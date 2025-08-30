2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar, SHIB Drops From Crypto Top 30 – Is Layer Brett the Real ‘Next Pepe’?

XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar, SHIB Drops From Crypto Top 30 – Is Layer Brett the Real ‘Next Pepe’?

XRP ETF hopes rise while Shiba Inu slips from the top 30, but analysts say Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005 could be the real next Pepe with ETH L2 utility.
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01256-7.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 20:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Ethereum Transactions Hit $320B in August 2025

Ethereum Transactions Hit $320B in August 2025

The post Ethereum Transactions Hit $320B in August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Ethereum transaction volume hit $320B in August 2025 Institutional demand and ETFs fueled the surge ETH trades near $4,400 as analysts call it undervalued Ethereum Transaction Volume Surges Past $320B Ethereum’s transaction volume reached $320 billion in August 2025, according to data from The Block. This marks the blockchain’s highest level since May 2021 and the third-largest monthly volume in its history. Ethereum network transaction volume. Source: The Block. What’s Driving Ethereum’s Activity? The report highlighted several key factors behind the surge: Unique transactions over 30 days hit an all-time high. Active addresses reached the second-highest level in history. Total Value Locked (TVL) in the Ethereum ecosystem stayed near peak levels. Analysts noted a strong uptick in institutional involvement. Corporate treasuries are actively accumulating Ethereum, while spot ETF trading volumes have grown significantly. Interestingly, despite the surge in activity, average transaction fees dropped to multi-year lows, making Ethereum more attractive for both retail and institutional players. Analysts See Ethereum as Undervalued Experts at Standard Chartered described Ethereum as an undervalued asset, noting that the market is not fully pricing in its long-term growth potential. Analysts argue that Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization, and institutional-grade applications gives it a structural edge. “Ethereum is positioned as the backbone of Web3 infrastructure, yet it still trades at a discount relative to its utility,” said one Standard Chartered strategist. They pointed to corporate adoption, rising ETF inflows, and Ethereum’s growing dominance over Bitcoin as key reasons the asset could outperform in the next market cycle. As of writing, Ethereum trades close to $4,400, reflecting renewed market confidence and momentum. Ethereum ETH Price. Source: CoinGecko Source: https://coinpaper.com/10811/why-ethereum-just-posted-its-third-biggest-month-in-history
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.00%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.37%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 19:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Tether Rescinds Decision To Halt Operations On 5 Blockchains

Tether Rescinds Decision To Halt Operations On 5 Blockchains

The post Tether Rescinds Decision To Halt Operations On 5 Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Rescinds Decision To Halt Operations On 5 Blockchains | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-rescinds-decision-to-halt-on-five-blockchain/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.80%
Sign
SIGN$0.06756-3.78%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11548-7.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 19:56
לַחֲלוֹק
WLFI reserves the right to reject any proposed or approved proposal

WLFI reserves the right to reject any proposed or approved proposal

PANews reported on August 30th that World Liberty Financial (WLF Protocol), the Trump family's crypto project, stated in a governance statement that it reserves the right to reject any proposed or approved proposal that, if implemented, would constitute or create an unreasonable risk of violating the law (including any contractual obligations) or create a security risk (as defined in the WLF Charter). These decisions are made at the company's sole discretion and are final. The WLF Protocol or any related protocols may experience a material adverse event (meaning any event that prevents the WLF Protocol or any related protocols from functioning normally and as intended for an extended period of time), or a security risk (meaning any event that causes the WLF Protocol to cease functioning or compromises the safe use of the WLF Protocol by users). During a material adverse event or security risk, governance control of the WLF Protocol will be fully vested in the multisig until normal WLF Protocol governance operations can be restored.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.38-3.07%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2108+321.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11557-4.31%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 19:56
לַחֲלוֹק
A Bitcoin ancient whale has deposited 2,120 BTC into HyperUnit, and currently has 1,120 BTC that has not yet been converted into ETH.

A Bitcoin ancient whale has deposited 2,120 BTC into HyperUnit, and currently has 1,120 BTC that has not yet been converted into ETH.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, since the last update, a Bitcoin ancient whale has deposited 2,120 BTC worth US$230 million into HyperUnit to exchange for ETH. Currently, there are 1,120 BTC that have not been sold.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,027.67--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,346.1-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001726-2.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
PANews2025/08/30 19:53
לַחֲלוֹק
Geographz.com is a SCAM Please Don't Trust: Fake T-Shirts

Geographz.com is a SCAM Please Don't Trust: Fake T-Shirts

Geographz.com is a complete scam! Please don't waste your money.
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006169+18.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
Hackernoon2025/08/30 19:51
לַחֲלוֹק
Franklin, VanEck, and Canary File Revised S-1s for Solana ETFs

Franklin, VanEck, and Canary File Revised S-1s for Solana ETFs

TLDR Canary Capital has revised its Solana ETF proposal, confirming Marinade Finance as the exclusive staking provider for at least two years. Franklin Templeton’s filing expands the custody framework and introduces new tax language, addressing staking rewards and custody risks. VanEck’s updated filing includes new risk disclosures, highlighting potential issues like validator failures and network [...] The post Franklin, VanEck, and Canary File Revised S-1s for Solana ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011221-4.94%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 19:50
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin Could Reach $0.50 in 2025, But This Meme Coin Looks Like The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Dogecoin Could Reach $0.50 in 2025, But This Meme Coin Looks Like The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Dogecoin may climb to $0.50 in 2025, but Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, with ETH L2 utility, staking, and $2M raised, offers far greater 100x upside now.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014276-4.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.011221-4.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04311-3.01%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 19:50
לַחֲלוֹק
3 Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: Arctic Pablo Coin, Peanut the Squirrel & Goatseus Maximus

3 Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: Arctic Pablo Coin, Peanut the Squirrel & Goatseus Maximus

The post 3 Best Crypto to Invest in 2025: Arctic Pablo Coin, Peanut the Squirrel & Goatseus Maximus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the top 3 best crypto to invest in 2025. Arctic Pablo Coin, Peanut the Squirrel, and Goatseus Maximus offer massive ROI, viral appeal, and unique investment opportunities. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, finding the best crypto to invest in is an art and a science. You need to know which tokens are ripe for massive returns and have the viral energy to keep them alive in the ever-evolving market. This article brings you three crypto projects—each with its own unique flair, mind-blowing ROI potential, and community-driven energy—that are worth your attention. Let’s dive into Arctic Pablo Coin, Peanut the Squirrel, and Goatseus Maximus to understand why these tokens are not just another hype but serious contenders for your portfolio. Arctic Pablo Coin: An Icy Expedition to Prosperity When it comes to the best crypto to invest, few can match the allure and thrill of Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC). In the mystical land of Arctic Pablo, a daring explorer sets out on a snowmobile to uncover hidden treasures. The treasure? Tokens imbued with mystery, power, and vast financial potential. Arctic Pablo Coin is a meme coin with an adventurous narrative that takes investors on a journey through uncharted terrains and ancient myths, combining storytelling and wealth-building potential into one amazing package. Arctic Pablo Coin is currently in the 38th stage of its presale journey, aptly named CEXPedition PREP. The presale has already raised over $3.67 million, and investors are seeing returns skyrocket. With each phase, the price rises, and more coins are burned, creating a deflationary environment. This mechanism boosts scarcity, making the remaining tokens even more valuable. Right now, Arctic Pablo Coin is priced at $0.00092, but with the potential ROI of 769.565% from this stage to the listing price of $0.008, the momentum is palpable.…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 19:46
לַחֲלוֹק
Invest Like a Whale: 3 Best Crypto to Buy Now with Explosive ROI Potential

Invest Like a Whale: 3 Best Crypto to Buy Now with Explosive ROI Potential

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, finding the best crypto to invest in is an art and a science. You […] The post Invest Like a Whale: 3 Best Crypto to Buy Now with Explosive ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Wink
LIKE$0.011221-4.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coindoo2025/08/30 19:45
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details