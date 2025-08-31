2025-09-02 Tuesday

חדשות קריפטו

התעדכן בחדשות הקריפטו הלוהטות ביותר ובעדכוני שוק
Top catalysts for S&P 500 (VOO), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones (DIA) next week

Top catalysts for S&P 500 (VOO), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones (DIA) next week

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices and their ETFs moved sideways last week as investors focused on monetary policy and Nvidia earnings. The S&P 500 Index pulled back to $6,460 from the year-to-date high of $6,500.Similarly, the Dow Jones Index was trading at $45,545, while the Nasdaq 100 fell from $23,965 to a low of $23,415. This article looks at the top catalysts for the indices and the ETFs like VOO, DIA, and QQQ.US nonfarm payrolls dataThe most important catalyst for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices is the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled on Friday.This is an important report that will provide more color on the health of the American economy and will help to determine what the Federal Reserve will do in the next meeting. In a recent statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, hinted that the bank will cut interest rates in September, citing the deteriorating labor market. The last report showed that the economy created just 73,000 jobs in July, much lower than what analysts were expecting. This figure will likely be downgraded further based on what happened recently. Traders will want to see the revision. The indices and their ETFs will also react to the unemployment rate. Data shows that analyts anticipate that the jobless rate rose to 4.3% in August as the economy created 78k jobs.A weak jobs report will confirm that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September, which most analysts already expect. The stock market tends to do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates.Donld Trump tariffs in limboThe other major catalyst for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 is the latest appeal decision on Donald Trump’s tariffs. In a ruling, a bench found that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal, a move that the stock market would welcome. However, the court allowed the tariffs to remain, and the Trump administration appealed. Most analysts believe that the case will go all the way to the Supreme Court, which may side with the administration. Corporate earningsThe other minor catalysts for the indices and their ETFs will be corporate earnings. Just a handful of companies will publish their earnings, including names like Carnival, McCormick, Nike, Constellation Brands, and Lamb Weston.The recent earnings season was highly successful. A report by FactSet shows that 98% of all companies in the S&P 500 Index have published their earnings. Of these 81% of them published an earnings beat, while the earnings growth was 11.9%. This was the third straight quarter of double-digit growth.Top economic dataAnother minor catalyst for the US stock market will be macro data from the United States and other countries. The top data to watch will be the final manufacturing and services PMI, JOLTs job vacancies, and ADP private sector data. While important, their impact on the stock market will be muted since all eyes will be on the nonfarm payroll (NFP) data.The post Top catalysts for S&P 500 (VOO), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Jones (DIA) next week appeared first on Invezz
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.4-2.76%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014273-4.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:29
לַחֲלוֹק
DeFi will survive efforts to make it a walled garden — Fold CEO

DeFi will survive efforts to make it a walled garden — Fold CEO

Permissionless financial protocols will survive government and corporate efforts to impose traditional financial controls on DeFi. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols will survive government and corporate efforts to impose traditional financial regulations designed to create a walled garden of permissioned digital systems, according to Will Reeves, CEO and co-founder of Bitcoin (BTC) rewards company Fold. Reeves told Cointelegraph that regulatory proposals requiring DeFi protocols to embed biometric identity checks within smart contracts, or other similar traditional financial (TradFi) regulations, will backfire, as did efforts to control the spread of information on the internet. He also warned that governments and legacy financial institutions will use TradFi incentives to drive people to permissioned custody through traditional investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have benefits over holding crypto directly, including use as collateral for loans. He added:Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$109,070.28+0.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.31%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them

Strategy Dodges Troubling Lawsuit As Investors Drop Class Action Alleging Bitcoin Treasury Misled Them

A class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, lodged by investors who alleged the Bitcoin treasury firm made false statements about its BTC strategy, has been dropped.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,070.28+0.09%
לַחֲלוֹק
Coinstats2025/08/31 02:27
לַחֲלוֹק
MAGACOIN FINANCE named the best altcoin presale for Q4 2025 after momentum and Google search surge

MAGACOIN FINANCE named the best altcoin presale for Q4 2025 after momentum and Google search surge

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE named the best altcoin presale for Q4 2025 after momentum and Google search surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The last quarter of 2025 is expected to be one of the most important periods for altcoin investors.  As Bitcoin consolidates at all-time highs and Ethereum sees strong institutional inflows, presale projects are quickly gaining attention. Experts are looking at momentum indicators such as Google search data and whale-backed inflows to find the best opportunity of the season. MAGACOIN FINANCE has been flagged by a number of analyst groups as the presale altcoin to watch in quarter four 2025. Bitcoin: Market consolidation continues Bitcoin is still the gold standard in digital assets and is trading for around $110,000- $111,000 after a 2% dip in a day.  Profit-taking from large investors such as miners and whales has been responsible for the pullback in price action. Nonetheless, ETF inflows remain robust even as the spot price bounces off the short-term high above $123,000. If the momentum resumes, analysts continue to expect upside potential towards $150,000. Even so, Bitcoin is less positioned to multiply in good news than smaller-sized tokens and presales with upside potential. Ethereum: Network demand reaches new highs Ethereum is currently trading over $4,400, a little lower than recent multiyear highs above $4,800. On-chain activity continues to remain high with transactions up 63% and active addresses up 26% in the last 30 days. Treasury firms building up large ETH stashes are a good sign. More than 200,000 ETH tokens were withdrawn from exchanges in the last two days. The staking queues show over $4 billion worth of consumption. Therefore, analysts believe that Ethereum will maintain its leadership position in smart contracts and DeFi. Moreover, returns are much more even compared to the first couple of years. Solana: Ecosystem leadership and institutional flows Solana trades near $188, having experienced volatility yet shown strength over the longer term. The network has beaten…
NEAR
NEAR$2.355-2.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006109-15.88%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:27
לַחֲלוֹק
Dogecoin vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Here’s What $100 Invested Today Could Be Worth By 2026

Dogecoin vs Pepe Coin vs Layer Brett: Here’s What $100 Invested Today Could Be Worth By 2026

Dogecoin, Pepe Coin, and a legion of other meme tokens have captured the crypto world’s imagination, delivering outsized gains for early adopters. But the landscape is shifting. A new contender, Layer Brett, is not just riding the meme wave; it’s building a whole new ocean on Ethereum Layer 2, promising speed, utility, and explosive growth […]
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-32.58%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02705-0.91%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5077-4.45%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:26
לַחֲלוֹק
BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HexyDog, Nexchain & BlockchainFX

BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HexyDog, Nexchain & BlockchainFX

The post BlockDAG Miles Ahead of HexyDog, Nexchain & BlockchainFX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Crypto presales are often the best entry point for massive returns, and this year’s lineup features several names worth watching: BlockDAG, HexyDog, Nexchain, and BlockchainFX. Each of these tokens targets different audiences, ranging from pet lovers to AI enthusiasts to fintech-focused traders. However, only one project has managed to raise hundreds of millions, attract whales, and secure a global spotlight through unmatched marketing moves. BlockDAG stands out above the rest with its powerhouse presale, Token2049 takeover, and bonus structure that fuels FOMO across the market. HexyDog is carving a niche by blending crypto with the pet-care industry, Nexchain is pushing an ambitious AI-powered blockchain design, and BlockchainFX is presenting itself as a trading super-app. While all are worth noting, BlockDAG’s momentum makes it the clear frontrunner. 1. BlockDAG: The Presale Powerhouse BlockDAG is rewriting the script on presales. At Batch 30, the token price has reached $0.03, with over $387M raised and more than 25 billion coins sold. Early buyers from Batch 1 at $0.001 are already sitting on a 2,900% return, while new buyers can still target huge upside against the $0.05 launch target. Adding fuel to the fire, BlockDAG has introduced a 2049% bonus running until October 1, timed to its full-throttle presence at Token2049 Singapore. That means every purchase multiplies more than twenty times instantly, putting BlockDAG in a different league altogether. The Token2049 sponsorship itself locks BlockDAG into the spotlight. A 72 sqm custom-built booth, Dashboard V4 demos, giant venue banners, instant bonus claim stations, and domination of the…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001582-4.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214-3.72%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:24
לַחֲלוֹק
ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $10,000 from XRP in a year

ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $10,000 from XRP in a year

The post ChatGPT-5 explains how to make $10,000 from XRP in a year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChatGPT-5 has outlined practical scenarios for how investors could turn XRP holdings into $10,000 within a year, depending on starting capital, price growth, and strategy. In the analysis, the AI model emphasized that, whether aiming for a $10,000 portfolio value or generating a profit from XRP within twelve months, investors must decide how much to buy, at what level to sell, and whether to hold or trade around volatility. To this end, ChatGPT offered several scenarios. Scenarios for making $10,000 from XRP For smaller investors starting with $1,000 at the current XRP price of $2.80, the portfolio would grow to $10,000 only if the token surged nearly tenfold to about $28.80. Such an outcome, ChatGPT-5 noted, would require a major catalyst such as regulatory wins for Ripple, global adoption, or the approval of an XRP ETF. A medium investor with $5,000 could more realistically achieve the target if XRP climbs to around $5.76. This aligns with analyst projections that place the cryptocurrency between $4.50 and $5.50 by year-end. For larger investors committing $10,000, the path is the most straightforward. With 3,472 XRP purchased, even a doubling in price to $5.76 would deliver a $10,000 profit, without the need for extreme price appreciation. How to make $10,000 from XRP. Source: ChatGPT As for strategies, ChatGPT-5 highlighted four approaches: holding through a bull run and aiming for $5 to $10, swing trading the 15% and 30% fluctuations, using leverage for amplified gains, or applying dollar-cost averaging to build a position gradually. At the same time, according to the AI, the most realistic route for investors with $5,000 and $10,000 is to hold until XRP reaches between $5 and $10. Smaller investors would need either a dramatic rally toward $25 or more, or an active trading approach to compound profits. XRP price analysis …
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
Triathon
GROW$0.0236-3.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7714-1.06%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:23
לַחֲלוֹק
1 ZH/s: Bitcoin Miners Make a Sextillion Hashes per Second the New Standard

1 ZH/s: Bitcoin Miners Make a Sextillion Hashes per Second the New Standard

The post 1 ZH/s: Bitcoin Miners Make a Sextillion Hashes per Second the New Standard appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yesterday, Bitcoin’s total hashrate ran hot, topping out at 986 exahashes per second (EH/s); since then, it has leapt into the 1 zettahash range (ZH/s). If that computational might holds, the zettahash era could become a normal fixture going forward. Zettahash Vibes: Bitcoin Hashrate Roars to a One-Sextillion-Hash Pace Bitcoin’s hashrate is humming at a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/1-zh-s-bitcoin-miners-make-a-sextillion-hashes-per-second-the-new-standard/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017334-8.77%
Holo Token
HOT$0.000925-2.62%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:21
לַחֲלוֹק
IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited agrees to pay $20 million settlement to NYDIG over dispute on defaulted Bitcoin mining equipment loans

IREN Limited (formerly Iris Energy), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, has finally resolved its multi-year legal dispute with NYDIG over $107.8 million in defaulted loans linked to about 35,000 Antminer S19 Bitcoin mining equipment.  According to IREN Limited’s annual report from Thursday, the company has agreed to pay $20 million to NYDIG to settle the […]
Multichain
MULTI$0.12298+19.81%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0009772-1.07%
לַחֲלוֹק
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 02:20
לַחֲלוֹק
Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5

Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5

The post Forget Nvidia, here are two AI millionaire-maker stocks to buy now, according to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has delivered massive returns for investors in big names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR). But with both stocks already trading at lofty valuations, investors may now be searching for the next ‘millionaire-maker’ opportunity.  To this end, Finbold consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5, which highlighted two lesser-known AI companies worth watching. BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) develops AI platforms for government, defense, and enterprise clients, enabling organizations to simulate outcomes, predict risks, and optimize decisions, capabilities increasingly in demand as the Pentagon modernizes. According to ChatGPT, the company’s strong ties to the Department of Defense provide both stability and growth potential, especially as military investment in AI accelerates.  Beyond defense, BigBear is also expanding into commercial areas like supply chain optimization, opening the door to broader markets.  While still early in its profitability journey, the AI model noted that BigBear’s government contracts and growing applications position it as a high-upside AI bet. As of press time, BBAI stock was trading at $5.07, down 1.7% on the day, but still up nearly 25% year-to-date. BBAI YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) ChatGPT also highlighted Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a company aiming to redefine warehouse automation with robotics and AI software. Its systems enable retailers and distributors to automate sorting, storage, and retrieval, driving faster and more efficient supply chain operations. One of Symbotic’s largest customers and investors, Walmart, has already deployed its technology across multiple distribution centers, with plans for further rollout. This partnership provides a strong growth path, while Symbotic’s automation solutions target the massive global logistics market hungry for efficiency. Unlike many AI startups, ChatGPT noted that Symbotic is solving large-scale, real-world problems, giving it a strong competitive edge. At the time of reporting, SYM stock was trading at $47, down almost 4% at…
RealLink
REAL$0.05685-1.59%
Boom
BOOM$0.00996-17.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-3.10%
לַחֲלוֹק
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 02:20
לַחֲלוֹק

חדשות פופולריות

יוֹתֵר

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

South Korea’s FSC chief nominee sparks backlash with claim that crypto has no intrinsic value

Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

Top 3 Meme Coin Presale 2025 – Pepenode, TOKEN6900 và Maxi Doge

Hong Kong launches the first public bond on Ethereum: 500 million RMB, all the details