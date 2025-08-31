2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
While Dogecoin Waits for $1, Traders Are Banking 1,000% Staking Rewards With Layer Brett

While Dogecoin Waits for $1, Traders Are Banking 1,000% Staking Rewards With Layer Brett

The post While Dogecoin Waits for $1, Traders Are Banking 1,000% Staking Rewards With Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market thrives on anticipation, and nowhere is that clearer than with Dogecoin. After years of hype, countless headlines, and more than a few celebrity tweets, DOGE holders are still waiting for that symbolic $1 milestone. But while the world watches and waits, another project is quietly stealing the spotlight. Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, is in crypto presale and already offering something far more immediate: staking rewards that can soar to 1,000%. Dogecoin’s dilemma in 2025 There’s no denying the cultural impact of Dogecoin. At its current price of $0.22, with a market cap north of $33 billion, DOGE is still the undisputed king of meme coins. Yet its all-time high of $0.73 in May 2021 feels like a relic of the past. The problem? DOGE has always run on sentiment more than substance. It’s fun, but it lacks the scalability, staking mechanics, and utility investors increasingly demand. That’s where Layer Brett comes in. While DOGE waits for its next push, LBRETT is positioning itself with genuine value. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions and gas fees that drop to pennies, a stark contrast to the $10–20 surges common on Layer 1. For traders, that’s not just convenience. It’s accessibility, scalability, and efficiency bundled into a single ERC-20 token. Why Layer Brett rewards early adopters For those chasing more than slow grind price action, Layer Brett provides an alternative. The presale is live, with one meme token priced at $0.005. More importantly, it comes with staggering staking opportunities. Early buyers can stake their tokens immediately, earning yields that have touched four digits. That’s right: a chance to lock in 1,000% rewards, though rates decline as more participants join. Compared to DOGE, which offers no staking utility at all, the contrast couldn’t be…
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.08%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00943-0.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.86-2.20%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:18
לַחֲלוֹק
LayerZero Expected To 2x, 3x Gains

LayerZero Expected To 2x, 3x Gains

The post LayerZero Expected To 2x, 3x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With cross-chain interoperability gaining wider attention, LayerZero ($ZRO) is starting to stand out as one of the tokens with room to climb further. At the same time, traders are quietly watching another altcoin that could break out even earlier, offering the kind of upside that often comes before the broader market catches on. LayerZero’s Fundamentals and Technicals At A Glance LayerZero ($ZRO) has emerged as a leading project in blockchain interoperability, enabling seamless communication between networks such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche. Backed by over $300 million in funding from top VCs like a16z and Sequoia, the protocol has grown into critical infrastructure, powering omnichain apps and even facilitating PayPal’s cross-chain stablecoin transfers. Its fundamentals are supported by real adoption, with billions in volume processed and 300+ applications integrated.  On the technical side, $ZRO has been consolidating after a sharp correction from its $7.5 high. Key support sits near $1.85, with resistance around $2.25. Indicators such as RSI in the mid-40s and a narrowing MACD histogram suggest weakening bearish momentum, hinting that a trend reversal could form. Analysts see potential for a 2x move toward $4 within 4 – 6 months and possibly a 3x recovery toward $6 by late 2025, provided adoption continues and market sentiment improves. (Source: Tradingview) While LayerZero appears well-positioned for mid-term growth, with analysts projecting a 2x toward $4 in the next 5 to 8 months and possibly a 3x toward $6 within a year, the key takeaway is that projects solving core infrastructure challenges tend to create lasting value. Unich ($UN) is built on the same principle, addressing inefficiencies in pre-TGE OTC trading with a model that is already drawing strong traction. Still at an earlier stage and carrying a much lower valuation, Unich could deliver similar gains in just 2 to 4 months.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006109-15.88%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:17
לַחֲלוֹק
Major US Company Files ETF Application for XRP: But This Time It’s Different

Major US Company Files ETF Application for XRP: But This Time It’s Different

The post Major US Company Files ETF Application for XRP: But This Time It’s Different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amplify Investments has filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its XRP-based monthly options income exchange-traded fund (ETF). The document submitted by the company included the following statements: “The Amplify XRP [ ]% Monthly Option Income ETF aims to provide a balance between high income and capital appreciation through investing in the price return of XRP and a covered call option strategy.” Options income ETFs aim to provide investors with monthly income through options strategies. Amplify’s application comes amid a surge in applications for altcoin-based funds, which the SEC has yet to rule on. Companies like Grayscale, 21Shares, and Bitwise have already filed for spot ETFs tracking coins like XRP, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Solana. Last year, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attracted billions of dollars in investment. The SEC’s stance on cryptocurrency ETFs has shifted, particularly since Donald Trump took office earlier this year. In July, the agency adopted regulations authorizing in-kind creation and redemptions in crypto ETFs for authorized participants. According to Bloomberg, as of August 28, the SEC had more than 90 crypto-focused applications under review. If approved, this ETF wouldn’t be Amplify’s first crypto-focused fund. The company has previously launched a fund investing in stocks of companies involved in the development and use of blockchain technologies and another fund that aims to generate income through a covered call option strategy tied to Bitcoin’s price return. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-us-company-files-etf-application-for-xrp-but-this-time-its-different/
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.08%
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.4-2.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:15
לַחֲלוֹק
Pump.fun Ignites Excitement with Strategic PUMP Token Buybacks

Pump.fun Ignites Excitement with Strategic PUMP Token Buybacks

Pump.fun uses aggressive buybacks to rally the PUMP token, boosting trader confidence. Buybacks, amounting to $62 million, reduce selling pressure and support price recovery. Continue Reading:Pump.fun Ignites Excitement with Strategic PUMP Token Buybacks The post Pump.fun Ignites Excitement with Strategic PUMP Token Buybacks appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00943-0.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214-3.72%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003334-0.83%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:14
לַחֲלוֹק
White Whale Faces $13.37 Million Loss Amid Market Correction

White Whale Faces $13.37 Million Loss Amid Market Correction

The post White Whale Faces $13.37 Million Loss Amid Market Correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Substantial unrealized losses for The White Whale in BTC and ETH positions Strong collateral base reduces immediate liquidation risk Current market volatility impacts crypto investments On August 30, 2025, The White Whale’s trading positions faced unrealized losses exceeding $13.37 million, primarily from Bitcoin and Ethereum, as reported by analyst Ai Auntie. Despite significant losses, The White Whale’s low collateral utilization rate of 10% minimizes liquidation risk, influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum market dynamics. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Strong Collateral Shields Against Market Volatility Substantial collateral, totaling $52.25 million and covering these positions, offers a buffer against potential liquidation. This significant collateral reserves mark a conversely secure position amid fluctuating markets, with only 10% collateral utilization to date. Experts and market analysts continue observing The White Whale’s strategic moves closely. Social media discussions indicate heightened interest and careful monitoring of risk decisions, although no immediate industry responses have followed the recent losses. Ai Auntie emphasized the robustness of the trader’s collateralization strategy through recent communications, preserving the position despite evident market pressure. “The White Whale’s five addresses recorded over $13.37M in floating losses following the market correction. The largest unrealized loss, $13.31M, comes from BTC and ETH longs at address 0xb8b…d67d2. Collateral is $52.25M, utilization stands at only 10%.” – Ai Auntie, On-chain Analyst. Market Data and Insights Did you know? Despite the significant floating losses recently observed, The White Whale’s high collateralization mirrors less-than-expected liquidation occurrences ever witnessed in previous volatile markets due to disciplined management. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $108,809.61, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.17 trillion. Data from CoinMarketCap reflects a minor 0.39% uptick within the last 24 hours but a 5.47% dip over seven days. This movement aligns with broader market corrections impacting short-term sentiment. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000468-0.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,070.28+0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.77%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:13
לַחֲלוֹק
$5 Billion Bitcoin Whale Bets Big On Ether Upside, Selling Another $1.1 Billion Of BTC To Buy ETH

$5 Billion Bitcoin Whale Bets Big On Ether Upside, Selling Another $1.1 Billion Of BTC To Buy ETH

A multi-billionaire OG Bitcoin holder is selling a bulk of their long-held BTC gains while increasing their stake in Ethereum (ETH).
Bitcoin
BTC$109,070.28+0.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-0.91%
Multichain
MULTI$0.12298+19.81%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:06
לַחֲלוֹק
Unlocking the Potential of Ozak AI: A Revolutionary Investment Opportunity

Unlocking the Potential of Ozak AI: A Revolutionary Investment Opportunity

Introduction to Ozak AI: A Paradigm in Blockchain Technology At the heart of innovative financial opportunities, Ozak AI emerges as a beacon for potential investors, combining artificial intelligence with decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN). With a strong start in its presale phase and strategic technological advancements, Ozak AI is crafting a niche in the digital currency landscape. Early Investment Advantage Entering the cryptocurrency market during the early stages of a project like Ozak AI can potentially translate into substantial financial returns. Currently, Ozak AI is in Phase 4 of its presale, offering tokens at a significantly lower price than projected future value, thereby creating an enticing scenario for early investors. Technological Edge of Ozak AI Ozak AI differentiates itself through its cutting-edge utilization of AI and decentralized technology. The project's Ozak Stream Network (OSN) leverages real-time market data to forecast future trends, giving investors a crucial advantage. Moreover, its transparent and secure system is confirmed through rigorous audits. The Growth Trajectory and Market Potential Ozak AI has demonstrated a commendable track record in its initial presale phases, growing an impressive 400 percent since inception. Analysts are optimistic, projecting potential gains upwards of 1,200% within the next year, as Ozak AI aims for a long-term target price of $1 per token. Strategic Partnerships and Global Outreach To enhance its platform and extend its market reach, Ozak AI has forged important partnerships with various tech firms like SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume. These collaborations facilitate advanced AI solutions and blockchain integrations that are critical to the project’s growth and effectiveness. The project's global presence is accentuated by its participation in international blockchain events, with plans to join upcoming gatherings such as Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. Investment Considerations As the presale progresses, the cost of investment is set to increase, making the current phase particularly attractive. The unique combination of technology innovation, strategic growth, and early investment incentives formulates a compelling case for considering Ozak AI as a serious investment. Concluding Remarks Investing in Ozak AI during its current presale phase could be a strategic move for those seeking to capitalize on the next wave of technological investments in the cryptocurrency market. With its robust technological framework and promising presale performance, Ozak AI is positioned as a lucrative venture for potential investors. For detailed insights and further information, consider visiting Ozak AI's official resources: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Threshold
T$0.01596-2.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.59%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05125+0.54%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Invest $500 in Ozak AI Today—Could Flip Into a Fortune in 12 Months

Invest $500 in Ozak AI Today—Could Flip Into a Fortune in 12 Months

Getting in early on a cryptocurrency project has historically offered some of the highest returns in the market.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.64%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptodaily2025/08/31 02:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral

Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral

The post Crypto Markets Panic as Fake Trump Death News Goes Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Social media platforms, led by X (formerly Twitter), were engulfed on Friday with a bizarre and unfounded rumor claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump had died. Within hours, hashtags such as “Trump is Dead” and “Trump Died” began trending, while Google searches for “Donald Trump death” spiked worldwide. Although there has been no confirmation from the White House, Trump’s family, or government officials, the speculation alone was enough to rattle both political circles and financial markets — especially crypto. How the Rumor Took Off Several unrelated events collided to fuel the frenzy. Old clips from The Simpsons resurfaced, with users claiming the cartoon once again “predicted the future,” this time suggesting Trump’s demise. Meanwhile, health discussions surrounding Trump’s age and circulation condition (CVI) gave the claims more oxygen. Adding to the noise, Vice President JD Vance recently remarked in an interview that he was prepared to step in “if, God forbid, a tragedy” struck. Although meant to reassure, the comment was twisted on social media and interpreted as a veiled hint that something was wrong. Reality Check: Trump Is Alive Despite the viral storm, there is no evidence that the president is unwell, let alone dead. The Simpsons clips circulating online were fan-edited, Trump’s disclosed health condition is not life-threatening, and officials have dismissed the rumors as baseless. In fact, Trump has no public events scheduled this weekend, which may explain his absence from headlines. The Crypto Fallout The rumor, though false, triggered an immediate response from crypto investors. Market sentiment plunged into “fear” territory for the first time in weeks, with the Fear & Greed Index dropping to 39. Nearly $400 million in liquidations were recorded within the day, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most major altcoins slipping. This comes at a sensitive time for markets already digesting hotter-than-expected…
U
U$0.01463-14.69%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000468-0.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.4-2.76%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:05
לַחֲלוֹק
Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal

Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal

A $200M Dogecoin treasury is being planned, backed by House of Doge and chaired by Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro. L’article Musk’s Lawyer to Chair $200 Million Dogecoin Treasury Proposal est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00425-1.16%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000987-3.04%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21179-2.62%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:05
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details