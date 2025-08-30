2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Billie Eilish’s Albums All Bounce Back Onto The Charts Together

Billie Eilish’s Albums All Bounce Back Onto The Charts Together

The post Billie Eilish’s Albums All Bounce Back Onto The Charts Together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billie Eilish returns all three of her studio albums to Billboard’s charts this week, with Hit Me Hard and Soft leading the resurgence. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish has only released three albums throughout her career, and each one of them has produced multiple hit songs and dominated a variety of Billboard charts. It’s not uncommon for all of the Grammy and Oscar winner’s full-lengths to appear on various American rankings at the same time. What is unusual about Eilish’s performance on the current lists is that all three of her projects manage to find their way back to at least one chart in the United States. Billie Eilish’s Three Albums Return Last week, Eilish’s debut full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was absent, but now it lives on two Billboard rankings. The 2019 set, which turned the singer-songwriter into a true global powerhouse, reenters the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 48 and finds its way to the Billboard 200 in second-to-last place, at No. 199. Happier Than Ever Rebounds Her sophomore album Happier Than Ever appears on three tallies and returns to two of them. Just like When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Happier Than Ever rebounds onto the Top Rock & Alternative Albums roster, sitting just a few spaces above its predecessor, at No. 45. The album also breaks back onto the Top Alternative Albums list in last place, No. 25. Eilish’s second studio effort lands just four spaces ahead of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? on the…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-8.85%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:14
לַחֲלוֹק
Market Cautious as Bitcoin Faces Bearish Sentiments

Market Cautious as Bitcoin Faces Bearish Sentiments

The post Market Cautious as Bitcoin Faces Bearish Sentiments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Bitcoin faces bearish sentiment; key price levels under test. Experts warn of volatility after death cross possibility. Altcoins show resilience despite Bitcoin’s challenges. On August 30th, Greeks.live’s macroeconomic researcher Adam revealed a bearish sentiment among the community, emphasizing Bitcoin’s price vulnerability and the impact of upcoming non-farm payroll data on market stability. This observation highlights potential market volatility, reflected in the $3.50 billion selling pressure and altcoin resilience, prompting concerns over the cryptocurrency market’s current structure and trajectory. Historical Price Patterns Hint at Potential Market Shifts Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,444.81, marking a 1.94% decline over 24 hours. The market cap stands at $2.16 trillion with a 6.27% trading volume uptick, reported by CoinMarketCap. BTC’s price has seen a fluctuation over broader time frames, including a 4.22% increase over 90 days. The Coincu research team points out that the observed capital flow patterns may precede significant market shifts as regulatory and financial sectors watch developments. Experts highlight potential sectoral rotations or tactical hedges sheltered in altcoin resilience strategies within the current climate. Market Insights and Future Outlook Did you know? Similar retests of crucial levels at $108,000 have historically precipitated increased volatility, especially during macro events, signaling increased market sensitivity. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,444.81, marking a 1.94% decline over 24 hours. The market cap stands at $2.16 trillion with a 6.27% trading volume uptick, reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:07 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team points out that the observed capital flow patterns may precede significant market shifts as regulatory and financial sectors watch developments. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-market-cautious-bearish-outlook/
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.38-2.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,036.32--%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006121-15.79%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:13
לַחֲלוֹק
XRP News: Crypto Blogger Davinci Jeremie Calls XRP a “Scam You Can Gamble On”

XRP News: Crypto Blogger Davinci Jeremie Calls XRP a “Scam You Can Gamble On”

The post XRP News: Crypto Blogger Davinci Jeremie Calls XRP a “Scam You Can Gamble On”  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto YouTube blogger and Bitcoin advocate, Davinci Jeremie, praised Bitcoin while denouncing XRP in his recent social media post. He reacted to a Camilla Araujo TikTok podcast and called XRP a scam.    Jeremie Trashes XRP  In a recent tweet, Jeremie expressed his strong criticism of XRP, urging its investors to reconsider their involvement with …
XRP
XRP$2.771-1.12%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.00012--%
לַחֲלוֹק
CoinPedia2025/08/30 21:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Cardano ETF Approval Odds Soar to 87% After Grayscale S-1 Filing

Cardano ETF Approval Odds Soar to 87% After Grayscale S-1 Filing

TLDR Grayscale’s amended S-1 filing has raised Cardano ETF approval odds to 87%. The approval odds increased by 11% in just one week, showing significant momentum. Grayscale’s regulatory push signals a strong commitment to launching the Cardano ETF. The Cardano ETF would be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GADA. SEC has extended [...] The post Cardano ETF Approval Odds Soar to 87% After Grayscale S-1 Filing appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03585--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coincentral2025/08/30 21:13
לַחֲלוֹק
Fed’s Cook to Vote at September FOMC Meeting Despite Trump’s Removal Push

Fed’s Cook to Vote at September FOMC Meeting Despite Trump’s Removal Push

The post Fed’s Cook to Vote at September FOMC Meeting Despite Trump’s Removal Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket traders are betting that Fed Governor Lisa Cook will vote at the September FOMC meeting despite Trump’s attempt to remove her. While Cook hasn’t made her stance clear on where she stands on a Fed rate cut, her vote looks unlikely to turn the tide, as market participants price in a 25-basis-point (bps) cut following the meeting. Lisa Cook To Participate In September FOMC Meeting: Polymarket Polymarket data shows a 73% chance that the Fed Governor will vote at the September meeting, as the U.S. Central Bank decides whether to cut interest rates. This comes despite Trump’s attempt to fire over the mortgage fraud allegations. Source: Polymarket As CoinGape reported, Lisa Cook already sued the U.S. president, arguing that the move to remove her was illegal, as the mortgage allegation isn’t enough cause to remove her as stipulated in the Federal Reserve Act (FRA). As such, she asked the court to grant her an injunctive relief confirming her status as a member of the Fed Board. The court heard the case yesterday but failed to give a ruling. However, in the absence of a court ruling, Lisa Cook still maintains her position as a Fed Governor and stated that she has no intention to leave despite the push from the White House. The Fed hasn’t indicated that Cook’s status on the board has changed, and Polymarket traders are also betting that Cook won’t leave her position this year. There is currently only a 13% chance that she will be out as Fed Governor by September 30, which is why she is likely to vote at the next FOMC meeting, scheduled to take place between September 16 and 17. Meanwhile, there is a 31% chance that she will be out by December 31. Source: Polymarket A Rate Cut Likely To…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004682-1.55%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:12
לַחֲלוֹק
Analyst Forecasts Bitcoin Price Will Break This Support Level, Can $100,000 Hold?

Analyst Forecasts Bitcoin Price Will Break This Support Level, Can $100,000 Hold?

The post Analyst Forecasts Bitcoin Price Will Break This Support Level, Can $100,000 Hold? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price is once again under heavy pressure in the market. An analyst has warned that the coin shows strong bearish signs after being rejected at a resistance level. The price has now fallen to a critical support area, where buyers are trying to hold the line. According to the analyst, if the level fails, the price could drop even lower, raising doubts about whether the key levels will remain safe. Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Turned Bearish After $121,000 Rejection The analyst explained that the bearish trend began when Bitcoin strongly rejected the $121,000 resistance level. According to the analyst, that rejection forced the coin to break down from its earlier upward channel, which had guided the price during its last rally. Once this breakdown happened, the mood in the market shifted, and a new bearish phase took hold. The analyst added that Bitcoin first moved within a downward channel, but even that structure could not hold. As selling pressure increased, the coin also broke below the support level of this channel. The downward move marked a shift in sentiment, as buyers could not keep the price stable. According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s fall may now follow a steep local trend line, which could cause the coin to decline faster. This kind of move shows that sellers are firmly in control for now. The analyst’s view is that the rejection at $121,000 was a turning point, and the coin has been unable to regain strength since then. For many traders, this level has become a clear resistance that won’t break again without strong demand. $109,700 Support Under Pressure, Analyst Targets $104,000 Next The analyst also pointed out that Bitcoin is now directly testing the key buyer zone at $109,700. The level acts as a horizontal support, and the analyst…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174-4.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-8.85%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining has secured shareholder approval to merge with American Bitcoin, a mining firm connected to the Trump family, in a stock-for-stock deal.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.381-3.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 21:09
לַחֲלוֹק
Napoli On The Verge Of Signing Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli On The Verge Of Signing Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund

The post Napoli On The Verge Of Signing Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester United and FK Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford on November 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images Will Napoli sign a striker before the close of the transfer window? The Partenopei look set to mount another title challenge this season and also want to venture deep into the Champions League. Their attempts to retain the title was hurt before the season even began with injury to striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian limped out of Napoli’s pre-season game with Olympiakos with a thigh injury. The prediction was that the injury wasn’t going to be that severe, but later tests confirmed the two-time Scudetto winner faces at least three months out. Considering the only other striker available is new signing Lorenzo Lucca and Giovanni Simeone was sold to Pisa, it leaves Conte needing another striker to combat the duels of domestic and European football. Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A and a move to Napoli, but as of writing no deal has been concluded. The Dane has Serie A experience, having played at Atalanta for a single season before signing for United in a massive $80m that at the time raised serious eyebrows. Hojlund spent only a season at Bergamo, scoring only nine goals. The prevailing argument was that the move came too soon for him, that he needed another season or two in Serie A. At United he’s often looked a fish out of water, overawed by the stature of the club and the weight of the price tag. The last element, of course, was out of his control, but…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-1.15%
Tagger
TAG$0.0007383-16.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Ex-Cred execs receive combined 88-month prison term after $140m collapse

Ex-Cred execs receive combined 88-month prison term after $140m collapse

Two former executives from defunct crypto lender Cred have been sentenced to a combined 88 months in federal prison for a wire fraud conspiracy.
Credora
CRED$0.4924+23.13%
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto.news2025/08/30 21:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Quid Miner launches new cloud mining contracts to provide passive income

Quid Miner launches new cloud mining contracts to provide passive income

The post Quid Miner launches new cloud mining contracts to provide passive income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. As Bitcoin and XRP ETFs rise, Quid Miner offers investors passive income opportunities. Summary Quid Miner has rolled out new cloud mining options to mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP and more. The company turns crypto mining into passive income with AI optimization and no hardware. Green energy, bank-grade security, and simple setup make Quid Miner steady and reliable. London, UK – August 2025 — The crypto market is once again testing investors’ nerves. Bitcoin (BTC), after weeks of strong ETF inflows surpassing $2 billion, surged toward record highs before a sudden pullback erased much of the gains. Ethereum (ETH) wavered around its latest network upgrades, fueling both optimism and anxiety. Meanwhile, XRP ETF speculation dominates headlines as regulators in the U.S. and Europe weigh potential approval. The paradox is clear: institutional capital keeps flowing in, regulations are clearer than ever, yet retail investors remain uneasy. Why investors want cash flow, not just price action For much of the last decade, the mantra was simple: buy and hold. Today, that feels increasingly risky. A London-based wealth advisor compared it bluntly: “Telling a young investor to hold Bitcoin  for 20 years is like asking them to ride a roller coaster without a seatbelt.” The CLARITY Act in the U.S. and Europe’s MiCA framework have given crypto unprecedented legitimacy. But legitimacy doesn’t erase volatility.  Investors — from overseas families managing remittances to professionals planning retirement — now want predictable cash flow, more like a pension payout than a gamble on daily prices. Quid Miner: From volatility to daily income This is where Quid Miner comes in. Founded in London in 2010 and offering cloud mining services since 2018, the platform reframes mining…
Threshold
T$0.01594-2.26%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
holoride
RIDE$0.00099-4.44%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:07
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details