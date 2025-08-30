בורסת MEXC
/
חדשות קריפטו
/
2025-09-02 Tuesday
חדשות קריפטו
התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
New BTC Whale Grabs $163.5 Million Bitcoin Through Crypto Legend's Broker
Recent analytics report reveals that new Bitcoin whale has emerged with almost $200 million worth of BTC
BTC
$109,030.32
+0.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:09
לַחֲלוֹק
The Era of Explosive Crypto Gains May Be Over
The post The Era of Explosive Crypto Gains May Be Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins For years, the crypto market thrived on stories of overnight millionaires. Early adopters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens saw their modest investments grow into fortunes as prices surged by hundreds or even thousands of times. But according to analyst Joao Wedson, that era may be fading into history. In a recent commentary, Wedson argued that the returns on household-name cryptocurrencies have been shrinking with every market cycle. While Bitcoin once rewarded its holders with extraordinary growth, its more recent rallies have been far more restrained. The same, he says, applies to Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Today, the chance of multiplying capital several dozen times over is far slimmer than in the industry’s early days. Smaller Profits From Big Names Wedson suggests that the return profiles of the largest tokens have matured to the point where they now behave more like traditional assets. “These projects still have room to grow, but not like before,” he explained. Where investors in 2017 or 2021 might have seen 50x or even 100x profits, the upside in today’s cycle may look more like 2x to 6x. For newcomers, that means the dream of turning pocket change into generational wealth through mainstream coins is becoming increasingly unrealistic. Early-Stage Tokens Still Hold Promise That doesn’t mean opportunity is gone — it has simply shifted. Wedson believes the potential for massive gains lies in discovering early-stage projects before they achieve wider adoption. Buying into new networks, tokens, or ecosystems at launch carries the same kind of asymmetric risk and reward that Bitcoin offered in its infancy. However, he was quick to note that this path is extremely dangerous: “The majority of new tokens won’t succeed. For every one that takes off, dozens will fail entirely.” Dangers of Leverage and Liquidity Drains The analyst also…
T
$0.01597
-2.08%
CHANGE
$0.00206485
-2.95%
MORE
$0.09799
-2.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:08
לַחֲלוֹק
Quantum Threat: El Salvador to Split Bitcoin Holdings For Safety
The post Quantum Threat: El Salvador to Split Bitcoin Holdings For Safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office has announced the redistribution of its BTC holdings. This comes as concerns of quantum computing take the stage in the industry. Quantum computing threats may not be full-blown in the foreseeable future. El Salvador has decided to redistribute its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to multiple addresses. To this end, it has announced that nearly $678 million worth of its BTC holdings will be going to different wallets. The Central American nation made this decision amid growing concerns about the potential threat posed by quantum computing to digital assets, especially Bitcoin. El Salvador Attempts to Outpace Quantum Computing Noteworthy, El Salvador holds 6,274 BTC in its reserve, and this large stash is worth $678 million based on the current market price. At the time of this writing, 1 unit of Bitcoin was worth approximately $108,655.94, corresponding with a 1.14% drop in value over the last 24 hours. According to a post on X by the country’s Bitcoin office, the Nayib Bukele-led country redistributed this 6,274 BTC reserve into 14 wallets, with each capped at 500 BTC. This is a significant shift from the previous scenario, where El Salvador held this entire holding in a single address. Having its Bitcoin in one place and not one of the best crypto wallets is considered a risk in itself. El Salvador is moving the funds from a single Bitcoin address into multiple new, unused addresses as part of a strategic initiative to enhance the security and long-term custody of the National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This action aligns with best practices in Bitcoin… — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) August 29, 2025 For context, the nation’s Bitcoin was predisposed to evolving cryptographic risks, particularly this season that the matter of quantum computing is trending. Officials of the nation strongly believe that…
BTC
$109,030.32
+0.06%
COM
$0.017334
-8.78%
EL
$0.004313
-2.11%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Grayscale Submits Polkadot and Cardano ETF Registration Forms to SEC
Grayscale Investments filed comprehensive S-1 registration forms with SEC for spot Polkadot and Cardano exchange-traded funds as Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF (GADA) and Grayscale Polkadot Trust ETF join crowded field of 92 pending crypto ETF applications currently awaiting regulatory review.
TRUST
$0.0006184
+18.60%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:07
לַחֲלוֹק
Hong Kong University Business School to Accept Bitcoin for Tuition and Donations
The University of Hong Kong’s business school is preparing to accept Bitcoin in tuition and donations. The faculty dean confirmed all technical details have been sorted. The move comes shortly after Hong Kong’s new Stablecoins Ordinance took effect. The University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) business school is preparing to accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies for tuition fees and donations. Professor Cai Hongbin, dean of the business and economics faculty, confirmed that “all the technical details have been sorted out.” This commentary signals that the Bitcoin move could be implemented soon. The initiative highlights Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a global hub for digital assets following the introduction of its Stablecoins Ordinance earlier this month. HKU on Risk: We Are Prepared to Manage Potential Losses Notably, Professor Cai acknowledged that accepting volatile assets such as Bitcoin carries risk but stressed that the faculty is prepared to manage potential losses. He described the move as a trial that would showcase the school’s willingness to embrace financial innovation and digital transformation. The schoo…The post Hong Kong University Business School to Accept Bitcoin for Tuition and Donations appeared first on Coin Edition.
CAI
$0.00158
-1.25%
MOVE
$0.1175
-4.15%
EFFECT
$0.006098
-0.45%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Bitcoin: End of the Lawsuit Against Strategy and Its Co-Founder Michael Saylor
Saylor, former software pope turned bitcoin apostle, escapes justice... for now. But his passion for BTC dangerously flirts with the limits of accounting reality. L’article Bitcoin: End of the Lawsuit Against Strategy and Its Co-Founder Michael Saylor est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
POPE
$0.000621
-9.34%
BTC
$109,030.32
+0.06%
JUSTICE
$0.00007016
-2.51%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Ether Price Watch: Ethereum Struggles to Regain Momentum Amid Bearish Pressure
The post Ether Price Watch: Ethereum Struggles to Regain Momentum Amid Bearish Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum traded between $4,341 and $4,357 on Saturday morning with a market cap of $524 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $30.02 billion. The intraday price ranged between $4,279 and $4,408, reflecting continued volatility within a narrow descending channel amid bearish pressure. Ethereum On the daily chart, ether continues to trace a downtrend after […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ether-price-watch-ethereum-struggles-to-regain-momentum-amid-bearish-pressure/
CAP
$0.07018
-0.12%
COM
$0.017334
-8.78%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:03
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin price slumps despite Elon Musk, DOGE treasury rumor
The post Dogecoin price slumps despite Elon Musk, DOGE treasury rumor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin slipped more than 2% to $0.21 in the last 24 hours, bucking the coin’s usual pattern of rallying on Elon Musk-related news. The drop comes as rumors swirl that Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, is spearheading a Dogecoin (DOGE) treasury project aimed at raising $200 million from public investors. According to Fortune, investors are receiving offers for a public vehicle that will invest in Dogecoin coins. Summary Dogecoin slips 2% to $0.21 despite news of a $200m treasury initiative Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro is set to chair the planned DOGE treasury House of Doge backs the venture as Dogecoin’s official corporate vehicle Dogecoin price slumps despite positive rumors Since its 2013 debut, Dogecoin’s price has often moved in step with Musk’s public comments. However, the market’s muted response to the proposed treasury vehicle—a project reportedly approved by the official Dogecoin organization, the House of Doge—suggests that traders may be prioritizing fundamentals over hype. Details about the structure and launch timeline remain scarce, even as analysts see potential for a renewed rally. Spiro’s Track Record Defending Musk in Crypto Cases Alex has successfully defended Musk against allegations of market manipulation. In August 2024, Spiro helped secure the dismissal of a 2022 lawsuit claiming Musk had manipulated Dogecoin markets through social media posts. Spiro, who also represents celebrities such as Jay-Z and Alec Baldwin, successfully argued that Musk’s comments constituted protected speech rather than market manipulation. Musk’s influence over Dogecoin pricing has been so pronounced that his social media activity has become a key factor in trading strategies. His 2021 Saturday Night Live appearance, where he called Dogecoin “a hustle,” caused immediate price volatility. Nevertheless, analyst Ali recently posted on X that “Dogecoin $DOGE is ready for a 30% move.” This suggests that technical momentum may be building despite current price…
ALEX
$0.00425
-0.93%
HYPE
$43.83
-2.20%
MORE
$0.09799
-2.99%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Shiba Inu Sees Sudden 10% Price Surge on Coinbase, What's Going On?
Surprising Shiba Inu trend shows up on one-day chart
SHIBA
$0.000000000558
-1.93%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:01
לַחֲלוֹק
Elon Musk’s lawyer to lead $200M Dogecoin treasury firm – Details
Could $200M in planned treasury inflows flip DOGE’s fortunes, or will weak spot demand prevail?
ELON
$0.0000000989
-2.84%
DOGE
$0.21172
-2.67%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:00
לַחֲלוֹק
חדשות פופולריות
יוֹתֵר
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details