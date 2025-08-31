בורסת MEXC
Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework
The post Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Everything Blockchain Inc. has joined the XRP DeFi (XRPFi) standard on Flare Network to integrate yield-bearing strategies into its corporate digital treasury. The U.S. public company, listed under ticker EBZT, signed a memorandum of understanding to allocate $10 million in XRP for the initiative. EBZT Leverages Flare’s XRPFi to Turn XRP Into Yield-Bearing Treasury Asset According to a press release, the move positions EBZT among the first U.S. firms to embrace Flare’s institutional-grade framework for XRP yield. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower had earlier committed $100 million to the same standard, demonstrating growing corporate adoption of the model. The trend is also emphasized by the recent launch of an XRP treasury by Japanese gaming company Gumi. Flare developed XRPFi to transform XRP from a traditionally non-yielding asset into a productive instrument for corporate balance sheets. At the core of the framework is FAssets, this is Flare’s bridging system and extends smart contract utility to tokens like XRP and Bitcoin. Through this structure, EBZT plans to convert its XRP into FXRP. The, it will deploy it across decentralized lending, staking, and liquidity protocols using Flare’s Firelight restaking layer. By engaging in the XRPFi, EBZT is diversifying its cash funds and show investors that blockchain tokens can be purposely utilized beyond speculation. This allows corporations the chance to use XRP in a regulated manner comparable to regular corporate governance or reporting regulations. It is also an indicator that the digital assets are continuing to be a part of everyday treasury management. EBZT Participation Underlines Increasing Confidence in The XRPFi Framework The growing number of listed companies as members of XRPFi is enabling Flare to grow stronger in institutional finance. Million dollars’ worth of digital assets are already committed into Flare as new protocols are introduced. Hence, Flare can become the main platform that makes XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:00
Tether Loses Its Shine As Market Dominance Slides To 60%
Based on recent figures, USDT dominance dropped to nearly 60% on August 29. It is the weakest hold Tether has had since March 2023. Related Reading: Insider Trading Suspicions Mount As Crypto Treasuries Balloon – Report Nevertheless, USDT’s market cap is $168 billion and Circle’s USDC is $70.37 billion — both all-time highs. So the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/31 01:00
Crypto Presales in 2025: Pepeto, BlockchainFX, and BlockDAG Compared
What’s really driving traders right now, BNB’s fresh breakout or Solana’s sharp rebound? Both tokens are holding attention after recent surges, but many investors are already asking if the upside The post Crypto Presales in 2025: Pepeto, BlockchainFX, and BlockDAG Compared appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/31 01:00
Solana & XRP Prices Retrace As Remittix Hits $22,3 Million+ Raised & Announces Another Major CEX Listing
The digital assets space is entering a pivotal phase with investors trailing trends of leading coins and upcoming presale projects. Solana and XRP remain in the spotlight, but recent retracements reflect the volatility that still defines market action. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention with its successful presale, wallet announcement and exchange listings that set
Coinstats
2025/08/31 01:00
Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?
Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.8360 with a minor increase of 1.32% in the last 24 hours. Trading of the cryptocurrency fell slightly by 0.12% to $1.39 billion, and the seven-day price movement shows a 9.28% loss, evidencing continued volatility in the market. According to market observers, ADA is currently at a juncture and […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/31 01:00
Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework for Crypto Treasury
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 00:59
New Meme Coin Predicted to Hit $1 by 2026 Could Be the New Shiba Inu (SHIB), Currently Under $0.005
The post New Meme Coin Predicted to Hit $1 by 2026 Could Be the New Shiba Inu (SHIB), Currently Under $0.005 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new meme coin has quietly emerged with a bold forecast: it could reach $1 by 2026. In an era where meme tokens regularly defy expectations, this one not only carries speculative appeal but also structural credibility that suggests it may be poised to replicate Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) historic ascent. Analysts have started speculating about meme coins with real breakout potential over the next year, and new entrants are drawing speculative attention. One recent meme coin has launched a narrative of transformative potential rooted in a blend of tech innovation and viral culture. Among these, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quietly made headway with presale success and a layered-value proposition that may distinguish it from legacy meme tokens. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): More Than Just a Meme Little Pepe enters the scene not merely as another token with meme energy, but as a project layered with foundational mechanics. Its presale is advancing through stage 12, currently priced at $0.0021, and has generated over $22.6 million in funding by selling more than 14.3 billion tokens. Analysts suggest strong upside potential under favourable market conditions, estimating that LILPEPE may reach $0.50 by late 2025 and possibly $1 by mid-2026. What makes Little Pepe more compelling is its positioning as a Layer 2, EVM-structured meme chain. This design addresses the chronic pain points of Ethereum—high fees and network congestion—while offering meme-native utility, staking rewards, zero-tax mechanics, and protections against sniper bots. The convergence of these features suggests a thoughtful infrastructure that goes beyond superficial virality. Comparing Shiba Inu and LILPEPE Through a Speculative Lens Shiba Inu’s rise was emblematic of meme power; however, reaching $1 appears structurally unattainable due to its enormous token supply and limited protocol utility. It remains an influential token, but its path to the upper cent regime is constrained. Little Pepe,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 00:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Primed for Massive 1000% Rally, But Dogecoin (DOGE) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Surge First.
As the bull market of 2025 begins to take shape, investors are again focusing on the sector that brought Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to the forefront of the market. This year, analysts believe that Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) value could increase by a factor of one thousand. However, although SHIB is a promising cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE) […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Primed for Massive 1000% Rally, But Dogecoin (DOGE) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Might Surge First. appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 00:56
BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Leaves Maxi Doge, SUBBD & Bitcoin Hyper In The Dust
The post BlockDAG’s $387M Presale Leaves Maxi Doge, SUBBD & Bitcoin Hyper In The Dust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every presale season brings coins that look exciting, but only a few manage to stand out with real momentum. This year, investors are eyeing projects that combine hype with genuine traction, and the list of 1000x presale crypto coins has sparked plenty of debate. Maxi Doge, Subbd, and Bitcoin Hyper are pulling attention for different reasons, from meme-driven staking hype to AI-powered creator tools and Bitcoin Layer-2 scalability. But when it comes to the strongest mix of visibility, fundraising power, and community backing, BlockDAG has placed itself ahead of the rest. What makes BlockDAG different is its ability to deliver results before its launch. With $387M already raised, whales loading up multimillion-dollar bags, and a massive showcase set for TOKEN2049 Singapore, it is clearly operating on another level. That’s why while others are building their case, BlockDAG has already turned its presale into a movement. Let’s break down each project and see how they stack up. 1. BlockDAG – The Power Era BlockDAG is positioning itself as the headline story in the hunt for 1000x presale crypto coins. Currently in Batch 30 of its presale, BDAG is priced at $0.03, up from just $0.001 in Batch 1, giving early buyers a 2,900% ROI already. To turn up the heat further, BlockDAG has unleashed a 2049% presale bonus running until October 1, making this one of the most aggressive incentives seen in 2025. The project has already raised more than $387M and sold over 25 billion coins, putting it in the upper tier of presales by sheer scale. But what’s driving the urgency is not just numbers. Over 3 million people are mining BDAG on the X1 mobile app, while thousands of X10 mining rigs are being shipped across the world. The presale leaderboard has been lit up by whales entering…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 00:54
Elon Musk’s Personal Lawyer To Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Push, Sources Say
Elon Musk’s long-time personal lawyer is listed as chairman of a new public company that aims to raise $200 million to invest in Dogecoin.
Coinstats
2025/08/31 00:48
