2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
14 Jailed For Life Over 750 BTC Extortion In India
The post 14 Jailed For Life Over 750 BTC Extortion In India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking Bitcoin Kidnapping: 14 Jailed For Life Over 750 BTC Extortion In India Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking Bitcoin Kidnapping: 14 Jailed for Life Over 750 BTC Extortion in India Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-kidnapping-india-sentence/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:45
Star investor Kevin O'Leary: BTC and crypto-related assets account for over 10% of his personal portfolio
PANews reported on August 30th that according to Yahoo Finance, Kevin O'Leary, the star investor on the CNBC reality show "Shark Tank," has recently disclosed his personal investment portfolio, stating that Bitcoin and crypto-related assets account for over 10% of his holdings, while gold accounts for approximately 5%. Furthermore, the financial app Beanstox, backed by Kevin O'Leary, now allows users to directly add Bitcoin and gold to their portfolios, in addition to accessing Bitcoin (IBIT) and Gold (IAU) ETFs.
PANews
2025/08/30 19:43
Solana ETFs Near SEC Approval After New Updates
The post Solana ETFs Near SEC Approval After New Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Several leading asset managers have updated their Solana filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The move comes as competition heats up to launch the first Solana-based spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The amendments, submitted on August 29, indicate that issuers are actively working through regulatory feedback as they attempt to replicate the path cleared by Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Solana ETFs Expected to Draw Over $8 billion as SEC Deadline Approaches Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted that the firms—including Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Fidelity, 21Shares, Grayscale, CoinShares, and Bitwise—appear to be in constructive dialogue with the SEC. NEW: A bunch of updated Solana ETF filings are being sent to the SEC. So far this afternoon we have Canary/Marinade, Franklin, and VanEck. Expecting the others to file over next couple hours. Likely just indicates positive back and forth between these issuers and the SEC pic.twitter.com/GSWZQuDZ6T — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 29, 2025 Solana ETF applications have steadily grown over the past several months, with at least 16 products awaiting review. Some filings face deadlines for final SEC decisions by mid-October, a development that could accelerate momentum in the digital asset ETF market. Analysts suggest the probability of approval now exceeds 90%, pointing to the SEC’s willingness to work through revisions rather than reject submissions outright. Moreover, forecasts for inflows into these products have been significantly ambitious. Market observers expect Solana products to attract as much as $8 billion once trading begins. They point to the network’s rapid transition into an institutional-grade asset as the demand driver. Solana ETFs Estimated Inflows. Source: Pixel Rainbow In fact, investors’ appetite for Solana exposure is already visible in related products. Since its launch in July, the REXShares Solana Staking ETF has continued to attract steady inflows. On August 29, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:42
Solana Meme Coin Exodus Accelerates As Investors Chase the 'Next Dogwifhat' Play – Layer Brett
Solana meme coins like WIF may have peaked, and traders now eye Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, raising $1.9M+ with ETH L2 utility and 100x meme coin upside.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 19:40
First UK Solana Treasury Launches, All Eyes Are on Snorter Token
The post First UK Solana Treasury Launches, All Eyes Are on Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. First UK Solana Treasury Launches, All Eyes Are on Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/first-uk-solana-treasury-sets-snorter-token-presale-on-fire/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:38
Bitcoin ETFs See Heavy Outflows as Amdax Launches $23M BTC Treasury Bid
The post Bitcoin ETFs See Heavy Outflows as Amdax Launches $23M BTC Treasury Bid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin markets have faced some downturn as Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded sharp outflows. Meanwhile, Dutch crypto-asset service provider Amdax announced progress on a $23 million BTC treasury initiative. Bitcoin ETFs Record First Daily Losses in Days According to data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows of approximately $126.6 million. This marked its first day of losses since August 22. The total assets under management also dropped to $139.95 billion for Bitcoin. Ethereum also recorded a 28.58 billion drop in its products. Source: SoSoValue; Total Bitcoin Spot Net Inflow 21Shares’ ARKB lost $72.07 million while Grayscale’s GBTC posted outflows of $15.3 million. Fidelity’s FBTC saw $66.2 million exit in a single day, recording the highest outflow. On the other side, BlackRock’s IBIT attracted $24.63 million in inflows, with WisdomTree’s BTCW adding a modest $2.3 million. This decline comes after BlackRock’s IBIT reached a record $91.06 billion in assets under management. It recorded cumulative net inflows topping $58.04 billion as of mid-August. IBIT closed at $69.84 recently, trading at a 0.57% premium to its net asset value. This distance between IBIT and other Bitcoin ETFs underscores the consolidation of capital among top-tier issuers. It also shows its dominance even as the broader market navigates volatility. Amdax Secures $23 Million for its Bitcoin Treasury In a recent release, Amdax, through its newly created entity AMBTS B.V., announced it has secured €20 million (approximately $23 million) in its first private placement round. The funds will support the establishment of an independent Bitcoin treasury company, with plans for an eventual listing on Euronext Amsterdam. CEO Lucas Wensing said the initiative reflects strong investor appetite for BTC-focused strategies: “The appetite we have received for this initial financing round indicates that investors welcome the initiative, providing them an opportunity to participate in the rapidly developing market,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:35
Cred founders jailed over $140M fraud, receive 88-month sentences
The case involving Cred LLC, a San Francisco crypto lending firm, has been resolved with a sentencing that will see its founder and CFO spend time in jail.
CRED
$0.4907
+22.70%
SAN
$0.01556
-4.24%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/30 19:35
Bitcoin 8% Below CME Gap Ahead Of Monthly Close — Will History Repeat?
The post Bitcoin 8% Below CME Gap Ahead Of Monthly Close — Will History Repeat? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 19:32
Solana Price Prediction: $230, DOT Miners Enters the Scene with Multicurrency Support
Solana rallies to $210 as DOT Miners introduces green cloud mining with passive income opportunities.
Coinstats
2025/08/30 19:30
Best Crypto Picks for 2025: Altcoins Attracting Strong Investor Interest
As the crypto market navigates a volatile yet promising 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP are emerging as a focal point for investor attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now standing at $0.035 in presale stage 6. Investors in the project are estimated to earn a minimum return on investment of 400% once MUTM goes live. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/30 19:30
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details