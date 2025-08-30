2025-09-02 Tuesday

ChatGPT 5 Says This Meme Coin Is Most Likely to Replicate DOGE & SHIB’s Legendary Rallies

ChatGPT 5 tips Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005 as the meme coin to watch, with $1.8M raised, ETH Layer 2 tech, 1,300% staking, and 100x upside in 2025.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/30 19:30
Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts

The post Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As reported by Wu Blockchain, Grayscale has filed an S-1 registration with the SEC to launch a Cardano (ADA) ETF, following up on its previously submitted 19b-4 filing. Earlier this month, the Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF was added to Delaware’s official registration portal, a move that usually preceded S-1 filings in the past. Cardanians, a Cardano-focused X community account, highlighted the latest development in a recent tweet. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing to the SEC for a Cardano $ADA Trust ETF 🚨 The S-1 is the official registration that explains how the Cardano ETF would work. With both filings in, Grayscale seems prepared and likely counting on SEC approval. pic.twitter.com/NfV3HHD9YF — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) August 30, 2025 According to Cardanians, the S-1 is the official registration that explains how the Cardano ETF would work. You Might Also Like The filing reveals the Cardano ETF’s planned ticker to be GADA on NYSE Arca. The custody would be handled by the Coinbase Custody platform, and it would track ADA’s price using the CoinDesk Cardano Index (ADX). Shares would be issued in blocks of 10,000 and may enable ADA staking for rewards in the future. Countdown to SEC deadline begins The SEC acknowledged NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 form for Grayscale’s spot Cardano ETF earlier this year; Cardanians added that with the S-1 and 19b-4 filings in, Grayscale seems prepared and likely counting on SEC approval. You Might Also Like The SEC’s decision on the Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected in late October 2025, with Oct. 26 hinted at as a likely date. The Cardano community has begun a countdown to the SEC’s deadline, which might either approve or deny the Grayscale Cardano ETF, potentially placing ADA in a vehicle preferred by professional investors and advisors. As reported, the current…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 19:29
Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July 8, Crypto Market Witnesses High Liquidations

Bitcoin witnessed 9% downtrend this month, dipping to $108K today, the lowest since July 8th, 2025. The liquidations have passed $530 million with a daily trading volume of $80 billion. Due to the downtrend, the entire cryptocurrency market has experienced underperformance, signaling a bearish trend in the coming days. While some price prediction experts perceive ... Read more The post Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July 8, Crypto Market Witnesses High Liquidations appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/08/30 19:28
A Glimmer Of Hope For The Market?

The post A Glimmer Of Hope For The Market? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Profound Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition: A Glimmer Of Hope For The Market? Skip to content Home Crypto News Profound Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition: A Glimmer of Hope for the Market? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/institutional-bitcoin-acquisition-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 19:27
Hyperscale Data to Sell Common Stock to Raise $125 Million to Purchase BTC and XRP

PANews reported on August 30 that according to PRNewswire, Hyperscale Data, a diversified holding company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced the launch of an "At-The-Market (ATM)" stock issuance plan, intending to sell common stock to raise US$125 million. The relevant common stock will be issued by Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc. and will serve as the sales agent. Part of the proceeds from this fundraising will be used to purchase Bitcoin and expand its Michigan data facilities, another part of the proceeds will be used to purchase XRP, and the remaining proceeds will be used as working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repaying, refinancing, redeeming or repurchasing future debt or capital stocks.
PANews 2025/08/30 19:27
Profound Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition: A Glimmer of Hope for the Market?

BitcoinWorld Profound Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition: A Glimmer of Hope for the Market? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with recent news that could signal a significant shift in market dynamics. Reports indicate a monumental Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition, with new wallets scooping up a staggering 1,506 BTC, valued at $163.5 million, from Galaxy Digital. This substantial move suggests a growing confidence among major players in the digital asset space. What Does This Massive Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition Signify? In a recent report by Lookonchain, four new wallets, widely presumed to belong to institutions, have made a considerable splash. They acquired 1,506 BTC, worth approximately $163.5 million, directly from Galaxy Digital within a short two-hour window. This is not merely a transfer; it represents fresh capital entering the market. The term ‘new wallets’ is crucial here. It implies that these are not existing institutional holders rebalancing their portfolios, but rather new entities or expanded positions taking a significant stake in Bitcoin. Such an Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition often reflects a strategic long-term view. Why Are Major Players Embracing Bitcoin Now? The drivers behind such large-scale institutional investments are multifaceted. Bitcoin has increasingly been recognized as a legitimate asset class, offering unique advantages in today’s economic climate. Institutions are looking for hedges against inflation and diversification for their portfolios. Key Drivers for Institutional Bitcoin Adoption: Inflation Hedge: Many institutions view Bitcoin as a potential safeguard against the erosion of purchasing power in traditional fiat currencies. Digital Gold Narrative: Its finite supply and decentralized nature align with the ‘digital gold’ thesis, making it an attractive store of value. Portfolio Diversification: Bitcoin often exhibits a low correlation with traditional assets, providing diversification benefits. Long-Term Growth Potential: Belief in Bitcoin’s continued appreciation as global adoption grows. Furthermore, the maturing infrastructure around cryptocurrencies, including robust custody solutions and regulatory clarity in some regions, makes it easier for institutions to participate. This latest Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition underscores a broader trend. The Ripple Effect: Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition and Market Dynamics When institutions make such substantial moves, it often sends a powerful signal to the broader market. A significant Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition can boost investor confidence, potentially leading to increased demand and price stability. It suggests that sophisticated investors are increasingly comfortable with Bitcoin’s long-term prospects. However, it is also important to consider the potential for increased volatility. While institutional involvement can bring stability, large buys and sells can also create price swings. The market will be watching closely to see how these newly acquired assets are managed. This event could be a precursor to more widespread institutional adoption, further integrating digital assets into traditional financial systems. It highlights Bitcoin’s growing role as a credible investment. How Can You Track Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition? For individual investors and market enthusiasts, tracking institutional movements can provide valuable insights. On-chain analytics platforms, like Lookonchain, are essential tools for monitoring large transactions and identifying potential institutional activity. These platforms offer transparency into the blockchain, allowing for informed decision-time decisions. Actionable Insights for Tracking: Monitor Whale Alerts: Keep an eye on services that track large cryptocurrency transactions, often referred to as ‘whale’ movements. Follow Reputable Crypto News: Stay informed through trusted news sources that report on institutional investment trends and market analysis. Understand Market Indicators: Learn to interpret volume, open interest, and funding rates, which can sometimes signal institutional interest. Understanding these trends can help you make more informed decisions about your own crypto portfolio. This latest Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition is a prime example of the kind of data that can move markets. Conclusion: A New Era of Confidence? The recent $163.5 million Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition by suspected institutional wallets from Galaxy Digital is a compelling development. It underscores a growing conviction among major financial entities regarding Bitcoin’s value proposition and future potential. This influx of capital from new players could indeed be a glimmer of hope, signaling a more mature and robust market ahead. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, institutional participation will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is an Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition? An Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition refers to large-scale purchases of Bitcoin by financial institutions, corporations, or investment funds, as opposed to individual retail investors. These acquisitions typically involve significant capital and are often part of a broader investment strategy. Who is Galaxy Digital? Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company specializing in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. They provide services such as asset management, trading, and investment banking to institutional clients. How do we know these are ‘institutional’ wallets? While direct attribution can be challenging, analysts like Lookonchain often infer institutional involvement based on the size of the transactions, the nature of the wallets (e.g., newly created, high-volume activity), and the entities involved in the transfers (like Galaxy Digital, which caters to institutional clients). What impact does this have on Bitcoin’s price? Large institutional acquisitions can have a positive impact on Bitcoin’s price by increasing demand and reducing the available supply on exchanges. This can lead to upward price pressure and foster greater market confidence, although short-term volatility can still occur. Is Bitcoin a good investment for institutions? Many institutions are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a viable investment due to its potential as an inflation hedge, its role as ‘digital gold,’ and its diversification benefits. However, investment decisions depend on an institution’s specific risk tolerance, investment horizon, and regulatory environment. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to keep them informed about the latest developments in institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Profound Institutional Bitcoin Acquisition: A Glimmer of Hope for the Market? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/30 19:25
Pepenode’s Crypto Presale Could Be the Next Big Thing for Early Investors – Here’s Why

Smart investors know the biggest gains often come from presales with real utility. PEPENODE checks that box by combining mining, staking, and deflationary mechanics before its official launch. Right now, you can grab $PEPENODE tokens during presale for $0.0010242 each. This Crypto Presale Breaks All the Rules Here’s the thing about most presales – they’re.. The post Pepenode’s Crypto Presale Could Be the Next Big Thing for Early Investors – Here’s Why appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins 2025/08/30 19:22
$LYNO Tokenomics Built for Scarcity?

The post $LYNO Tokenomics Built for Scarcity? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The tokenomics of $LYNO are geared toward building sustainable value through the incorporation of two potent frameworks. One of the ways in which holders are rewarded passively is by apportioning a 30 percent share of all protocol fees to $LYNO stakers themselves. At the same time, a different 30 percent of fees are burned automatically, gradually decreasing the maximum supply of tokens. Why You Should NOT ignore 30% Fee Sharing This fee-sharing model guarantees that holders keep on enjoying Lyno accumulating arbitrage practices. The fixed portion of fees awarded to the stakers makes the holding, rather than selling, of the token an income stream with fixed reward; thereby motivating the token, in other words, there is an established income stream by holding the token as opposed to selling, namely, $LYNO. The steady flow of rewards strengthens community loyalty and fosters token demand. Why 30% Automatic Burning Drives Scarcity The combustion process is also important. Lyno reduces the supply by permanently pulling 30 percent of fee-generated tokens out of the circulation. This regulated deflation adds to scarcity, leaving the company in a position to enjoy dramatic value increase as the demand rises. The protocol is designed to be scarce, and thus the deflationary nature of the protocol is real, so is the deflationary nature of $LYNO. The Early Bird Advantage in $LYNO Presale At the Early Bird stage, currently, the price of the token of the LYNO is $0.050 (and the next stage is priced at 0.055). So far, more than 377,728 tokens have sold, bringing it to the edge of the presale goal of near 19,000 dollars. The best pricing offers early investors an opportunity before the future rise of $LYNO due to its novel tokenomics. Win Big with the Lyno AI Giveaway Lyno AI Giveaway is automatically awarded to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 19:21
Cardano’s Ouroboros Leios Goes Live for Community Feedback

The post Cardano’s Ouroboros Leios Goes Live for Community Feedback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano is advancing its long-planned upgrade aimed at increasing network throughput and is inviting the community to weigh in. The “Ouroboros Leios” Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) is now publicly available in the Cardano Foundation’s repository. On August 27, Input Output’s Director of Software Architecture, Nicolas “BeRewt” Biri, announced the public release of the Leios CIP. …
CoinPedia 2025/08/30 19:18
Whale Sell-Off Triggers Crypto Market Chaos

The post Whale Sell-Off Triggers Crypto Market Chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale sell-off impacts Bitcoin, Ethereum prices, triggering market volatility. Whale sold 24,000 BTC, causing prices to plummet. Market awaits U.S. economic data amid volatility shifts. On August 30, the cryptocurrency market saw a sharp sell-off impacting Bitcoin and Ethereum significantly, driven by whale transactions and upcoming U.S. economic data releases. This sell-off has heightened volatility and led to shifts in asset allocations, reflecting market sensitivity to macroeconomic cues and uncertainties. Whale Sells 24,000 BTC, Markets Lose Billions In a pivotal event this week, a single whale transaction led to a sell-off of 24,000 Bitcoin, equivalent to approximately $2.7 billion. This occurrence resulted in substantial price declines for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. These price drops highlight the vulnerabilities in cryptocurrency markets. The immediate effects included a remarkable reduction in total market cap, shrinking by $205 billion in one day. The decrease in liquidity sparked by this whale activity continues to influence trading strategies. Cryptocurrency stakeholders are turning more defensive amid volatility. Market participants are keenly observing speeches by FOMC voting members, such as Moussallem and Kashkari. Jay Powell recently noted, “Inflation risks are tilted to the upside, while employment risks are tilted to the downside.” This statement underscores potential policy shifts and market responses to the ongoing developments. Historical Sell-Offs Echo in Current Market Trends Did you know? Historically, whale sell-offs have led to cascading effects on the crypto market, causing liquidation spikes and short-term volatility surges, similar to notable pullbacks in 2017 and 2021. According to CoinMarketCap, as of August 30, 2025, Bitcoin’s price hovers near $108,484.62, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion. A recent correction saw Bitcoin’s value drop by 1.33% over the past 24 hours while experiencing a 6.11% decline in the past seven days. These fluctuations highlight Bitcoin’s ongoing volatility. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/30 19:15
