Back To School Shopping Trends Hold Valuable Lessons For Retailers
Mother and daughter shopping school supplies in a store, child trying to decide which pencil to buy getty America parents headed into back-to-school shopping season knowing they would have to shop smarter, work harder, and seek help from all available AI agents to make their dollars stretch farther. Now, retailers are studying their spending for clues as to what's in store for the holiday season. As the back-to-school season enters its final weeks, retailers are seeing that consumers are extremely price-conscious, but also willing to spend and occasionally splurge. The National Retail Federation, in its back-to-school forecast released in July, predicted that while overall spending for both K-12 and college is expected to increase, average per-family spending will decline. Over $128 Billion In School, College Spending Expected The NRF is predicting, based on consumer surveys, that families with K-12 students will spend $39.4 billion this year, up from $38.8 billion in 2024. Average per family spending will be $858.07, down from $874.68 last year. Spending for college students is forecast to reach $88.8 billion, up from $86.6 billion last year. Families shopping for college are expected to spend an average of $1,325.85, down from $1,364.75 in 2024, according to the NRF. Kantar, a global marketing data and insights company that surveys shoppers every month about their spending plans, has seen that parents this year are shopping earlier to beat rising costs and avoid out-of-stocks, and prioritizing value. A growing number also are open to buying school supplies at thrift stores and secondhand retailers as a way to stretch their dollars. Parents Feel The Need To Shop Smarter This back-to-school season, "the way that we're seeing shoppers make choices across the board is really different," said Julie Smith, Vice President, Shopper Insights at Kantar. "It's not just about income. It's about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 22:11