, and more. Payments are processed instantly, avoiding the common delays or declined transactions that frustrate users on older platforms. For anyone who values fast payouts and freedom from banking restrictions, this approach makes Spartans a genuine game-changer. The depth of the platform is also impressive. Spartans has partnered with more than 43 providers and offers a massive library of over 5,963 games. Players can enjoy everything from high-volatility slots with huge jackpots to classic blackjack, roulette, baccarat, crash games, and live-hosted game shows. On the sports side, the coverage is equally strong. Whether it’s football, basketball, cricket, tennis, UFC, or eSports, bettors can choose from pre-match markets, live betting opportunities, and multi-bet parlays. Real-time statistics and…
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.11396+12.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.00%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Holding steady in August – UOB Group

Holding steady in August – UOB Group

The post Holding steady in August – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) business surveys improved marginally in August while the private sector RatingDog China manufacturing PMI unexpectedly returned to expansion at 50.5 in August (Bloomberg est: 49.8, July: 49.5). The CFLP PMIs which tend to relate more closely with the broader economy, indicate the lack of new growth catalysts as domestic and external demand continue to face headwinds. Earlier data in July showed a broad-based slowdown in industrial production, retail sales, fixed assets investment and surveyed jobless rates, UOB Group’s economist Ho Woei Chen notes. China PMIs show tepid August recovery “The CFLP manufacturing PMI rose 0.1 pt to 49.4 in August (Bloomberg est: 49.5, July: 49.3). This marked the fifth consecutive month that the index is in contraction (reading<50) since the US President Trump’s announcement of the reciprocal tariffs in Apr.” “Within the manufacturing PMI, production (50.8 from 50.5 in July) expanded at a faster pace. New orders (49.5 from 49.4 in July) and new export orders (47.2 from 47.1 in July) inched up 0.1 pt but remained in contraction. Despite a pickup in manufacturing activity, employment (47.9 from 48.0 in July) weakened slightly in August. By enterprise size, the large-sized enterprises (50.8 from 50.3 in July) continued to outperform. The outlook for medium-sized enterprises (48.9 from 49.5 in July) and small-sized enterprises (46.6 from 46.4 in July) stayed in contraction in August.” “The CFLP non-manufacturing PMI added 0.2 pt to 50.3 in August (Bloomberg est: 50.2, July: 50.1). Improvements in the services index (50.5 from 50.0 in June) cushioned the slump in the construction index (49.1 from 50.6 from in July) which registered its first contraction in seven months, with weakness contributed by the adverse weather conditions.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/china-holding-steady-in-august-uob-group-202509010925
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.38-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.00%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.093-3.61%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin drops 6.5% as old wallets dump, corporates keep buying

Bitcoin drops 6.5% as old wallets dump, corporates keep buying

Bitcoin started September bleeding, falling 6.5% just as older wallets began emptying fast. On Friday, nearly 97,000 BTC was pushed out by long-term holders, the largest one-day dump of the year, according to Glassnode. The entire surge came from coins that had been sitting tight for anywhere between six months and five years. That’s what […]
SIX
SIX$0.02152+1.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,019.9--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:11
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin MVRV Just Flashed a Dead Cross – Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Bitcoin MVRV Just Flashed a Dead Cross – Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention

A clear dead cross in Bitcoin's MVRV points to cooling momentum.
CROSS
CROSS$0.20449-4.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-20.15%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01684-8.52%
לַחֲלוֹק
CryptoPotato2025/09/01 23:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect?

Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect?

The post Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP today — what to expect? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s escrow program, set in motion in 2017, sees up to 1 billion XRP unlocked on the first day of each month, with unused tokens typically re-escrowed.  Today, September 1, is no exception, with Ripple unlocking around $2.76 billion worth of the cryptocurrency (approximately 1.68% of the total supply). However, if the historical pattern continues, we’ll most likely see around 700 million tokens re-escrowed, meaning the effective net addition will be closer to 300 million XRP, valued near $861 million (some 0.50% of the supply). Ripple September XRP unlock August marked a rare deviation in Ripple’s escrow schedule when the standard 1 billion XRP release failed to appear on-chain. The uncertainty ended on August 9, when three separate escrow releases (500 million, 100 million, and 400 million XRP) were executed in quick succession and flagged by Whale Alert. In anticipation of the September release, the market was speculating whether the government might eventually seek to acquire Ripple’s holdings as part of its broader push into strategic digital assets. The chatter grew louder when the White House outlined plans for a strategic digital asset reserve. However, since XRP was ultimately excluded from the initiative, the prospect remains hypothetical.  Nonetheless, for the XRP community, the rumors still underscore growing concerns over the intersection of government policy and corporate ownership. Ripple itself currently controls roughly 35.6 billion XRP across 14 escrow wallets, valued at $98.26 billion. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-to-unlock-1-billion-xrp-today-what-to-expect/
NEAR
NEAR$2.353-2.88%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004675-1.66%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05265-3.57%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:09
לַחֲלוֹק
JPMorgan warns: the BRICS push for de-dollarization puts pressure on US Treasuries

JPMorgan warns: the BRICS push for de-dollarization puts pressure on US Treasuries

JPMorgan warns: the increasing currency diversification, also fueled by the initiatives of the BRICS countries.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586--%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 23:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Ripple’s XRP Awaits ETF Decision: October & November Key Months for Approval

Ripple’s XRP Awaits ETF Decision: October & November Key Months for Approval

SEC faces clustered October deadlines on XRP ETF filings, decisions could quickly sway investor confidence. Franklin Templeton ruling in November seen as possible catalyst for broader institutional entry. The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing for a busy period with a series of rulings on XRP exchange-traded fund applications. Several deadlines are set across October [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.7713-1.14%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto News Flash2025/09/01 23:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano Snubbed from U.S. Blockchain Data Program; Hoskinson Reveals Why

Cardano Snubbed from U.S. Blockchain Data Program; Hoskinson Reveals Why

The post Cardano Snubbed from U.S. Blockchain Data Program; Hoskinson Reveals Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano’s absence from the U.S. government’s ambitious plan to publish official economic data on public blockchains has left many in the crypto community curious. Despite its strong market presence, Cardano was excluded. Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, recently addressed this in his latest AMA session. Why Was Cardano Left Out of the U.S. Data Project Hoskinson …
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05194-4.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/09/01 23:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Could PEPENODE Be the Meme Coin That Surprises Everyone This Year?

Could PEPENODE Be the Meme Coin That Surprises Everyone This Year?

Forget the tired meme coin formula of hype, tweets, and quiet fadeouts. PEPENODE sets itself apart with real utility from the start. Instead of simply holding tokens, users dive straight into building virtual mining empires.  They can earn rewards, upgrade systems, and stay engaged well beyond the typical meme coin lifecycle. The presale currently sells […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.82-2.31%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002835-3.50%
לַחֲלוֹק
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 23:05
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details