2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
PEPE Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Eat 2 Zeros In 2025? Early Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett 1000x Hype

PEPE Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Eat 2 Zeros In 2025? Early Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett 1000x Hype

PEPE may struggle to cut 2 zeros in 2025, but early investors are rotating to Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005, a micro-cap with ETH L2 utility and 1000x hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.29%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000869-4.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.07013-0.19%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 20:20
לַחֲלוֹק
From Bitcoin to Altcoins: Where Smart Money Is Heading This Season

From Bitcoin to Altcoins: Where Smart Money Is Heading This Season

The post From Bitcoin to Altcoins: Where Smart Money Is Heading This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, Bitcoin has taken center stage, hitting new heights and establishing itself as the backbone of the crypto sector. However, as the most skilled investors call them the so-called smart money, they understand that the actual profits may be when the capital is taken out of Bitcoin and into other assets. Historically, wealth has been created at lightning speed in this altcoin season. Institutions and experienced traders are already indicating their subsequent actions. But curiously, the flow of smart money is not restricted to well-known names such as Ethereum or Solana only, but it is moving toward well-chosen emerging projects that demonstrate a promise of explosion. Among them, one of the most-discussed is MAGACOIN FINANCE, an emerging star in this cycle. Why Smart Money Rotates Out of Bitcoin When Bitcoin grows rapidly, it reaches a stage where gains become slow. At that point, the investors that rode on the wave make profits and seek other opportunities that have higher returns. This new money is then pumped into altcoins, causing enormous surges in the coins, which had been earlier ignored. It is a trend that has recurred in each significant cycle. In 2017, it was Ethereum and Ripple. Solana and meme tokens made their appearance in 2021. Analysts predict that in 2025, a new influx of altcoins will be at the frontline. The Insider Pick MAGACOIN FINANCE is a hot topic of smart money this year. It has been able to gain momentum with its disciplined approach to development and expanding ecosystem unlike speculative meme coins. Instead of being based on hype only, MAGACOIN FINance is developing actual utility as well as increasing its number of users. In order to reward early supporters, the project has introduced a limited 50% EXTRA reward on investors who use the code PATRIOT50X. This…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.29%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006123-15.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:16
לַחֲלוֹק
Follow the Top 5 Best Earning Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025: FY Energy Stands Out as Secure, Compliant and High-Yield

Follow the Top 5 Best Earning Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025: FY Energy Stands Out as Secure, Compliant and High-Yield

FY Energy tops cloud mining in 2025 with eco-power, high yields, strong security, and flexible contracts, beating MinerGate, HashNest, ECOS, and StormGain.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 20:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Limited Spots Left: MoonBull Named the Best Upcoming Crypto of 2025

Limited Spots Left: MoonBull Named the Best Upcoming Crypto of 2025

NEW YORK – Aug. 29, 2025: MoonBull ($MOBU), a brand-new Ethereum-based meme coin built for degen traders and meme coin enthusiasts, has officially opened its whitelist, and spots are vanishing faster than anyone expected. Market watchers say this could be the best upcoming crypto of 2025, with early adopters scrambling to secure their position before the […]
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5407-2.10%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003091-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002516-10.17%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 20:15
לַחֲלוֹק
BullZilla Leads With Live Presale as Dogecoin and Peanut Stay in the Spotlight, Discover Top Meme Coin Presales To Join in Q3

BullZilla Leads With Live Presale as Dogecoin and Peanut Stay in the Spotlight, Discover Top Meme Coin Presales To Join in Q3

The post BullZilla Leads With Live Presale as Dogecoin and Peanut Stay in the Spotlight, Discover Top Meme Coin Presales To Join in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency often rewards unpredictability. Meme coins, once dismissed as fleeting jokes, have become cultural assets capable of commanding billions in liquidity. They thrive on humor, virality, and the shared narratives of digital communities. Dogecoin’s rise proved this formula works, while Shiba Inu’s ecosystem expansion cemented memes as a permanent force in crypto. Now August 2025 ushers in another chapter. BullZilla ($BZIL) has launched its presale, and it is already generating conversations across Telegram groups, Discord chats, and analyst reports. It doesn’t rely only on hype. Instead, it builds value through structural tokenomics, cultural myth-making, and mechanisms designed to reward early believers. Alongside legacy names like Dogecoin and new viral plays like Peanut the Squirrel, BullZilla is being recognized as one of the top meme coin presales to join in Q3. The HODL Furnace and 70% APY Rewards BullZilla’s HODL Furnace is its staking system, designed to convert short-term excitement into long-term commitment. By locking their $BZIL tokens, holders can access staking rewards up to 70% APY. This is significant in a market where most meme coins lack formal staking systems, let alone yields this competitive. The system benefits both the project and its community. For holders, staking ensures that early allocations become yield-generating assets rather than speculative flips. For the market, it removes tokens from circulation, reducing liquidity and creating natural upward pressure on price. According to Messari’s 2024 DeFi study, projects with strong staking programs retain 25–30% more investors during post-launch volatility. BullZilla’s HODL Furnace is central to why it is being hailed as one of the top meme coin presales to join in Q3. It doesn’t just capture attention, it rewards conviction and loyalty, aligning investor interests with the project’s growth. The Roar Burn Mechanism Scarcity is what transforms a meme into a movement. Bull Zilla addresses this…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.29%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01256-7.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Pump.fun Bucks Bearish Market Trend Amid Wave of Buybacks

Pump.fun Bucks Bearish Market Trend Amid Wave of Buybacks

The post Pump.fun Bucks Bearish Market Trend Amid Wave of Buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun’s native token, PUMP, has bucked the market-wide downturn this week, rising by 17% as the protocol leverages platform fees to repurchase tokens. The buybacks are designed to support holders by reducing circulating supply and absorbing sell pressure, a model increasingly common across crypto projects. At the time of publishing, PUMP is trading at $0.0035, about 40% higher than a month ago but still down 50% from its July debut, when it quickly fell from $0.007 to $0.0024 in just 10 days. The sharp post-launch decline reflected the fading of initial hype, but recent momentum suggests buybacks are helping stabilize the token’s market. The driver is Pump.fun’s revenue engine. The platform earns fees on every token created through its service, a model that has generated $734 million over the past year, with volumes peaking in January during the boom in celebrity-driven meme coins like TRUMP and MELANIA, along with thousands of copycat tokens that followed. Since inception, more than 12.5 million tokens have been launched and 23 million wallets have interacted with the site, establishing a strong user base. Those flows have translated into meaningful token support: Pump.fun has directed $59 million toward buybacks, according to Dune dashboards, helping to underpin PUMP’s rebound. The timing could be fortuitous. Autumn has historically been a stronger season for digital assets after the summer lull, suggesting conditions could align for further upside. Still, PUMP remains far from its launch highs, and its trajectory will depend on whether fee revenue can remain consistent in a slowing market. Meanwhile, the majors remain under pressure: bitcoin is trading at $108,500 and ether at $4,337, both down between 6% and 7% this week. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/29/pump-fun-buybacks-fuel-pump-token-revival-amid-broader-crypto-downturn
FUNToken
FUN$0.009434-0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.381-3.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.81-2.29%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:14
לַחֲלוֹק
SHIB Significantly Boosts Burn Rate While Sending a Supportive Message

SHIB Significantly Boosts Burn Rate While Sending a Supportive Message

SHIB's burn rate surged over 3,000%, but the total burn remains small. The team issued a morale boost, noting the current market downturn. Continue Reading:SHIB Significantly Boosts Burn Rate While Sending a Supportive Message The post SHIB Significantly Boosts Burn Rate While Sending a Supportive Message appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-1.86%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 20:14
לַחֲלוֹק
WLF Protocol Reserves Right to Reject Risky Proposals

WLF Protocol Reserves Right to Reject Risky Proposals

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wlf-protocol-risks-and-governance/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.80%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 20:11
לַחֲלוֹק
Experienced Analyst Says “There Are No Longer 10x-100x Gains in Cryptocurrencies Like Before,” Explains His Strategy

Experienced Analyst Says “There Are No Longer 10x-100x Gains in Cryptocurrencies Like Before,” Explains His Strategy

The post Experienced Analyst Says “There Are No Longer 10x-100x Gains in Cryptocurrencies Like Before,” Explains His Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made striking assessments of the current market conditions. Wedson argued that compared to past cycles, the returns on investment (ROI) of leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) have been declining to lower levels each year. “With each cycle, the 1-year ROI rate for BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and DOGE shrinks. These major cryptocurrencies no longer provide the huge profits they used to,” Wedson said, adding that it is becoming increasingly difficult to amass large fortunes with small capital. According to the analyst, investors are only likely to achieve high returns by taking positions in new projects at an early stage: “The chances of getting truly rich are limited to new projects where you can get average buy-in close to the launch price. But that’s a complex process in itself.” However, let us remind you that the volatility risk of small projects is very high and may result in the loss of the entire investment, including the principal. Wedson also stated that increasing leverage ratios in stock exchanges negatively impacted the market, saying, “Leveraged transactions cause losses to many investors and drain liquidity from the market.” Recalling that in the past, 2-3 cryptocurrencies could generate 10 to 100 times profit, the analyst stated that today this ratio is between 1.5 and 6 times at best: “The chances of getting rich decrease with each cycle.” Wedson also highlighted sentiment and search trends on social media, saying, “Google searches have hit their recent local peak. When everyone’s excited, whales are selling.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-says-there-are-no-longer-10x-100x-gains-in-cryptocurrencies-like-before-explains-his-strategy/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,030.76--%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
XRP
XRP$2.7705-1.14%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:08
לַחֲלוֹק
The rise of upscale Indian restaurants in the U.S.

The rise of upscale Indian restaurants in the U.S.

The post The rise of upscale Indian restaurants in the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semma restaurant in New York, NY. Courtesy: Steven Hall Executive Chef Vikas Khanna has plated hundreds of thousands of dinners over the past 20 years — and he’s seen firsthand just how much Indian cuisine has evolved in the U.S. Khanna, a world-renowned Indian restaurateur, created Junoon, his high-end Indian restaurant in New York City, more than a decade ago to wade deeper into sophisticated Indian dining, ultimately earning a Michelin star for the restaurant — one of the first Indian restaurants to earn the distinction. As an immigrant in a post-9/11 America, Khanna said his bosses early in his career had been hesitant to branch out and experiment deeper with the broad canvas of Indian cuisine. Instead, he stuck to what he knew worked for the American palette: stereotypical menus and flavors like butter chicken and tikka masala. But when American chef Anthony Bourdain visited Junoon for the first time, Khanna said he got the wakeup call of his career. “He said, ‘I don’t understand why you guys want to camouflage your food to please the Western world,'” Khanna told CNBC. “He was saying, ‘You need to patronize the cuisine.’ And that became the foundation of Bungalow in many ways.” Bungalow, Khanna’s next and highly popular venture in New York, is one of a growing number of Indian upscale and fine-dining restaurants popping up in the U.S. What was once takeout menus and buffets, Khanna said, has transformed into a business segment aiming to rival that of Italian and French cuisine and is garnering growing interest by the day. According to Jimmy Rizvi, Khanna’s business partner at Bungalow, reservations for the restaurant sell out within 30 to 90 seconds of going live, with nightly waitlists averaging more than 1,000 people. The restaurant opened less than two years ago but…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0117-1.75%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:01
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details