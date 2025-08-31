Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Eye $10K With Neutral Fed Policy
The post Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Eye $10K With Neutral Fed Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum steadies above $4,600 with forecasts of a $10K target as DeFi adoption, upgrades, and Fed policy drive optimism into 2025. Ethereum appears stable above $4,600 after closing out August at $4,592. According to analysts, if the Federal Reserve doesn’t move off its neutral rate base, ETH may run toward $10,000 during the next cycle. The strong on-chain activity, coupled with the steady flow of institutional funds and the major technical updates, makes Ethereum the leading smart contract platform. As Ethereum rises, retail communities are promoting cultural-financial narratives like MAGACOIN FINANCE as investors are splitting their attention between established players and early-stagers. Price outlook and momentum Forecasts anticipate a climb in ETH as high as $4,693 by August 29. It could go as high as $4,882 by the end of the month. Analysts are also examining the September highs of $5,479, with multiple firms predicting a route to $7,000 by year-end. The target of $10,000 at stake will depend on the macro situation. If the Fed stays neutral on rates, liquidity can continue to flow into risk assets such as crypto which will prevent Ethereum from going down and drive it to $10,000. DeFi ecosystem and adoption Ethereum has the best DeFi ecosystem, with $127 billion locked in protocols and $143 billion worth of stablecoins on-chain. The network is the backbone of decentralized finance, as seen in these stats. Following the “Dencun” March 2024 and the “Pectra” May 2025 upgrades, transaction costs have decreased, throughput has improved, and the user experience has enhanced, along with increased scalability of Ethereum. The number of institutions adopting ETH has also increased, with 36 million ETH already staked — or nearly 29% of total supply. Investors are pouring money into ETFs and liquid staking platforms like Lido Finance are booming. Layer-2 solutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:47