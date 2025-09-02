2025-09-02 Tuesday

USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 despite weakness in US Dollar

USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 despite weakness in US Dollar

The post USD/JPY consolidates around 147.00 despite weakness in US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY oscillates in a tight range around 147.00 as both the US Dollar and the Yen are underperforming. Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in the September’s policy meeting. There is uncertainty over BoJ’s plans of hiking interest rates again this year. The USD/JPY pair trades in a tight range around 147.00 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair wobbles, even as the US Dollar (USD) sinks to its monthly low, suggesting that the Japanese Yen (JPY) is also weak. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.26% 0.09% 0.02% -0.13% -0.23% -0.03% EUR 0.24% -0.03% 0.28% 0.27% 0.11% 0.00% 0.21% GBP 0.26% 0.03% 0.20% 0.30% 0.14% 0.04% 0.29% JPY -0.09% -0.28% -0.20% -0.00% -0.21% -0.29% -0.09% CAD -0.02% -0.27% -0.30% 0.00% -0.14% -0.26% -0.01% AUD 0.13% -0.11% -0.14% 0.21% 0.14% -0.10% 0.14% NZD 0.23% -0.01% -0.04% 0.29% 0.26% 0.10% 0.25% CHF 0.03% -0.21% -0.29% 0.09% 0.00% -0.14% -0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides to near 97.55. Firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting in September have contributed significantly to weakness in the US Dollar. A…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:24
US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report

US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report

The post US could offer Palestinians digital tokens to leave Gaza, report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Postwar plans being drawn up by Donald Trump’s administration will reportedly see the US offer Palestinians digital tokens in exchange for “voluntarily” leaving their land in Gaza. As reported by The Washington Post, the so-called “GREAT Trust Proposal,” would see vacant land redeveloped into a number of mega-projects, including six to eight “AI-powered, smart cities,” an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone,” and “Trump Riviera,” inspired by Dubai’s man-made Palm Islands.  Those who agree to trade their land for tokens will be allowed to return to Gaza 10 years later, once the redevelopment is finished, and exchange them for “ownership of rebuilt residences.”  Screenshot taken from the GREAT Trust PDF outlining its plans with messy AI visuals. Read more: Max Keiser thinks bitcoin will stop Israel displacing Palestinians By doing this, the trust estimates it would save $23,000 per person that would otherwise be spent on temporary housing for those choosing to stay in Gaza. It’s also willing to “permanently relocate” Gazan families and will offer them them four years of subsidized rent and “packages” worth roughly $55,000.  By year 10, the trust estimates that roughly 500,000 people will have left Gaza as part of this scheme. The token aspect of the plan involves five stages that would create a blockchain-based Gaza land registry, sell and distribute tokens to investors, and eventually see tokenized rights to Gazan land on the secondary market.  Read more: Israel allegedly used crypto to conceal its hunt for Hamas in Turkey This “Land Trust” would contain the deeds that Gazans are giving up for the digital token, and also roughly 30% of Gaza land that the trust considers “publicly” owned and under the trust’s control.   Liran Tancman, a former Israeli military intelligence officer working on the plans, said that this could look like “appropriation of land,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:20
HKMA’s Stablecoin Regime Attracts 77 Inquiries – Limited Early Licenses Raise Stakes

HKMA’s Stablecoin Regime Attracts 77 Inquiries – Limited Early Licenses Raise Stakes

Key Takeaways: 77 entities have expressed interest in a Hong Kong stablecoin licence, spanning banking, tech, and Web3 sectors. HKMA has started screening applicants, but will issue only a limited number of licences in the initial stage. Final approvals will depend on whether the applications meet strict compliance requirements. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has received 77 expressions of interest for stablecoin licenses and is now conducting meetings with applicants, according to a report published by HK01 on September 1. A spokesperson for the HKMA said the interested parties span multiple sectors, including banks, technology firms, asset managers, e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and Web3 startups. Meetings have already been arranged to assess each party’s intention and readiness. Monetary Authority Received 77 Stablecoin Expressions of Interest The HKMA stated that it would not publish the list of entities that submitted expressions of interest or applications. Communications with these firms are part of the preliminary licensing process and do not indicate regulatory approval or endorsement. “Whether a licence is ultimately granted will depend on whether the application meets the licensing requirements,” the spokesperson said. Earlier, the authority made clear that only a limited number of licenses would be issued during the initial phase. The HKMA said the current meetings are meant to help applicants evaluate the necessity and maturity of their issuance plans before deciding to move forward with a formal submission. The spokesperson added that the outcome of the discussions would help both the regulator and the market participants understand the depth and readiness of Hong Kong’s stablecoin ecosystem. The HKMA also reiterated its warning to the public regarding unlicensed stablecoins, advising consumers to remain cautious about promotional materials that do not come from licensed entities. Hong Kong to Set Regulatory Reference Point The stablecoin licensing regime came into effect on August 1. It is one of the city’s core regulatory tools as it continues to develop its virtual asset framework under the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau’s broader digital finance agenda. Formal licence applications are expected to follow in the coming months, though the final number of approved entities remains unclear. The limited availability of licences may lead firms to reassess their strategies. Some could postpone applications, partner with existing licensees, or pursue alternative structures to meet compliance thresholds without applying directly. Hong Kong’s initial screening process will likely set a reference point for other regulatory jurisdictions. Early decisions around transparency, scope, and eligibility may shape how regional markets approach stablecoin oversight going forward. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What risks is the HKMA trying to mitigate with limited early licenses? Concentrating approvals allows the regulator to monitor systemic risk, assess operational practices, and avoid large-scale fallout from early-stage failures. Are there consequences for entities that promote stablecoins without a license? While enforcement mechanisms haven’t been detailed, public warnings suggest the HKMA may escalate scrutiny or coordinate with other regulatory bodies. Will license holders be allowed to offer retail services immediately? Not necessarily. Retail offerings may require separate approvals or phased rollout conditions depending on the applicant’s risk profile and business model.
CryptoNews2025/09/02 02:18
South Korea’s FSC nominee throws ‘volatile’ crypto under the bus

South Korea’s FSC nominee throws ‘volatile’ crypto under the bus

The post South Korea’s FSC nominee throws ‘volatile’ crypto under the bus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lee Eok-won, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief nominee, has not been confirmed, but he already has the cryptocurrency industry in the country worried.  As far as Lee is concerned, cryptocurrencies are too volatile and lack intrinsic value, even though they continue to attract the country’s youth. The growing movement has the nominee worried they they don’t know what they are getting into. FSC nominee is skeptical of crypto Lee’s official statement regarding virtual assets has concerned many in the industry, as they worry it means the government’s current position on crypto having no intrinsic value will persist, leading to continued regulatory policies. Continued regulatory action does not encourage innovation, and some are concerned that this will affect Korea’s standing globally. “They have different characteristics from traditional financial products such as deposits and securities in that they have no intrinsic value,” Lee stated in a written response to the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee regarding virtual assets. “Since virtual assets are subject to high price volatility, it is difficult to view them as fulfilling the essential functions of currency, such as storing value and serving as a means of exchange,” he added, effectively upholding the government’s current position on virtual assets. Further into his statements, he also made it clear he has taken a somewhat negative stance on specific policies related to virtual assets. For example, he highlighted concerns regarding virtual asset investment in pension and retirement accounts. Regarding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), he said, “I understand that there are various expectations and concerns about the impact of introducing a Bitcoin spot ETF,” and “We will comprehensively consider global regulatory trends to establish the method of introduction, schedule, etc., and discuss it with the National Assembly.” As for stablecoin regulation, he promised to create…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:18
Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle

Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle

The post Analyst Uses Fib and Regression Model to Predict When XRP May Hit $27 This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst EGRAG insists that XRP has not yet reached its top for this cycle, using Fibonacci targets and a regression model to project higher targets. Notably, XRP has witnessed volatility in recent months. After climbing to a new peak of $3.66 in July 2025 during the broader crypto market upsurge, it has since plunged below the $3 level amid a market-wide correction.  Despite this downturn, crypto analyst EGRAG believes XRP might not have reached its final peak for this cycle. He used a combination of linear regression models and Fibonacci targets to suggest XRP could soar as high as $27 before the current cycle ends. – Advertisement – XRP Last Leg After the Blue X Print In his recent analysis, EGRAG pointed to a recurring pattern he discovered while using the Lux Algo indicator on XRP’s weekly chart. According to data from EGRAG’s chart, the appearance of the Blue X symbol often signals a short-term profit-taking point.  XRP Lux Algo Premium Indicator However, he explained that in previous cycles, the Blue X sometimes misled traders into thinking a cycle top had arrived when it had not.  Specifically, what typically happens is that the Blue X prints when XRP hits a top, followed by a corrective phase to form a local bottom. However, after this correction, a strong upward push toward the true cycle peak emerges, which historically forms without any Blue X appearing at the top. The chart covers XRP’s entire price history from 2013 to 2025, separated into three main cycles. Cycle 1 ended around January 2018, while Cycle 2 concluded in April 2021, both topping out near the upper boundary of a long-term linear regression channel.  For context, in the 2017/2018 cycle, XRP printed the Blue X when it hit $0.3988 in May 2017. However, after the correction,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:17
Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B

Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B

The rebound pushed August’s total inflows past $4.3 billion and lifted year-to-date commitments above $35 billion. Momentum was strong until […] The post Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:16
13.94B Tokens Gone in Stage One, Phase Two: BullZilla Presale Roars Among Top Meme Coins to Invest with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

13.94B Tokens Gone in Stage One, Phase Two: BullZilla Presale Roars Among Top Meme Coins to Invest with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

The cryptocurrency market is full of legends. Dogecoin rose from an internet joke to a cultural force. Shiba Inu ignited […] The post 13.94B Tokens Gone in Stage One, Phase Two: BullZilla Presale Roars Among Top Meme Coins to Invest with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/02 02:15
Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now: BullZilla Races Ahead with $86K Raised in Presale, as SPX6900 and Fartcoin Heat Up

Top New Meme Coins to Invest in Now: BullZilla Races Ahead with $86K Raised in Presale, as SPX6900 and Fartcoin Heat Up

Discover the top new meme coins to invest in now: BullZilla, SPX6900, and Fartcoin. Learn about presales, tokenomics, and ROI potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/02 02:15
Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over

Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over

The post Ethereum’s Holešky testnet to shut down as Hoodi takes over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation announced that the Holešky testnet is entering its final phase, and the network is scheduled to shut down two weeks after the Fusaka upgrade concludes. According to the Foundation, the network support from client developers, testing groups, and infrastructure providers will formally end once the anticipated upgrade process is completed in November. Holešky began operations in 2023 as Ethereum’s most ambitious public testing environment. Its purpose was to evaluate staking systems and validator performance at scale, creating a space where thousands of validators could trial upcoming changes. Over its lifetime, it played a crucial role in validating network improvements, from the Dencun upgrade to the more recent Pectra activation. Despite its contributions, Holešky began showing weaknesses in early 2025 while activating the Pectra upgrade. The network experienced inactivity leaks that created an extended validator exit queue. Although Holešky eventually recovered and finalized blocks, the drawn-out exit process made simulating a full validator lifecycle within efficient timeframes impractical. These constraints opened the path for Hoodi, a new testnet launched in March 2025, which provides a clean validator set, compatibility with Pectra, and readiness for future upgrades such as Fusaka. Ethereum’s new testnet structure With Holesky now about to be shut down, the Ethereum Foundation stated that the blockchain network’s testnet structure would be consolidated on three testnets. According to the Foundation, developers focusing on smart contracts and decentralized applications are advised to use Sepolia, which continues to serve as the standard environment for application and tooling work. Meanwhile, staking operators and infrastructure teams are encouraged to move their activities to Hoodi, which offers a more reliable environment for long-term validation testing. In addition, Ephemery offers a lightweight space for testing validator lifecycles with regular resets. The Foundation argued that consolidating resources into these testnets would allow it to more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 02:14
Crypto Investors Eye US Jobs Reports: 4 Events That Could Move BTC and Altcoins

Crypto Investors Eye US Jobs Reports: 4 Events That Could Move BTC and Altcoins

Bitcoin traders face a short U.S. trading week with key labor market data that could shift Fed policy and liquidity. JOLTS, ADP, jobless claims, and the employment report will shape investor sentiment and crypto price action. The U.S. Labor Day holiday cuts down the trading week, but investors are looking at a crucial set of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/02 02:13
