בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Why Eric Trump Thinks Bitcoin Will Hit $1 Million
Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, shared why there's "no question" to him that Bitcoin will rise to a price of $1 million.
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
TRUMP
$8.381
-3.06%
RISE
$0.01256
-7.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 21:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu – Mapping SHIB’s next move after rejection at $0.000014
Price is drawn to liquidity, and the nearby support zone was also a key magnetic zone for SHIB.
SHIB
$0.00001212
-1.78%
MOVE
$0.1174
-4.24%
SHIBA
$0.000000000558
-1.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 21:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Can PEPE Eat 2 Zeros In 2025? Early Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett 1000x Hype
The post Can PEPE Eat 2 Zeros In 2025? Early Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett 1000x Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pepe coin price prediction conversation dominates meme coin discussions as analysts debate whether PEPE can eliminate two zeros from its price in 2025. This ambitious target would require massive growth and perfect market conditions. While theoretically possible, the mathematical challenges are causing early investors to explore alternative opportunities with better risk-reward profiles. Layer Brett captures significant attention from these investors seeking exponential returns. Its combination of micro-cap status and technological utility creates conditions for potential 1000x gains that larger meme tokens cannot mathematically achieve. This fundamental advantage drives smart money toward newer projects despite PEPE’s cultural relevance. Understanding Pepe coin’s (PEPE) growth challenges The Pepe coin (PEPE) price prediction of removing two zeros faces substantial mathematical hurdles. PEPE’s current market capitalization requires enormous capital inflow to achieve this price target. Even with perfect conditions and renewed hype, the percentage gains would remain limited compared to emerging projects. PEPE also faces technological limitations common among pure meme tokens. It lacks staking mechanisms, utility features, or technological innovation that drive sustainable value creation. These limitations become increasingly important as the market matures and demands more substance. Why investors seek alternatives Early PEPE investors recognize that the easiest gains have likely been realized. Their experience with meme coin cycles teaches that exponential returns typically come from newer projects rather than established tokens. This understanding drives natural rotation toward fresh opportunities. Layer Brett benefits from this rotation as investors seek projects with similar viral potential but better fundamentals. Its technological foundation provides additional confidence beyond pure community hype, appealing to investors who want both cultural relevance and utility. Also Layer Brett is currently in a presale phase, often an excellent window of time to invest in order to achieve exponential returns. In addition, LBRETT also provides excellent staking rewards for investors. Learn more…
LEARN
$0.0165
-0.36%
HYPE
$43.83
-2.25%
MICRO
$0.000869
-4.40%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Strategy Investors Pull Back Class Action Suit Over Bitcoin Accounting Revision – Details
Investors in the prominent Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc. have withdrawn a proposed class action lawsuit that accused the company and its executives of misleading shareholders about the risks tied to its Bitcoin-focused investment approach and a recent accounting rule change. Related Reading: US Department of Commerce Puts Macro Data on Chain, Boosting Bitcoin Hyper […]
CHANGE
$0.00206485
-3.00%
HYPER
$0.29018
-5.08%
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoinist
2025/08/30 21:00
לַחֲלוֹק
PUMP Explodes After Triangle Breakout, Could Hit $0.004 Soon
Pump.fun (PUMP) has attracted intense market interest following a sharp breakout that pushed its price up by over 7% in the past day. With the day’s trading touching close to $330 million, analysts believe token may retest higher prices around $0.004 soon. Currently, PUMP is trading at $0.003635 and has gained 7.28% in the last […]
FUN
$0.009431
-0.33%
TOKEN
$0.01214
-3.87%
PUMP
$0.003325
-1.15%
לַחֲלוֹק
Tronweekly
2025/08/30 21:00
לַחֲלוֹק
AC/DC’s Famous Single Returns To The Top 10 In America
The post AC/DC’s Famous Single Returns To The Top 10 In America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” returns to No. 5 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and holds at No. 4 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs ahead of its thirty-fifth anniversary. 1979: Australian rock band AC/DC pose for an Atlantic Records publicity Photo for the cover session for the album Highway to Hell in 1979. (Photo by Atlantic Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty In just a few weeks, AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” will turn 35. The band released the tune, the lead single from The Razor’s Edge, in September 1990. In the three and a half decades since it dropped, “Thunderstruck” has become one of the most beloved rock hits of all time. Even to this day, “Thunderstruck” regularly appears on several Billboard charts. This frame is an especially exciting one for the cut, as it returns to multiple tallies in the United States and becomes a bestseller all over again. “Thunderstruck” Reappears at No. 5 This week in America, “Thunderstruck” finds its way back to two rankings. The AC/DC smash reenters the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 5. The cut almost breaks back into the top 10 on the Rock Digital Song Sales list, but instead it settles for eleventh place. “Thunderstruck” Lives on Several American Charts Looking specifically at charts based in the U.S., “Thunderstruck” appears on three tallies. In addition to the two that the AC/DC single returns to, “Thunderstruck” can also be found at No. 4 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The cut holds steady from where it landed days ago in its loftiest appearance in America. Hundreds of Weeks on the Charts “Thunderstruck” has spent hundreds of weeks on each of the U.S.-based tallies on which it currently appears. The track has spent the most time on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, as it’s…
U
$0.01463
-14.69%
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.15%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin is for payments; store of value is ‘just a neat byproduct’: BitVM creator
The post Bitcoin is for payments; store of value is ‘just a neat byproduct’: BitVM creator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debate about Bitcoin as a method of payment versus a store of value is ongoing. With prices consistently above $100k, the relentless push from ETF issuers and Bitcoin treasury companies, and the inevitable institutionalization of the space, using Bitcoin for small payments seems more alien than ever. But is Jack Dorsey right in saying that Bitcoin fails if it’s only a store of value and not used for payments? Bitcoin as a method of payment Bitcoin was fundamentally created as a means of payment, a real form of electronic cash for private, peer-to-peer transactions, while its store of value status appeared later as an added benefit. As BitVM creator Robin Linus states: “Bitcoin’s purpose is payments—store of value is just a neat byproduct.” Over time, the dominant narrative around Bitcoin has shifted heavily toward “digital gold” and institutional investment, and many influential voices, like Dorsey and Linus, argue this misses the project’s original spirit and shortchanges its long-term relevance. Linus reinforced the historical perspective, declaring: “The cypherpunk vision was clearly electronic cash for private, peer-to-peer payments. The ‘digital asset’ narrative came later from others. Strange that this is even controversial”. Dorsey doubled down on his statement, saying: “I think it has to be payments for it to be relevant on the everyday, otherwise, it’s just something you kind of buy and forget and only use in emergency situations or when you want to get liquid again. So I think if it doesn’t transition to payments and find that everyday use case, it just gets increasingly irrelevant. And that’s failure to me.” Satoshi’s words leave no doubt Satoshi Nakamoto’s very first communications, emails, and the infamous Bitcoin whitepaper make it clear that Bitcoin is about e-cash, currency, money, and payments. His intentions for Bitcoin as a method of payment are…
T
$0.01594
-2.26%
REAL
$0.05685
-1.67%
GET
$0.008917
-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:58
לַחֲלוֹק
DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan
TLDR DOGE price bounces back from $0.21 support after strong selling pressure. Alex Spiro leads a $200M Dogecoin Treasury plan backed by the House of DOGE. DOGE’s daily trading volume surges 45% reaching $2.58 billion. Musk’s lawyer expected to serve as chairman of the new Dogecoin company. DOGE shows sideways movement in a symmetrical triangle [...] The post DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
ALEX
$0.00425
-1.16%
ELON
$0.0000000989
-2.84%
DOGE
$0.21164
-2.72%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral
2025/08/30 20:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Why Jonathan Kuminga Has Brought The Warriors To A Standstill
The post Why Jonathan Kuminga Has Brought The Warriors To A Standstill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images NBA training camps open in less than one month, and the Golden State Warriors still have only nine players signed to standard contracts. While most teams need to fill one or two more roster spots between now and the start of the season, the Warriors have to sign at least five more players. For now, the Warriors are the only team that has yet to sign a single player this offseason. They have their ongoing restricted-free-agency standoff with Jonathan Kuminga to thank for that. At the moment, the Warriors are roughly $25.0 million below the $195.9 million first apron and nearly $36.9 million below the $207.8 million second apron. Kuminga is the first domino that needs to fall before they fill out the remainder of the roster. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors have offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract, but he’s shown little interest in accepting it. That’s “due in large part to the Warriors’ insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause,” they added. If Kuminga eventually relents and takes that deal, he’ll have a starting salary of $21.75 million, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. That would leave the Warriors less than $15.2 million below the…
PHOTO
$1.4501
-1.15%
MORE
$0.09798
-3.00%
GAME
$24.6927
-3.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Trusta.AI Unlocks Next-Gen Digital Finance
The post Trusta.AI Unlocks Next-Gen Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary AI Identity Infrastructure: Trusta.AI Unlocks Next-Gen Digital Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary AI Identity Infrastructure: Trusta.AI Unlocks Next-Gen Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-identity-infrastructure-launch/
COM
$0.017334
-8.80%
AI
$0.1256
-1.72%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 20:55
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details