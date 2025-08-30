2025-09-02 Tuesday

A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined In Seven Days

The post A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined In Seven Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining: A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined In Seven Days
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:28
Las Vegas Losing Visitors. Some Rural Airports Are In The Crosshairs.

The post Las Vegas Losing Visitors. Some Rural Airports Are In The Crosshairs. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over a dozen rural airports rely on Las Vegas leisure nonstops for much of their passenger base. As skyrocketing costs for visitors go up, these airports could lose these flights, with material damage to their economic underpinning. Getty Images For a number of small and midsize airports in rural America, the Las Vegas tag line "What Happens In 'Vegas, Stays In 'Vegas" may not be entirely true. We can start with this. Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport generates over 40 million total in-and-out passengers a year. It is the nation's third largest passenger generator. Atlanta and Chicago O'Hare and Denver have more passenger traffic, but double-digit percentages are merely people connecting between flights. This means that Las Vegas is the nation's third largest destination, and almost uniquely, the majority of the passenger traffic is leisure-based. Factors that affect spending in this consumer segment will affect Las Vegas more quickly and decisively than any other airport in the nation. Historically, the combination of access to gaming, cheap hotels, top notch entertainment at bargain rates, and the overall affordable glitz of Las Vegas represented a total product that everyday people and families across the USA could easily access. The same was true for holding conventions in the city. This gave rise to decisions by a few airlines, such as Allegiant, to offer low-fare, low frequency nonstop flights from approximately a dozen small and mid-size rural communities to take advantage of the singularity of the Las Vegas destination. Consumers from a wide area will drive to the smaller airport to take leisure trips to Las Vegas. Overall, this service has been very successful, and the passenger volume is often a key part of the airport's revenue. This traffic is not core, intrinsic air service demand, but represent passengers that are generated mostly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:26
Market Alert: Are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Losing Value To This New Meme King Tipped As Best Crypto Investment Of 2025

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have led meme coin trends for years, but a new rival is quickly gaining attention. Interest is growing as investors watch these well-known tokens face a fresh challenger. Strong whispers suggest that this newcomer could outshine top names and set a new trend for 2025. What makes this new coin stand […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 21:25
Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining: A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined in Seven Days

BitcoinWorld Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining: A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined in Seven Days The world of cryptocurrency is constantly buzzing with activity, and recent news from Bitdeer has certainly captured attention. In a significant announcement, the prominent Bitcoin cloud mining company, Bitdeer, revealed its impressive performance, having successfully mined 89.2 BTC in just the last seven days. This substantial achievement underscores the efficiency and scale of their Bitdeer Bitcoin mining operations, offering a glimpse into the dynamic landscape of digital asset production. Unpacking Bitdeer’s Remarkable Bitcoin Mining Performance This recent report isn’t just a number; it reflects a powerful operational capacity. As of August 29, Bitdeer’s total Bitcoin holdings have climbed to an impressive 1,900 BTC. Such figures are a testament to the company’s robust infrastructure and strategic approach to Bitcoin mining. But what exactly contributes to such consistent and high-volume output? State-of-the-Art Facilities: Bitdeer operates large-scale, high-performance data centers equipped with advanced mining hardware. Energy Efficiency: Strategic locations with access to stable and often renewable energy sources help optimize costs and operational uptime. Operational Expertise: A dedicated team ensures continuous monitoring, maintenance, and upgrades to maximize mining efficiency. The ability to consistently add significant amounts of Bitcoin to their treasury highlights Bitdeer’s strong position in the competitive mining sector. It’s a clear indicator of their commitment to scaling and sustaining their cloud mining services. How Does Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining Shape the Market? When a major player like Bitdeer reports such substantial mining figures, it inevitably has ripple effects across the cryptocurrency market. Increased supply from miners can influence market dynamics, particularly for Bitcoin. However, the 89.2 BTC mined in a week, while significant for a single entity, is a relatively small fraction of Bitcoin’s overall daily trading volume and circulating supply. Therefore, while notable, it’s unlikely to cause dramatic short-term price swings. More importantly, consistent Bitdeer Bitcoin mining success signals confidence in the long-term viability of Bitcoin and the profitability of mining operations. This can attract further investment into the mining infrastructure sector, fostering innovation and growth. For investors considering exposure to Bitcoin through mining-related companies, Bitdeer’s performance provides valuable insight into the health and potential of such ventures. Exploring the Future of Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining and Beyond The journey of Bitdeer Bitcoin mining is an ongoing narrative in the broader crypto story. As the industry evolves, so do the challenges and opportunities for miners. Factors like Bitcoin halving events, increasing network difficulty, and fluctuating energy prices constantly test the resilience and adaptability of mining companies. Bitdeer’s consistent output suggests they are well-positioned to navigate these complexities. Looking ahead, the focus for companies like Bitdeer will likely remain on: Technological Advancements: Investing in next-generation ASIC miners to maintain a competitive edge. Sustainable Practices: Exploring and adopting more environmentally friendly energy sources to address growing concerns. Global Expansion: Identifying new regions with favorable regulatory environments and energy costs for expansion. These strategic imperatives will be crucial for Bitdeer to continue its impressive trajectory in the ever-evolving world of digital asset creation. In conclusion, Bitdeer’s announcement of mining 89.2 BTC in just seven days, accumulating a total of 1,900 BTC, is a powerful statement of its operational strength and efficiency. This achievement not only highlights the company’s success in the competitive Bitcoin mining industry but also reinforces the ongoing growth and resilience of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the digital economy continues to mature, companies like Bitdeer play a vital role in securing the network and expanding the supply of digital gold. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitdeer and Bitcoin Mining What is Bitdeer? Bitdeer is a leading technology company that provides comprehensive digital asset mining solutions, including cloud mining services and advanced mining data centers. They focus on making Bitcoin mining accessible and efficient for a wide range of users. How much Bitcoin did Bitdeer mine recently? Bitdeer announced that it mined 89.2 BTC in the last seven days, as of their report on August 29. This adds to their total holdings. What are Bitdeer’s total Bitcoin holdings? As of August 29, Bitdeer holds a total of 1,900 BTC in its treasury. How does Bitdeer Bitcoin mining impact the market? While Bitdeer’s mining output is significant for a single entity, it’s a small fraction of the overall Bitcoin market. Its consistent success signals confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term viability and the profitability of mining, potentially attracting more investment into the mining sector. Is cloud mining profitable? The profitability of cloud mining, like any investment, can vary based on factors such as Bitcoin price, mining difficulty, energy costs, and the specific terms of the cloud mining contract. Companies like Bitdeer aim to optimize these factors for their clients. Found this insight into Bitdeer’s impressive Bitcoin mining operations valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest developments in the crypto world! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitdeer Bitcoin Mining: A Remarkable 89.2 BTC Mined in Seven Days first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/30 21:25
Bitcoin Eyes a Million Dollar Future, and Pepeto Emerges as the Best Memecoin to Buy Now

The post Bitcoin Eyes a Million Dollar Future, and Pepeto Emerges as the Best Memecoin to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How high can Bitcoin really go in this cycle? The world's largest coin is already trading above six figures, and major analysts are projecting 2025 targets between 180K and 250K, with some stretching calls to 500K or even one million. Spot ETFs, retirement access, corporate treasury buys, and the supply shock from halving all keep demand strong.  Yet history shows that when Bitcoin climbs this high, investors rotate profits into new memecoins that can multiply faster. Right now, one project has caught the eye of whales, and this article explains why Pepeto(PEPETO) is viewed as one of the best crypto investments to buy today. Bitcoin 2025: Can It Reach $145K, $250K, or Even $1M? The case for Bitcoin hitting between $145,000 and $1,000,000 in 2025 is not built on hope, but on real data. Spot ETFs and retirement accounts are already pulling in billions, while corporations continue to lock up coins in their reserves. Supply is lower after the halving, so every dollar invested lifts the price higher.  Regulators are easing their stance with stablecoin frameworks and SEC programs that reduce fear for larger institutions. The macro backdrop of falling rates and stronger liquidity adds fuel. At the same time, BTCFi products are turning Bitcoin into a usable system beyond store of value. Previous cycles also confirm that late 2025 could host the peak.  This is why estimated ranges sit at $180,000 to $250,000, while more optimistic cases project $500,000 or even one million. What happens after that? Money starts looking for new places to grow. Why Profits Move From Bitcoin Into Altcoins Once Bitcoin moves higher, profits are unlocked and traders start to chase larger percentage gains.  The first capital shift is usually into large altcoins, and then into plays where price action can multiply in days.  That is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:23
Radiohead Returns To The Hot 100 After A Decade And A Half Away

The post Radiohead Returns To The Hot 100 After A Decade And A Half Away appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Radiohead's "Let Down" debuts at No. 91 on the Hot 100, giving the band its first new hit on the tally since 2008's "Nude." Musician Thom Yorke, of group Radiohead, performs, Chicago, Illinois, August 3, 2001. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Radiohead ranks as one of the most influential bands in rock history, a title earned a long time ago. The group has regularly challenged conventions of what could be commercially successful and pushed alternative rock to new and exciting places throughout the years. It's been a long time since Radiohead produced new music, and even longer since the outfit scored a hit on the Hot 100 in America. The English outfit was never focused on radio play or chart wins, but this week the group earns an unexpected new smash in the United States with a decades-old cut. "Let Down" Reaches the Hot 100 Radiohead's "Let Down" debuts on this week's Hot 100, which ranks the most consumed songs in America. The tune lands at No. 91 and easily stands out as the band's lowest-peaking hit — though it could continue to rise in the coming month or so, as it's just getting started on the tally. Radiohead's First New Hot 100 Hit in 17 Years "Let Down" earns Radiohead its first new appearance on the Hot 100 in 17 years. The group last debuted in April 2008 with "Nude." That cut only spent a single turn on the tally, peaking at No. 37. Radiohead Debuted on the Hot 100 More Than 30 Years Ago Throughout the more than 30 years that Radiohead has been landing on the Hot 100, the band has only accrued four appearances. "Creep" brought the Grammy-winning troupe to the chart for the first time when it launched in June 1993. Later that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:20
Cred execs receive prison term after $140 million collapse

The post Cred execs receive prison term after $140 million collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two former executives from defunct crypto lender Cred LLC have been sentenced to a combined 88 months in federal prison for their roles in a wire fraud conspiracy. Summary Cred's ex-CEO and CFO get 88 months for defrauding 6,000+ customers of $140m Executives misled clients after COVID-19 crash exposed Cred's risky strategy Cred's bankruptcy left over $1b in losses by today's crypto valuations The conspiracy left over 6,000 customers with more than $140 million in losses. Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup sentenced co-founder and former CEO Daniel Schatt to 52 months behind bars. Former CFO Joseph Podulka received a 36-month term. Cred executives pleaded guilty in May Both defendants pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud conspiracy charges stemming from their deceptive business practices at the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency lending platform. The sentences cap a lengthy legal battle that began with Cred's November 2020 bankruptcy filing. Using current cryptocurrency valuations from August, the government estimates customer losses exceed $1 billion. This makes this one of the costliest crypto lending failures to date. Cred operated as a cryptocurrency financial services provider and offered dollar loans against crypto collateral and accepted customer deposits in exchange for promised yield payments. The company's business model relied heavily on partnerships with overseas entities that prosecutors say customers were largely unaware of. The fraud conspiracy took root in March 2020 when COVID-19 market turmoil triggered a Bitcoin price crash. This event exposed fatal flaws in Cred's risk management strategy and set the stage for the executives' subsequent deceptive conduct. COVID Crash Exposed Cred's Risky Business Model The March 2020 crypto market crash badly affected Cred's operations. Within days of Bitcoin's (BTC) price collapse, the company learned from its hedging partner that it was financially underwater and needed to liquidate all trading positions immediately. The hedging…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:19
PetroChina onderzoekt stablecoins voor energiebetalingen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   PetroChina bekijkt de inzet van stablecoins bij grensoverschrijdende energiehandel. Daarmee haakt het bedrijf in op China's bredere strategie om de yuan een sterkere internationale positie te geven en minder afhankelijk te worden van de Amerikaanse dollar. De nieuwe regelgeving in Hong Kong biedt precies de juiste omstandigheden om dit te verkennen. Sinds de invoering van strikte stablecoin-regels in Hong Kong onderzoekt PetroChina hoe yuan-gedekte stablecoins gebruikt kunnen worden voor internationale betalingen. Dat kan de manier waarop olie en gas wereldwijd verhandeld worden volledig veranderen en de yuan een stevigere plek geven in het financiële verkeer. PetroChina en de opkomst van stablecoins in energiehandel De keuze van PetroChina om stablecoins te onderzoeken wijst op een kantelpunt in de energiehandel. Transacties kunnen sneller en goedkoper verlopen dan via oude vertrouwde systemen zoals SWIFT. In Shenzhen draaien al pilots die laten zien dat betalingen binnen enkele seconden afgerond zijn, terwijl traditionele afwikkeling dagen kan kosten. Daarnaast beperkt het gebruik van stablecoins het verlies door wisselkoersen, een voordeel dat in grote energiedeals zwaar weegt. Stablecoins Are Moving Into the Global Mainstream PetroChina Tests Stablecoins PetroChina, one of China's biggest energy companies, is now studying how to use stablecoins for cross-border trade. This comes just after Hong Kong passed a new Stablecoin Law, giving companies a clear… pic.twitter.com/YDNmUST0Jp — 0xquιcκ ‍☠️ ️ (@0xquickk) August 30, 2025 Hong Kong's stablecoin wetgeving als startpunt Per 1 augustus 2025 heeft Hong Kong een nieuw kader voor stablecoins ingevoerd. Uitgevers moeten vanaf nu werken met volledige reserves, een stevig startkapitaal en strikte naleving van anti-witwasregels. Dat maakt de stad aantrekkelijk voor partijen als PetroChina die willen experimenteren met digitale valuta in de internationale handel. Licentieaanvragen zijn sinds de zomer geopend, waardoor bedrijven de kans hebben om hun projecten onder officieel toezicht te starten. Presale crypto?Stap als eerste in een nieuw presale project dat misschien wel 100x gaat! De presale crypto vinden die 100x gaat is natuurlijk wat elke crypto trader wil. Nu Powell bekend heeft gemaakt dat de rentes mogelijk omlaag gaan, is het de uitgelezen kans om ook de presale markt in de gaten te houden. Deze surfen namelijk mee op het succes van grote crypto, maar zorgen voor grotere winsten… Continue reading PetroChina onderzoekt stablecoins voor energiebetalingen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Yuan internationalisering en geopolitieke impact Het gebruik van stablecoins past naadloos in de Chinese ambitie om de yuan internationaal meer gewicht te geven. Door yuan-backed stablecoins in te zetten kan PetroChina de dominantie van de Amerikaanse dollar in de energiehandel verminderen. Daarmee gaat het niet alleen om financiële voordelen, maar ook om geopolitieke verschuivingen. Een sterkere yuan geeft landen de mogelijkheid om buiten de dollar om te handelen, wat de machtsverhoudingen in de wereldhandel kan veranderen. PetroChina en stablecoins: tussen innovatie en risico Het onderzoek van PetroChina staat nog aan het begin, maar de potentie is duidelijk. Snellere betalingen, lagere transactiekosten en minder afhankelijkheid van de dollar maken het een
Coinstats2025/08/30 21:16
Strategy Investors Pull Back Class Action Over Bitcoin Accounting Revision

The post Strategy Investors Pull Back Class Action Over Bitcoin Accounting Revision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Investors Pull Back Class Action Over Bitcoin Accounting Revision – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategy-investors-pull-action-bitcoin-accounting/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:15
Bitcoin Whale Offloads $3B BTC to Accumulate Ethereum in Bold Swap Strategy

This Bitcoin OG has reportedly shifted $3B from Bitcoin $BTC to Ethereum $ETH, sparking significant speculation across the crypto community.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 21:15
