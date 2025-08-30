2025-09-02 Tuesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sues President Trump Over His “Unlawful” Attempt To Fire Her

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sues President Trump Over His “Unlawful” Attempt To Fire Her

The post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sues President Trump Over His “Unlawful” Attempt To Fire Her appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On Friday, Judge Jia Cobb held a hearing in a Washington, DC, court about the Cook vs Trump lawsuit. The emergency hearing over President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ended with no immediate ruling.  What Happened? Cook filed a lawsuit against President Trump on Thursday morning, after he decided to …
Bitcoin OG Whale Sells $215 Million in BTC, Buys Ethereum

Bitcoin OG Whale Sells $215 Million in BTC, Buys Ethereum

The post Bitcoin OG Whale Sells $215 Million in BTC, Buys Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A prominent Bitcoin billionaire is continuing his aggressive pivot into Ethereum, according to data from whale-tracking platform Lookonchain.  Over the past 12 hours alone, the investor sold 2,000 BTC worth $221 million and used the proceeds to purchase 49,850 ETH valued at $219 million on spot markets. In total, the whale has accumulated 691,358 ETH worth roughly $3 billion in just the past two weeks, marking one of the most significant ongoing shifts of capital from Bitcoin into Ethereum seen in recent months. After briefly pausing his ETH purchases for two days, the whale returned to the market with force, depositing another 1,000 BTC ($108.27 million) to Hyperliquid, where he sold the coins and converted the funds directly into spot Ethereum. You Might Also Like Alongside these buys, the trader also closed out a massive leveraged long position of 96,452 ETH ($433 million), securing a profit of $2.6 million before immediately reinvesting into spot ETH. In the past 14 hours, his activity has further intensified, with sales of 3,968 BTC worth $437 million matched by fresh acquisitions of 96,531 ETH valued at $443 million. This series of moves underscores a strong conviction in Ethereum over Bitcoin, with billions in capital being actively reallocated in real time. Bitcoin price down 6% Bitcoin has been steadily declining over the past week. According to the data from CoinMarketCap, BTC price is down 5.96% from $115,560 to $108,572. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $108,541.96, rising 1.35% over the past day. Its market cap is $2.16 trillion, showing a 1.35% decline, while the 24-hour trading volume is $72.74 billion, up 11.58%. The fully diluted valuation (FDV) stands at $2.27 trillion, with a volume-to-market-cap ratio of 3.41%. The total supply is 19.91 million BTC. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-og-whale-sells-215-million-in-btc-buys-ethereum
Why Crypto Whales Believe BFX Is Among the Best Cryptos for High ROIs in 2025

Why Crypto Whales Believe BFX Is Among the Best Cryptos for High ROIs in 2025

The post Why Crypto Whales Believe BFX Is Among the Best Cryptos for High ROIs in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News For years, retail traders have been chasing pumps, hoping to make money with crypto by jumping in at the right time. But while most chase trends, crypto whales, the big money movers, play differently. They look for platforms that not only give them price upside but also consistent passive income and a real bridge to traditional markets. That’s why many seasoned investors are circling around BlockchainFX ($BFX). It’s not another hype-driven token; it’s a multi-asset trading ecosystem where holding $BFX pays you in USDT every time someone trades on the platform. And yes, these rewards flow 24/7, whether you’re asleep, traveling, or simply holding your tokens. If you’ve been searching for the best cryptos for high ROIs in 2025, BFX is quickly climbing the ranks. Why $BFX Is Different From Other Cryptos To Buy This Month Every bull cycle, there are cryptos to buy this week that look hot on Twitter, and cryptos to buy this month that analysts hype up in articles. But the problem is that most don’t survive past a season. BFX is different. It isn’t built on hype alone, it solves a problem every trader faces: fragmentation. Instead of juggling multiple apps for forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto, BlockchainFX puts everything into one platform. Imagine trading gold, Bitcoin, meme coins, and ETFs all in the same app. That’s the kind of utility crypto whales love, because it drives massive user growth, which in turn drives token demand. And unlike many projects, BFX has been audited by CertiK and Coinsult, plus KYC-verified by Solidproof, meaning the foundation is built for long-term adoption. Passive Income That Works While You Don’t Ask any whale: the real secret to wealth is passive income. With BFX, that’s not just a slogan, it’s built into the model. Up to 70%…
Youmio — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Youmio — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Youmio is a layer-1 blockchain specifically designed to support autonomous intelligent agents (Mios), which can be integrated into applications, games, and digital ecosystems. At the time of writing, a whitelist for early access to the project is available, as well as role farming in Discord. The team has raised $5 million in funding from Sfermion, […] Сообщение Youmio — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
American Justice Declares Donald Trump’s Tariffs Illegal

American Justice Declares Donald Trump’s Tariffs Illegal

American justice has judged the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump illegal, undermining his protectionist strategy. The president denounces an attack on a pillar of his return to power and now relies on the Supreme Court to decide. L’article American Justice Declares Donald Trump’s Tariffs Illegal est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
How Will Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $1 Million? Expert Analyst Explains What It Takes

How Will Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $1 Million? Expert Analyst Explains What It Takes

The post How Will Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $1 Million? Expert Analyst Explains What It Takes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Fred Krueger said that Bitcoin would need to inject more than $1 trillion in new capital into the market to reach a price target of $1 million by 2035. Krueger argued that for this goal, the elements of “means, motivation and opportunity” must be provided. According to Krueger, approximately $10 trillion in new money is released each year. Bitcoin only needs to attract 10% of this money to reach this target. The analyst noted that over $100 trillion in new money will be printed in the next 10 years, and that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by attracting just 1% of this amount. Krueger stated that each new dollar, euro, and yen printed depreciates, and the 7% annual increase in supply erodes purchasing power. This situation, the analyst said, is driving investors to seek an asset that maintains its value. “Bitcoin stands out as the only monetary asset with an absolutely fixed supply,” he said. According to Krueger, Bitcoin is now accessible through ETFs, corporate treasuries, and even government reserves. He noted that the regulatory framework has been established and a robust entry infrastructure for institutional investors exists. He added, “For the first time in history, $10 trillion in annual capital flows will be able to reach Bitcoin.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/how-will-bitcoin-btc-reach-1-million-expert-analyst-explains-what-it-takes/
Here’s what it really means for Trump to get control of the Federal Reserve board

Here’s what it really means for Trump to get control of the Federal Reserve board

The post Here’s what it really means for Trump to get control of the Federal Reserve board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images President Donald Trump’s effort to sack Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is about more than firing someone: It’s a maneuver that, if successful, would mark a seismic shift for an institution that for ages had been considered above politics. Since taking office in January, Trump has placed the Fed directly in the crosshairs of executive power. He has berated central bankers for not lowering rates, threatened to remove Chair Jerome Powell, and now has taken the unprecedented step of actually attempting to unseat Cook. From the president’s perspective, he’s looking to reform what has been an unpopular institution, often blamed for the runaway inflation that hit the U.S. following the Covid pandemic. Trump sees lower interest rates as a pathway to manage the swelling federal debt while boosting a housing market that has been a counterweight to an otherwise growing economy. However, legal scholars as well as financial market experts and present and former Fed officials say Trump’s moves not only threaten to make the Fed more political but also would undermine key pillars of the American financial system. “We are on a road that is going to lead to the erosion of central bank independence,” said Kathryn Judge, a professor at Columbia Law School. “It would be incredibly costly for the long-term health of the economy for the Fed to lose the credibility that it has spent decades trying to build.” Independence in the Fed’s case is a term used to describe its freedom from outside political influence to determine monetary policy that is best for the U.S. economy. This is…
Pump.fun spends over $62M on buybacks to boost PUMP price

Pump.fun spends over $62M on buybacks to boost PUMP price

Pump.fun has spent over $62 million on buybacks, absorbing 16.5 billion PUMP tokens in a bid to reduce sell pressure. Pump.fun has spent more than $62.6 million repurchasing its native token, PUMP, according to data from Dune Analytics. The buybacks have soaked up over 16.5 billion tokens at an average cost of $0.003785, as the platform looks to stabilize price action and reduce sell pressure. The buyback strategy uses platform-generated revenue, primarily fees collected from users launching memecoins, to execute daily token repurchases. Daily buybacks have consistently ranged between $1.3 million and $2.3 million over the past week, Dune Analytics data shows. Since launch, Pump.fun has generated over $775 million in revenue, according to data from DefiLlama. Notably, the platform saw a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024. Read more
US-Japan trade talks falter over Trump’s rice demand: here’s what we know

US-Japan trade talks falter over Trump’s rice demand: here’s what we know

Japan-US trade talks just hit a major snag over rice. According to a Nikkei report, the Trump administration is pushing Japan to import more American rice, and Tokyo is not having it.Japanese officials are calling this demand completely out of line, saying it messes with their domestic farm policies and breaks previous agreements they had in place.They’re so upset about it that Japan’s top trade negotiator just canceled a planned trip to the USThis development is derailing efforts to nail down the details on broader trade and investment agreements between the two countries.Rice might seem like a small issue, but it’s clearly become a sticking point that’s bigger than anyone expected.Trade talks snagged over rice purchase demandThis rice dispute couldn’t have come at a worse time. Japan and the US were actually making good progress on a big trade deal from July that would cut American tariffs on Japanese imports, including cars down to 15%.They were also working out a massive $550 billion investment package with government backing.Everything seemed to be moving along until Trump’s team suddenly threw in this new demand about rice purchases.The problem is, this completely goes against what Japan thought they had already agreed to. The original understanding was that Japan wouldn’t have to mess with its agricultural import tariffs at all.That’s when Japan’s chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, decided to pull the plug on his Washington trip. Japanese officials are calling this exactly the kind of meddling in their domestic markets they were trying to avoid.Japanese agriculture and economic officials are pushing back hard, telling the US that forcing them to buy more rice could seriously damage their farming sector.Japan has spent decades protecting its agriculture with high tariffs and government subsidies, and it’s not about to throw that away now.Tokyo is drawing a clear line in the sand as they want to keep their current system, where certain rice imports come in tariff-free, but they’re not budging beyond that.Implications and reactions in JapanThe trade mess is starting to cause political headaches back in Japan.Opposition leader Yuichiro Tamaki is going after the government, questioning why they’re being so secretive about what’s actually happening in these negotiations.Tamaki has emphasized that it’s risky to keep moving forward without getting everything nailed down in writing first. He’s especially worried about Japan’s car industry, which needs predictable trade rules to plan its business.When trade relations get shaky, automakers get nervous about their investments and supply chains.This whole rice fight really shows how Trump’s trade strategy has evolved. What started as a trade war with China has now spread to pressuring allies like Japan.It’s not just about tariffs anymore, as now the US is making specific demands about what countries should buy from American farmers.The post US-Japan trade talks falter over Trump’s rice demand: here's what we know appeared first on Invezz
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles Below $0.85 Despite ETF Optimism

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles Below $0.85 Despite ETF Optimism

Cardano price today is trading around $0.83, holding just above key support after a week of selling that pushed the token below $0.85. The market has been consolidating inside a wide symmetrical pattern, with repeated failures to break higher adding to bearish caution. Despite this weakness, sentiment received a boost after Grayscale filed for a Cardano ETF, alongside Polkadot, sparking renewed debate on institutional adoption of altcoins. Still, persistent exchange outflows and lack of follow-through from buyers have kept ADA pinned near the lower band of its structure. As August closes, traders face a market divided: ETF-driven optimism on one side, and weak on-chain flows on the other. The next decisive move hinges on whether bulls can reclaim resistance near $0.86–$0.88 or if bears push ADA toward the deeper $0.80 and $0.75 zones. ADA Price Pressured as Support Levels Narrow ADA price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, ADA price remains capped by descending trendline resistance, with supply zones layered around $0.86–$0.90. The 20- and 50-period EMAs at $0.84 and $0.86 continue to suppress upside momentum, while the 100- and 200-perio…The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Struggles Below $0.85 Despite ETF Optimism appeared first on Coin Edition.
