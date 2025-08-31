BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis
The post BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Top crypto presale market has exploded in 2025, with investors scanning dozens of projects for strong returns and real-world utility. But let’s be honest, most presales either over-promise or lack the user base to stay relevant after launch. That’s why a few names are dominating the conversation, each for different reasons, but one project is clearly pulling ahead. BlockDAG is entering its final presale stages after breaking every milestone set earlier this year. Alongside it, tokens like Labubull (LABU), Brett (BRETT), and Ponke (PONKE) are drawing attention for their marketing push, price action, and community buzz. Below, we look at each project in detail, compare their current performance, and break down what makes BlockDAG the only serious presale worth locking into before the next big move. 1. BlockDAG at TOKEN2049: Presale Meets Real Utility BlockDAG is on track to dominate the Top crypto presale conversation in 2025 as it gears up for its biggest stage yet, TOKEN2049 Singapore on October 1–2. This is Asia’s flagship Web3 event, drawing over 25,000 attendees, 7,000+ companies, and hundreds of speakers, and BlockDAG is stepping in as a Platinum Partner. That means full-scale visibility, from a massive 72 sqm booth with live demos to the towering floor-to-ceiling banner outside the main stage where every attendee will see the BlockDAG brand. Add the 2049% bonus on every BDAG buy until October 1, and the presale buzz is reaching record levels. Currently in Batch 30 at $0.03, BlockDAG’s presale has already raised $387 million+ with over 25 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers in Batch 1 got in at just $0.001, locking huge returns before launch, but the project isn’t slowing down. Whale leaderboard battles are heating up, with two major holders now at $4.4M and $4.3M, overtaking the previous $3.8M leader and pushing momentum higher.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:25