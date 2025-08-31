XRP Ledger Activates Major Updates: Three Game-Changing Amendments Live Now!

XRP Ledger activates major updates, improving AMM, NFT, and payments. Three essential amendments go live, enhancing network security and stability. RippleX streamlines standards process, simplifying feature adoption within XRP ecosystem. XRP Ledger has officially activated three significant amendments to its mainnet, marking a key milestone in its evolution. After a successful 14-day countdown period in which an 80 percent majority support was achieved, these updates are currently active, improving the network's performance and security. Blockchain explorer XRPscan underlined the significance of these amendments and noted that they are essential in guaranteeing the continued stable functioning of the XRP ecosystem. Nodes with old versions (v2.4.0 or older) may get blocked without an immediate upgrade. Major System Upgrades Strengthen the XRP Network One of the major updates improves the Automated Market Maker (AMM) system. It combines solemn checks to ensure that AMMs work correctly and provides the rounding of deposits and withdrawals to maintain the balance correctly. This change improves the stability and reliability of the AMM, lessening user risks. A further update concerns the NFT system, as it fixes a problem in which NFT issuers might be given fungible tokens as transfer charges. The new rules also ensure that NFT issuers can only be charged such fees when their trustlines are duly authorised. The amendment also prevents the payment of fees on frozen trustlines, enhancing the security and integrity of NFT transactions. The third amendment addresses payment channels. Previously, users could create payment channels with "CancelAfter times" set in the past, which led to their automatic removal. The new update also ensures that only valid payment channels are created with actual "CancelAfter times", eliminating disruptions and enhancing the general stability of the payment system. RippleX Pushes Forward with Standards Clarification RippleX is also working on streamlining the XRP Ledger's standards process. A new proposal will clarify the life cycle of XRP Ledger Standards (XLS), making it easier for the community to adopt and implement new features. This move will simplify the standardization process and strengthen the XRP ecosystem. These amendments are a significant step in the continuous improvement of XRP Ledger, ensuring a more secure and efficient network for its users.