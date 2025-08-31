2025-09-02 Tuesday

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb

Whales' reduced selling strengthens XRP's foundational price support. Buyer-seller ratio hints at a potential market bottom for XRP. Continue Reading:XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb The post XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:14
Stablecoin Market Cap Peaks at $283 Billion with USDT Dominance

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/stablecoin-market-cap-283b-usdt-dominance/
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:12
“What For You Bury Me In The Cold, Cold Ground?”

The post “What For You Bury Me In The Cold, Cold Ground?” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artistic coins died here. The gold repository at Fort Knox, (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) Getty Images In 1936, the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky, opened. Opened—not the mot juste. The federal government piled gold bars upon gold bars into this huge brand-new vault deep in the ground. An army base (Fort Knox) surrounded the setup, and the outer perimeter was an impenetrable circle of mountains. Nobody unauthorized was getting at this stuff. The bars came from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s gold confiscation of 1933. The big man barreled into office in March 1933 and in his first act as president told the nation’s inhabitants that they had until the end of May to turn in every scrap of gold they had, to the feds, for a $20 bill. The lion’s share of this gold, this gold owned beyond legally by countless Americans up and down the country, was in United States Mint-issued coins. Yep, that had to be handed in for the paper bill. All the Eagles, Double Eagles, all that with the Augustus Saint-Gaudens beaux-arts designs and markings that the federal government had verily marketed to the American people for generations had to come back. For a paper bill, a greenback. And then the feds destroyed all the art. They melted the coins into bars, stamped them with a number like for prison inmates, and buried everything in the cold, cold ground. Want the poop on this pathetic history? It’s in our new book Free Money, a monetary history of the United States from the perspective of currency innovation taking hold today (which is to say Bitcoin). “What for you bury me in the cold, cold ground?” The question that the Tasmanian Devil posed to Bugs Bunny is a fair one with respect to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:11
Ripple Unveils “Ripple Payments” Demo Featuring XRP

The post Ripple Unveils “Ripple Payments” Demo Featuring XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ripple showcases a new “Ripple Payments” demo, positioning XRP as a liquidity bridge for faster cross-border transactions. Circle, Stripe, and Google develop payment-focused blockchains, directly challenging Ripple’s role in digital settlement. Google’s Universal Ledger aims for multi-asset settlement, potentially reducing reliance on Ripple’s XRP network. Ripple Unveils “Ripple Payments” Demo Featuring XRP Liquidity Ripple has rolled out a demo of “Ripple Payments” on its official website, showing how its Liquidity on Demand service uses XRP to facilitate transfers. The release comes at a time when other major players, including Circle, Stripe, and Google, are preparing their own payment-focused blockchains. Ripple Payments and Liquidity on Demand The demo highlights how Ripple’s platform is designed to make cross-border transactions faster and more efficient by tapping into XRP for liquidity. For years, Ripple has presented its technology as a way for institutions to bypass traditional correspondent banking networks. JackTheRippler, an industry commentator, shared news of the demo, writing, “Ripple Payments is ‘Liquidity on Demand’ —> #XRP.” The move keeps Ripple focused on embedding XRP within its payments network while strengthening its pitch to financial institutions. New Payment Blockchains Emerging Meanwhile, several well-known firms are building their own blockchains aimed directly at payments. Circle is developing Arc, a network that uses USDC as its gas currency, removing the need for native tokens to cover fees. Stripe is working on a project called Tempo, designed to speed up and lower the cost of stablecoin transfers for enterprise users. Google’s project, the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), goes further. It is planned as an open-ended platform for blockchain payments that can support multiple assets, including stablecoins. GCUL could expand into areas such as foreign exchange settlement and treasury services. Competition in Cross-Border Payments Ripple has long marketed itself as uniquely positioned to power mainstream…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:10
Bitcoin price eyes $100k crash as Convano adopts Metaplanet-style buying strategy

The post Bitcoin price eyes $100k crash as Convano adopts Metaplanet-style buying strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin continued its downward trend after a major options expiry on Friday. It also plunged as Convano, a sleepy Japanese company, announced a BTC buying strategy. Summary Bitcoin price could crash to $100,000 as the recent momentum wanes. Convano, a Japanese company, aims to buy coins worth $3 billion. Bitcoin strategy companies have lost momentum this year. Convano to accumulate $3 billion worth of Bitcoin The Bitcoin (BTC) price, at last check on Saturday, is down more than 5.4% over the previous seven days, and down 13% from its all-time high this year. The rising uncertainty about the Federal Reserve, rising crypto liquidations, and a multi-billion-dollar options expiry triggered a crash. Still, despite the current crash, a small Japanese nail salon operator known as Convano has launched a new Bitcoin buying strategy. It is now rising about $3 billion, which it will use to acquire 21,000 Bitcoin. Its planned capital raise is much higher than its market capitalization of $386 million. Convano hopes to become a successful story like Strategy and Metaplanet. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has seen its market capitalization jump from approximately $1 billion in 2020 to $90 billion, primarily driven by its Bitcoin buying strategy.  Similarly, Metaplanet has moved from being a hotel owner to a $2 billion company, helped by its 18,991 Bitcoin purchases.  The risk for Convano is that Bitcoin treasury companies are not doing well. Strategy stock has plunged by over 25% from its 2024 high, while Metaplanet has crashed by over 50% from the year-to-date high.  Other top companies that have adopted this strategy, such as GameStop, MicroCloud Hologram, and Trump Media, have also slumped. According to BitcoinTreasuries, there are now over 100 companies holding over 989,926 coins.  Bitcoin technical analysis BTC price chart | Source: crypto.news The daily timeframe chart shows…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:07
Chiney Ogwumike And BAL4Her Launch First Queens Of The Continent Camp In Lagos

The post Chiney Ogwumike And BAL4Her Launch First Queens Of The Continent Camp In Lagos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chiney Ogwumike At The BAL4Her Leadership Workshop In Morocco Supplied/BAL When Chiney Ogwumike returned to Lagos, Nigeria, this week, it wasn’t just another trip home; it was the start of something bigger. The two-time WNBA All-Star, ESPN analyst, and first female Ambassador of Basketball Africa League (BAL) chose Nigeria to host the very first Queens of the Continent (QOTC) camp on African soil. From August 29 to 31, Ogwumike and her QOTC Foundation are partnering with BAL4Her to deliver three days of programming that combine the excitement of basketball with the long-term impact of mentorship, networking, and leadership development. “This is home, this is what I know,” Ogwumike told Forbes.com. “It’s the intersection of my identity, and it’s all about the next generation.” A First for Queens of the Continent Chiney Ogwumike During The BAL’s HER TIME TO PLAY Camp In Morocco Supplied/BAL Launched just over a year ago, QOTC was born from Ogwumike’s desire to place young women and girls at the centre of the sports movement. The Lagos camp marks the foundation’s first activation on the continent, making it a landmark moment for women’s basketball and youth empowerment in Nigeria. The weekend began on August 29 with an exclusive networking event that brought together leaders and advocates across industries. On August 30, a BAL4Her U23 camp featured 20 of Nigeria’s top young talents, while the program will conclude with a clinic for 60 under-16 girls. For Ogwumike, the camp was never meant to be only about basketball drills.“It was even probably more important than the basketball,” she explained. “Only a small percentage of athletes ever go pro. But there are so many ways to be part of sports, whether it’s coaching, owning a team, being a broadcaster, or even running events. We want these young women to see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:05
Ripple Unveils “Ripple Payments” Demo Featuring XRP Liquidity

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ripple-unveils-ripple-payments/
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:05
XRP Ledger Activates Major Updates: Three Game-Changing Amendments Live Now!

XRP Ledger activates major updates, improving AMM, NFT, and payments. Three essential amendments go live, enhancing network security and stability. RippleX streamlines standards process, simplifying feature adoption within XRP ecosystem. XRP Ledger has officially activated three significant amendments to its mainnet, marking a key milestone in its evolution. After a successful 14-day countdown period in which an 80 percent majority support was achieved, these updates are currently active, improving the network’s performance and security. Blockchain explorer XRPscan underlined the significance of these amendments and noted that they are essential in guaranteeing the continued stable functioning of the XRP ecosystem. Nodes with old versions (v2.4.0 or older) may get blocked without an immediate upgrade. Also Read: Grayscale Files for Cardano ETF: Could ADA Be the Next Big Investment? Major System Upgrades Strengthen the XRP Network One of the major updates improves the Automated Market Maker (AMM) system. It combines solemn checks to ensure that AMMs work correctly and provides the rounding of deposits and withdrawals to maintain the balance correctly. This change improves the stability and reliability of the AMM, lessening user risks. A further update concerns the NFT system, as it fixes a problem in which NFT issuers might be given fungible tokens as transfer charges. The new rules also ensure that NFT issuers can only be charged such fees when their trustlines are duly authorised. The amendment also prevents the payment of fees on frozen trustlines, enhancing the security and integrity of NFT transactions. The third amendment addresses payment channels. Previously, users could create payment channels with “CancelAfter times” set in the past, which led to their automatic removal. The new update also ensures that only valid payment channels are created with actual “CancelAfter times”, eliminating disruptions and enhancing the general stability of the payment system. RippleX Pushes Forward with Standards Clarification RippleX is also working on streamlining the XRP Ledger’s standards process. A new proposal will clarify the life cycle of XRP Ledger Standards (XLS), making it easier for the community to adopt and implement new features. This move will simplify the standardization process and strengthen the XRP ecosystem. These amendments are a significant step in the continuous improvement of XRP Ledger, ensuring a more secure and efficient network for its users. Also Read: Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 31 The post XRP Ledger Activates Major Updates: Three Game-Changing Amendments Live Now! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply (8/30/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 30, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, John Mauchly Was Born in 1907, Telephone hotline Between Washington DC and Moscow Was Established in 1963, Guion Stewart Bluford was launched into Space in 1983, and we present you with these top quality stories. The System Didn’t Ask, It Just Made You Comply By @hacker91808649 [ 7 Min read ] Explores how predictive systems enforce silent authority. From ERP forms to credit scores, obedience now happens without commands, as structures compel complian Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/08/31 00:02
Supreme Court Opens Crypto Wallets to Surveillance—Protect Privacy On-Chain

As privacy continues to be a cornerstone in the evolution of blockchain technology, a growing consensus emphasizes that privacy must move on-chain to effectively protect user data and foster trust within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Blockchain’s transparency, while beneficial for security, has raised concerns over user privacy, prompting developers and regulators to seek innovative solutions that [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/31 00:01
