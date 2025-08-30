בורסת MEXC
Hong Kong Boosts Global Digital Asset Ambition with New Policies
The post Hong Kong Boosts Global Digital Asset Ambition with New Policies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong intensifies digital asset ambitions, prioritizing innovation and compliance. Integration of capital markets with digital assets is planned. Focus on reshaping industries like IoT and energy. Hong Kong is advancing its plan to become an international digital asset hub, as stated by Legislative Council member Ng Kit-chung on August 30 through social media platforms. This initiative aims to integrate capital markets with digital assets, potentially transforming various traditional sectors through Web3 applications, driving market growth and innovation worldwide. Hong Kong’s Strategic Move Toward Digital Asset Leadership Hong Kong’s shift aims to integrate the capital markets with the digital asset sector, potentially transforming industries like the Internet of Things (IoT) and energy. The expected new market momentum could reshape traditional sectors through Web3 applications. The announcement drew widespread interest across the digital asset community. Ng highlighted that many international exhibitors at Cyberport are working on projects that tie Web3 to real-world applications, which could introduce new market opportunities. Ng Kit-chung, Legislative Council Member, Chairman of the Web3 and Virtual Asset Development Task Force, stated, “Hong Kong is actively building an international digital asset center, prioritizing both innovation and compliance for businesses. The integration of the capital market and the digital asset industry will bring new momentum to the market.” Historical Achievements and Future Prospects for Digital Integration Did you know? Hong Kong pioneered Asia’s first digital asset futures ETFs in 2022, driving significant local trading volume increases. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,356.83, with a market cap of $525.90 billion and a trading volume of $37.62 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. It has seen a recent 0.25% drop over the last 24 hours, yet a more notable 78.07% increase over 60 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:38 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:43
Luxxfolio Backs Litecoin With $73M Bet – Can LTC Hit $1,000 Next?
The post Luxxfolio Backs Litecoin With $73M Bet – Can LTC Hit $1,000 Next? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Litecoin (LTC), often seen as Bitcoin’s younger sibling, is quietly moving into the spotlight again. While much of the crypto conversation this year has revolved around Bitcoin and Ethereum, new developments suggest Litecoin might be preparing for a breakout. As Luxxfolio, a Canadian company filed to raise up to CAD$100 million ($73 Million) to support …
CoinPedia
2025/08/30 21:40
A Q&A With Austin Federa on DoubleZero
The post A Q&A With Austin Federa on DoubleZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As blockchain ecosystems mature, the speed and efficiency of the infrastructure for nodes have become more than just technical considerations —they’re strategic imperatives. Leading the charge in this space is Austin Federa, former Head of Strategy at the Solana Foundation, who is gearing up to launch DoubleZero, a protocol designed to redefine how blockchains communicate and scale. In a wide-ranging conversation with CoinDesk, Federa delved into the motivations behind DoubleZero, the challenges it addresses and that may come out of it, and why its vision for a high-performance networking layer could be the foundation for the next generation of decentralized systems. DoubleZero was first announced in December 2024 as a blockchain layer aimed to be faster than the internet and therefore crucial for crypto trades. Since then nearly 12.57% of SOL staked is operating on the DoubleZero testnet. The mainnet launch is expected to happen sometime in September. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. CoinDesk: Explain how DoubleZero works to someone who is new to crypto. Austin Federa: I think one of the easiest ways to explain what we’re building is we’re building crypto’s version of Flash Boys. That really was this transformational moment where people kind of realized that your edge in execution on a centralized trading venue, was no longer your actual trade logic or the speed of the computer that you have hooked up to the market, it is how quickly you can get data between different points where market events occur. That was kind of a really big change in the industry, because transit time was not [previously] considered to be terribly important. You can go back and watch Formula 1 races from the 80s, they’re just taking a cigarette break during a pit stop, and then someone realized “oh man, we’re actually…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:39
Ethereum Whale Wallet Upticks Surge — One New Presale Altcoin Follows the Trend
As the cryptocurrency market navigates the prevailing volatility, Ethereum whales have sparked excitement in the cryptocurrency market. While market sentiment […] The post Ethereum Whale Wallet Upticks Surge — One New Presale Altcoin Follows the Trend appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/30 21:37
XRP Derivatives Volume Jumps 30%, What Next?
The post XRP Derivatives Volume Jumps 30%, What Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 30, the XRP derivatives data from Coinglass showed strong activity in the market. Trading volume surged 30.36% to $9.00 billion, while open interest rose 3.03% to $7.99 billion, indicating growing participation. Source: Coinglass On the options side, the volume dipped 1.54% to $3.74K, but options open interest climbed 20.56% to $1.24 million, suggesting increased longer-term positioning despite lighter near-term trading. XRP price in trouble XRP is showing signs of trouble as technical indicators point to growing instability in the market. Data from the three-hour chart reveals significant dilation in XRP’s Bollinger Bands, a signal of intense volatility. Prices have already tested the lower band at $2.85, suggesting mounting downside pressure. You Might Also Like The recent decline was triggered after the token slipped below the $3 level, prompting traders to exit positions and adding to selling momentum. This drop has fueled uncertainty among investors, who appear to be adopting a more cautious stance in the broader market environment. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has weighed in on the situation, describing XRP’s current price action as “very negative.” I post what I see. I assume strong opinions — always weakly held. I am wrong as often as I am right. If you are offended by my charts, then that is your problemThe chart of XRP is potentially very negative pic.twitter.com/r7PjhCSK1A — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 29, 2025 His analysis highlights the formation of a descending triangle pattern on the charts, typically viewed as a bearish signal that could precede further declines if support levels fail to hold. Source: https://u.today/xrp-derivatives-volume-jumps-30-what-next
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:36
Wu Jiezhuang: Hong Kong will build an international digital asset center, and the combination of capital markets and digital assets will bring new momentum
PANews reported on August 30th that Hong Kong Legislative Council member Ng Kit-chung posted on the X platform, stating that Hong Kong is actively building an international digital asset center, prioritizing both innovation and compliance for businesses. He also expressed his belief that the integration of the capital market and the digital asset industry will bring new momentum to the market. DePIN, combining blockchain with the real economy, is expected to reshape traditional industries such as the Internet of Things, energy, and transportation, and is a key area for Web3 application. Many international exhibitors at Cyberport are developing projects and technologies that integrate Web3 with real-world applications, which is sure to create new blue ocean markets.
PANews
2025/08/30 21:34
Japan’s SEC Announces Major Reforms for the Country’s Cryptocurrency Sector
The post Japan’s SEC Announces Major Reforms for the Country’s Cryptocurrency Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) announced a comprehensive restructuring of its regulatory structure by announcing its 2026 budget and organizational plan. These changes include the restructuring of the General Policy Office, the establishment of the Asset Management and Insurance Supervision Office, and special units for crypto assets and cashless payments. These new units include the Crypto Assets and Innovation Office and the Fund Settlement Monitoring Office. In the crypto asset sector, the existing “Crypto Asset and Innovation Advisory Office,” “Fund Settlement Monitoring Office,” and “Settlement and Digital Finance Group Monitoring Office” will be merged to create a new department responsible for regular market monitoring, fulfilling disclosure obligations in sales processes, implementing adaptive regulations, and managing systemic risks. Among the tax reform proposals announced on the same day was the exploration of implementing a separate taxation system for cryptocurrency transactions. These steps demonstrate that the FSA aims to bring its investor protection system, both institutionally and organizationally, to a level comparable to the stock market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japans-sec-announces-major-reforms-for-the-countrys-cryptocurrency-sector/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:33
Half A Dozen Taylor Swift Albums Become Vinyl Bestsellers Again
The post Half A Dozen Taylor Swift Albums Become Vinyl Bestsellers Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift fills eight spaces on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, with six projects returning and two others climbing thanks to The Life of a Showgirl hype. TORONTO, ONTARIO – NOVEMBER 14: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift proved herself to be the queen of vinyl a long time ago, and she regularly showcases her ability to sell huge quantities of the once-dead format. At the moment, Swift invades Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart with multiple comebacks and occupies more real estate than any other musician. Sales of every title in Swift’s catalog are spiking thanks to her The Life of a Showgirl album reveal. Billboard’s Vinyl Albums tally features 50 spaces, and at the moment, Swift fills eight of them. Half a dozen of those projects return to the list, while the others that could be found there last week improve their standing significantly. Six Taylor Swift Albums Return Six different classics from Swift find their way back to the Vinyl Albums chart. That roundup includes Midnights (No. 27), The Tortured Poets Department (No. 28), Lover (No. 33), and Evermore (No. 41). A pair of re-recorded efforts — 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) — also rebound at Nos. 42 and 46, respectively. Reputation and Folklore Soar Reputation and Folklore, Swift’s two titles that don’t need a bounce back, surge from where they sat last frame. Reputation grows from No. 30 to No. 18, while Folklore improves from No. 47 to No. 20. Taylor Swift’s Lucky 13 No. 1s All…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:32
FY Energy Stands Out As Secure, Compliant And High-Yield
The post FY Energy Stands Out As Secure, Compliant And High-Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the year 2025 progresses, the cryptocurrency market keeps on growing. As a result, both experienced investors and beginners who seek passive income are attracted to the market. Regular mining is getting more and more complicated and expensive. Besides, the production of high-performance hardware, constant upgrading, and large energy consumption are necessary. Meanwhile, cloud mining just wipes off those hurdles, thus enabling access to far-flung data centers and thus allowing those who wish to self-rent mining power to get mining daily profits without effort. Among the essential things is to select a platform that is both legally compliant and technologically advanced. Users of platforms that do not meet such standards may not only face financial risks but also unreliable payouts. FY Energy is like a beacon of light in this case, setting standards of safety, conformity, and great yields, which is why it is the first pick of cloud mining in 2025. You can discover FY Energy and start mining at once at FY Energy. 1.FY Energy: Clean, Lawful, and is a High-Yield Cloud Mine Platform Overview: FY Energy is a cloud mining provider of the highest grade. It operates on the basis of a U.S. FinCEN MSB license and follows secure protocols of the highest standard. The company’s infrastructure is powered by energy that is safe for the environment and uses the energy allocation of the mining power in the most efficient way to return the maximum to customers. Benefits: Environmentally Friendly Mining: Usage of Green energy not only reduces the emission of carbon but also the performance of the mining. Great Returns: The latest technology in cloud mining raises the productivity of the miners and their daily earnings are made. Protection and Conformity: Secure fund management is ensured by cold wallet storage, McAfee® SECURE certification, and Cloudflare® network…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 21:30
Supreme Court opened crypto wallets to surveillance; privacy must go onchain
Crypto transactions are vulnerable to warrant-free surveillance, making privacy-enhancing tools essential for blockchain’s future. Opinion by: Vikrant Sharma, CEO of Cake LabsWhen the United States Supreme Court refused to hear Harper v. Faulkender on June 30, 2025, the court essentially endorsed the Internal Revenue Service’s sweeping “John Doe” summonses for cryptocurrency records.By letting a lower court ruling stand, the court confirmed that the century-old third-party doctrine stands for public ledgers just as it does for bank statements. Under the third-party doctrine, information voluntarily shared with another party, like a bank or blockchain, is no longer protected by the Fourth Amendment. When data leaves a person’s direct control, constitutional privacy protections vanish.Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/30 21:30
