Ripple CTO on How XRP, RLUSD Drive Liquidity on AMM: Details
The post Ripple CTO on How XRP, RLUSD Drive Liquidity on AMM: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent replies on social media X, Ripple CTO David Schwartz explains AMM liquidity pools in relation to the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. This was in response to an X user who had sought clarification as regards the subject matter. The pool holds half RLUSD and half XRP. The assumption of the pool is that LP token holders want to be long XRP and to profit from XRP volatility. — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 30, 2025 Automated Market Maker (AMM) on XRP Ledger uses liquidity pools instead of traditional order books to facilitate trades. The AMM functionality was enabled with the amendment XLS-30D in March 2024. You Might Also Like The clawback amendment, which went live in January this year, enabled Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin to be floated and traded directly on XRP Ledger’s DEX, boosting its liquidity and trading options and increasing decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the XRPL network. RLUSD AMM liquidity pool explained According to Schwartz, the AMM liquidity pool holds a pile of RLUSD and XRP, each of roughly equal value. It also issues tokens that represent claims against the pool for a proportional share of its assets. You Might Also Like When the price of XRP goes down, the pool converts RLUSD to XRP to equalize the values; on the other hand, when XRP price goes up, the pool converts XRP to RLUSD for value equalization. The aim is to always increase the value of the pool constant (the amount of RLUSD times the amount of XRP divided by the number of issued tokens outstanding) and never to allow it to decrease. According to the Ripple CTO, the idea behind the AMM liquidity pool is that, regardless of whether XRP’s price takes a round trip, the value of each liquidity token would serve to maximize…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:51
The ICO Takeover: How New Projects Hijacked All 5-10x Opportunities From Altcoin Season
Institutions hoard BTC & ETH, killing classic altseasons. But presales like XYZVerse, now at $0.0053 from $0.0001, could still deliver 1,000×+ upside.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/30 23:50
Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot
The post Why This New ETH L2 Could Soar Over 20,000% In 2025 To Take ADA’s Top 10 Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has been a steady force in crypto for years, but the spotlight is shifting. A new Ethereum Layer 2 project, called Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining traction. Built on the foundation of meme culture and blockchain technology, it is already capturing attention with its speed, rewards, and early entry price. Analysts suggest this coin could soar over 20,000% in 2025, pushing its way toward the top 10—possibly taking Cardano’s place. Here’s why. Layer Brett: new ETH L2 could soar over 20,000% in 2025 Layer Brett is not like other meme coins. It is a Layer 2 built on Ethereum, which means it runs faster and with lower costs compared to Ethereum Layer 1. Transactions that typically cost $10–$20 on Ethereum drop to pennies on Layer Brett. This is a big reason why people are calling it one of the best projects to watch in 2025. Another key point is staking. Early buyers of LBRETT can stake their tokens for rewards as high as a 20,000% APY, although this figure will decrease as more people join. This reward system is attracting both meme enthusiasts and serious traders. Crypto analysts on X and Telegram say Layer Brett combines fun and function in a way that feels new. Layer Brett is currently in presale for a low price of $0.005, offering early access at a low entry point. The project has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 25% allocated for staking rewards, 15% for partnerships and developer grants, and 10% for liquidity. Unlike projects with no clear plan, Layer Brett has a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and bridging with other chains. Experts highlight that Ethereum Layer 2s could process more than $10 trillion annually by 2027, and projects like Layer Brett are set to benefit most from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:48
Crypto News Service Unveils Essential 24/7 Coverage Schedule
The post Crypto News Service Unveils Essential 24/7 Coverage Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Service Unveils Essential 24/7 Coverage Schedule Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto News Service Unveils Essential 24/7 Coverage Schedule Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-news-service-hours/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:46
21Shares Launches 21Shares Hyperliquid ETP, an Exchange Traded Product Tracking HYPE
PANews reported on August 30 that according to Globenewswire, cryptocurrency ETP issuer 21Shares announced the launch of the first exchange-traded product tracking HYPE, 21Shares Hyperliquid ETP. The ETP will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a fee rate of 2.5%, providing investors with institutional-grade Hyperliquid investment opportunities.
PANews
2025/08/30 23:45
China Financial Leasing Enters Crypto with Key ETF Investments
The post China Financial Leasing Enters Crypto with Key ETF Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China Financial Leasing enters crypto, investing in physical BTC and ETH ETFs. The move is spurred by a strong Bitcoin. It marks the company’s initial foray into digital asset investments. China Financial Leasing Group, listed in Hong Kong, announced its strategic entry into cryptocurrency investments via ETFs focused on physical assets, amid the US dollar’s ongoing depreciation. This move indicates a growing institutional interest in digital currencies, potentially impacting Bitcoin and Ethereum markets, as ETFs provide increased exposure to these assets. China Financial Leasing Targets Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs China Financial Leasing Group Ltd., in its interim performance report for June 30, 2025, identified an emerging investment pathway in the Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market. The strategic engagement in cryptocurrency investments is marked by allocations to ETFs, which include BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. This pivotal shift marks the company’s inaugural step toward digital asset investments. Strengthened Bitcoin prices, attributed to a weakening US dollar, appear to bolster institutional interest in physical cryptocurrency holdings over synthetic products. Investments in these sectors are anticipated to continue affecting market dynamics. The Hong Kong-listed entity’s new focus on cryptocurrencies aims to leverage the ongoing shifts in global currency valuations. “The Group has started investing in the cryptocurrency industry, particularly in exchange-traded funds that hold physical cryptocurrencies rather than synthetic products.” Bitcoin’s Market Cap Nears $2.17 Trillion Amid Institutional Interest Did you know? The gradual policy shift in Hong Kong towards cryptocurrencies reflects global institutional adoption trends, similar to earlier moves by MicroStrategy and Tesla, spurring major asset rallies. Bitcoin (BTC), anchored at $108,788.76, holds a market capitalization nearing $2.17 trillion, with a volume decrease of 13.45% in daily trading. Despite a 0.22% rise in the past 24 hours, BTC witnessed a 5.31% decline over the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:43
MemeCore Price Rises 60% – Which Meme Coin Is Next To Explode?
The MemeCore price went through a massive surge today, showing resilience at a time when the market is experiencing stagnation. The meme coin ecosystem, which describes itself as an L1 blockchain designed specifically for meme coins, has quickly gained prominence thanks to its unique pixelated artwork that highlights a strong use case. Given that this […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/30 23:42
How AI And Big Data Are Pushing The Next Wave Of Sustainable Innovation
The post How AI And Big Data Are Pushing The Next Wave Of Sustainable Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PRODUCTION – 26 March 2024, Rhineland-Palatinate, Oppenheim: The display of a tablet shows the points at which the vine is to be pruned. After uploading the scanned vine, the prototype app for smartphone and tablet evaluates the data using AI and specifies the pruning points. Pruning grapevines is a time-consuming process that requires specialist knowledge and skilled workers. Artificial intelligence should help with pruning. Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images In agriculture, digital twins are emerging as a powerful way to manage resources more efficiently. These virtual replicas of farmland integrate real-time data from sensors, drones, and weather stations to simulate crop growth, soil health, and environmental impacts. Farmers can test strategies for irrigation, fertilization, and pest control in a risk-free virtual environment before implementing them in the field. Institutions like Texas A&M AgriLife Research are building digital twins for South Texas crops, while ag-tech company LandScan has secured a patent for almond production optimization. By combining AI models with field-level data, these systems can forecast harvest outcomes six to eight weeks in advance, improving resource efficiency by up to 30% and increasing yields by as much as 20%. Industry analysts estimate that 40% of large farms will be using digital twins by the end of 2025. This growth signals not only a significant expansion in the ag-tech market but also a compelling investment case, as improved productivity and reduced resource use directly align with sustainability goals. Predictive Analytics For Energy Grids Utilities around the world are turning to predictive analytics to make energy distribution more resilient and efficient. AI-powered platforms can forecast consumption patterns, integrate renewable energy sources, detect potential faults, and optimize the performance of entire grid systems. Solutions like Schneider Electric’s Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS)…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:41
BTC, ETH ETFs hemorrhage $291M triggered by US inflation data
The post BTC, ETH ETFs hemorrhage $291M triggered by US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs saw steep outflows on Friday as fresh U.S. inflation numbers rattled investor confidence. The outflows amounted to $291.28 million, a striking reversal of sentiment following weeks of inflows. Ether ETFs led outflows, losing $164.64 million, SoSoValue reported. That snapped a stretch of five straight sessions of inflows that had added over $1.5 billion to the asset class. Bitcoin ETFs also saw outflows, losing $126.64 million in their first daily decline since Aug. 22. The drawdown drove a decline in assets under management (AUM) across the industry. Ethereum ETF assets under management dipped to $28.58 billion, and Bitcoin ETF AUM to $139.95 billion. Data from individual funds underscored the magnitude of the exodus. Fidelity’s FBTC topped the outflows list, with $66.2 million. The ARKB from ARK Invest and 21Shares was next up, with outflows of $72.07 million. GBTC by Grayscale registered an outflow of $15.3 million. Not all funds bled capital. BlackRock’s IBIT took in an estimated $24.63 million in inflows. WisdomTree’s BTCW inched to $2.3 million, showing that some investors were still in the mood to take advantage of the turbulence. Market wary as Fed inflation gauge lifts dollar The heavy outflows in the Bitcoin and Ether ETFs came as the U.S. published new inflation data that caught investors’ eyes. The central bank’s favored measure of underlying inflation, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, increased 2.9% year-over-year in July, the fastest pace since February. The figure aligned with economists’ estimates but reinforced that inflation pressures are proving sticky. The figure also comes as the Fed is pressured to follow through on long-awaited rate cuts. Looking closer at the report, energy prices offered some relief by partially offsetting overall increases. However, the services sector told a different story. Service costs surged 3.6% year-over-year, reflecting sustained…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:38
Ethereum ETFs Close Out August With $164 Million In Outflows
The post Ethereum ETFs Close Out August With $164 Million In Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum ETFs, which have had a good run in August, closed out the month with a daily net outflow on August 29. This occurred as the ETH price dropped below $4,300 amid a broader correction in the crypto market. Ethereum ETFs Record $164 Million In Outflows SoSo Value data shows that these ETH funds saw $164.64 million in daily net outflows on August 29. Grayscale’s ETH and ETHE funds recorded $61.30 million and $28.64 million in outflows, respectively. Meanwhile, Fidelity and Bitwise’s ETH funds saw outflows of $51.02 million and $23.68 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the other Ethereum ETF issuers, including BlackRock, saw zero daily net flows. These ETH funds recorded a similar fate to their Bitcoin counterparts, which recorded $126 million in outflows yesterday. The outflows recorded on August 29 ended a six-day streak of consecutive inflows for these ETH funds, which began on August 21. During the six days, these funds took in a net inflow of almost $1.9 billion. Meanwhile, these Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $3.87 billion in August. This is below the $5.5 billion in net inflows that they recorded in July. These funds recorded more outflows in August than in July, likely due to a wave of profit-taking considering the ETH price’s rally to a new all-time high (ATH) this month. The Ethereum price rallied to a new ATH of $4,953 on August 24 amid a rally that began over the last three months. ETH is up over 73% in the last 90 days and up 15% in the past month. Source: TradingView; Ethereum’s 1-month Chart Amid these inflows and outflows from the Ethereum ETFs, ETH treasury companies have doubled on their accumulation and are now buying more ETH than Bitcoin treasury companies are buying BTC. Strategic ETH Reserve data shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 23:36
