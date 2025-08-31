2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Stablecoin Dominance Drops To 60%

Stablecoin Dominance Drops To 60%

The post Stablecoin Dominance Drops To 60% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Loses Grip: Stablecoin Dominance Drops To 60% Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-loses-grip-stablecoin-dominance-drops-to-60/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:06
United Nations Warns Of Steep Rise In Sexual Violence During Conflict

United Nations Warns Of Steep Rise In Sexual Violence During Conflict

The post United Nations Warns Of Steep Rise In Sexual Violence During Conflict appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A woman poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Shiraro on October 12, 2024. She told AFP that after one year into the conflict she was trying to buy some food for her family when two Eritrean soldiers stopped and raped her. The two-year war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region left hundreds of thousands of people dead, more than one million still displaced and caused more than $20 billion in damage, until the agreement in November 2022 ended the bloodshed. Among the many barbaric acts inflicted on civilians during the two-year conflict in Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray, rape and sexual violence were “systematic” and used as a weapon of war, according to a study published in 2023 by the scientific journal BMC Women’s Health. Estimates of the number of rapes committed vary widely — up to as many as 120,000 — according to data compiled by the researchers, with many reluctant to report the attacks. The victims reported that most of the perpetrators were Ethiopian or Eritrean soldiers, but also militiamen from the neighbouring Amhara region. (Photo credit: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In August 2025, the United Nations published the annual Report of the Secretary-General on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, warning about a steep rise in sexual violence during conflict. As the report indicates, both State and non-State actors were responsible for violations in over 20 countries, with the highest numbers recorded in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia and South Sudan. The report, presenting the data from 2024, indicated that women and girls made up the majority of victims, but men, boys, people with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities were also targeted, ranging in age from one to 75. Many such attacks were accompanied…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:05
Pepe Coin tanks below key support, a deeper decline awaits

Pepe Coin tanks below key support, a deeper decline awaits

The post Pepe Coin tanks below key support, a deeper decline awaits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pepe Coin price crashed below a crucial support level, putting it at risk of a more significant decline as the derivative market indicates a negative funding rate.  Summary Pepe price has formed a death cross pattern on the daily chart. The weighted funding rate has turned negative. Technical analysis signals a deeper crash is coming. Pepe Coin price at risk as funding rate flips negative  Pepe (PEPE), the second-largest Ethereum (ETH) meme coin, was trading at $0.0000100095 on Saturday, Aug. 30, which was 33% below its highest level in June. CoinGlass data indicates that Pepe may be at risk as liquidations surge, the weighted funding rate turns negative, and open interest declines. Pepe’s funding rate has been in a downward trend in the past few days and has now turned negative. It moved to a low of minus 0.011%, its lowest level since Aug. 24.  The funding rate is a figure that examines the fee that traders in the futures market pay to ensure the price remains close to the one in the spot market. A negative funding rate is a sign that these investors expect the future price to be lower than where it is today. Pepe funding rate | Source: CoinGlass Pepe’s futures open interest has been in a downtrend. After peaking at over $1 billion in July, it has slumped to $548 million, its lowest level since June. A falling open interest and spot market volume signal that the demand is fading.  The decline has coincided with the rising liquidations, where exchanges close leveraged trade. Liquidations lead to increased selling pressure, which depresses the price.  Nansen data shows that smart money and whale investors are no longer buying. Smart money holdings have plunged by 23% in the last 30 days, while whale holdings have been flat. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:04
I was too Late for Huge ROIs on Dogecoin and Polygon, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is too Big to Miss, Reckons Top Investor on X

I was too Late for Huge ROIs on Dogecoin and Polygon, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is too Big to Miss, Reckons Top Investor on X

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale nears sell-out at $0.0022 with $22M raised, CertiK audit passed, and CEX listings ahead. Top X investors call it “too big to miss.”
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 01:03
TOKEN6900 Hits $3 Million in ICO as Whales Bet It Is the Next SPX6900

TOKEN6900 Hits $3 Million in ICO as Whales Bet It Is the Next SPX6900

Whales and early investors are now exiting SPX6900, taking profits after its remarkable run. With momentum slowing, traders are turning their attention to a new contender, TOKEN6900. Its presale has already been extended due to overwhelming demand, giving latecomers a final chance before trading goes live. Backed by thousands of eager followers and growing buzz […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/31 01:02
US tech stocks under pressure as AI growth shows signs of cooling

US tech stocks under pressure as AI growth shows signs of cooling

The post US tech stocks under pressure as AI growth shows signs of cooling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. tech stocks came under pressure on Friday, driven by concerns about the rapid pace of investment in AI and a series of disappointing earnings reports in the semiconductor sector. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%, closing out a week in which the tech-heavy index struggled to maintain recent highs. Semiconductor sector hit hard Among the notable tumblers, Marvell Technology plunged nearly 19%, resembling Bitcoin’s early days, after revealing that its data center revenue had failed to meet market expectations. The stock was downgraded from “buy” to “neutral” by Bank of America in response to these earnings. Meanwhile, Nvidia, whose market capitalization makes it the largest listed semiconductor company globally, dropped 3.3% on Friday. The company flagged ongoing uncertainty in its sales to China, largely due to U.S. export restrictions impacting its AI chips. For the week, Nvidia shares fell 2.1%, marking their steepest weekly decline since May. Broader weakness in chipmakers dragged the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index to its lowest point since mid-April. The S&P 500 also retreated, down 0.6% for its largest single-day drop of the month, though it still managed to finish August up 1.9%. The tech stocks selling is likely attributed to investors taking profits near month-end, especially after a hot August when technology shares led markets to record levels. Tech stocks overheated and China uncertainties loom Despite the hundreds of billions of dollars of investment already poured into data centers fueling generative AI projects like ChatGPT, actual revenues in this space remain relatively modest. According to Morgan Stanley, generative AI products from major cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google brought in about $45 billion last year. Marvell, a key supplier of custom semiconductors to these companies, has faced additional headwinds, including trade tensions and questions around its growth prospects. Its shares, which had previously surged…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:01
US and Dutch Authorities Take Down Crypto-Fueled Fake ID Marketplace

US and Dutch Authorities Take Down Crypto-Fueled Fake ID Marketplace

The fake ID marketplace VerifTools allegedly sold fake documents for as little as $9 in cryptocurrency, authorities said.
Coinstats2025/08/31 01:01
Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) Stock: Mitsubishi Stake Rises, Rail Partnership, and Japan Strategy in Focus

Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) Stock: Mitsubishi Stake Rises, Rail Partnership, and Japan Strategy in Focus

TLDR Berkshire raises Mitsubishi stake to 10.23%, deepening its Japan expansion Buffett rules out CSX acquisition despite speculation BNSF and CSX form new coast-to-coast freight partnership Berkshire sits on record $344B cash amid valuation concerns Leadership transition to Greg Abel remains in investor focus Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) closed at $755,280.00 on August 29, [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) Stock: Mitsubishi Stake Rises, Rail Partnership, and Japan Strategy in Focus appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/31 01:00
