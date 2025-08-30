Holding this amount puts you in that category

The post Holding this amount puts you in that category appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scott Melker, host of “The Wolf of All Streets” podcast, revived his “Bitcoin rich list” in his Aug. 29 newsletter—a table showing how BTC is spread across wallets of different sizes. Melker said he last compiled the list in 2023, and his latest version offers a snapshot of how Bitcoin ownership has changed over the past two years. Summary Addresses holding at least 1 BTC account for the top 98% of holders, Melker says. The most significant two-year change is that the number of addresses holding up to 0.0001 BTC has doubled. The price of becoming a wholecoiner is growing year after year; hardcore bitcoiners say it’s never too late to invest in BTC. You don’t have to be a ‘wholecoiner’ Melker claims that owning 0.1 BTC makes a person one of the top 8% holders. Also, you don’t have to be a “wholecoiner” — a person holding at least 1 BTC — to become a top-tier Bitcoin owner. Why? When BTC is traded at around $110,000 (its current price is $108,500) even owning 0.1 BTC makes you richer in Bitcoin than 92% of all other Bitcoin holders. And holding one Bitcoin or more puts you above 98% of all holders. This data doesn’t exclude holdings stored on the wallets of the crypto exchanges. Of 20 addresses holding the largest amounts of BTC (between 36,000 and nearly 250,000 bitcoins), only eight belong to unidentified entities. Generally, the data shift between 2023 and 2025 is not drastic. Melker notes that in two years, the overall number of Bitcoin addresses grew by 10 million, reaching over 56 million. The most notable change is an inflow of addresses holding between 0.00001 and 0.0001 BTC. It grew from 3.5 million to 6.9 million. “That makes sense, as more people start small,” Melker says, adding:…