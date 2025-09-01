2025-09-02 Tuesday

Trump-Backed World Liberty Ethereum Token Debut: Here's How It Played Out

WLFI is now live for trading, netting early buyers significant returns.
Coinstats2025/09/01 23:25
Chainlink and Solv Partner to Launch Secure Exchange Rate, Improving Wrapped Asset Transparency

PANews reported on September 1st that Solv Protocol has officially announced a partnership with Chainlink to launch SolvBTC Secure Exchange Rate data against BTC on Ethereum. This data, combined with Chainlink's Proof of Reserves and Solv's Bitcoin financial infrastructure, verifies collateralized assets and generates redemption rates in real time, setting a new standard for wrapped asset transparency. As a wrapped asset pegged 1:1 to BTC, SolvBTC will use this mechanism to ensure verifiable collateral and enhance the security of the DeFi lending market. This functionality will be expanded to chains like BOB in the future, promoting cross-chain asset collateralization and transparency.
PANews2025/09/01 23:25
Stablecoins: Nobel Laureate’s Dire Warning on Bailout Risk

BitcoinWorld Stablecoins: Nobel Laureate’s Dire Warning on Bailout Risk The world of digital finance often promises innovation and freedom, but what if a core component of this new economy harbors a hidden danger? A recent, compelling warning from Nobel laureate in economics Jean Tirole has cast a spotlight on stablecoins, suggesting they could trigger a financial crisis severe enough to necessitate a massive government bailout. This isn’t just academic speculation; it’s a stark reminder of the potential vulnerabilities within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. Why Are Stablecoins a Cause for Such Alarm? Many retail investors perceive stablecoins as perfectly safe havens, akin to traditional bank deposits. This perception, however, masks a critical reality. Jean Tirole, in an interview with the Financial Times, highlighted that this assumption of safety creates a significant risk. If confidence in these digital assets were to erode, it could spark large-scale redemptions. Consequently, governments would face immense political pressure to intervene. The potential for widespread losses among everyday investors means a bailout becomes a highly likely, albeit undesirable, outcome. This situation underscores a fundamental challenge for the stability of stablecoins. The Troubling Truth About Stablecoin Reserves At the heart of Tirole’s concern lies the composition of stablecoin reserves. These reserves are meant to back the value of the stablecoin, ensuring it maintains its peg to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar. While U.S. Treasurys are a popular choice for their perceived safety, their yields can often turn negative when accounting for inflation. This reality creates a strong incentive for issuers to chase higher returns. To achieve this, they often invest in riskier assets, inadvertently introducing volatility and instability into the very instruments designed to be stable. This practice directly compromises the integrity of stablecoins and their ability to withstand market shocks. Are Current Regulations Sufficient for Stablecoins? Market supervision could theoretically mitigate the risks associated with reserve management. However, Tirole argues that current regulations are simply insufficient. This isn’t due to a lack of understanding of the problem, but rather a complex web of political and financial conflicts of interest within the U.S. political establishment concerning cryptocurrency. Effective regulation requires clear, decisive action, which is currently hampered. Without robust oversight, the inherent risks of stablecoins remain largely unaddressed, leaving the door open for potential systemic issues. This regulatory vacuum poses a significant challenge for the future of digital finance. What Could a Stablecoin Bailout Mean for You? The prospect of a government bailout for stablecoins carries far-reaching implications. Such an event would not only be a massive financial undertaking, likely funded by taxpayers, but it could also severely damage public trust in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. Here’s what could happen: Taxpayer Burden: A bailout would divert public funds to rescue private entities, impacting national budgets. Market Instability: It could trigger wider panic in financial markets, affecting both traditional and digital assets. Regulatory Crackdown: Governments would likely impose much stricter regulations on all cryptocurrencies, potentially stifling innovation. Erosion of Trust: Investor confidence in digital assets, including stablecoins, could plummet, leading to a prolonged recovery period. Understanding these potential consequences highlights the urgent need for proactive measures rather than reactive bailouts. The Path Forward: Strengthening Stablecoin Stability The warnings from experts like Jean Tirole serve as a critical call to action. To prevent a future crisis, several steps are essential: Enhanced Transparency: Issuers of stablecoins must provide clear, real-time audits of their reserve holdings. Stricter Reserve Requirements: Regulations should mandate that reserves consist solely of highly liquid, low-risk assets. Unified Global Regulation: Given the borderless nature of cryptocurrencies, international cooperation on regulatory frameworks for stablecoins is vital. Investor Education: Educating retail investors about the true risks and mechanisms of stablecoins is paramount. By implementing these measures, we can work towards a more secure and resilient digital financial system, ensuring that stablecoins fulfill their promise of stability without posing a systemic risk. The dire warning about stablecoins from a Nobel laureate is not to be taken lightly. It underscores the critical need for robust regulation, transparency, and a clear understanding of the risks involved. While stablecoins offer significant potential for the future of finance, their underlying stability must be rigorously managed to prevent them from becoming a source of systemic financial distress and a burden on taxpayers. Proactive steps now can avert a crisis later, safeguarding both investors and the broader economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are stablecoins? Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar or a commodity like gold. They aim to combine the benefits of cryptocurrencies (like fast transactions and global reach) with the stability of traditional currencies. Q2: Why does a Nobel laureate warn about stablecoins? Nobel laureate Jean Tirole warns about stablecoins primarily due to concerns over their reserve composition and the public’s perception of them as risk-free. He fears that a loss of confidence could trigger massive redemptions, forcing governments to intervene with bailouts to protect retail investors. Q3: What are the main risks associated with stablecoins? The main risks include inadequate or risky reserve backing, lack of transparency in reserve audits, potential for large-scale redemptions if confidence is lost, and insufficient regulatory oversight. These factors can lead to a de-pegging event, where the stablecoin loses its intended value. Q4: How could a government bailout of stablecoins impact the economy? A government bailout for stablecoins could lead to significant taxpayer burdens, create widespread financial market instability, and erode public trust in both digital assets and financial institutions. It might also trigger more stringent, potentially stifling, regulations across the entire crypto sector. Q5: What measures can be taken to make stablecoins safer? To enhance the safety of stablecoins, measures such as mandating full transparency and regular audits of reserves, requiring reserves to be held in highly liquid and low-risk assets, establishing clear and comprehensive regulatory frameworks, and improving investor education are crucial. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread awareness about the critical discussions shaping the future of digital finance. Your shares make a difference in fostering a more informed community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Stablecoins: Nobel Laureate’s Dire Warning on Bailout Risk first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/01 23:25
Is This the Breakout That Finally Sparks a Run to $1?

The post Is This the Breakout That Finally Sparks a Run to $1? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XLM Battles $0.45 Resistance Again: Is This the Breakout That Finally Sparks a Run to $1? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/stellar-xlm/xlm-battles-0-45-resistance-again-is-this-the-breakout-that-finally-sparks-a-run-to-1/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:25
Tesla stock sees $657 million exodus for this crypto

The post Tesla stock sees $657 million exodus for this crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst the ongoing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock volatility, South Korean retail investors are rapidly pulling out of the equity in favor of cryptocurrencies. Specifically in August 2025, Tesla shares recorded net sales of $657 million in the country, marking the sharpest monthly outflow since at least 2019, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Korea Securities Depository data. Tesla stock performance among South Korean investors. Source: Bloomberg The sell-off highlights a growing shift in sentiment as Korean investors, once among Tesla’s most enthusiastic backers, move toward riskier alternatives such as cryptocurrencies.  To this end, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), viewed as a proxy for Ethereum, attracted $253 million in net inflows during the same month. Notably, Tesla stock had consistently drawn inflows from Korean retail traders in recent years, particularly during the pandemic era when U.S. tech stocks surged.  However, over the past four months, nearly $1.8 billion in withdrawals have occurred, underscoring a waning confidence. Despite the retreat, Tesla remains the most popular foreign stock among Korean individual traders, with $21.9 billion still held. Tesla stock price analysis  Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock price continues to trade above the $300 level but shows weakness in the short term. As of press time, TSLA shares were valued at $333, ending the day down 3.5%. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped nearly 12%. TSLA one-day stock price chart. Source: Finbold The retail exodus from Tesla comes as the company struggles to stabilize amid intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, declining sales in key markets, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s polarizing political views. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-sees-657-million-exodus-for-this-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:24
Crypto Markets at Crossroads as Traders Eye Fed Moves

The post Crypto Markets at Crossroads as Traders Eye Fed Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is up slightly to trade above $109,000, while altcoins are mostly in the red. Crypto markets started the month mostly flat, with total market capitalization holding steady over the past 24 hours, just below $3.9 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) is up slightly today, Sept. 1, reaching back over $109,000, while Ethereum (ETH) declined by 1.5% to about $4,400 — losing 5% over the past week. On the monthly timeframe, BTC is down 4%, after hitting a new all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko ETH had a much stronger past 30 days, breaking over its former 2021 all-time high to reach above $4,900. The largest altcoin is up more than 25% over the past month. ETH 1-month price chart. Source: CoinGecko As for other large-cap crypto assets, Solana (SOL) fell 1% to trade around $200 today, while XRP is down 1.3% at $2.77. Meanwhile, BNB also lost around 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $853. At the same time, approximately $297 million in leveraged positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, with ETH traders taking the biggest hit at $76.2 million. BTC accounted for nearly $55 million in liquidations, and other altcoins made up around $42 million, per CoinGlass. ETF Flows and Macro Update Spot Ethereum ETFs are still stealing the spotlight. In August, they pulled in $3.87 billion, pushing total inflows to $13.5 billion and total assets to $28.6 billion. August marks the second-largest monthly inflow ever for ETH ETFs, following July’s $5.43 billion in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue. Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs moved in the opposite direction, seeing a total of $751 million in net outflows last month. Looking at macro economic signals, in the U.S., July’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) numbers came in at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:23
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Break $0.22?

The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Break $0.22? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOGE defended $0.21 and rebounded to $0.22 as volumes jumped (~808.9M). We map the key levels, why $0.225 matters, and what would confirm $0.25. By Shaurya Malwa, CD Analytics Updated Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m. Published Sep 1, 2025, 1:36 p.m. More For You Bitcoin’s Realized Capitalization Climbs to Record High Even as Spot Price Drops The on-chain metric is rising despite bitcoin falling to more than 12% below its all-time high. What to know: Bitcoin’s realized cap, which values tokens only when they move, rose past $1 trillion in July and now sits at a record $1.05 trillion. The increase contrasts with a drop in market cap, which revalues all tokens based on the spot price. The measure provides an insight into the conviction of bitcoin holders in their investment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/01/dogecoin-price-hits-usd0-22-resistance-on-volume-spike-what-s-next
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:22
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 1

Can traders expect correction to $4,300 from Ethereum (ETH) soon?
Coinstats2025/09/01 23:22
Japan Post Bank Plans Digital Deposit Currency Using DCJPY by 2026

TLDR Japan Post Bank plans to launch a digital deposit currency based on DCJPY by 2026. The initiative will allow Japan Post Bank’s 120 million account holders to use DCJPY for digital securities and payments. DCJPY is a tokenized deposit currency issued on permissioned blockchains, unlike stablecoins. The bank aims to use DCJPY for settling [...] The post Japan Post Bank Plans Digital Deposit Currency Using DCJPY by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/01 23:21
BlockDAG Could 1000x, BFX, Nexchain & T6900 Follow Closely

The post BlockDAG Could 1000x, BFX, Nexchain & T6900 Follow Closely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the top crypto presales of 2025. Explore BlockDAG’s $388M surge with bonuses, plus updates on BFX, Nexchain, and T6900 before their major launches. The presale market in crypto is hotter than ever, and this year has seen some networks climb into the spotlight with massive fundraising and huge communities. Among them, BlockDAG has managed to set itself apart as the one presale that feels unstoppable. Its upcoming showcase at Token2049 Singapore, multimillion-dollar whale activity, and bonus offers have created a mix of urgency and excitement that no other network is matching. While other projects like BFX, Nexchain, and T6900 are also seeing solid momentum, the difference lies in scale, delivery, and real user adoption. Many are looking at the top crypto presales right now as the place where future leaders are being shaped. Let’s dive into four that are making the most noise, starting with the one dominating the market conversation. 1. BlockDAG: The Power Era BlockDAG has firmly established itself as the standout name in presales. The project has now crossed $388 million raised with over 25 billion coins sold, sitting at Batch 30 with the price per coin at $0.03. Those who joined in Batch 1 at $0.001 are already seeing a staggering 2,900% ROI, while even new participants at the current level still have room for up to 1,566% gains with the projected $0.05 launch price. Unlike other presales that rely on promises, BlockDAG has already delivered results, with more than 3 million people mining BDAG using the X1 app and thousands of X10 miners shipping worldwide. This combination of adoption, fundraising, and working products places it far ahead of its peers. Adding to its momentum, BlockDAG will showcase at Token2049 Singapore on October 1–2, 2025, one of the largest Web3 conferences globally. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 23:21
