Why Jonathan Kuminga Has Brought The Warriors To A Standstill

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images NBA training camps open in less than one month, and the Golden State Warriors still have only nine players signed to standard contracts. While most teams need to fill one or two more roster spots between now and the start of the season, the Warriors have to sign at least five more players. For now, the Warriors are the only team that has yet to sign a single player this offseason. They have their ongoing restricted-free-agency standoff with Jonathan Kuminga to thank for that. At the moment, the Warriors are roughly $25.0 million below the $195.9 million first apron and nearly $36.9 million below the $207.8 million second apron. Kuminga is the first domino that needs to fall before they fill out the remainder of the roster. According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors have offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract, but he's shown little interest in accepting it. That's "due in large part to the Warriors' insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause," they added. If Kuminga eventually relents and takes that deal, he'll have a starting salary of $21.75 million, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. That would leave the Warriors less than $15.2 million below the…