A Q&A With Austin Federa on DoubleZero

The post A Q&A With Austin Federa on DoubleZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As blockchain ecosystems mature, the speed and efficiency of the infrastructure for nodes have become more than just technical considerations —they’re strategic imperatives. Leading the charge in this space is Austin Federa, former Head of Strategy at the Solana Foundation, who is gearing up to launch DoubleZero, a protocol designed to redefine how blockchains communicate and scale. In a wide-ranging conversation with CoinDesk, Federa delved into the motivations behind DoubleZero, the challenges it addresses and that may come out of it, and why its vision for a high-performance networking layer could be the foundation for the next generation of decentralized systems. DoubleZero was first announced in December 2024 as a blockchain layer aimed to be faster than the internet and therefore crucial for crypto trades. Since then nearly 12.57% of SOL staked is operating on the DoubleZero testnet. The mainnet launch is expected to happen sometime in September. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. CoinDesk: Explain how DoubleZero works to someone who is new to crypto. Austin Federa: I think one of the easiest ways to explain what we’re building is we’re building crypto’s version of Flash Boys. That really was this transformational moment where people kind of realized that your edge in execution on a centralized trading venue, was no longer your actual trade logic or the speed of the computer that you have hooked up to the market, it is how quickly you can get data between different points where market events occur. That was kind of a really big change in the industry, because transit time was not [previously] considered to be terribly important. You can go back and watch Formula 1 races from the 80s, they’re just taking a cigarette break during a pit stop, and then someone realized “oh man, we’re actually…