2025-09-02 Tuesday

Stellar (XLM) Bears May Finally Go on Vacation in September

After troubling August, Stellar may eventually align more with bulls in September
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:24
Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin: ETH may rise 100-fold in the future, Wall Street needs to understand the rules of the game

PANews reported on August 30 that Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin posted on the X platform that he fully agreed with Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee's views. Wall Street will stake ETH because they currently pay for infrastructure, and Ethereum will replace the many isolated stacks they operate. For example, JPMorgan Chase may operate multiple isolated stacks from all the banks it has acquired and absorbed over the years. They need to fully understand the rules of the Ethereum game because this game will be called... finance. Wall Street needs to become a traditional financial company operating on a decentralized track, which means staking, running validators, operating L2/L3, participating in DeFi, and writing smart contract software for protocols, processes, and financial instruments. This will be a relatively easy transition for JPMorgan Chase, as they have been exploring and using Ethereum technology to build their private blockchain network since 2014-2015. Many other financial institutions also have extensive experience with Ethereum. The price of ETH could increase 100-fold or more in the future, and Ethereum/ETH will overturn the monetary foundation of Bitcoin/BTC.
PANews2025/08/30 23:23
China Financial Leasing Group Invests in Physical Crypto ETFs

The post China Financial Leasing Group Invests in Physical Crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China Financial Leasing Group pivots to crypto with physical ETFs. No direct statement from leadership on this strategic move. CZ’s influence noted, but officially unaddressed at this time. China Financial Leasing Group has disclosed a strategic shift towards cryptocurrency investments, particularly in physical asset-backed ETFs, due to a weakening US dollar and strengthening Bitcoin. This marks a significant move for Hong Kong-listed firms, aligning with trends in regulatory-compliant crypto investments, while potentially affecting Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF markets. Strategic Shift to Physical Crypto ETFs Revealed China Financial Leasing Group announced its interim results for June 2025, revealing a strategic pivot to cryptocurrency investments through ETFs. The company selected physical-asset-backed funds like the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. The decision stems from the US dollar’s current situation, emphasizing the strengthening of Bitcoin. Investments in physical ETFs align with company interests by ensuring easier monitoring and better stakeholder alignment. No official remarks have been made by Changpeng Zhao, despite his financial interest in the company. The market has received minimal discourse on this pivot. The emphasis remains on strategic asset diversification and the Bitcoin potential rise to $150K. Bitcoin Leads as First-Mover Among Hong Kong Firms Did you know? China Financial Leasing Group is among the first Hong Kong-listed companies to disclose a significant treasury allocation to crypto ETFs. As of August 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $108,581.70, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume is reported at $63.84 billion, marking a 10.22% decrease. Over the past three months, Bitcoin’s price rose by 3.81%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:08 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that while Bitcoin’s price oscillations are evident, its market dominance remains robust. This aligns with a growing trend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:22
Is Bitcoin Repeating Its 2021 Cycle Top?

The post Is Bitcoin Repeating Its 2021 Cycle Top? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Analysis Bitcoin’s sharp retreat from its $124,500 peak has reignited debate over whether history is about to repeat itself. Analysts warn that the current price action looks eerily similar to the setup that preceded the 2021 crash into a long bear market. Crypto market commentator TradingShot noted on TradingView that each rebound attempt in recent weeks has been met with heavy selling, leaving BTC stuck below its 50-day moving average. This pattern — lower highs followed by lower lows — is the same formation that appeared four years ago before Bitcoin rolled into a brutal downtrend. Back then, a brief rebound followed a death cross and oversold RSI bounce, only to stall out in a “double top” formation that marked the end of the cycle. With August’s higher high looking like a mirror image of that setup, the analyst suggests Bitcoin could be tracing the same path once again. Bearish Technical Pressure Mounts At the time of writing, BTC was changing hands at around $108,200, well under the $110,000 level, posting a 3% weekly loss. The 50-day simple moving average sits above $116,000, acting as short-term resistance, while the longer-term 200-day SMA near $95,600 still provides a safety net for the broader trend. The relative strength index, hovering near 38, shows BTC edging close to oversold conditions. While that signals exhaustion in the sell-off, it may take renewed buying momentum to halt further losses. What’s Next for BTC? If the 50-day support fails decisively, many traders fear a repeat of the 2021 breakdown — an extended correction that could wipe out much of Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains. However, optimists argue that the structural uptrend remains intact above the 200-day average, leaving room for a rebound if institutional buyers step back in. Whether this pullback proves to be a short-lived correction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:20
El Salvador Fragments Its 678 Million Dollar Bitcoin Holdings to Thwart the Quantum Threat

El Salvador has just scattered the bulk of its Bitcoin reserve across 14 new addresses, with a ceiling of about 500 BTC per wallet. The goal: to reduce the attack surface if quantum computing targeted the public keys revealed during on-chain spending tomorrow. L’article El Salvador Fragments Its 678 Million Dollar Bitcoin Holdings to Thwart the Quantum Threat est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:19
Dogecoin Whales Strike Back with $20 Million DOGE Buy as as Large Transfers Reach 5-Month Peak

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are picking up more assets amid the bearish market outlook. The cryptocurrency market took a downward trajectory after Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the $ 116,000 mark, signaling major outflows for the first time in several weeks. Despite sharp corrections, several altcoins held their ground for certain periods over the last three days. […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:17
7 Shocking Crypto Facts Every Investor Must Know

The post 7 Shocking Crypto Facts Every Investor Must Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto will always surprise investors. Each cycle has its numbers, events and landmarks that even experienced traders stand still and look at. The market is larger than ever in 2025, but it is also loaded with shocking facts that show how strong this industry has turned out to be. These are not fun trivia points, they are insights that can define how you invest and the timing of everything matters. And of these outrageous facts is the emergence of a new project, MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has already shocked investors at its rate of expansion. A Pizza Once Cost 10,000 Bitcoins One of the initial Bitcoin purchases made in 2010 was that of two pizzas at 10,000 BTC. That would cost them billions of dollars at the current value. Such a startling early tale indicates how much potential there is in seeing value ahead of the mainstream. 20% of All Bitcoin Is Lost Forever Analysts project that approximately 4 million BTC will never be recovered again – it’s lost on old hard drives, lost in forgotten wallets, or even in trash cans. This shortage makes Bitcoin significantly more rare than many would assume, which is one of the reasons why its price continues to escalate. Altcoins Have Delivered Returns of Over 100,000%. It seems hard to believe, yet true – some small coins have increased more than 100,000% in previous cycles. It is these life changing returns that make investors constantly in search of the next big one. This is the fact that makes beginners take a closer look at innovative projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE. A New Project Raised Millions in Record Time The meteoric rise of MAGACOIN FINANCE has been one of the shocks of 2025. It was able to raise millions within a shorter period than most had…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:17
Crypto ETFs: The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval

BitcoinWorld Crypto ETFs: The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the verge of approving a significant number of Crypto ETFs, potentially transforming how institutions and everyday investors access digital assets. This impending wave of approvals, expected as early as this fall, signals a pivotal moment for the industry. With over 90 applications on file, experts predict an exciting expansion into institutional markets. However, this growth also brings fierce competition, suggesting many of these new products might face early delisting. Cointelegraph reported on these dual prospects, citing multiple industry specialists. Are Investors Ready for Diverse Crypto ETFs? Nate Geraci, president of Novadius Wealth Management, emphasizes that the ultimate success of Crypto ETFs hinges entirely on investor choice. He believes there is an underestimated demand for a wide variety of these investment vehicles. Consider the initial enthusiasm surrounding spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. This strong interest clearly indicates a substantial appetite among investors for regulated, accessible crypto exposure. Therefore, the market might be more receptive to a diverse range of crypto-backed products than some initially assume. The introduction of numerous Crypto ETFs could democratize access to digital assets, simplifying the investment process and mitigating technical complexities for many investors. Navigating the Survival Battle: What Challenges Lie Ahead for Crypto ETFs? While the market is eager, not all Crypto ETFs will achieve long-term success. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart warns that many of the products launching in the coming months will likely disappear within a few years. This underscores the intense competitive landscape that is rapidly forming. Seyffart specifically cautions against expecting altcoin-based ETFs to mirror the performance of Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin, with its larger market capitalization and established liquidity, often acts as a bellwether for the broader crypto market. Altcoins, by contrast, can be more volatile and less liquid, posing unique challenges for ETF structures. However, not all altcoin Crypto ETFs will fail. Those with strong underlying assets, robust liquidity, and effective strategies could carve out successful niches, attracting crucial investor interest. Key Factors for Success and Failure Among New Crypto ETFs The impending flood of Crypto ETFs means that distinguishing factors will become paramount. Here are some critical elements determining which products thrive and which falter: Liquidity: ETFs tracking highly liquid assets will likely fare better, ensuring easier trading for investors. Fees: Lower expense ratios often attract more capital, especially in a crowded market. Marketing and Distribution: Effective campaigns and broad availability through brokerage platforms are essential for visibility. Underlying Asset Strength: ETFs based on cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals, clear use cases, and growing ecosystems have an inherent advantage. Innovation: Products offering unique exposure or strategies, such as diversified baskets or specific sector focus, might capture niche demand. Conversely, high fees, limited investor interest, poor liquidity in the underlying asset, or a lack of clear differentiation will likely lead to early delisting. Investors must conduct thorough due diligence before committing to any new Crypto ETFs. The Future Landscape: Beyond Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum The approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has paved the way for a much broader range of digital asset products. We could soon see ETFs tracking other major altcoins, or even thematic ETFs focusing on specific blockchain sectors like DeFi, NFTs, or gaming. This expansion represents a significant maturation of the crypto market. This institutional embrace signifies growing confidence in cryptocurrencies’ long-term viability. It offers traditional investors a familiar, regulated gateway, potentially unlocking vast capital pools previously hesitant to enter the volatile crypto space. The journey for these new Crypto ETFs will undoubtedly be dynamic and challenging. However, the potential for innovation and market growth remains immense. It is a thrilling time to observe the evolution of digital asset investment. Summary: A New Era for Crypto Investments The looming SEC approval of numerous Crypto ETFs marks a transformative period for the digital asset landscape. While this development promises unprecedented institutional access and market expansion, it also ushers in an era of intense competition. Investor choice, product differentiation, and the strength of underlying assets will be crucial determinants of survival. As the market evolves, both opportunities and challenges will emerge, shaping the future of crypto investment for years to come. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a Crypto ETF? A Crypto ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is an investment fund that holds cryptocurrencies or crypto-related assets and trades on traditional stock exchanges. It allows investors to gain exposure to digital assets without directly owning them. 2. Why is SEC approval important for Crypto ETFs? SEC approval provides regulatory legitimacy and investor protection, making these products accessible to a broader range of institutional and retail investors who prefer regulated investment vehicles. 3. Will all new Crypto ETFs succeed after launch? No, experts predict that many of the newly launched Crypto ETFs will likely face early delisting due to intense competition, low investor interest, high fees, or insufficient liquidity in their underlying assets. 4. How can investors choose the right Crypto ETF? Investors should consider factors such as the ETF’s fees, the liquidity and fundamentals of its underlying cryptocurrency, its marketing and distribution, and its unique value proposition compared to competitors. 5. What is the difference between Bitcoin ETFs and Altcoin ETFs? Bitcoin ETFs track Bitcoin, which has higher market capitalization and liquidity. Altcoin ETFs track other cryptocurrencies (altcoins), which can be more volatile and less liquid, posing different risk and reward profiles. Share Your Thoughts! Did this article shed light on the exciting, yet competitive, future of Crypto ETFs? Share your insights and spread the word by sharing this article on your social media channels! Your engagement helps us continue providing valuable crypto market analysis. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Crypto ETFs: The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:15
SEI Gains Strength While Arctic Pablo Coin Delivers 6,033% Early Roi And Eyes 10,769% Moonshot As Peanut The Squirrel And Cheems Surge

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve with new players gaining traction, and SEI is among those making significant strides. With its innovative approach, SEI is gaining strength, attracting attention from investors. However, another standout in the space, Arctic Pablo Coin, is stealing the spotlight by delivering an incredible 6,033% early ROI, with projections eyeing a 10,769% […]
Coinstats2025/08/30 23:15
US Court Rules Trump Tariffs Illegal: What’s Next for Bitcoin’s Price?

How will BTC react if these tariffs are indeed illegal?
CryptoPotato2025/08/30 23:15
