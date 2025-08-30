2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Crypto Analysts Project $300 Solana Price As Institutions Back Asset

Industry analysts are backing a $300 Solana (SOL) price in the next bull phase as on-chain factors align for the asset.
Solana
SOL$199.4-2.56%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00209-11.92%
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:00
MemeCore rallies 93%, hits $1.1 ATH – Are more gains likely?

Futures heat up, whales circle, but the real question: how long can this sudden surge in Memecore last?
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-2.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02706-0.91%
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:00
Analyst Says Bitcoin Price Is Heading To $256K — Here’s When

The Bitcoin price never really caught a break over the past week, falling below the $110,000 mark by Tuesday, August 26. While it looked set to make a strong comeback, jumping back above $113,000 on Thursday, the flagship cryptocurrency is now struggling around a new multi-week low of around $107,500. This recent price decline has sparked conversations around the BTC bull cycle potentially reaching its peak, especially considering the market is currently dominated by euphoria. However, a crypto analyst on social media platform X has come forward with an audacious prediction for the Bitcoin price over the next few months. BTC To Reach Cycle Top In December 2025: Analyst Crypto analyst Frank Fetter—after a renowned American economist—took to the X platform to submit an exciting and bold prediction for the price of Bitcoin in the remaining months of 2025. According to the online pundit, the Bitcoin price could reach as high as $256,000 in this cycle. Related Reading: Is The Bitcoin Rally Over? Analyst Forecasts Drop To $94,000 If This Level Doesn’t Hold This positive projection is based on the Bitcoin Index Performance Since Cycle Low, which assesses the performance of the BTC price in various 4-year cycle periods. This metric reflects the cyclical nature of the largest cryptocurrency market. While many reports are predicting the cycle theory to be dead, this particular chart shows that Bitcoin has yet to even complete the current bull cycle in the first place. As observed in the highlighted chart, the Bitcoin Index Performance data suggests that the Bitcoin price, in the past two cycles (2015 – 2018 and 2018 – 2022), reached its peak around 1,100 days after hitting its cycle low. The premier cryptocurrency grew by 110x and 21x in these 2015 – 2018 and 2018 – 2022 cycles, respectively. With the market leader currently up by over 7x from its last cycle low and around 100 days away from the historical top, Fetter projects the price of BTC to reach as high as $256,000 based on the 2018 – 2022 fractal. If this history does repeat itself, it means the flagship cryptocurrency would have grown 16x by the end of this cycle. According to the analyst, the Bitcoin price could reach this target as early as December 3, 2025. This potential leg up would represent an almost 140% move from the current price point for BTC. Bitcoin Price At A Glance As of this writing, the price of BTC stands around $108,301, reflecting a nearly 4% decline in the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinGecko, the premier cryptocurrency is down by more than 7% is the last seven days. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Stop $183K? On-Chain Data Points to Explosive Cycle Peak Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15543-0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,047.54+0.08%
NewsBTC2025/08/31 00:00
Earning 3,000 XRP a day is no longer a fantasy: BJMINING brings a new value-added model to Ripple assets

BJMINING’s cloud mining now lets XRP holders earn daily income—up to 3,000 XRP/day—backed by $15 trial bonus, green energy, and flexible withdrawals.
XRP
XRP$2.7688-1.15%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07638+1.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796-0.25%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 00:00
Ripple (XRP) Price Could Reach $8 Before January 2026, But This Altcoin At $0.035 is Set for 40x ROI

As market analysts eye Ripple (XRP)’s potential to climb toward the $8 mark by January 2026, a new coin, Mutuum Finance is quietly stirring up anticipation. The project’s presale token price is at $0.035 in phase 6. Experts assert that the new token can explode with phenomenal gains in the coming months. It will increase […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006122-15.87%
XRP
XRP$2.7688-1.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214-3.72%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 00:00
Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG’s $387M Frenzy Crushes Nexchain’s $9.5M, Coldware’s Zero, and SUBBD’s $1M

Discover the best presale crypto to buy now. See how BlockDAG’s $387M presale dominates Nexchain’s $9.5M, Coldware’s $0 traction, and SUBBD’s $1M raise.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004457-3.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796-0.25%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 00:00
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Potential Surprises And Returns

The post WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Potential Surprises And Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roman Reigns is expected to take another hiatus after WWE Clash in Paris. (Credit: Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is the final Premium Live Event on Peacock, and WWE could be going out with a bang. When WWE hosts its second-ever PLE in France, the company’s diehard international fan base will be treated to a star-studded card headlined by John Cena vs. Logan Paul. Among the other marquee attractions at Paris La Défense Arena are Roman Reigns wrestling a rare singles match against Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. Earlier this month, WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam featured a slew of major surprises, including the shocking return of Brock Lesnar and Rollins’ successful Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk. While the first PLE in Paris doesn’t figure to be as noteworthy, WWE has teased that some major surprises could be coming. Here are three potentially shocking debuts and returns that could take place at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. ForbesWWE SummerSlam 2025 Results As Solo Sikoa Escapes, Defeats Jacob FatuBy Blake Oestriecher Logan Paul Beats John Cena Logan Paul doesn’t really win his matches against top WWE stars, and his dream match against John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris shouldn’t be any different. Then again, maybe it will be. Both Triple H and John Cena have sung the praises of Paul, whom Cena referred to as a “future WWE Champion” and “WrestleMania main eventer.” Performance-wise, Paul is ready for that role, but in terms of his credibility in the way he’s booked, Paul still has a ways to go to get there. What Paul really needs is a win over Cena because a loss would damage his already tainted reputation…
Humanity
H$0.02696-11.14%
Threshold
T$0.01595-2.14%
GET
GET$0.008917-2.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:59
Hyperliquid Is Trending Sideways Above $43

The post Hyperliquid Is Trending Sideways Above $43 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 30, 2025 at 14:50 // Price The price of Hyperliquid (HYPE) has fallen below the $50 mark in a sideways trend. Hyperliquid price long-term analysis: ranging  The cryptocurrency has been trading above the $40 support and below the $50 resistance level. Today, the price of the cryptocurrency fell below the moving average lines. On the downside, HYPE will test its previous low of $40. If the cryptocurrency price remains above the $40 support level, it will continue its uptrend. The altcoin will continue its move above the $40 support but below the $50 barrier. If the $40 support is broken, HYPE will fall to a low of $36. HYPE is trading at $43.50 at the time of writing. HYPE price indicators analysis On the daily chart, the price bars are below the upward moving average lines. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA on both charts, suggesting that the altcoin’s uptrend will continue. Technical Indicators: Key Resistance Levels – $60 and $70 Key Support Levels – $40 and $30 What is the next direction for Hyperliquid? The HYPE price has continued to move sideways, but has fallen below the moving average lines. Selling pressure is expected to reach a low of $42, or $40. If the altcoin retraces and stays above its previous low of $40, it will resume its uptrend. Last week HYPE was rising, although it was trading sideways after reaching a high of $49.83, as CoinIdol.com wrote in the price analysis. Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.82-2.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006122-15.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.1176-4.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:57
Are Trump’s Tariffs Still In Effect? Here’s What To Know.

The post Are Trump’s Tariffs Still In Effect? Here’s What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline An appellate court ruled most tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are illegal, backing a lower court’s argument that the levies exceeded Trump’s authority, though the duties will remain in place for weeks as the Trump administration brings the case to the Supreme Court. Trump challenged the appellate court ruling and claimed the Supreme Court would likely keep his tariffs in place. Getty Images Key Facts The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 late Friday that Trump overstepped his authority by issuing tariffs, as the court wrote the power to impose such tariffs is “vested exclusively in the legislative branch” and a “core Congressional power.” Dissenting judges argued Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—a 1977 law allowing the president to regulate international trade—to justify his tariffs is not an “unconstitutional delegation of legislative authority.” The IEEPA neither mentions tariffs nor has “procedural safeguards” that set limits on the president’s power to impose tariffs and does not “give the president wide-ranging authority” to issue levies, the majority ruling said. The appellate court’s ruling does not take effect until Oct. 14, however, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court. “The president’s tariffs remain in effect, and we look forward to ultimate victory on this matter,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement. Chief Critic “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT!” Trump wrote on Truth Social in criticism of the “Highly Partisan” appeals court. Trump claimed, “If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the country.” He suggested the Supreme Court would “help” keep the tariffs in place for the “benefit of our Nation,” adding if the appellate court’s ruling is “allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000468-0.82%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08184-1.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:56
A $400 Bet in This Crypto Under $0.003 Will Mirror the Explosive Returns of 2017 XRP and 2021 Dogecoin

The post A $400 Bet in This Crypto Under $0.003 Will Mirror the Explosive Returns of 2017 XRP and 2021 Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has seen several historic moments where a few-dollar initial bets flipped to huge portfolios. XRP holders became millionaires on the 2017 bull run. Dogecoin brought back the memory, awarding early investors huge gains in 2021. Today, investors are searching for the next coin to repeat that kind of breakout. With its presale success, innovative roadmap, and a launch price under $0.003, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as a frontrunner for those willing to stake $400 on the chance of catching lightning in a bottle again. Lessons From XRP 2017 and Dogecoin 2021 The stories of XRP and Dogecoin highlight two very different paths to success. XRP surged in 2017 as global banks and institutions began to test Ripple’s payment solutions. Despite pessimism, early investors watched the token rise from under a cent to over $3 in a few months, making it one of the cycle’s fastest-growing assets. Dogecoin’s 2021 run was different. A parody coin became a cultural revolution thanks to viral memes, Elon Musk’s tweets, and a devoted community. Casual holders became instant millionaires when the token rose from fractions of a cent to nearly $0.70. Both cases show skeptics underestimate, overlook, and disregard huge winners. Those who spotted the opportunity early captured life-changing gains. It is this playbook that investors are eyeing now with Little Pepe, a project blending meme appeal with genuine infrastructure. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Presale Momentum Follows Similar Trend If there is one project dominating presale headlines in 2025, it’s Little Pepe. The token has already raised over $22 million across multiple sold-out stages. Despite being over 100% up from the initial price, its entry price is still at just $0.0021. Considering its official launch price of $0.003, early buyers are positioning themselves for a guaranteed uplift even before exchange listings. Community-driven…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012495-8.05%
XRP
XRP$2.7688-1.15%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000987-3.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/30 23:53
