2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Kaspa Smart Contracts Delay Sparks Panic: Is It Time to Sell KAS?

Kaspa Smart Contracts Delay Sparks Panic: Is It Time to Sell KAS?

Delays in crypto often trigger fear. When Kaspa confirmed that its smart contracts would not launch as scheduled, some holders might immediately wondered if it was time to sell. After all, KAS price has already faced pressure this month, trading around $0.08 and slipping nearly 9% in the last 30 days.  So does this setback
Kaspa
KAS$0.083338-2.18%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006339+1.22%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01695-7.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto’s Most Watched Presales: BlockDAG’s $387M Blitz Leaves MAGACOIN & BlockchainFX Behind

Crypto’s Most Watched Presales: BlockDAG’s $387M Blitz Leaves MAGACOIN & BlockchainFX Behind

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-hits-387m-milestone-while-magacoin-blockchainfx-build-buzz/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.78%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010761-1.91%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/30 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Dominates SpacePay, Subbd and Snorter with $387M Presale

Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Dominates SpacePay, Subbd and Snorter with $387M Presale

Discover why BlockDAG’s $387M presale and 2,900% ROI make it the Best Presale Crypto 2025. Compare it with SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter before it’s too late.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782--%
לַחֲלוֹק
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
Tech Support Scams Dramatically Increasing

Tech Support Scams Dramatically Increasing

The post Tech Support Scams Dramatically Increasing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Tech support scams in which consumers are tricked by scammers into believing there is a problem with their computers that require the expensive services of scammers posing as customer support employees for the major tech companies constitute a major problem. According to the FBI Losses attributable to tech support scams in 2024 were a whopping $1.464 billion which is $500 million more than 2023 losses and an 87% increase from 2022. While we often think that it is aging baby boomers who are most susceptible to tech support scams, a report by Microsoft about tech support scams found that Millennials and Gen Z were victimized more by these scams than any other demographic group. The most common tech support scams start with pop-ups on your computer that provide phony notices of security problems. The pop-ups generally contain a telephone number for you to call to fix the problem. Often when this scam starts with a pop-up on your computer, your computer screen freezes. The pop-up warns you that you should not shut down or restart your computer because, they tell you, it would cause serious damage to your computer Neither Apple nor Microsoft nor any of the other tech companies ever provide pop-up notices of security problems that contain telephone numbers for you to call to fix the problem. If your screen becomes frozen, all you need to do is just turn off your computer and restart it. Whenever you get a pop-up, email, or text message that appears to tell you that you have a security problem with your computer, you should never click on any links…
Humanity
H$0.02699-10.89%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-0.96%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:59
לַחֲלוֹק
Reddit sunsets Collectible Avatar Creator Program and shifts royalties to artists

Reddit sunsets Collectible Avatar Creator Program and shifts royalties to artists

The post Reddit sunsets Collectible Avatar Creator Program and shifts royalties to artists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Reddit is closing its Collectible Avatar Creator Program and phasing out its in-app Vault. Creators will receive all secondary sale fees, and users must export wallets by January 1, 2026. Reddit is sunsetting its Collectible Avatar Creator Program, a platform that lets independent artists design and sell limited-edition avatars based on Reddit’s mascot, Snoo, according to an announcement on r/CollectibleAvatars. The team has stopped onboarding new creators and plans to close the Avatar Shop on November 11. Remaining creator submissions will be processed until the end of September. Built on the Polygon blockchain, Reddit’s “digital collectibles” function as NFTs, giving owners proof of ownership, customization options, and resale rights. Collectible avatars could be used as Reddit profile pictures with a signature blue hex ring, customized with accessories, and traded on marketplaces like OpenSea via Reddit’s Vault wallet. The social media platform will continue to support the existing Collectible Avatars for user self-expression, but plans to remove the Collection Display on profiles and on-platform NFT transfers. Reddit is also retiring its in-app Vault feature. Users will have until January 1, 2026, to export their blockchain wallets by copying their 12-word recovery phrase from the Vault settings. On the revenue model, Reddit will update contracts within three weeks to direct all secondary sale fees to creators, eliminating the platform’s share of royalties. Currently, artists earn 80% of primary sales and 50% of resale royalties, while Reddit has rights to the Snoo template. “The Creator Program wasn’t just a feature, it was a full-blown movement that rocked Reddit, on the blockchain no less. You all built communities. You created art. Your art became memes,” Reddit stated. The platform will maintain off-platform transfers and sales through a simplified import process, allowing users to claim avatars on Reddit by using the “visit Reddit…
Threshold
T$0.01597-2.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.011218-4.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:58
לַחֲלוֹק
Making Bitcoin Holdings More Resistant to Quantum Attacks: The El Salvador Way

Making Bitcoin Holdings More Resistant to Quantum Attacks: The El Salvador Way

The post Making Bitcoin Holdings More Resistant to Quantum Attacks: The El Salvador Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. El Salvador has overhauled how it stores the nation’s bitcoin, saying the change both strengthens security today and prepares for technological risks that could emerge in the future. In an announcement on Friday, the Bitcoin Office said the country’s entire reserve has been moved out of a single wallet and spread across many new ones. Each wallet will hold no more than 500 BTC, a limit meant to reduce the potential damage if any one of them were ever compromised. Officials described the new setup as following established industry practices while also anticipating advances in quantum computing. Quantum machines, they noted, could one day break the cryptographic math that secures bitcoin, as well as everyday systems like banking, email and online communications. The concern arises when coins are spent. To move bitcoin, the digital signature protecting those funds must be revealed on the blockchain. Today, that’s safe, but in theory a future quantum computer could exploit the exposed information to calculate the private key and steal the coins before the transaction is confirmed. By shifting coins into many unused wallets, El Salvador reduces the chance that its reserve is left with too many exposed keys at once. Most of its holdings remain locked behind information that cannot currently be attacked, and capping the size of each wallet means even a breach would not put the entire reserve at risk. The government also admitted that its earlier setup — keeping everything in a single address for the sake of transparency — created unnecessary exposure. That address was used repeatedly, which meant its keys were visible on the blockchain almost continuously. In the new model, a public dashboard allows anyone to track the reserve across multiple wallets, preserving accountability without repeatedly reusing the same address. In plain terms, the shift is like…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206485-2.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,030.32+0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:57
לַחֲלוֹק
Chevelle’s First Big Hit Debuts On A Billboard Chart Decades After Its Release

Chevelle’s First Big Hit Debuts On A Billboard Chart Decades After Its Release

The post Chevelle’s First Big Hit Debuts On A Billboard Chart Decades After Its Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chevelle’s “The Red” debuts at No. 25 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, marking the band’s first-ever appearance on the chart. LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 16: Musical Group Chevelle attends the 31st Annual American Music Awards held on November 16, 2003 at The Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Getty Images Hard rock band Chevelle scored a breakout hit more than two decades ago with “The Red.” The tune introduced the group to the rock world and helped the outfit become one of the most exciting new names in that field. More than 20 years later, “The Red” remains a standard in Chevelle’s discography and a fan favorite. As the group’s latest album Bright as Blasphemy debuts across several Billboard charts, “The Red” also manages an incredible, long-overdue launch. Chevelle’s “The Red” Debuts Chevelle launches “The Red” on this week’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The tune comes in last place at No. 25, and it appears on the tally for the very first time. Amazingly, despite ranking as powerhouses in the rock space for more than two decades, Chevelle had never before landed one of the most-streamed tunes in the hard rock genre in America until now. “The Red” earns the group its first-ever placement on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. Chevelle’s “Rabbit Hole” Continues Chevelle has two singles going on different tallies in the U.S. at the moment. As “The Red” debuts as a streaming win, “Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)” reenters the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at No. 24. That tune, taken from Bright as Blasphemy, falls 20 spaces on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list at the same time. Both cuts have reached No. 16 on their respective tallies. “Rabbit Hole” has now spent 20 frames on the radio list…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4501-0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09799-2.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:56
לַחֲלוֹק
Three Major XRP Ledger Upgrades Go Live: Details

Three Major XRP Ledger Upgrades Go Live: Details

The post Three Major XRP Ledger Upgrades Go Live: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three new amendments have been activated on the XRPL mainnet after a successful 14 day countdown timer in which they held 80% majority support. In a tweet, XRP Ledger blockchain explorer XRPscan outlines these three amendments that have now been enabled on the XRP Ledger mainnet, including amendments fixAMMv1_3, fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 and fixPayChanCancelAfter. With their activation, all rippled nodes running v2.4.0 and below risk being amendment blocked. What’s new? FixAMMv1_3 adds several fixes to Automated Market Maker code, specifically adding several invariant checks to ensure that AMMs function as designed. It also adds rounding to AMM deposits and withdraws to ensure that the AMM’s balance meets the invariant. On the other hand, fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 fixes a bug where NFT transfer fees could bypass certain limitations on receiving tokens by preventing an NFT issuer from receiving fungible tokens as transfer fees if the issuer uses authorized trust lines and the NFT issuer’s trust line is not authorized. It also prevents an NFT issuer from receiving fungible tokens as transfer fees on a deep-frozen trust line. Without this amendment, NFT transfer fees could be paid to an NFT issuer, circumventing these restrictions. You Might Also Like FixPayChanCancelAfter amendment prevents new payment channels from being created with a “CancelAfter time” that is before the current ledger. Without this amendment, transactions can create a payment channel whose “CancelAfter time” is in the past. This payment channel is automatically removed as expired by the next transaction. Yesterday, RippleX software engineer Mayukha Vadari hinted at a new spec drop that lays out the life cycle of an XRP Ledger Standards (XLS) process, clarifying categories of standards and establishing editorial responsibilities. This proposal is inspired by Ethereum’s EIP-1 and adapts established standards processes to meet the unique needs of the XRPL ecosystem. Source: https://u.today/three-major-xrp-ledger-upgrades-go-live-details
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006184+18.60%
ELIS
XLS$0.0016-11.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:54
לַחֲלוֹק
Michael Saylor Unveils AI-Powered Bitcoin Space Station “Station B”

Michael Saylor Unveils AI-Powered Bitcoin Space Station “Station B”

The post Michael Saylor Unveils AI-Powered Bitcoin Space Station “Station B” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Michael Saylor Unveils AI-Powered Bitcoin Space Station “Station B” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Co-founder of Strategy, Michael Saylor, has been one of the chief advocates of Bitcoin. But this time, he has exceeded all expectations to promote BTC in his latest X post and presented a demo version of his Bitcoin space station with the help of AI.  Saylor Presents Bitcoin Space Station  In his recent post on X, Saylor presented an AI-generated video that showcases “Station B,” a space station where B represents Bitcoin. An AI version of him can be seen acting as the guide to show how the Bitcoin network offers low-cost, seamless financial transactions, new products, and financial empowerment in the space station. Saylor took innovation to the next level and created a lounge, a Bitcoin ATM, a control center, a diner, and a private suite on the space station.  He said in the video, “Welcome to Station B. Humanity’s first bitcoin-powered orbital station. Where innovation, financial sovereignty, and the frontier of space converge.” Saylor also praised the developer of Bitcoin and said all this innovation is “crafted to remind you that Satoshi can refresh the mind, as well as the balance sheet.” “At station B, Bitcoin is the energy that powers the future. Welcome aboard,” he added.  Why Saylor Created Station B? Saylor created Station B to survive the collapse of fiat currency. In his video, he suggests that the future of revolutionary technology is to incorporate Bitcoin into daily lives as an alternative to fiat. But the question remains: Is the US dollar poised to collapse? The collapse of fiat currency is only theoretically possible when the government relies on public trust and regulation rather than backing by a physical asset. But the US dollar is the dominant global reserve…
B
B$0.67629-6.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,030.32+0.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006184+18.60%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:48
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin Whale That Sold 24K BTC Last Week Moves Another 25K

Bitcoin Whale That Sold 24K BTC Last Week Moves Another 25K

The post Bitcoin Whale That Sold 24K BTC Last Week Moves Another 25K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Bitcoin whale that dumped 24,000 BTC and sparked last weekend’s dump is back The whale just moved another 25,000 BTC, sparking debate over possible market manipulation intentions Bitcoin price may experience near-term volatility, but the bigger picture shows a change of ownership of Bitcoin The Bitcoin whale that sent the market tumbling last weekend by offloading 24,000 BTC has come up for air again, moving another 25,000 BTC. These massive market-moving splashes raise questions about the intentions of the whale and the broader dynamics of Bitcoin ownership. Bitcoin Whale Sparks Concern With 24,000 BTC Sale Last weekend, a long-dormant Bitcoin wallet untouched for over five years suddenly transferred and sold 24,000 BTC (about $2.7 billion), causing a swift $4,000 Bitcoin price drop and triggering liquidation cascades across derivatives markets. The sell-off by the Bitcoin whale dragged BTC’s price down to around $110,500, with sharp volatility and more than $550 million in leveraged positions wiped out in minutes. Despite the sale, the whale’s wallet still held a mindbending 152,874 BTC, worth more than $17 billion. The whale funneled most of the BTC to trading platforms like Hyperunite, showing its intent to liquidate, and reminding industry participants of the dangers of concentrated Bitcoin ownership. Blockchain analyst Willy Woo pointed out that the reason Bitcoin is moving up “so slowly this cycle” is because the BTC supply is concentrated around OG whales whose holdings peaked in 2011. He says: Bitcoin Supply Distribution | Source: Glassnode BTC Whale Intentions – Market Manipulation? The motives behind the Bitcoin whale remain a subject of debate. While some Bitcoin community members applauded the sale, thanking the whale for holding so long and saying it was time to “enjoy all this wealth,” others held a more cynical view. Moving 25,000 BTC over a weekend on…
NEAR
NEAR$2.354-2.80%
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.0666-3.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206485-2.95%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 21:47
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details