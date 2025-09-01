בורסת MEXC
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$302 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on September 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $302 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $80.5396 million in long positions and $222 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $56.007 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $78.1678 million.
PANews
2025/09/01 23:30
Alex Spiro Leads $200M Dogecoin Treasury
The post Alex Spiro Leads $200M Dogecoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Alex Spiro to lead $200M Dogecoin public treasury. Dogecoin price historically linked to Musk’s statements. Crypto companies increasingly use public funds for growth. Elon Musk’s Lawyer to Lead $200M Dogecoin Treasury Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, plans to become the head of a new public company that will establish a Dogecoin treasury worth at least $200 million, according to six sources familiar with the project who spoke to Fortune. The official corporate entity responsible for Dogecoin’s development, the House of Doge, has approved the creation of the treasury and recognized it as the “official vehicle” for the cryptocurrency. Source: House of Doge Founded in early 2025 by the Dogecoin Foundation and headquartered in Miami, the organization is now moving to expand Dogecoin’s corporate presence. Spiro, who represents Musk in lawsuits including one alleging Dogecoin price manipulation, will serve as chairman of the board. Musk’s role in the new structure remains unclear. What Is Dogecoin and Why It Matters Created in 2013 as a joke based on the Shiba Inu dog meme, Dogecoin remains the most popular memecoin. Its price has historically been closely tied to statements made by Elon Musk. For instance, after Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, Dogecoin’s price surged sharply. Investors previously filed a lawsuit against Musk in 2022, accusing him of market manipulation, which Spiro successfully had dismissed. A Growing Trend in Corporate Crypto Holdings Spiro’s launch of the Dogecoin treasury reflects a broader trend: companies increasingly raising funds through public entities and holding cryptocurrency in their corporate coffers. This approach was first pioneered by the company Strategy, which started buying Bitcoin for corporate reserves in 2020, effectively turning its shares into a “Bitcoin proxy.” According to Architect Partners, 184 public companies have announced crypto purchases worth approximately $132 billion since…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 23:29
Metaplanet Vote $884 Million Share Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Buying
TLDR Metaplanet wins $884M share sale nod to fuel Bitcoin buying spree. Eric Trump boosts Metaplanet’s bold Bitcoin push amid stock woes. Tokyo’s Metaplanet secures $884M for Bitcoin buys despite 54% drop. Shareholders back Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury despite volatility. Metaplanet grows Bitcoin stash to 20K BTC, eyes 210K target by 2027. Metaplanet advanced its aggressive [...] The post Metaplanet Vote $884 Million Share Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Buying appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/01 23:29
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 1
Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to $110,000 mark soon?
Coinstats
2025/09/01 23:29
Ethereum Price Prediction As Institutions Continue To Buy The Dip, Could Layer Brett Be About To Soar Over 50x?
The crypto world is buzzing, but amidst the chatter about the latest Ethereum price prediction following ETH’s impressive resilience and institutions eyeing new positions, a fresh contender is stirring the pot: Layer Brett. Forget the days when meme coins were just a fleeting joke, lacking substance. Layer Brett, a cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 protocol, combines […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 23:28
BRC2.0 upgrade brings smart contracts and defi to the Bitcoin base chain
BRC20, the first token standard built directly on Bitcoin’s base layer and indexers, has officially upgraded to “BRC2.0” at Bitcoin block height 912690. The upgrade has opened the door to decentralized apps and DeFi on Bitcoin. The BRC2.0 upgrade was developed by Best In Slot, a major infrastructure player in the Ordinals ecosystem, together with […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 23:28
Pi Network Secures Major Listing, Boosting Pi Coin’s Adoption
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 23:28
ChainGPT Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
Dubai, UAE, UAE, 1st September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/01 23:27
Will the budget date be announced this week? – ING
The post Will the budget date be announced this week? – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If the UK government wants the Bank of England to be able to react to a fiscally tight budget, it will have to announce the budget date this week, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. GBP/USD to test 1.3600 this week “Remember that the Office for Budget Responsibility requires 10 weeks’ notice for the budget, and the November BoE meeting is held on the 6th. The UK government remains in a tight fiscal corner, and one of the risks to sterling over the coming months is a tight fiscal/looser monetary policy package.” “On the subject of monetary policy, we hear from a group of BoE members this Wednesday, testifying to the Treasury Committee. Presumably, they will mostly repeat their hawkish position, which sees the market pricing only 10bp of BoE rate cuts this year. This could leave GBP/USD in a position to test 1.3600 this week.” “Still, a break above there may be hard to sustain since our house view remains for a 25bp rate cut in November. Look out for further tax-raising trial balloons from the UK government – the most recent of which was Friday’s suggestion of raising corporation tax for the UK banking sector.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-will-the-budget-date-be-announced-this-week-ing-202509010955
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 23:27
Bank of China Stock Surges 6.7% on Shock Stablecoin Issuer License News — Is a Digital Yuan Rival Coming?
BOCHK's potential entry is significant because it represents a major, state-backed financial institution embracing a field once dominated by crypto-native firms.
Coinstats
2025/09/01 23:26
Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program
South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge
Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details