Cardano vs Layer Brett: Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot
Cardano eyes $1 but growth looks slow. Analysts say Layer Brett (LBRETT) at $0.005 could soar 20,000% in 2025 with ETH L2 speed, staking, and meme power.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 20:40
Crypto Market Faces $480M Liquidations as PCE Data Sparks Decline
TLDR Crypto market faces $480M in long liquidations amid PCE data release. Bitcoin drops to $108K with fears of further declines. Ethereum XRP, and Solana experience deeper losses. Peter Schiff declares ‘Game Over’ for Trump administration’s economic strategy. Inflation fears intensify after PCE data shows persistent price increases. The crypto market is facing a severe [...] The post Crypto Market Faces $480M Liquidations as PCE Data Sparks Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/30 20:39
Details Emerge on New Bill to Regulate the Cryptocurrency Market in the US
The post Details Emerge on New Bill to Regulate the Cryptocurrency Market in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Senate plans to consider a new bill to regulate cryptocurrency markets at the end of September. According to information provided by sources familiar with the matter, the Senate Banking Committee aims to hold a markup hearing on September 30 for the bill titled “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025.” The bill specifically aims to clarify the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) role in crypto markets. A markup session will give committee members an opportunity to propose amendments to the bill. The committee can then decide to submit the legislation to the full Senate. Meanwhile, the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is expected to release its own draft market structure in early September. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, and Bernie Moreno released a discussion draft of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act in July. This step comes shortly after the House of Representatives passed the CLARITY Act. Senators will release an updated bill before the markup session. The two separate bills need to be combined into a single bill during the legislative process. Lummis, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium this month, stated that he aims to get the crypto market structure bill to President Donald Trump’s desk by Thanksgiving. The CLARITY Act passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 294-134, with 78 Democrats supporting it. That bill exceeds 250 pages, while the Senate’s current bill is 35 pages long and offers a simpler structure. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/details-emerge-on-new-bill-to-regulate-the-cryptocurrency-market-in-the-us/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:39
The White Whale, a whale trader, has suffered losses exceeding $13.37 million across five positions.
PANews reported on August 30th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi's monitoring, as the market fell, the giant whale trader The White Whale has suffered floating losses of over $13.37 million across five positions. Among them, the BTC & ETH long positions at address 0xb8b...d67d2 accounted for the largest losses, reaching $13.31 million. The BTC opening price was $112,720 and the ETH opening price was $4,684.33. However, the margin of this address is as high as $52.25 million, and the current margin utilization rate is only 10%, so there is no need to worry about margin calls.
PANews
2025/08/30 20:38
Holding this amount puts you in that category
The post Holding this amount puts you in that category appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scott Melker, host of “The Wolf of All Streets” podcast, revived his “Bitcoin rich list” in his Aug. 29 newsletter—a table showing how BTC is spread across wallets of different sizes. Melker said he last compiled the list in 2023, and his latest version offers a snapshot of how Bitcoin ownership has changed over the past two years. Summary Addresses holding at least 1 BTC account for the top 98% of holders, Melker says. The most significant two-year change is that the number of addresses holding up to 0.0001 BTC has doubled. The price of becoming a wholecoiner is growing year after year; hardcore bitcoiners say it’s never too late to invest in BTC. You don’t have to be a ‘wholecoiner’ Melker claims that owning 0.1 BTC makes a person one of the top 8% holders. Also, you don’t have to be a “wholecoiner” — a person holding at least 1 BTC — to become a top-tier Bitcoin owner. Why? When BTC is traded at around $110,000 (its current price is $108,500) even owning 0.1 BTC makes you richer in Bitcoin than 92% of all other Bitcoin holders. And holding one Bitcoin or more puts you above 98% of all holders. This data doesn’t exclude holdings stored on the wallets of the crypto exchanges. Of 20 addresses holding the largest amounts of BTC (between 36,000 and nearly 250,000 bitcoins), only eight belong to unidentified entities. Generally, the data shift between 2023 and 2025 is not drastic. Melker notes that in two years, the overall number of Bitcoin addresses grew by 10 million, reaching over 56 million. The most notable change is an inflow of addresses holding between 0.00001 and 0.0001 BTC. It grew from 3.5 million to 6.9 million. “That makes sense, as more people start small,” Melker says, adding:…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:37
Can XRP Price Recover Amid Soaring Institutional Adoption?
The post Can XRP Price Recover Amid Soaring Institutional Adoption? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price formed a bull-flag pattern near $2.9 with $3.65 as resistance. Institutional inflows reached $25 million per day at press time. Ripple processed $1.3 trillion in ODL transactions during Q2 2025. XRP price traded near $2.8 in late August 2025, down 1.5% in 24 hours. The token fell around 8% over the week and about 11% in the last 30 days. However, analysts noted a bull flag on the chart, with $3.65 acting as key resistance. Institutional inflows and adoption trends supported the market at press time. Technical Setup Highlights XRP Price Resistance The XRP price traded near $2.8 at the time of writing. Analysts said the token’s chart displayed a bull-flag pattern. A bull-flag often signals continuation of a prior trend. It typically appears after a sharp rise when prices consolidate before another move higher. Heavy trading volumes accompanied the recent tests of resistance. If buyers pushed through, targets near $3.20 were possible. Analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO said momentum could stretch toward $5.35 if conditions aligned. The $3.65 level remained the key barrier. In prior rallies, XRP price failed to close above it. That price repeatedly produced a tweezer top, a candlestick pattern that often signals a reversal. A decisive close above $3.65 would clear lingering bearish pressure and activate algorithmic buying. Data also showed holders sat on nearly $10 billion in unrealized profits. Analysts warned that profit-taking could slow momentum if the rally stalled at resistance. XRP Price Analysis | Source: STEPH IS CRYPTO, X Institutional Inflows Supported XRP Price Rally Institutional capital continued to enter XRP-linked products. Daily inflows of $25 million were recorded at press time. Analysts said this confirmed participation beyond retail traders. The broader digital asset market provided context. Bitcoin consolidated, while Ethereum showed strength with new highs. Analysts argued capital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:35
Want to be ‘Bitcoin Rich’? Holding this amount puts you ahead of 92% of holders
To be one of the top 8% Bitcoin holders, here's what you need, according to The Wolf of All Streets podcast host Scott Melker.
Crypto.news
2025/08/30 20:35
FY Energy Drives Innovation in Blockchain Cloud mining System Igniting A New DeFi Era: Millions of Investors Earn Lucrative Passive Income
The post FY Energy Drives Innovation in Blockchain Cloud mining System Igniting A New DeFi Era: Millions of Investors Earn Lucrative Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, the decentralized finance world is entering a new phase, where it is creating a profitable and sustainable financial ecosystem by merging the blockchain infrastructure with green cloud computing. Platforms like FY Energy lead this move with a clean energy-powered cloud computing system that eliminates the need for expensive hardware, high energy consumption, and IT management. FY Energy has unlocked and set a new standard for DeFi-driven passive income and re-engineered how investors and enterprises interact with computing power. A New Paradigm for DeFi and Passive Income: FY Energy Cloud Computing The era where investors were forced to maintain bulky and costly mining rigs with huge electricity bills is fading. FY Energy has introduced a decentralized computing model where blockchain performance is powered through virtualized cloud infrastructure instead of physical machines. It helps users access computing resources, distributed across green data centers and allocated by AI-driven scheduling. Apart from making it easy to earn crypto dividends, this FY Energy approach also embeds individual investors and businesses into a self-sustaining, scalable, and transparent digital economy. The platform ensures full clarity from its computing operations, right from transactions, workload, and output, while contributing to a wider DeFi ecosystem built on renewable energy. A Simple Guide to Join FY Energy – Green-Powered Cloud Computing On their website, set up your personal access by signing up. Instantly received a $20 free hash power. Select a computing power package that goes well with your goals and activate it. Contract Name Contract Amount (USD) Duration (Days) Daily Earnings (USD) Total Earnings (USD) Daily Rate Free Computing Power 【Daily Sign-in Rewards】 $20 1Day $0.8 $0.80 4% Basic Computing power 【Experience contract】 $100 2Days $4.00 $8.00 4% 【Classic Computing Power Contract】 $500 4Days $6.65 $26.60 1.33% 【Classic Computing Power…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:34
Cardano ETF Approval Odds Hit 87% as Grayscale Updates SEC Filing
Grayscale has filed an amended S-1 with the SEC for a Cardano ETF (GADA), with custody by Coinbase and a possible staking feature. Approval odds have surged to 87%, with the SEC set to decide by October 26, 2025. Grayscale has submitted an amended S-1 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/30 20:33
SharpLink Launches Official ETH Dashboard to Support Treasury Performance Tracking
PANews reported on August 30th that SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, announced the official launch of its official ETH Dashboard on the X platform to support tracking the performance of the company's Ethereum treasury reserves. The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and will disclose indicators including: ETH holdings (currently 797,704), average purchase price per ETH (currently $3,558), ETH NAV (net asset value), ETH concentration (ETH per 1,000 fully diluted shares), staking rewards, base mNAV, and company market capitalization.
PANews
2025/08/30 20:33
