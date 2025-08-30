2025-09-02 Tuesday

Greeks.live: The crypto community is concerned about the potential market volatility from the September 5th non-farm payroll data.

PANews reported on August 30th that Greeks.live macroeconomic researcher Adam released a Chinese community briefing, stating: "The group is showing a cautious and bearish sentiment towards the current market. It is generally believed that Bitcoin has recently shown weakness, and the key price level of 108 is being repeatedly tested but lacks strong support. Members discussed the possibility that a death cross in the weekly MACD may lead to institutional and large investors exiting the market. At the same time, they are concerned about the potential volatility caused by the non-farm payroll data on September 5th, and believe that the current market lacks a clear direction. On-chain data shows $3.5 billion in selling pressure yesterday, but strangely, while Bitcoin plummeted, altcoins were relatively resilient. This unusual capital flow pattern has prompted in-depth reflection on the current market structure."
PANews2025/08/30 20:55
$90K Bitcoin Meltdown Looming? Analyst Rings Alarm as Whales Flee

Citing past halving cycles, the analyst warns the market has approximately 30 days before a final bull trap gives way to collapse.
CryptoPotato2025/08/30 20:54
Is Newcastle’s Latest Signing Ready To Replace Alexander Isak?

The post Is Newcastle’s Latest Signing Ready To Replace Alexander Isak? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BRAUNSCHWEIG, GERMANY – AUGUST 26: Nick Woltemade of VfB Stuttgart celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the DFB Cup Round One match between Eintracht Braunschweig and VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht-Stadion on August 26, 2025 in Braunschweig, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images) Getty Images Newcastle United has finally made a big signing this summer. Literally. The Magpies’ new £69m addition stands at 6ft 6”. Nick Woltemade will be among the tallest players in the Premier League now that he has completed a move from Stuttgart and Newcastle needs the German forward to hit the ground running. It’s been a difficult summer for Newcastle. Last season, Eddie Howe’s team finished fifth, securing Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons. The Magpies also won the Carabao Cup, ending the club’s long 70-year wait for a major piece of silverware. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 29: Nick Woltemonde meets with Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe at the Newcastle United Training centre on August 29, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images The hope on Tyneside was that this would give Newcastle a platform to continue building. However, the club struck out on many of its top targets including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Hugo Ekitike, all of whom decided to join direct rivals in the Premier League. Matters got worse when it emerged Alexander Isak wants to depart St James’ Park. The Swedish striker has been Newcastle’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons and is considered one of the best centre forwards in English and European soccer. The Magpies planned on building around Isak for years to come. Woltemade’s arrival at St James’ Park is an indication that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:53
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Calls ‘Full Port’ Into XRP, Ethereum

The post Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Calls ‘Full Port’ Into XRP, Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Calls ‘Full Port’ Into XRP, Ethereum | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/full-port-into-xrp-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:51
IOTA to Launch First Native Token Liquidity Pool Next Monday — Trading & Yield Arrive

Starting next Monday, the IOTA network might see its very first native token liquidity pool go live. This coincides with the final stages of the IOTA community’s governance vote on the Shimmer network, set to conclude on September 3rd. The IOTA ecosystem could be on the verge of a big milestone. According to crypto enthusiast [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/30 20:48
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bears Dominate While Bulls Await Volume Breakout

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bears Dominate While Bulls Await Volume Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $108,526 as of Aug. 30, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time, with a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $47.69 billion. The intraday price range extended from $107,682 to $111,142, reflecting a narrow band of volatility amid persistent downward pressure. Bitcoin Despite brief moments of accumulation, bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bears-dominate-while-bulls-await-volume-breakout/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:48
Cryptocurrency Sentiment Divided Amid BTC Market Adjustment

The post Cryptocurrency Sentiment Divided Amid BTC Market Adjustment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Divide in cryptocurrency market sentiment revealed by Greeks.live researcher. Debate on whether current adjustments signal correction or pivotal shift. Bitcoin maintains dominance despite recent downturns, with debates on future market stability. On August 30, 2025, Greeks.live’s macro researcher, Adam, released a market briefing detailing divided sentiments among cryptocurrency community members regarding Bitcoin’s current bearish adjustment. The briefing highlights potential market fatigue and ongoing debates about whether the correction indicates a temporary setback or a significant shift, affecting trader strategies. Bitcoin Market Sentiment Split: Correction or Shift? Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, highlighted a market sentiment split in an English community briefing. Participants express concerns over the current bearish trend but maintain hope for a long-term bull market. Adam stated, “Community members have different views on the market. On the one hand, they acknowledge the bearish sentiment of the current adjustment, while on the other hand, they remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term bull market.” The community remains watchful of the opening price level from the previous month. This adjustment is seen not as a fundamental shift, but perhaps a response to BTC market fatigue. Some attribute it to manipulation or coincidental spot selling. Despite Bitcoin’s adjustment, other traditional assets are hitting record highs, raising questions about the cryptocurrency’s current state. Market reactions include debates within the community. While some traders see the bull market as ongoing, acknowledging adjustments and fluctuations, others remain skeptical. No major statements from influential figures or regulatory bodies address these market movements at this time. Market Dynamics: External Influences and Community Debate Did you know? Despite the current bearish trend, Bitcoin has historically bounced back from similar market fatigue periods, reinforcing optimism in long-term market stability. Current data via CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin’s price at $108,466.03, with a market cap of formatNumber(2159964232773, 2). The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:43
SHIB Sparks Interest with Massive Burn Surge

The post SHIB Sparks Interest with Massive Burn Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has witnessed a significant boost in its burn rate, according to recent statistics from Shibburn, a public monitoring service. Over the past 24 hours, a substantial amount of SHIB tokens have been taken out of circulation, marking a considerable spike amidst the ongoing downturn in the cryptocurrency market. Continue Reading:SHIB Sparks Interest with Massive Burn Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/shib-sparks-interest-with-massive-burn-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:42
USDT Users Get Surprise Reprieve as Tether Reverses Freeze Plan

The post USDT Users Get Surprise Reprieve as Tether Reverses Freeze Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Stablecoin giant Tether has changed its plan to freeze USDT smart contracts on five blockchains, opting instead to keep tokens transferable, though no longer issued or redeemed. The affected networks are Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. Tether confirmed Friday that the decision followed direct feedback from those communities, stressing that while these chains will remain functional for transfers, they will not receive further official support. Why the Change? The company originally intended to fully freeze contracts starting Sept. 1, but backlash from developers and users pushed it to revise course. Instead, Tether said it will concentrate its resources on blockchains with proven adoption and strong developer activity. That means Ethereum and Tron will continue to dominate Tether’s roadmap. Together, they carry more than $153 billion worth of circulating USDT, with BNB Chain in third place at $6.78 billion, according to DeFiLlama. Limited Impact Beyond Omni Layer Data shows Omni Layer is the most affected chain, still holding roughly $83 million USDT in circulation. EOS trails far behind with $4.2 million, while Kusama, Bitcoin Cash SLP, and Algorand together host less than $3 million combined. Tether had already begun winding down support, halting new issuance on Omni, Kusama, and BCH SLP in 2023, followed by EOS and Algorand in 2024. Stablecoins Enter a New Era The update comes as the stablecoin market grows rapidly under fresh political momentum. With the GENIUS Act signed into law by President Donald Trump, the U.S. has formally embraced dollar-pegged tokens as part of its strategy to reinforce the greenback’s dominance in global trade. Analysts believe the total stablecoin market could surge to $2 trillion by 2028, more than six times its current size of $285.9 billion. USDT and USDC already account for the vast majority of that supply, at $167.4…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 20:41
Dogecoin Price Rebounds as Elon Musk’s Team Pushes $200M DOGE Treasury

Excitement is brewing in the DOGE market as traders anticipate a push upward, setting their sights on the $0.30 mark. A new public entity, headed by Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro, is being set up with a $200 million target to build a Dogecoin treasury. Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is reportedly stepping in to lead [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/30 20:40
