2025-09-02 Tuesday

Bitcoin Faces Ongoing Correction as Analysts Eye $107K Support

The price behavior of Bitcoin is still under strain as the market is still in its correction mode, and traders are keenly observing the support levels around $107K.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/30 23:15
Trump firing Cook could damage Fed independence: Rebecca Patterson

The post Trump firing Cook could damage Fed independence: Rebecca Patterson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Trump’s efforts to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook could jeopardize the central bank’s independence, according to longtime investor Rebecca Patterson. “We shouldn’t ignore this at all. This is a big deal what’s going on,” the former Bridgewater Associates chief investment strategist told CNBC’s “Fast Money” this week. Patterson, now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, has spent more than two decades analyzing how politics and policy shape global markets. She cautions that politicizing the Fed could erode its legitimacy and have long-term economic consequences. Drawing from her economics research on countries that have lost institutional integrity, Patterson notes a familiar pattern: weaker stock market performances, higher inflation and long-term yields, depreciating currencies, and reduced foreign direct investment. Patterson warns the United States’ unique role as the world’s largest economy does not make it immune. She warns replacing Cook would likely be the Trump’s first move to stack the Fed with loyal policymakers who will push for lower rates. Patterson thinks markets may initially react positively to lower rates. However, she warns the longer-term effects could be damaging. “In the short-term, investors might reason that lower rates supporting growth are good for earnings,” she wrote in a special email to CNBC. “Over time, though, sustained higher inflation is going to hurt consumption which will get reflected in earnings expectations.” If Trump gains greater control over the Fed, she thinks it will steepen the yield curve, boost inflation expectations, weaken the dollar, and spark higher gold prices. The question in Patterson’s mind isn’t whether politicizing the Fed will have consequences — it’s when. “Our moment might not come as quickly or easily,” she said during the interview. “But looking at other countries who have gone down this road, [it] tells us where we’re headed if we’re not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:14
Unlocking The First Crucial Sign For BTC’s Recovery

The post Unlocking The First Crucial Sign For BTC’s Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Market Bottom: Unlocking The First Crucial Sign For BTC’s Recovery Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Market Bottom: Unlocking the First Crucial Sign for BTC’s Recovery Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-market-bottom-sign/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:13
Erik Bergman Loses $1.25 Million on Fake Crypto Insider Project

Since the advent of cryptocurrency and the introduction of memecoins, investors are always advised to do their due diligence before putting in any amount of money (both little and significant amounts) into cryptocurrency. However, as memecoin investing continues to grow and saturate in the crypto space, influential figures from sports, crypto, social media, and even […]
Tronweekly2025/08/30 23:11
Bitcoin Market Bottom: Unlocking the First Crucial Sign for BTC’s Recovery

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Market Bottom: Unlocking the First Crucial Sign for BTC’s Recovery The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a fresh perspective from renowned on-chain analyst Willy Woo. He recently highlighted a significant shift, suggesting we might be witnessing the initial stages of a Bitcoin market bottom. After weeks of declining activity, inflows into the Bitcoin network have turned positive on a daily basis. This observation offers a glimmer of hope for investors, indicating that the long-awaited reversal could finally be underway for BTC. What Does a Positive Inflow Mean for a Bitcoin Market Bottom? When Willy Woo speaks about inflows, he’s referring to the amount of Bitcoin moving onto exchanges or into various network addresses. Historically, declining inflows can signal a lack of buying interest or accumulation, often seen during bear markets. However, a consistent positive daily inflow suggests that more capital is entering the Bitcoin ecosystem than leaving it. This shift is crucial because it often precedes increased demand and potential price appreciation. For many analysts, this metric is a key indicator of market sentiment. It reflects real-time transactional behavior, providing a unique lens into investor psychology and the underlying health of the network. Identifying a Bitcoin market bottom often relies on such on-chain signals, which can offer a clearer picture than just price action alone. Willy Woo’s Expertise: Why His Insights into the Bitcoin Market Bottom Matter Willy Woo is a highly respected figure in the crypto community, known for his deep expertise in on-chain analysis. He pioneered many of the metrics now widely used to understand Bitcoin’s fundamental health and market cycles. His track record of accurate market calls gives significant weight to his observations. When he identifies a ‘first sign’ of a Bitcoin market bottom, it’s not merely speculation but an assessment rooted in robust data analysis. His methodology involves dissecting the blockchain itself, tracking the movement of coins, and understanding the behavior of various market participants. This approach provides a unique, fundamental view, often cutting through the noise of daily price fluctuations and emotional trading. Therefore, his current assessment offers a compelling reason for investors to pay close attention. Navigating the Potential Bitcoin Market Bottom: What Should Investors Consider? While Willy Woo’s insight is encouraging, it’s important to approach any potential Bitcoin market bottom with a balanced perspective. This positive inflow is a ‘first sign,’ not a definitive declaration of an immediate bull run. However, it does present opportunities and considerations for investors: Potential Accumulation Phase: Historically, market bottoms are excellent periods for long-term investors to accumulate assets at lower prices. Risk Management: Despite positive signs, market volatility remains. Diversification and setting clear investment goals are always prudent. Further Confirmation: Look for additional on-chain metrics, macroeconomic factors, and overall market sentiment to align before making significant moves. Understanding these dynamics helps investors make informed decisions, rather than reacting impulsively to single data points. It’s about building a strategy around emerging trends. Beyond Inflows: What Other Signals Can Confirm a Bitcoin Market Bottom? While positive inflows are a strong initial indicator, a sustainable Bitcoin market bottom typically involves a confluence of factors. Other metrics that analysts often monitor include: SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio): This indicates whether coins are being spent in profit or loss. Values below 1 can signal capitulation, often seen at bottoms. MVRV Z-Score: This compares market value to realized value, helping identify periods of undervaluation. Long-Term Holder Behavior: Observing whether long-term holders are accumulating or distributing coins. Accumulation often precedes price increases. Macroeconomic Environment: Broader economic conditions, interest rates, and inflation can also influence crypto markets significantly. Combining Willy Woo’s insight with these additional data points provides a more comprehensive view of the market’s health and the likelihood of a robust recovery. It reinforces the idea that while this is a crucial first step, vigilance and further analysis are key. Willy Woo’s recent observation of positive daily inflows into the Bitcoin network offers a compelling and data-backed signal that a Bitcoin market bottom may be forming. This expert analysis, rooted in on-chain data, provides a valuable perspective for investors navigating uncertain times. While it’s the first sign, not the last word, it undoubtedly injects a dose of optimism and encourages a closer look at the fundamental health of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. Staying informed and understanding these crucial on-chain shifts can empower you to make more strategic investment decisions in the evolving crypto landscape. Frequently Asked Questions About the Bitcoin Market Bottom Q: What is a Bitcoin market bottom?A: A Bitcoin market bottom refers to the lowest price point an asset reaches before a significant reversal and an upward trend begins. It’s often characterized by capitulation, low sentiment, and then a gradual accumulation phase. Q: Who is Willy Woo and why is his opinion important?A: Willy Woo is a highly respected on-chain analyst known for his pioneering work in using blockchain data to understand Bitcoin’s market cycles and fundamental health. His insights are valued due to his expertise and historical accuracy in market predictions. Q: What does ‘positive daily inflows’ mean for Bitcoin?A: Positive daily inflows mean that more Bitcoin is moving onto exchanges or into active network addresses than is being withdrawn. This often indicates increased buying interest, accumulation, and a potential shift in market sentiment towards bullishness. Q: Is this a guaranteed sign of a full recovery for BTC?A: No, Willy Woo’s observation is presented as the ‘first sign’ of a Bitcoin market bottom. While encouraging, markets are complex. Investors should combine this insight with other on-chain metrics, macroeconomic factors, and their own risk assessment before making investment decisions. It signals potential, not certainty. Q: How can I stay informed about Bitcoin market bottom indicators?A: To stay informed, follow reputable on-chain analysts like Willy Woo, read reports from established crypto research firms, and monitor key on-chain metrics such as SOPR, MVRV Z-Score, and long-term holder behavior. Regularly checking reliable crypto news sources is also essential. Did Willy Woo’s insights spark your interest? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and investors on social media! Let’s spread awareness about the potential shift in the Bitcoin market bottom and foster a more informed crypto community. Your shares help us bring valuable analysis to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Market Bottom: Unlocking the First Crucial Sign for BTC’s Recovery first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:10
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Reveals Why Investors Left Ethereum For Solana, But What Does Wall Street Want?

The post Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Reveals Why Investors Left Ethereum For Solana, But What Does Wall Street Want? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Reveals Why Investors Left Ethereum For Solana, But What Does Wall Street Want? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/fundstrats-tom-lee-reveals-why-investors-left-ethereum-for-solana-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:09
Chainlink Forecast: $52 Target Set as On-Chain Activity Hits New Highs

Chainlink (LINK) is once again in the spotlight after a volatile episode in August 2025 which saw unprecedented volatility, key […] The post Chainlink Forecast: $52 Target Set as On-Chain Activity Hits New Highs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/30 23:07
Bad News About ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 Release Date After ‘Dark Wolf’

The post Bad News About ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 Release Date After ‘Dark Wolf’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With such a huge gap between The Terminal List seasons 1 and 2, it was decided that a prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards would be greenlit and produced. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is now airing on Amazon Prime Video, and that obviously raises questions about what The Terminal List season 2’s release date might be. Bad news on that front, unfortunately. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is going to run until September 24, and around that time is when filming is supposed to be wrapping up on The Terminal List season 2, which started in the spring of 2025. If filming wraps this fall, let’s say October-November 2025, we can go back to the first season to map this out. The Terminal List season 1 ended filming in August 2021. It then premiered in July 2022, 11 months later. So, we’re looking at anywhere from a September to October 2026 release date for The Terminal List season 2 if that post-production time holds. That’s over a year from now and a stunning over four year gap between the first and second seasons of the show, which even for the current streaming industry, is laughably long time. The reason this happened is…Chris Pratt, star of the show. His problem was that he was simply just too booked to too many big movies to have The Terminal List, its popularity aside, be at the top of his schedule. Since The Terminal List was released in 2022, Pratt has starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (as the lead), Guardians of the Galaxy Part 3 (as the lead), The Garfield Movie (as the lead) and Netflix’s The Electric State (as the co-lead). It is, in fact, hard to imagine jamming an entire season of The Terminal List in there. Dark…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:05
Credit Coop, a blockchain-based credit agreement, has secured $4.5 million in seed funding, led by Maven 11 and Lightspeed Faction.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to PRNewswire, the blockchain credit agreement Credit Coop announced the completion of a US$4.5 million seed round of financing, led by Maven 11 and Lightspeed Faction, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Signature Ventures, Veris Ventures, TRGC and dlab. The new funds will be used to support its construction of a credit agreement based on Spigot smart contracts that converts commercial cash flows into programmable collateral to provide real-time settlement, automated loan services and transparent credit monitoring.
PANews2025/08/30 23:01
Amerikaanse rechter verklaart Trump’s tarieven illegaal

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Een Amerikaanse beroepsrechter heeft bepaald dat de meeste door Donald Trump opgelegde tarieven onwettig zijn. Dat oordeel kan de wereldeconomie opschudden en diepe gevolgen hebben voor handelsrelaties wereldwijd. De uitspraak volgt op eerdere rechtszaken die al twijfels opriepen over de reikwijdte van presidentiële bevoegdheden. Waar de ene kant spreekt van een noodzakelijke correctie op buitensporige macht, waarschuwt de andere kant dat het afschaffen van de tarieven juist economische schade kan veroorzaken. Het oordeel van de Amerikaanse beroepsrechter over Trump’s tarieven Met een stemming van zeven tegen vier oordeelde het federale hof dat Trump geen juridische basis had voor zijn wereldwijde tarieven. Het ging om de zogenoemde “reciprocal tariffs”: een algemene heffing van 10% en extra invoerrechten voor landen als China, Mexico en Canada. Trump beriep zich op de International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), maar de rechters wezen erop dat deze wet niet is bedoeld voor belastingen of invoerrechten. Volgens hen blijft dat domein bij het Congres. In de 127 pagina’s tellende uitspraak stond bovendien dat het Congres altijd expliciet woorden als “tarief” of “duty” gebruikt wanneer het bevoegdheden wil overdragen. Omdat dat in de IEEPA niet het geval was, werd Trump’s redenering – dat handelstekorten een bedreiging voor de nationale veiligheid vormen – door de rechter verworpen. The Federal Circuit ruled that most of Donald Trump’s tariffs are illegal, undercutting the Republican president’s use of the levies as a key international economic policy tool https://t.co/dbiSRNTlRq pic.twitter.com/YnzmkIzJ77 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) August 29, 2025 Wat de IEEPA-wet zegt en waarom tarieven een Congresbevoegdheid zijn De IEEPA werd in 1977 ingevoerd om presidenten de mogelijkheid te geven economische maatregelen te nemen bij ernstige bedreigingen van buitenaf. Het hof benadrukte dat de wet wél ruimte biedt voor sancties en economische acties, maar niet voor het opleggen van tarieven. Die bevoegdheid is een essentieel onderdeel van het Congres en is nooit bedoeld om zonder grenzen naar het Witte Huis te verschuiven. Het beroep op een “nationale noodsituatie” vanwege handelsonevenwichtigheden werd door de rechters gezien als te breed en onvoldoende onderbouwd. Daarmee viel het fundament van Trump’s aanpak weg en bleef er weinig over van zijn juridische rechtvaardiging. Economische en politieke gevolgen voor de VS en internationale handel De gevolgen van deze uitspraak reiken verder dan de juridische sfeer. Bedrijven en handelspartners wachten gespannen af of het Hooggerechtshof de zaak oppakt. Tot die tijd hangt er onzekerheid boven de handelsstromen. Dat kan investeringsbeslissingen vertragen. Tegelijk ontstaan er vragen over bestaande en nieuwe handelsdeals, bijvoorbeeld met het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Japan en Zuid-Korea. Ook binnenlands speelt dit een rol: voor Trump is het verlies van zijn tarieven een flinke deuk in zijn reputatie als onderhandelaar. In de aanloop naar de uitspraak waarschuwden regeringsadvocaten nog dat ongeldigverklaring van de tarieven zou kunnen leiden tot een crisis zoals de beurskrach van 1929. Op Truth Social stelde Trump zelf dat het verdwijnen van de tarieven de VS zou “vernietigen” en dat alleen zijn aanpak de economie krachtig genoeg kan houden. Tarieven en de bredere context De uitspraak raakt niet alleen lopende handelsrelaties, maar zet ook vraagtekens bij overeenkomsten die al gesloten zijn. Landen als het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Japan en Zuid-Korea hadden afspraken gemaakt over aangepaste tarieven, waarvan nu onduidelijk is of die overeind blijven. Het dreigende juridische vacuüm kan internationale onderhandelingen ontregelen en investeerders terughoudend maken. Daarmee krijgt de uitspraak ook een geopolitieke dimensie: de balans tussen presidentiële macht en Congresbevoegdheden heeft niet alleen binnenlandse gevolgen, maar werkt direct door in de manier waarop andere landen hun handelsrelaties met de VS vormgeven. Waarom onzekerheid door tarieven de aandacht naar crypto kan verleggen Pas in de nasleep van dit soort spanningen komt vaak de blik te liggen op alternatieve markten. Handelsoorlogen en economische onzekerheid maken beleggers voorzichtig, en in zulke periodes wordt crypto – en met name bitcoin – regelmatig naar voren geschoven als digitale veilige haven. Voorstanders benadrukken dat decentrale systemen niet afhankelijk zijn van plotselinge wetswijzigingen of rechterlijke uitspraken. Welke crypto nu kopen?Wil jij weten welke crypto nu goed is om te kopen? Lees onze handige gids! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Amerikaanse rechter verklaart Trump’s tarieven illegaal document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Tarieven in het geding: wat dit betekent voor handel en crypto De uitspraak van het hof ondermijnt de kern van Trump’s handelsbeleid en kan diepe sporen trekken in zowel de Amerikaanse economie als de internationale handel. Voor de cryptowereld is de les duidelijk: hoe groter de onzekerheid rond tarieven en handelsconflicten, hoe sterker de aantrekkingskracht van bitcoin en andere digitale activa. Mocht het Hooggerechtshof de beslissing bevestigen, dan beperkt dat niet alleen de presidentiële macht maar kan het ook een nieuwe golf van instabiliteit op wereldschaal veroorzaken. In dat klimaat wint crypto aan relevantie, juist omdat het zich buiten de traditionele handelsstructuren en politieke machtssferen beweegt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Amerikaanse rechter verklaart Trump’s tarieven illegaal is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:01
