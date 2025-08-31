United Nations Warns Of Steep Rise In Sexual Violence During Conflict

A woman poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Shiraro on October 12, 2024. She told AFP that after one year into the conflict she was trying to buy some food for her family when two Eritrean soldiers stopped and raped her. The two-year war in Ethiopia's Tigray region left hundreds of thousands of people dead, more than one million still displaced and caused more than $20 billion in damage, until the agreement in November 2022 ended the bloodshed. Among the many barbaric acts inflicted on civilians during the two-year conflict in Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray, rape and sexual violence were "systematic" and used as a weapon of war, according to a study published in 2023 by the scientific journal BMC Women's Health. Estimates of the number of rapes committed vary widely — up to as many as 120,000 — according to data compiled by the researchers, with many reluctant to report the attacks. The victims reported that most of the perpetrators were Ethiopian or Eritrean soldiers, but also militiamen from the neighbouring Amhara region. (Photo credit: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In August 2025, the United Nations published the annual Report of the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, warning about a steep rise in sexual violence during conflict. As the report indicates, both State and non-State actors were responsible for violations in over 20 countries, with the highest numbers recorded in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan. The report, presenting the data from 2024, indicated that women and girls made up the majority of victims, but men, boys, people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities were also targeted, ranging in age from one to 75. Many such attacks were accompanied…