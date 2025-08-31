2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Listed As Chairman Of $200-M Dogecoin Treasury — Details

The post Elon Musk's Lawyer Listed As Chairman Of $200-M Dogecoin Treasury — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk's Lawyer Listed As Chairman Of $200-M Dogecoin Treasury — Details | Bitcoinist.com Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 00:21
Top 10 Meme Coins In 2025 Ready For Liftoff

The post Top 10 Meme Coins In 2025 Ready For Liftoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Could selecting the right meme coin today be the key to unlocking significant gains in the rapidly evolving crypto market? As meme coins continue to capture attention, early opportunities, such as whitelists, are emerging as powerful tools for investors seeking to secure maximum upside. Understanding which coins are strategically positioned for growth and which coins offer the best early access is essential for anyone looking to navigate this landscape effectively. The MoonBull whitelist is live now, offering a unique early entry point into one of Ethereum’s most innovative meme coins. Alongside MoonBull, other coins included in the top 10 meme coins in 2025, such as Moo Deng, MOODENG, DOGS, DEGEN, ANDY, OSAK, TST, COQ, CHEEMS, and HIPPO, are generating excitement among crypto enthusiasts. By participating in the whitelist, investors gain access to elite staking rewards, bonus token allocations, and private hints about roadmap developments. MoonBull, one of the top 10 meme coins in 2025, is an Ethereum meme coin built to reward early supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Designed for meme coin enthusiasts, MoonBull merges the reliability of Ethereum with the viral momentum of meme culture. The whitelist offers early entry, giving participants access to bonus allocations and private insights into the roadmap. The whitelist ensures that investors receive the lowest possible price and a front-row seat to the launch. MoonBull is included for its unique whitelist structure, strategic early rewards, and strong integration with Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem. Participation in the whitelist is a key factor for gaining maximum benefit. Missing the Window on Early Gains Imagine tracking a promising meme coin for weeks, analyzing its potential, and then witnessing it surge in value just days after launch. Investors who secured a spot on the MoonBull whitelist enjoyed early rewards, exclusive staking bonuses, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 00:20
WLF Drops ‘Kill Switch’ Governance Before Sept 1 Token Unlock

The post WLF Drops ‘Kill Switch’ Governance Before Sept 1 Token Unlock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump-linked WLF project has given its core team final veto power over all community proposals This new governance was announced just days before the native WLFI token is set for a major unlock on Sept 1 In a crisis, the protocol shifts to a centralized multisig, acting as a governance “kill switch” The Trump-family-linked crypto project, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has laid out its governance rules ahead of its token unlock, and the bottom line is clear: the core team holds the ultimate power.  The new framework gives the team a “kill switch” to veto community proposals and take full control during a crisis. Related: President Trump’s WLFI Leads Institutions in Buying BTC and ETH Dip The new governance rules state that the WLF company can reject any proposal, even one already approved by token holders, if it believes it poses a legal, contractual, or security risk.  The framework emphasizes that this decision is at the team’s “sole discretion” and is “final.” This gives the core developers a powerful, unilateral override to protect the protocol from any initiatives they deem harmful Full Multisig Takeover Planned for Any “Major Adverse Event” In the event of a “major adverse event” or a security risk that endangers users, the protocol’s governance will completely shift to a centralized multi-signature wallet.  This “kill switch” mechanism removes all community governance and consolidates control in the hands of the team until the crisis is resolved and normal operations can be restored. This centralized backstop is a clear signal that the project is prioritizing stability and security over permissionless decentralization. WLFI Token Unlock Set for September 1 This governance clarification comes just as the protocol’s native WLFI token is scheduled to begin unlocking on September 1 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.  A dedicated function page has already…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 00:19
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed $291.28 Million in Friday Red Tide

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed $291.28 Million in Friday Red Tide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, bitcoin and ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) bled $291.28 million in net redemptions, capping the week with a bruising close. ETF Exodus Caps a Bruising Week Statistics gathered from sosovalue.com show U.S. ethereum-focused ETFs logged $164.64 million in net withdrawals to finish the week. The day’s biggest pullbacks came from the Grayscale Ethereum Mini […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-bleed-291-28-million-in-friday-red-tide/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 00:18
Analist ziet grote Elliott Wave structuur voor Bitcoin koers: Kan BTC herstellen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers staat rond een belangrijk punt. Analisten volgen vooral het gebied rond $105.000, omdat een daling daaronder volgens analist erg bearish zou zijn. Kan de Bitcoin koers de steun vasthouden en opnieuw richting hogere niveaus bewegen? Bitcoin koers en technische indicatoren De Relative Strength Index (RSI) van Bitcoin staat momenteel rond de neutrale 50. De RSI is een indicator die meet of een asset overbought (te hoog gewaardeerd) of oversold (te laag gewaardeerd) is. Waarden onder de 30 worden gezien als oversold en waarden boven de 70 als overbought. Dat Bitcoin nog ruim boven de 30 staat, wijst erop dat er technisch nog ruimte is voor verdere dalingen voordat een sterke bodem wordt gevormd. Naast de RSI volgt de markt ook de Fear and Greed Index. Deze index meet het marktsentiment tussen 0 (extreme angst) en 100 (extreme hebzucht). Op dit moment staat de index precies op 50, neutraal dus. In eerdere correcties zakte de index vaak eerst richting 20 of lager voordat er een duidelijke opleving kwam. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet grote Elliott Wave structuur voor Bitcoin koers: Kan BTC herstellen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Fibonacci niveaus geven richting Een veelgebruikte methode om steun- en weerstandsniveaus te bepalen is de Fibonacci retracement. Analisten plaatsen het huidige correctiepatroon van Bitcoin in een zone tussen ongeveer $101.500 en $113.000. Binnen deze zone liggen verschillende niveaus die vaak dienen als draaipunten. Het 38,2% retracement ligt rond $108.500 en het 50% retracement rond $101.500. Als de koers boven deze band blijft, kan dit een basis vormen voor een volgende stijging richting het eerdere piekniveau rond $132.000. De technische analist More Crypto Online ziet de huidige daling als onderdeel van een grotere Elliott Wave-structuur. Volgens deze theorie ontwikkelt Bitcoin zich in vijf golven, waarbij de huidige beweging wordt gezien als wave (4). In dat scenario zou na afronding van de correctie nog een wave (5) volgen die de koers opnieuw hoger brengt. $BTC This correction continues to unfold. The RSI is still above oversold territory, so there is more room to the downside. Earlier this week I explained that also the fear and greed index leaves more room for further downside. This supports this perspective. Maybe it´s frozen,… pic.twitter.com/dtb2LKHScZ — More Crypto Online (@Morecryptoonl) August 29, 2025 Macro-economische invloed blijft merkbaar op Bitcoin koers Naast technische signalen spelen ook economische omstandigheden mee. Recente Amerikaanse inflatiecijfers kwamen hoger uit dan verwacht. Dit zorgde voor druk op risicovolle assets zoals aandelen en crypto. Met Trump als president in 2025 ligt er extra nadruk op fiscale maatregelen en renteontwikkelingen, wat ook de cryptomarkt indirect beïnvloedt. Wanneer de inflatie hardnekkig blijft, kunnen markten langer onzeker blijven. Bitcoin volgt dit patroon: tijdens periodes van oplopende rente en minder liquiditeit heeft de koers vaker moeite om verder te stijgen. Dit geeft context aan de huidige correctie. Wat zegt dit voor de komende weken De huidige situatie laat zien dat Bitcoin zich in een correctiefase bevindt waarin $105.000 als belangrijke grens geldt. De RSI rond neutrale waarden geeft ruimte voor verdere daling, terwijl de Fibonacci zone tussen $101.500 en $113.000 de belangrijkste technische band blijft. Voor altcoins zoals XRP is vooral het gedrag van Bitcoin doorslaggevend. Zolang BTC standhoudt boven $105.000, blijft de neerwaartse druk beperkt. Bij een doorbraak omlaag kan extra volatiliteit ontstaan, maar ook dan wijzen analisten op relatief beperkte marges. De inflatiecijfers en de macro-economische context versterken het beeld dat Bitcoin momenteel onder druk staat. Belangrijk is hoe lang dit correctieproces doorgaat voordat er ruimte komt voor een herstel richting eerdere all-time highs. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet grote Elliott Wave structuur voor Bitcoin koers: Kan BTC herstellen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats 2025/08/31 00:16
Two Billion Tokens Gone in 2 Hours: BullZilla Presale Eyes 100x Meme Coin Status While Pudgy Penguins and Trump Token Stay Hot

What if the next 100x meme coin was hours away from shaking the crypto market? This question is becoming increasingly […] The post Two Billion Tokens Gone in 2 Hours: BullZilla Presale Eyes 100x Meme Coin Status While Pudgy Penguins and Trump Token Stay Hot appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/31 00:15
Top 10 Meme Coins In 2025 Ready For Liftoff – Are You Riding The Bull?

As meme coins continue to capture attention, early opportunities, such as whitelists, are emerging as powerful tools for investors seeking […] The post Top 10 Meme Coins In 2025 Ready For Liftoff – Are You Riding The Bull? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/31 00:15
Best Cryptos to Buy Today: BullZilla Presale Smashes Past $27K in Hours as Pepe and Bonk Ride the Meme Coin Wave

BullZilla presale heats up as Pepe and Bonk show sharp moves. Explore why $BZIL could be the Best Crypto to Buy Today.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/31 00:15
Cheapest Cryptocurrency With 166x Potential? Moonshot MAGAX Joins Ethereum and Cardano on Analyst Lists

Moonshot MAGAX joins Ethereum and Cardano on analyst lists with 166x growth potential, AI utility, and deflationary tokenomics.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/31 00:15
Dave Portnoy Is Ultimate Heel In ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Debut

The post Dave Portnoy Is Ultimate Heel In ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2158 — Pictured: (l-r) Businessman Dave Portnoy & his dog Miss Peaches during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy proved to be the ultimate showman again as he made his much-anticipated debut on Fox’s college football pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff.” Portnoy, a Michigan alumnus and diehard football fan, entered the network’s set in Columbus through a smoke-filled entrance wearing a ‘B1G’ hoodie. Within 10 seconds, he started singing the Michigan fight song, ‘The Victors’, prompting a parade of boos from the Ohio State fans. “I’ve heard a lot of people say like, ‘Big Noon only hired Dave to troll Columbus,’ ” said Portnoy after he walked around the five-person Fox desk to greet the Buckeye supporters. “I’m not here to troll you. You guys are being so rude. If I was here to troll you, I would have worn this shirt, but I decided not to our of respect.” The 48-year-old, who will make regular appearances on the pregame show as part of a new partnership between Barstool Sports and Fox, took off his conference hoodie and displayed a ‘Still Can’t Beat Michigan’ blue shirt complete with an asterisk. “You are destroying our security budget,” host Rob Stone quipped during the entrance. “You can’t beat us,” Portnoy yelled to the crowd of boos. “That national title you have means nothing to every single one of you. And just to show you that I’m in a good mood, I bought a ton of gold pants because I know nobody in Columbus has seen any since the day of Urban Meyer. You can’t beat us. And I’m not here to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/31 00:14
