2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Bill Morgan Says Bridge Currencies Like XRP Are Superior to Stablecoins

Bill Morgan Says Bridge Currencies Like XRP Are Superior to Stablecoins

The post Bill Morgan Says Bridge Currencies Like XRP Are Superior to Stablecoins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The debate over stablecoins versus bridge currencies is heating up. Industry experts are weighing in on how different crypto assets fit into cross-border payments, treasury management, and their effectiveness as an inflation hedge. Bill Morgan recently highlighted on X out that stablecoins like RLUSD and USDT come with several limitations when compared to a bridge …
Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

Is AI the Future of Ethereum? The Network's Developers Are Banking on It

A new proposal from Ethereum and Google developers seeks to make the blockchain the bedrock of the AI agent economy.
BlockDAG Leads the Charge as a Top Altcoin While ONDO, VET & ATOM Gain Ground

BlockDAG Leads the Charge as a Top Altcoin While ONDO, VET & ATOM Gain Ground

Ethereum’s latest surge to new highs has shifted attention toward the next top altcoin opportunities that could offer real longevity. Traders are increasingly seeking projects that deliver more than hype, focusing instead on adoption, utility, and scalable growth. While many coins fade before reaching maturity, a select few are demonstrating the momentum needed to stand out. BlockDAG, Ondo, VeChain, and Cosmos are among the names being closely tracked. Each brings unique strengths that position it as a top altcoin, making them the projects to watch as the market heads deeper into 2025. BlockDAG: Tech Strength and 30x ROI Potential BlockDAG is rapidly securing its place as a top altcoin, fueled by a record-breaking presale that has already raised $387 million and sold over 25.6 billion coins. Now priced at $0.03 in Batch 30, the project has drawn widespread attention for its distinctive DAG-PoW hybrid architecture. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph scalability with Proof-of-Work security, BlockDAG (BDAG) delivers both speed and resilience, processing more than 15,000 transactions per second while enabling instant payments and smart contracts on one efficient platform. Global expansion has also become a defining feature. Partnerships with Inter Milan in Europe and U.S. franchises such as the Seattle Orcas and Seawolves are boosting visibility beyond the crypto space, drawing millions of sports fans into the ecosystem. To further strengthen its position, BlockDAG has secured 20 upcoming exchange listings, ensuring liquidity from day one. Adoption metrics are equally impressive. The X1 mobile mining app now counts 3 million daily participants, creating one of the largest pre-launch user bases in the market. With a confirmed listing price of $0.05 and long-term forecasts reaching $1, and potentially $20 by 2027, BlockDAG is viewed as a top altcoin with rare growth potential. Its blend of scalability, partnerships, and adoption makes it a standout in 2025. Ondo: Bringing Treasuries On-Chain Ondo has gained traction as a top altcoin for its focus on real-world asset tokenization. By moving U.S. Treasuries, bonds, and yield-bearing products onto blockchain, Ondo gives access to returns once locked away for large institutions. The ONDO coin drives governance and liquidity while supporting community rewards. With improved regulations and institutions leaning toward blockchain-based finance, Ondo’s $0.9240 price and rising adoption make it a top altcoin candidate for those seeking both stability and upside. VeChain: Enterprise Adoption From Walmart to BMW VeChain has built credibility as a top altcoin by targeting enterprise supply chain solutions. Using blockchain and IoT allows products to be tracked from production to delivery with transparency, tackling counterfeiting and boosting efficiency. Its dual-coin model, VET for transactions and VTHO for smart contracts, keeps the system smooth. Backed by partners such as Walmart China and BMW, VeChain is being integrated into global industries. At $0.02586, its real-world utility and ESG relevance make it a top altcoin with solid staying power. Cosmos: Building Interoperability Across Chains Cosmos earns its place as a top altcoin by solving one of blockchain’s toughest challenges: interoperability. Its IBC protocol connects independent blockchains, allowing seamless transfer of data and assets across networks. ATOM, the native coin, powers staking, governance, and validator rewards, keeping the ecosystem secure. Developers benefit from the Cosmos SDK to build customizable chains, with over 50 active projects already using the framework. Trading at $4.56, Cosmos continues to strengthen its role as a top altcoin powering Web3 infrastructure. Final Take: Which Top Altcoin Leads? Ondo is reshaping finance with tokenized Treasuries, VeChain is revolutionizing supply chains with enterprise adoption, and Cosmos is building the foundation for multi-chain connectivity. Each brings strong fundamentals and long-term vision. But BlockDAG stands out as the top altcoin leading the charge. With $387 million raised, DAG-PoW technology, and millions already engaged, it’s set to deliver not just short-term traction but lasting growth. At $0.03 in Batch 30, ahead of its confirmed $0.05 listing, the opportunity for exponential ROI is still on the table. For those looking at 2025 and beyond, BlockDAG is being called the top altcoin to buy now. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Leads the Charge as a Top Altcoin While ONDO, VET & ATOM Gain Ground appeared first on 36Crypto.
Avalanche Maintains Its Range-Bound Move Above $23

Avalanche Maintains Its Range-Bound Move Above $23

The post Avalanche Maintains Its Range-Bound Move Above $23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 30, 2025 at 13:34 // Price The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is falling while it is in a sideways trend at the bottom of the chart. It is fluctuating both above and below the moving average line and between $20 and $27. Avalanche price long-term analysis: ranging Bearish momentum broke below the moving average lines, but was halted by the 50-day SMA. AVAX will fall to a low of $20 if the bearish momentum breaks above the 50-day SMA support. However, if the 50-day SMA support holds, the altcoin will continue to move between the moving average lines. The uptrend will start when the price crosses above the 21-day SMA. It is worth noting that the upward movement has always been halted by the $26 resistance level. AVAX is currently at $23.44. AVAX price indicators analysis The price bars are currently between the moving average lines after the recent decline. AVAX will turn around if either the 21-day SMA barrier or the 50-day SMA support is broken. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines, indicating that the market is now trending. Technical Indicators: Resistance Levels – $60 and $70 Support Levels – $30 and $20 What is the next move for AVAX? The price of AVAX has fallen below the moving average lines, as can be seen on the 4-hour chart. The price of the cryptocurrency is hovering between $23 and $25. The price movement is currently halted and hovering above the support level of $23. AVAX continues to trade in a range due to the doji candlesticks. Coinidol.com reported on August 23 that the price of Avalanche was recovered and is…
An Inside Look at the Settlement Between X-Mode and the FTC

An Inside Look at the Settlement Between X-Mode and the FTC

The location data broker X-Mode has agreed not to share sensitive location data as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which had accused the company of selling information that potentially revealed people’s visits to medical facilities, houses of worship, and businesses catering to LGTBQ+ communities.
Solana could retest ATH as SOL ETF pipeline shows ‘very good sign’

Solana could retest ATH as SOL ETF pipeline shows ‘very good sign’

On average, September has always been the second-worst month for SOL investor returns.
Solana vs XYZVerse (XYZ): Crypto Whales Choose 25,000% Gains in September Market Explosion!

Solana vs XYZVerse (XYZ): Crypto Whales Choose 25,000% Gains in September Market Explosion!

Major players are shifting focus as fresh opportunities emerge. Unusual market activity is sparking debate, especially with one project drawing attention away from established names. September is seeing bold moves and unexpected winners. What is pushing these shifts, and which tokens are catching the eye? The details reveal a race for massive gains that few
Why BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus and $387M Raise Outshine OKB’s Decline and HYPE’s Price Prediction

Why BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus and $387M Raise Outshine OKB’s Decline and HYPE’s Price Prediction

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-2049-bonus-leads-token2049-as-okb-and-hype-lag/
1000x Presale Crypto Coins: BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Leaves Maxi Doge, SUBBD & Bitcoin Hyper in the Dust

1000x Presale Crypto Coins: BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Leaves Maxi Doge, SUBBD & Bitcoin Hyper in the Dust

Discover the top 1000x presale crypto coins. Compare BlockDAG’s $387M presale with Maxi Doge, Subbd, and Bitcoin Hyper, and see why BDAG is the only real winner.
Chainlink price holds firm at $23 with a Target to New ATH

Chainlink price holds firm at $23 with a Target to New ATH

The post Chainlink price holds firm at $23 with a Target to New ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analysts predict a possible dip to $19.5-$18.2, offering a buying opportunity for investors. Analyst targets $21 as a key entry point for Chainlink’s potential surge. Chainlink shows resilience, with strong support levels and upside potential toward $47.46. Chainlink price holds firm at $23 as $19.5-$18.2 targets new ATH Chainlink (LINK) price remains steady at around $23 despite recent fluctuations. Analysts predict a possible dip before a potential rally to new all-time highs (ATH). With the price hovering around $23.4, market experts are keeping a close watch on this range, which could serve as an entry point for investors. Support Levels and Potential Price Pullback Crypto analyst Tareeq23 is watching the Chainlink price closely, with expectations that it may drop toward the $19.5 and $18.2 levels. These targets have been identified as key areas for potential buying opportunities. Tareeq23, working alongside market analyst @DietaFlex, emphasizes that Chainlink’s price could stabilize around this lower range before moving higher. Support Levels | Source: X A pullback to the established support levels near $19.4 and $18.7 could be a good time for investors to consider entering the market. These support levels may provide a solid foundation for price recovery. Chainlink Key Entry Point However, Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known analyst, has identified the $21 level as a key entry point for $LINK. His analysis shows that a pullback to the 20-week EMA at $21 could present an opportunity for investors to accumulate more tokens before a potential price surge.  Van de Poppe’s charts indicate that Chainlink has been holding consistent higher lows, pointing to a healthy uptrend. Van de Poppe’s view is aligned with the broader market sentiment. Potential Price Surge | Source: X He noted that if $LINK can maintain its support, a rise above $21 could trigger a further…
