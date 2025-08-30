2025-09-02 Tuesday

Solana ETFs Advance With Updated Staking And Custody Plans

The post Solana ETFs Advance With Updated Staking And Custody Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major investment firms revised their proposals for Solana-based exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the United States. Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck submitted amended S-1 filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2025. The filings showed continued talks with regulators and detailed new structures for staking, custody, and taxation. What do these changes reveal about the development of regulated Solana products? Solana ETF Included Staking Through Marinade Finance The updated documents introduced staking features for the funds. Marinade Finance was selected as the only staking provider. Each trust planned to allocate most of its holdings to Marinade for at least two years. Staking meant that tokens were locked to help secure the network in return for rewards. These rewards were set to be reinvested after deducting fees. By doing so, the fund’s net asset value would increase over time. The filings also highlighted Marinade’s instant unbonding tool. This feature allowed immediate liquidity for redemptions. Without it, investors would have needed to wait for Solana’s cycle to release staked tokens. The design gave the funds more flexibility to handle inflows and withdrawals. Solana Filings Expand Custody and Risk Disclosures Custody arrangements were also revised. Solana holdings would be split between hot and cold wallets. The custodian kept full control of private keys. Investors would not hold tokens directly. The filings admitted that risks remained despite these safeguards. Daily disclosure was another change. Each ETF’s website would publish its net asset value, total holdings, and data on whether shares traded at a premium or discount. The new drafts expanded sections on risk. They listed penalties from validator slashing, possible network outages, and potential validator failures. The possibility of forks or airdrops not being supported by the trust was also included. The filings added tax language for the first time. Sponsors said they…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206462-2.95%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006183+18.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:35
Best New Crypto Coin to Buy as Solana Reclaims the $200 Level

Solana reclaimed the $200 level and now looks ready to chase a new all-time high, igniting fresh excitement across the crypto market. This renewed momentum is bolstered by a show of institutional confidence, as several firms have filed updated Spot Solana S-1 applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With institutional interest and […]
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014277-4.72%
READY
READY$0.00353-0.53%
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 23:33
4 Coins You Need on Your Radar

The post 4 Coins You Need on Your Radar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ask any active trader today and they’ll tell you: the markets are more complicated than ever. Between crypto exchanges, stock brokerages, forex platforms, and DeFi apps, traders are juggling multiple accounts, dozens of wallets, and endless gas fees. Opportunities slip away simply because the right tool isn’t available at the right moment. This is exactly where BlockchainFX (BFX) steps in. BFX is creating a unified trading super app, one place where you can move from gold to Bitcoin to meme coins in seconds, while earning rewards on every transaction. It’s the type of innovation that makes investors pause and realize they’re looking at one of the Best Crypto Presales of 2025. And the momentum isn’t just around BFX, other rising names like Jet Bolt, Nexchain, and Coldware are also catching the eye of investors hunting for 100x gains. But among them all, BFX is carving out a category of its own. Staking Rewards That Redefine Passive Income One of the most compelling features of BlockchainFX is its staking model. Unlike many projects that rely solely on price speculation, BFX rewards holders every single day. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed to the community in both USDT and BFX tokens. This means your portfolio is working for you even while you sleep. What makes this different from traditional staking is the scope. Trading volumes across forex, stocks, ETFs, and crypto feed into the rewards pool. For long-term investors, this isn’t just another presale, it’s one of the Top Crypto Presales designed for steady, compounding 10x crypto growth. Seamless Multi-Asset Access BFX isn’t just a crypto exchange; it’s a global trading hub. Investors will be able to access more than 500 different assets, including U.S. stocks, forex pairs, commodities, ETFs, and digital tokens. For the first time, a…
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:32
Bitcoin outflows aren't benefiting gold; both assets feel the pressure

The post Bitcoin outflows aren’t benefiting gold; both assets feel the pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data from Bitcoin and gold ETFs revealed a departure from historical trends this month: instead of flows moving in opposite directions as they normally do, both Bitcoin and gold experienced outflows at the same time. This rare correlation speaks volumes about the current macroeconomic environment and shifting investor psychology. Bitcoin outflows didn’t benefit gold, and until the Fed’s path is clearer, both assets remain under pressure. Bitcoin outflows, hard assets are feeling the pain Traditionally, when investors pull money out of Bitcoin, gold, the ultimate safe-haven asset, sees a surge in inflows, and vice versa. That’s because Bitcoin and gold are seen as alternative stores of value and hedges against traditional financial market risks. Bitcoin outflows aren’t going into gold. Investors often view them as uncorrelated assets because their prices and demand don’t typically move in tandem with stocks or bonds. However, each asset appeals to different risk appetites and market conditions Not so this month. Bitcoin ETFs recorded six straight days of outflows, draining nearly $2 billion in late August alone. Meanwhile, outflows from major gold ETFs, such as GLDM, also spiked, with $449 million exiting in just one week. Despite record Bitcoin outflows and a broader crypto market pullback, Bitcoin ETFs rebounded toward the end of August, with a four-day inflow streak through the pullback. Gold ETFs also saw net inflows during the last days of August 2025, tracking a similar rebound as Bitcoin ETFs, and suggesting a possible change in investor sentiment as the month closes. Macro uncertainty rules The backdrop for this unusual behavior is a cocktail of economic crosswinds: uncertainty around Federal Reserve monetary policy, persistent inflation, and signs of a softer labor market. With the Fed’s next move unclear, Bitcoin and gold may not be especially attractive to investors seeking clarity or certainty.…
SIX
SIX$0.02153+1.50%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00206462-2.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$252 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $252 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.1761 million in long positions and $177 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $51.4377 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $76.9597 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,349.59-2.31%
PANews2025/08/30 23:30
Best Crypto to Buy: Top Altcoin Set to Lead the Next Rally as Cardano (ADA) Lags

The post Best Crypto to Buy: Top Altcoin Set to Lead the Next Rally as Cardano (ADA) Lags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market braces for its next major rally, all eyes are turning toward emerging players that could redefine the market, led by the rapidly rising Mutuum Finance. While Cardano (ADA) struggles to regain momentum amid mixed market signals, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing attention with its innovative approach to decentralized finance and growing investor interest.  Mutuum Finance has a presale price of $0.035 in phase 6. Early investors will experience over 500% growth after listing. The Mutuum Finance presale has already reached over $15.15 million with over 15800 owners.  Cardano (ADA): Steady Outlook Amid Search for Altcoin Leadership Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.866, maintaining a stable footing despite recent market fluctuations. Analysts see potential for gains toward the $1.00–$1.50 range in the coming months, driven by factors such as network developments, ecosystem activity, and continued staking interest. While ADA remains a significant altcoin in the broader crypto narrative, newer decentralized finance protocols, including Mutuum Finance, are increasingly attracting investor attention. Mutuum Finance $50,000 Bug Bounty MUTM announced its Bug Bounty Program launched in collaboration with Certik. Through an invitation to white hackers, developers, and security researchers to participate in the security program, Mutuum Finance will further enhance the security of its platform by rewarding them with bounties when they identify any vulnerability they are able to discover. The reward system will be up to 50,000 USDT and the award will also be proportional to the impact of the bug discovered whether small level bugs to high-impact bug vulnerability. The hierarchical model provides one of the widest security coverings and in the simplified form can safeguard the users, investors’ funds and profits, and gains increasing trust in the Mutuum Finance system. The 100,000 Giveaway Set up to Build a Loyal Fan Base. In addition to its bug…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000468-0.82%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006183+18.67%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006122-15.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:29
Top Crypto Presales of the Year: 4 Coins You Need on Your Radar

Between crypto exchanges, stock brokerages, forex platforms, and DeFi apps, traders are juggling multiple accounts, dozens of wallets, and endless […] The post Top Crypto Presales of the Year: 4 Coins You Need on Your Radar appeared first on Coindoo.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001647-5.39%
Coindoo2025/08/30 23:29
Bitcoin Price Crash? Here's Where BTC Might Bottom Out

The post Bitcoin Price Crash? Here’s Where BTC Might Bottom Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its downward spiral as technical signals confirm bearish momentum for the flagship cryptocurrency. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin dropped from an intraday peak of $111,420.48 to the $108,000 range, leaving investors wondering how low it could drop. Analyst predicts $103K as potential Bitcoin bottom According to an update from Michaël van de Poppe, a renowned crypto analyst, Bitcoin’s short-term trend is likely to remain bearish. He believes that the market is in a corrective phase and might stay on the downward path for a while till the price hits near $103,000. You Might Also Like Van de Poppe considers this level a possible “bottom out” point for BTC. He insisted that the current levels show weakness and indicate that the correction is not finished yet. To exit the current phase, the analyst noted that Bitcoin has to break above the $112,000 resistance level. It’s quite clear. Trend is slightly downwards at this point, and #Bitcoin is looking to get itself into a bottom of the correction. I don’t think we’re done yet. For me, being done would be to break above $112K, the level the market clearly rejected on yesterday and fell… pic.twitter.com/RzmMuycqjD — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 30, 2025 This price level has proven to be significant as Bitcoin faced rejection here. It indicates that sellers are still in control, a development that could prevent upward momentum for the asset. Interestingly, a Bitcoin whale reportedly raked in $4 billion in profit within the last 48 hours. Such profit-taking moves could stand in the way of a quick rebound, and when it happens, the momentum would be weak, as highlighted by van de Poppe. Institutional demand for BTC offers silver lining As of this writing, the Bitcoin price was trading at $108,576.49, representing a 1.23% decline…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:27
$52 Target Set as On-Chain Activity Surges

The post $52 Target Set as On-Chain Activity Surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts raise Chainlink’s price target to $52 as on-chain activity, institutional partnerships, and retail momentum fuel fresh growth in 2025. Chainlink (LINK) is once again in the spotlight after a volatile episode in August 2025 which saw unprecedented volatility, key ecosystem updates, and renewed institutional interest. Analysts now forecasting a price target of $52 due to record on-chain activity and rapidly accelerating adoption. Retail communities are linking the discussions around Chainlink’s infrastructure growth to MAGACOIN FINANCE, a cultural and financial play. The involvement indicates the investor’s attention being pulled towards established infrastructure leaders and early-stage narratives. Chainlink’s volatile August rally During August, Chainlink’s history experienced some of its most dramatic changes. LINK soared by 159.8% in a day to $24.51 after an 806% drop on a weekly basis and a rally of 4,200% on a monthly basis. Price fluctuations were caused due to whale buying, token buybacks, and speculation on a possible Chainlink ETF. Predictions for the month of September indicate that LINK is likely to go for as low as $19.40 yet again and as high as $25.99. Even with these shifting prices, people are still feeling confident about this choice, breaking above the $51 price level. 52 could be the near-term target if momentum continues. Key ecosystem developments Chainlink’s fundamentals are getting stronger beyond price action. In August, U.S. Government entered into a partnership with the network. An announcement from the Department of Commerce caused LINK to rise 5%. The upgraded features have further strengthened its core capabilities: the new data feed, added validator nodes and CCIP v1.5 which is compatible with EVM-based zkRollups. This means that Chainlink is fast becoming a bridge for tokenizing real-world assets. The platform has launched NAV and Backed xStock Data Streams which give DeFi protocol access to providing live price…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:26
The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval

The post The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto ETFs: The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto ETFs: The Crucial Survival Battle After SEC Approval Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-etfs-survival-battle/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017335-8.72%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:25
