Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Eye $10K With Neutral Fed Policy

Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Eye $10K With Neutral Fed Policy

The post Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Eye $10K With Neutral Fed Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum steadies above $4,600 with forecasts of a $10K target as DeFi adoption, upgrades, and Fed policy drive optimism into 2025. Ethereum appears stable above $4,600 after closing out August at $4,592. According to analysts, if the Federal Reserve doesn’t move off its neutral rate base, ETH may run toward $10,000 during the next cycle. The strong on-chain activity, coupled with the steady flow of institutional funds and the major technical updates, makes Ethereum the leading smart contract platform. As Ethereum rises, retail communities are promoting cultural-financial narratives like MAGACOIN FINANCE as investors are splitting their attention between established players and early-stagers. Price outlook and momentum Forecasts anticipate a climb in ETH as high as $4,693 by August 29. It could go as high as $4,882 by the end of the month. Analysts are also examining the September highs of $5,479, with multiple firms predicting a route to $7,000 by year-end. The target of $10,000 at stake will depend on the macro situation. If the Fed stays neutral on rates, liquidity can continue to flow into risk assets such as crypto which will prevent Ethereum from going down and drive it to $10,000. DeFi ecosystem and adoption Ethereum has the best DeFi ecosystem, with $127 billion locked in protocols and $143 billion worth of stablecoins on-chain. The network is the backbone of decentralized finance, as seen in these stats. Following the “Dencun” March 2024 and the “Pectra” May 2025 upgrades, transaction costs have decreased, throughput has improved, and the user experience has enhanced, along with increased scalability of Ethereum. The number of institutions adopting ETH has also increased, with 36 million ETH already staked — or nearly 29% of total supply. Investors are pouring money into ETFs and liquid staking platforms like Lido Finance are booming. Layer-2 solutions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:47
The post Companies Absorb BTC at 4x Daily Miner Supply, Per River’s Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. River says companies are taking in far more bitcoin each day than miners create. The U.S.-based bitcoin financial services firm, which runs brokerage and mining operations and publishes research, released a Sankey-style flow infographic dated Aug. 25 in a post on X. In this layout, outflows are shown on the left, inflows on the right, and the thickness of each line represents the size of the net daily movement. River’s Aug. 25 snapshot shows businesses absorbing about 1,755 BTC/day vs about 450 mined. River defines “businesses” broadly. The category combines bitcoin treasury companies — firms such as Strategy that publicly hold BTC — with conventional companies that keep bitcoin on their balance sheets. Based on public filings, custodial address tagging and its own heuristics, River estimates that about 1,755 BTC per day flow into business-controlled wallets. By comparison, River calculates new miner supply at about 450 BTC per day in 2025. That figure reflects the April 2024 halving, which cut the block subsidy to 3.125 BTC per block. With bitcoin blocks averaging one every 10 minutes — about 144 per day — the result is roughly 450 BTC in new issuance daily, though the exact number fluctuates slightly as block times vary. That math is the basis for River’s claim that companies are absorbing bitcoin at nearly four times the rate it is mined. The infographic shows other large institutional inflows as well. Funds and ETFs account for about 1,430 BTC/day in net inflows, which further boosts total absorption compared with new issuance. Smaller streams go to “other” entities (about 411 BTC/day) and governments (about 39 BTC/day). River also records a small but steady flow into “lost bitcoin” (about 14 BTC/day), representing coins that the firm judges to be permanently inaccessible, such as through key loss. On the other side…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:45
The buzz around digital assets has never been higher, and new presales are setting the tone for what’s next. Choosing the top crypto to invest in 2025 is about more than just hype, it’s about spotting the networks with real products, growing communities, and presale mechanics that create huge upside. Four names are in the
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:45
Ethereum appears stable above $4,600 after closing out August at $4,592. According to analysts, if the Federal Reserve doesn’t move […] The post Ethereum Holds $4,600 — Analysts Predict $10K If Fed Maintains Neutral Rate Policy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/31 00:44
FedWatch Predicts September Interest Rate Cuts Likely

FedWatch Predicts September Interest Rate Cuts Likely

The post FedWatch Predicts September Interest Rate Cuts Likely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Fed’s potential rate cut could impact crypto markets significantly. 86.4% probability indicated by CME’s FedWatch. Ethereum inflows and Polygon outflows analyzed for impact. CME’s FedWatch tool projects an 86.4% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. Financial markets are closely monitoring potential changes, affecting cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with significant implications for liquidity and investor sentiment. FedWatch Predicts 86.4% Chance of Rate Cut CME’s FedWatch data indicates a high probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September. Market participants are paying close attention, given the potential impact on risk assets like cryptocurrencies. The latest market consensus from CME’s “FedWatch” tool indicates an 86.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the next Fed meeting in September, versus a 13.6% chance of rates being held steady. Should the Fed reduce rates, asset prices, particularly in the crypto sector, may see shifts. Ethereum inflows of $27.3 million suggest investor positioning, while Polygon’s $30.5 million outflow raises questions on sentiment toward certain assets. While no official commentary from influential market leaders was made, industry speculation surrounds how Bitcoin and other digital assets might respond to such policy moves. This speculation continues as financial analysts debate potential outcomes. Bitcoin’s $2.17 Trillion Market Cap Amid Fed Speculation Did you know? Past rate cuts have often led to initial market reactions of volatility and adjustments, followed by cryptocurrency rebounds, highlighting the complex interplay between traditional financial policies and emergent digital assets. As of August 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) holds a price of $108,731.49 with a market cap at $2.17 trillion. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 16.35%, showing a 0.49% price change. This data stems from CoinMarketCap, indicating recent market responses. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:37 UTC on August 30, 2025.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:43
The post Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hit With 99.8% Drop as Transactions Hit Rare Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu Layer-2 network Shibarium has witnessed a 99.8% drop as daily transactions hit rare lows. According to Shibariumscan data, daily transactions for Shibarium are at 9,590, a far cry from a figure of 4.8 million seen on Aug. 20, marking a 99.8% drop. The drop corresponds with lackluster trading action in the crypto market seen in late August, with market players staying on the sidelines. Despite the drop in daily transaction volume, Shibarium statistics stay steady. Shibarium marked its second anniversary, having launched in August 2023, with total transactions surpassing 1.5 billion and addresses surpassing 270 million; total blocks have surpassed 12 million. You Might Also Like Total transaction count on Shibarium currently stands at 1,566,119,160. Total blocks now stand at 12,811,111, and total addresses are now at 271,936,819, according to Shibariumscan data at press time. Shiba Inu news This week, asset manager Valour announced an expansion of its Nordic product suite with the launch of eight new SEK-denominated ETPs, including Shiba Inu on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. You Might Also Like Recently, the Shiba Inu team has intensified warnings to the SHIB community as coordinated bad actors and networks of fake accounts continue to actively target vulnerable investors. SHIB holders are warned not to FOMO (fear of missing out) into random links. They should also never connect their wallets without verifying the source. In a separate warning, the Shiba Inu team reiterated that there is no official LEASH token on Solana, nor is there any migration to Solana. They also stated that any version of token not found on the SHIB website is fake and not part of Shiba Inu ecosystem. In this light, Shiba Inu community members are urged not to engage with such fake tokens, nor should they do so with unofficial accounts. Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-shibarium-hit-with-998-drop-as-transactions-hit-rare-low
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:42
The post XRP’s Whales Hold Back, Heralding Price Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent turn of events within the cryptocurrency market, XRP‘s price has observed a 2.67% decline over the last 24 hours, settling at $2.83, and resulting in a weekly loss of approximately 7.5%. However, Ripple‘s renowned token has showcased resilience over the past three months by achieving a gain exceeding 30% Why Are Whales […] Continue Reading:XRP’s Whales Hold Back, Heralding Price Rally Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrps-whales-hold-back-heralding-price-rally
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:39
The post Is the Red September a Myth or Reality for Bitcoin and Altcoins? Is a Decline on the Horizon? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin has been trending sideways in the last days of August, cryptocurrency investors are preparing for the possibility of an impending decline, as they do every year during this period. This phenomenon, known in the market as “Red September” or the “September Effect,” has been observed in traditional markets for nearly a century. Since 1928, the S&P 500 index has recorded an average negative return in September, making it the only consistently negative month in the index’s history. The picture is even bleaker for Bitcoin: since 2013, Bitcoin has lost an average of 3.77% of its value in September, experiencing eight sharp declines, according to Coinglass data. FinchTrade consultant Yuri Berg explains this as follows: “September has become more of a psychological experiment than a market anomaly. A selling wave is being generated by expectations rather than historical data.” This phenomenon stems from structural market behavior. Many investment funds close their fiscal year in September, divesting losing positions for tax reasons, and rebalancing their portfolios. With the summer holidays over, investors return to their trading desks to review their positions after a period of low liquidity. Furthermore, increased bond issuance after September accelerates the exit from stocks and risky assets. On the crypto side, these effects are even more magnified. Bitcoin, which trades 24/7, lacks circuit breakers during sell-offs, and its smaller market cap makes it vulnerable to large investor movements. September 2025 is approaching with mixed signals. The Fed has delivered positive messages, with markets pricing in the possibility of another interest rate cut for its September 18 meeting. Meanwhile, core inflation remains resilient at 3.1%, while two active wars are disrupting global supply chains. InFlux Technologies CEO Daniel Keller describes this scenario as a “perfect storm”: “There are two major conflict zones in Europe and the Middle…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:36
The post BullZilla Ups the Ante Ahead of Presale as Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla’s presale roars with 100x meme coin potential as Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump tokens rise. What if the next 100x meme coin was hours away from shaking the crypto market? This question is becoming increasingly complex to ignore as meme coin volatility intensifies, drawing traders into a whirlwind of uncertainty and opportunity. Sudden spikes and equally sharp declines have turned the market into a pressure cooker where timing often separates winners from bag-holders. Over the past 24 hours, one trending token has dipped while another has gained momentum, reminding investors of how quickly fortunes can swing. This constant churn keeps analysts searching for signals of the next big breakout. For students of finance, blockchain developers, and meme coin enthusiasts, it is both a lesson in risk and a glimpse into the psychology of digital assets. BullZilla ($BZIL) presale emerges against this backdrop, presenting itself as more than another hype-driven project. Built on the mechanics of scarcity and conviction, it sets up a launch that could rival early chapters of meme coin history. With Pudgy Penguins expanding its cultural reach and Official Trump dominating the media cycle, the stage is set for a compelling three-way comparison. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale That Refuses to Sit Still BullZilla has designed a presale that forces investors to act rather than wait. Stage 1 begins at $0.00000575, with automatic price increases triggered every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. That structure makes hesitation costly, as each delay means entering at a higher price. Early activity already confirms demand: $10,000 was secured within the first 50 minutes, and two billion tokens were sold within 2 hours of launch. But BullZilla is not only about timing. It offers layered staking yields of up to 70% annually and a referral system that rewards community growth.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 00:26
XYZVerse (XYZ) steps into the spotlight with a bold projection for massive value increase in 2025. Once-dominant names like Dogecoin and PENGU are losing momentum, sparking new debates about the next major winner. Industry watchers are turning their gaze toward XYZ, eager to see if this remarkable rally will rewrite the story of digital assets. […] Continue Reading: XYZVerse (XYZ) Takes the Crown in 2025 With 25,000% Growth Potential — Dogecoin & PENGU Fall Behind
Coinstats2025/08/31 00:22
