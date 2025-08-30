Tech Support Scams Dramatically Increasing

FILE – The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Tech support scams in which consumers are tricked by scammers into believing there is a problem with their computers that require the expensive services of scammers posing as customer support employees for the major tech companies constitute a major problem. According to the FBI Losses attributable to tech support scams in 2024 were a whopping $1.464 billion which is $500 million more than 2023 losses and an 87% increase from 2022. While we often think that it is aging baby boomers who are most susceptible to tech support scams, a report by Microsoft about tech support scams found that Millennials and Gen Z were victimized more by these scams than any other demographic group. The most common tech support scams start with pop-ups on your computer that provide phony notices of security problems. The pop-ups generally contain a telephone number for you to call to fix the problem. Often when this scam starts with a pop-up on your computer, your computer screen freezes. The pop-up warns you that you should not shut down or restart your computer because, they tell you, it would cause serious damage to your computer Neither Apple nor Microsoft nor any of the other tech companies ever provide pop-up notices of security problems that contain telephone numbers for you to call to fix the problem. If your screen becomes frozen, all you need to do is just turn off your computer and restart it. Whenever you get a pop-up, email, or text message that appears to tell you that you have a security problem with your computer, you should never click on any links…