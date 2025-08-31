2025-09-02 Tuesday

Investors Worldwide Are Eyeing BlockchainFX as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now for Explosive 2025 Gains

BlockchainFX presale at $0.021 offers 500+ assets in one app with daily rewards from 70% fee share, making it the best crypto to buy now for 2025 gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 01:41
Tether Plans USDT Launch on Bitcoin's RGB Protocol as Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Record ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Tether Plans USDT Launch on Bitcoin’s RGB Protocol as Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Record ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced plans to onboard USDT on RGB, a decentralized protocol for issuing assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. This announcement comes on the heels of the platform’s launch, which aims to expand the Bitcoin network beyond a store of value and open the door to stablecoins on the platform. Although a section of the community wanted Bitcoin to stick to its traditional approach, many point to the benefits for crypto users. Tether Seeks To Expand Stablecoin Reach In a recent press release, the company noted that the move will allow USDT to be converted on the world’s most secure network, onboarding faster transfers in cross-border payments. RGB recently launched its mainnet with a new release, drawing the attention of the wider cryptocurrency community. Users can now deploy Bitcoin and USDT in the same wallet alongside private offline transactions. A major driver of Tether’s plans is the stability of stablecoin issuers, coupled with the security of Bitcoin. Blockchain security has been a significant topic of discussion in recent months, with several hacks and bridge exploits resulting in millions of dollars in losses. “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.” Another catalyst is the size of the Bitcoin network, which has added trillions in value as institutional investors gain more exposure. Tether aims to capitalize on the momentum as large investors dominate the market while expanding its stablecoin market share. Bitcoin moved slightly above $112,000 this week, while the stablecoin market cap reached a new record of over $295 billion. Advertisement &nbsp Data from DeFiLlama shows that USDT’s dominance is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:36
BlockchainFX vs. Bitcoin Hyper: Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX as the Best Crypto to Invest In

BlockchainFX presale at $0.021 offers access to 500+ assets and daily rewards from 70% fee share, outshining Bitcoin Hyper as the best crypto to buy now.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 01:35
What to Expect From Solana Price in September

The post What to Expect From Solana Price in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has had a turbulent August. The token repeatedly tried to hold above $210 but failed to sustain momentum, slipping back into range. At press time, the Solana price trades near $205, down 4.5% over the last 24 hours and about 1% lower in the past week. Monthly gains remain above 13%, and the yearly trend is still positive at nearly 50%. However, September could challenge this uptrend as on-chain and technical signals point toward potential weakness. Supply in Profit Near Six-Month High One of the most important metrics is the percentage of supply in profit, which measures how many coins are currently worth more than their cost basis. This metric hit a six-month high of 96.56% on August 28 before easing slightly to around 90% now. Solana Price And Profitability: Glassnode History shows that such highs often precede corrections in the Solana price. On July 13, the metric touched 96% while the Solana price traded around $205, followed by a 23% drop to $158. Again, on August 13, the metric peaked at 94.31%, triggering a 12% correction from $201 to $176. Later, on August 23, another peak at 95.13% led to an 8% slide from $204 to $187. With the metric back near record highs, the risk of a deeper correction in the SOL price in September is increasing. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Exchange Balances Reinforce Selling Risk That selling risk is reinforced by exchange balances. The amount of SOL held on centralized exchanges surged to more than 32 million tokens on August 28, up from under 30 million earlier in the month. Rising balances usually suggest holders are preparing to sell. Solana Price And Balance On Exchanges: Glassnode The correlation is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:31
Quantum Threats To Cryptocurrencies Are Real, Researchers Warn

The post Quantum Threats To Cryptocurrencies Are Real, Researchers Warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 30, 2025 at 16:22 // News ﻿A new study by researchers has brought a critical, long-term threat to the forefront of the cryptocurrency conversation: quantum computing. The research warns that the increasing power of quantum computers poses a significant risk to the security of cryptocurrencies, highlighting vulnerabilities to attack and the breaking of widely used cryptographic algorithms. Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder and one of the key figures in the Blockchain tech, has also waned on the dangers thet quantum computing will pose to the cryptocurrency economy. Recently he noted that there is a 20% chance of quantum computers breaking modern cryptography before the end of 2030.  Two primary threats pointed out Different studies point to two primary threats, according to the reports. First, many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, rely on a cryptographic process known as Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). A sufficiently powerful quantum computer, using an algorithm known as Shor’s algorithm, could theoretically break this encryption, allowing an attacker to generate a user’s private key from their public address. While this threat is not imminent, it looms on the horizon as quantum technology continues to advance. Second, the studies also warns that quantum computing could make 51% attacks easier to execute. A 51% attack occurs when a single entity or group controls a majority of a network’s mining or staking power, giving them the ability to manipulate transactions and create double-spends. While this is computationally prohibitive for today’s networks, a quantum computer’s superior processing power could make such an attack more feasible. A long term task that can not be avoided  This research serves as a wake-up call for the industry to accelerate the development of “quantum-resistant” cryptography. The solution involves transitioning to new, post-quantum cryptographic algorithms that can withstand a quantum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:30
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB): Which is the Next Crypto to Hit $1 in 2025?

As the crypto market gears up for a potentially explosive 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing attention with its innovative approach to decentralized lending and drawing comparisons to Shiba Inu (SHIB). Investors are closely watching whether this emerging DeFi coin could break past key milestones, including the coveted $1 mark, amid rising interest in next-generation […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 01:30
5 Best Crypto Presales to Buy Today According to Analysts Tracking 2025 Breakouts

BlockchainFX ($BFX) leads analyst picks for 2025 presales, with $6.2M raised, 500+ tradable assets, staking rewards up to 90% APY, and 35% bonus code AUG35 live.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/31 01:29
Optimism Struggles to Hold $0.70 as Indicators Signal Weak Momentum

The post Optimism Struggles to Hold $0.70 as Indicators Signal Weak Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimism’s recent price action reflects mounting challenges in maintaining support near $0.70, with technical and market indicators highlighting fragile momentum. A gradual pullback from the $0.82 high illustrates sellers’ increasing control over the market, while buyers struggle to sustain upward trends. Open interest data and volume metrics reveal cautious trader behavior that could determine whether the coin stabilizes or succumbs to further declines. Open Interest and Price Dynamics Reveal Cautious Sentiment Hourly charts of OP/USDT show price retreating from $0.82 to the $0.70 region amid heightened volatility. Small relief rallies during this period failed to surpass significant resistance, emphasizing buyers’ inability to drive momentum. Despite price weakness, aggregated open interest remains steady near $193.9 million, signaling that traders are largely holding positions rather than exiting. Source: OpenInterest This persistent open interest amid declining prices often reflects a short accumulation phase, where market participants position themselves to benefit from further downside, suggesting hesitation among spot buyers. The correlation between price and open interest offers an important insight into potential market direction. Should the price continue to soften while open interest rises, increased selling pressure could push the asset below the crucial $0.70 support zone. Conversely, if open interest contracts while prices stabilize, this might indicate shorts closing positions, potentially laying the groundwork for a rebound. Consequently, ongoing monitoring of open interest is pivotal for anticipating the memecoins’ next moves in this uncertain environment. Market Data Confirms Bearish Pressure and Volatile Trading According to BraveNewCoin, OP trades near $0.69, reflecting a sharp 5.5% drop over the last 24 hours. The asset has a market capitalization of approximately $1.22 billion and a daily trading volume exceeding $209 million. With a circulating supply of around 1.77 billion tokens, the token is classified as a mid-cap cryptocurrency, positioned roughly 101st by global market capitalization. Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:27
BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis

The post BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Top crypto presale market has exploded in 2025, with investors scanning dozens of projects for strong returns and real-world utility. But let’s be honest, most presales either over-promise or lack the user base to stay relevant after launch. That’s why a few names are dominating the conversation, each for different reasons, but one project is clearly pulling ahead. BlockDAG is entering its final presale stages after breaking every milestone set earlier this year.  Alongside it, tokens like Labubull (LABU), Brett (BRETT), and Ponke (PONKE) are drawing attention for their marketing push, price action, and community buzz. Below, we look at each project in detail, compare their current performance, and break down what makes BlockDAG the only serious presale worth locking into before the next big move. 1. BlockDAG at TOKEN2049: Presale Meets Real Utility BlockDAG is on track to dominate the Top crypto presale conversation in 2025 as it gears up for its biggest stage yet, TOKEN2049 Singapore on October 1–2. This is Asia’s flagship Web3 event, drawing over 25,000 attendees, 7,000+ companies, and hundreds of speakers, and BlockDAG is stepping in as a Platinum Partner. That means full-scale visibility, from a massive 72 sqm booth with live demos to the towering floor-to-ceiling banner outside the main stage where every attendee will see the BlockDAG brand. Add the 2049% bonus on every BDAG buy until October 1, and the presale buzz is reaching record levels. Currently in Batch 30 at $0.03, BlockDAG’s presale has already raised $387 million+ with over 25 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers in Batch 1 got in at just $0.001, locking huge returns before launch, but the project isn’t slowing down. Whale leaderboard battles are heating up, with two major holders now at $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the previous $3.8M leader and pushing momentum higher.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:25
Who Holds Bitcoin in 2025? Crypto Firm Maps Global BTC Ownership Distribution

The post Who Holds Bitcoin in 2025? Crypto Firm Maps Global BTC Ownership Distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. River says individuals still own the majority of bitcoin. The U.S.-based bitcoin financial services firm revealed ownership distribution research dated Aug. 25, 2025 in a recent post on X. The study groups supply into categories and shows the share River attributes to each, using public filings, custodial address tagging and earlier blockchain research. River estimates individuals control about 65.9% of circulating BTC, or 13.83 million coins. This bucket includes self-custodied wallets and exchange accounts River classifies as individual. On the institutional side, River divides holdings into businesses and ETFs and funds. Businesses — a global category covering corporate treasuries and conventional firms that report bitcoin holdings — account for about 6.2% of supply, or 1.30 million BTC. ETFs and funds — spot ETFs and investment vehicles that custody coins for clients — control about 7.8%, or 1.63 million BTC. Governments are shown at about 1.5%, or 306,000 BTC, based on sovereign addresses River tracks from public sources. Two special categories round out the distribution: Lost bitcoin makes up about 7.6%, or 1.58 million BTC. River says this is inferred from age heuristics showing coins that have not moved for many years and are likely unrecoverable. Satoshi/Patoshi holdings are pegged at about 4.6%, or 968,000 BTC, based on earlier research into early-era mining patterns. Finally, about 5.2% of the supply, or 1.09 million BTC, has yet to be mined before the hard cap of 21 million is reached. River’s research estimates as of Aug. 25, 2025, individuals hold 65.9% of BTC, funds 7.8% In plain terms, River’s research is an attempt to map who holds bitcoin today, not to forecast future prices. The estimates are not definitive, since custodians aggregate many clients, some wallets are misclassified and ownership can be opaque. River’s conclusion is that individuals still dominate holdings, but the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:24
